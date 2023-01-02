Cheap, Trendy Clothes With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews That Could Easily Cost 3x More

With trendy clothes, you don’t necessarily want to spend too much — that way you avoid feeling guilty when the next batch of “in” styles come around. Luckily, you don’t have to break the bank to look fashionable, thanks to these cheap finds on Amazon. All of the items in this list have a ton of five-star reviews (some with as high as 60,000 of them) that have been given in praise of their trendiness, style, and affordability.

The pieces here range from everyday essentials to fun accessories, allowing you to revamp your entire wardrobe at a reasonable price.

1 These Chunky Gold Hoops That Are Hypoallergenic PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Although these gold hoops are made with two layers (either a metal or sterling silver base and a 14-karat gold plating), they’re actually extremely lightweight so that you can comfortably wear them all day. The shiny earrings are also completely hypoallergenic and free of any nickel and lead. They come in four different sizes, from a classic close hoop to oversized style. Each pair is also made with recycled metals and packaging, so you can feel good about your eco-friendly purchase. Available sizes: 20mm— 50mm

Available colors: 3

2 An Extra Long Turtleneck With A Funky High-Low Hem ANRABESS Turtleneck Long Batwing Sleeve Sweater Amazon $43 See On Amazon The classic turtleneck has a modern twist, thanks to the asymmetric hem. The ribbed piece falls into a V-cut at the bottom and is high is the front and low in the back. This makes it perfect to throw on over leggings or tuck into a pair of jeans. It also has roomy batwing sleeves so you have enough room to layer underneath to stay extra warm and toasty. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 33

3 These High-Waisted Leggings That Are Completely Opaque SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These super soft leggings sit high on the waist thanks to the wide waistband that keeps them from rolling down. They hug every inch of your legs to keep them from sagging in any awkward places. Best of all, they’re also completely opaque to avoid any awkward views as well. They’re available in a capri style, a full length, and a full length with two side pockets. Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

Available styles: 25

4 A Silk Scarf That Can Be Used In A Ton Of Different Ways Fonyve 100% Mulberry Silk Scarfs Amazon $16 See On Amazon This silk scarf comes in a ton of different gorgeous patterns — including one that looks just like a Van Gogh paining. In addition to using it to wrap your hair, it can also be used as a neck tie, headband, bag accessory, hat decoration, and more. Its silky smooth feel will be gentle on anything it comes in contact with and instantly make things look more chic. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 42

5 This Open-Front Cardigan With A Cozy Plaid Pattern MEROKEETY Plaid Long Sleeve Open Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon While its cozy plaid pattern makes this cardigan perfect for the chillier weather, its open-front design also makes it the perfect breezy coverup on a summer night. It’s made of a bushed knit fabric that has a ribbed effect along the cuffs and hem. It hits well below the hips and has two front pockets that are deep enough to hold your phone and other essentials. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 16

6 A Mockneck Bodysuit With A Convenient Snap Closure MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon The simplicity of this mockneck bodysuit manages to pull together any outfit, leaving you covered but still showing off your silhouette. This one comes in over two dozen different colors and patterns, including a trendy cheetah print and a hot pink that goes along with the Y2K trends. Each option snaps closed at the crotch, making it easy to put on and take off. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 26

7 This Retro Crocodile Shoulder Bag That Comes With A Crossbody Chain DOREAMALOE Retro Classic Clutch Tote Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you love ‘90s fashion, you’ll love this shoulder bag. It compact size and shape screams retro while its crocodile texture makes it modern. It’s the perfect mix to wear with any outfit — especially since it also comes with a long gold chain strap that can be used to wear it crossbody. The main compartment has more room than you may think, and there are also two interior pockets to keep everything neat and organized. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 15

8 A Comfy Waffle Knit Top With A Front Tie OLRIK Tie Front Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon When it’s not too cold and not too hot out, this waffle knit top is just the thing to slip into. The crochet fabric will keep you warm but still feel lightweight on the skin thanks to the breezy bottom hem that can be tied up any way you desire. There’s also the V-neck that falls into adorable buttons that can actually be undone to make the piece even more breathable. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

Available styles: 32

9 This Pair Of Straight Jeans That Keep Their Shape All Day Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s all about the relaxed fit that a pair of jeans like these give now. This stretchy denim falls straight down the legs while still hugging your curves and managing to keep its shape all day long. They have over 16,000 five-star reviews with many customers say that they went back to buy a second pair. Plus, they come in a great range of sizes that includes short, medium, and long options. Available sizes: 2 — 28 Long

Available colors: 4

10 These Stackable Bracelets That Are Hand-Beaded GOOJIDS Surfer Heishi Clay Bead Bracelets Amazon $11 See On Amazon These beaded bracelets have a stretchy elastic base that is covered in flat clay beads and round gold-plated beads that are all waterproof. You can keep them on while swimming or washing the dishes without having to worry about them changing color. The beautiful stack can be worn together or apart, giving them plenty of versatility. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 34

11 A Cropped Puffer Vest With A Drawstring Hem KEOMUD Winter Crop Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon Great for layering over anything from turtlenecks to tank tops, this puffer vest adds the perfect cozy touch. It has an oversized stand-up collar and a drawstring hem that can be adjusted so that it fits as just as you like it. Pick it up in a bright purple or a neutral chocolate brown so you have one for every season. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

12 This A-Line Dress With Polka Dot Mesh Sleeves Romwe Contrast Mesh Bow Tie Neck A-Line Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon The body of this A-line dress is made of a stretchy and super soft fabric that gives you all the room you need to comfortably dance the night away. The sleeves and the section covering the décolletage are made of a lightweight mesh with adorable polka dots throughout. And the bow-tie in the center ties every together and gives the outfit a preppy look. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10

13 A Western Style Belt With Vintage-Inspired Carvings Jasgood Vintage Western Design Belt Amazon $18 See On Amazon The vintage-looking carving on this western belt is what gives it it’s unique touch. The leather piece comes in a few different styles — even including one with two buckles for a true yee-haw vibe. And it’s made out of durable zinc alloy so you know its shine will last quite some time. There are a fair amount of size options but if it still needs to be adjusted, a punch tool and trim instruction card is included so you can customize it to your personal size. Available sizes: 23 inches — 51 inches

Available styles: 8

14 This Balloon Sleeve Top With Lace Detailing MIHOLL Lace Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon The sleeves are the star of this blouse, with their balloon shape and lace build. Meanwhile, its crewneck collar is kept in place with the hidden zipper closure on the back. Tuck the lightweight fabric into a skirt or let it flow over your favorite jeans — this top is surprisingly versatile. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 42

15 These Super Soft Joggers With A Ton Of Stretch Dragon Fit High-Waist Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon The tapered legs on this pair of joggers is what makes them the perfect transitional piece. After taking advantage of their lightweight breathability for your workout, swap your sneakers for a pair of knee-high boots and wear them straight to lunch. Their wide waistband keeps them from sliding down throughout the day, and the two side pockets give you enough space to keep your essentials. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 12

16 A Criss-Cross Ring That’s Plated In 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Plated CZ Criss Cross Ring Amazon $13 See On Amazon The eye-catching shape of this criss-cross ring eliminates the need to pair it with any other jewelry. Each of the intersecting bands are covered in prong-set pieces of cubic zirconia that shine as though you’re wearing five rings. The glitzy accessory is plated in 14-karat gold in either white, rose, or yellow finishes. And to make it even better, the company crafts each one using 100% recycled materials. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available styles: 4

17 This Funky Striped Cardigan With 3 Front Pockets JASCLS Cable Knitted Color Block Striped Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon The bright color combinations that this cardigan is available in are sure to attract some positive attention. Whether you go for the orange and blue or the pink and green, each of the colorblock designs will pop. It’s meant to fit oversized, including the wide sleeves that can be cuffed or kept as is. Plus, it has three front pockets to make it even more unique. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

18 This Satin Pajama Set That Is So Silky Smooth SWOMOG Silk Satin Pajamas Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s time to switch out your old T-shirt for these silk pajamas. The two-piece set comes with a button-down top and wide-leg bottoms. Both glide over the skin so you can stay cool as you get ready for bed. The little front pocket also adds a classic, cozy touch to this sleepwear set. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 125

19 A Pack Of Chic Silk Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Your Hair Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are these silk scrunchies more protective than ordinary black elastics, but they’re more fun too. This three-pack comes in a lot of gorgeous colors that are sure to dress up any outfit. Plus, since the fabric is so silky smooth, they’re more gentle on hair. They help you avoid breakage and can even reduce the friction that leads to frizz so you can maintain shiny, healthy strands. Available sizes: Small — Oversized

Available styles: 37

20 This Mock Neck Blouse With Ruffled Cuffs Avanova Mock Neck Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon This elegant mockneck blouse comes in nearly four dozen different colors and patterns, ranging from colorblock stripes to leopard spots. It features a high neck and cinched three-quarter sleeves — both of which are decorated with pretty ruffles. It’s the perfect piece to tuck into a pencil skirt for the office or a pair of trousers for a fancy dinner. The chiffon is easy to pull right on so the only closure is the keyhole button at the back of the neck to keeping it standing upright. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 46

21 A Faux Leather Pencil Skirt With A Smooth Lining Fahsyee Leather Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This faux leather skirt is available in two different lengths — one nearly reaching the knees and the other hitting mid-thigh. No matter the cut, the slick material is easier to put on than usual, thanks to the skirt’s soft lining and stretchy build. It’ll look just as good when worn with stockings in the winter as it will when worn bare-legged in the summer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 10

22 This Plaid Shacket That Has Cute, Cozy Vibes AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Leave this shacket open to use it as true outerwear or button it up and tuck it into a pair of jeans as a cute flannel shirt — the options are endless with this fuzzy piece. It’s even made with tons of spandex, giving you the wiggle room you need when layering with warm sweaters. It’s available in a ton of different color combinations, including a houndstooth option. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 25

23 This Layered Chain Necklace That Makes A Great Gift MEVECCO Layered Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This layered necklace actually comes with two chains, both of which are plated with real 18-karat gold, making this duo look much more expensive than it really is. The minimalist vibe can go with anything from a party dress to a casual tee. This accessory is free of nickel and lead, making it hypoallergenic and suitable for those with sensitive skin. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 27

24 A Soft Cotton Blend Pullover With A Chic Mockneck Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mockneck Sweater Amazon $19 See On Amazon This lightweight mockneck sweater is the happy medium between a heavy pullover and a regular tee. Its soft yarn feel comes from the cotton and modal blend that gives it a close-but-comfortable fit. Since it’s not too thick, it’s great for layering and styling under chic blazers. And because of its high-quality construction, it’ll last you years even after many trips to the washing machine. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available styles: 22

25 These Bootcut Yoga Pants With 4 Pockets IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made of four-way stretch fabric, these yoga pants have a wide waistband that keeps them from rolling down no matter what exercise (or kind of lounging) you’re doing and will remain completely opaque no matter what color you go with. They also have four pockets in total — one on each side and two hidden within the waistband, so there’s no need to bring a bag to the gym. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 11

26 A Cable Knit Cardigan With A Trendy Oversized Fit QUALFORT Cardigan Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you find yourself wishing that you can stay in something that’s as comfy as your pajamas, you should pick up this oversized cardigan. It’s made of 100% cotton and has ribbed detailing around the cuffs, hem, and neckline which keep it looking put-together despite its lived-in feel. Button it up completely and tuck it in to wear it as a cozy sweater or layer it over other essentials when leaving it open. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

27 This Flowy, Versatile Mini Dress With Ruffled Layers Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This adorable mini dress has gorgeous bottom ruffles that with flow in the wind as you dance in the night away in one of its three dozen style options. It has a deep V-neck and a tie-waist so you can adjust just how it fits. It also has elastic cuffs to keep the sleeves in place or so you can position them as three-quarter sleeves instead, adding to this piece’s versatility. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 37

28 A Cozy Scarf That Feels Like Cashmere Veronz Super Soft Classic Cashmere Feel Winter Scarf Amazon $18 See On Amazon Although it’s much more affordable, this scarf feels just like cashmere. The luxurious knit fabric will not only keep you warm and toasty but will also make any outfit appear more polished and put together. However, the tassels add a bit of fun to keep it from being too serious. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 40

29 This Sporty Short Sleeve Top That Comes In Fun Animal Prints BMJL Leopard Print T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love a good animal print, this T-shirt is for you. The crewneck is buttery soft and has sleeves that are a bit longer than usual to make it even more comfortable and give it a sporty edge. It’s also made of a lightweight material that has a bit of stretch to it so that it hugs the body in the perfect way with every wear. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 12

30 These Soft Knit Jeggings With Real Belt Loops Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you just can’t bear the thought of wearing stiff denim, slide into this pair of jeggings. They give you the look of jeans and the comfort of leggings all in one. And they even have real belt loops so that you can accessorize the piece to keep anyone from being able to tell. But there isn’t any zipper to avoid getting caught on your delicate sweater or stubborn button to fasten. Just pull them on, and you’ll be out the door in no time. Available sizes: X-Small Short — X-Large Long

Available styles: 17

31 A Fleece Zip-Up With Contoured Side Seams Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Fleece Jacket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made of a mid-weight fleece, this zip-up is the perfect thing to carry along on a breezy day. It has a high-collar, two side pockets, and a polished hem that keeps it all looking as put together as it is comfy. It even has contoured side seams for a snug look and fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available styles: 40

32 A Wristlet That Doubles As A Phone Holder & Wallet Amazon Essentials Wristlet Wallet Amazon $17 See On Amazon This wristlet is an all-in-one item. The main zipper opens to reveal space to hold up to eight cards, cash, and more. It even has a clear ID window so that you can also keep track of what’s most important. And on the outside, it has a pocket that’s just large enough to hold your smart phone. Clip on the included crossbody strap when you want to transform it into a purse. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 13

33 This Cable Crewneck With A Lightweight But Warm Feel Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Cable Crewneck Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon The cable knit pattern on this crewneck is more prominent than usually seen, giving it beautiful texture. It’s not too heavy but not too lightweight either, which makes it a beautiful mid-weight thing to wear any time of year. It has a close fit but soft feel, which makes this an easy thing to toss on with jeans, leggings, or even a skirt. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

34 These Cross-Waist Leggings That Wick Away Sweat ODODOS Cross Waist Leggings with Inner Pocket Amazon $25 See On Amazon These leggings have a cross waist, which makes them that much more stylish than an ordinary pair. Their moisture-wicking material works even better than most do, and these leggings even are made with four-way stretch that gives you the free range of movement that you’ll need to properly complete exercises. The smooth spandex also prevents chafing and is completely opaque. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 132

35 This Pom Pom Keychain That Can Be Used As A Bag Charm Corleson 6" Fluffy Genuine Pom Pom Keychain Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of the same old souvenirs hanging from your set, add this pom pom keychain to your keys. The piece is made of genuine fur that is almost too soft to let go of. Not only will the beautiful accessory upgrade the look of your otherwise boring steel ring, but it’ll also make it that much easier to find, even when in your largest tote bag. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 5

36 A Longline Sports Bra With Removable Padding THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This longline sports bra is how to get away with not wearing a shirt but looking as though you are. The cropped tank is made of a lightweight and stretchy fabric that wicks away sweat so that you can stay dry no matter what you’re doing. It has a racerback design that prevents the bra from shifting but also frees up your shoulders so that you have a wider range of movement. The padded cups are removable, so it can fit in whichever way is most comfortable for you. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

37 This Mini Skater Skirt With A Comfy Elastic Waistband Romwe Elastic Waist Flared Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon The A-line silhouette of this skater skirt gives it a vintage feel, but its design is certainly modernized. Instead of a stiff waist that’s difficult to get into, the waistband is completely elastic so you can easily slip in and out of it. The best part is its versatility. Dress it up with some pumps or keep it casual with a pair of chunky sneakers — it’ll look good either way. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large

Available styles: 29

38 These Faux Leather Belts With Stylish Gold Rings SANSTHS Double O-Ring Buckle Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These faux leather belts will definitely come in handy, and since they’re so affordable, you’ll be getting a lot of bang for your buck. They’re available in packs of either two or three and come with a tan version, a black version, and have other styles such as a bright white and cheetah print. Each strap has two overlapping rings in the center to bring a bit of glam to each outfit. Available sizes: 24 inches — 54 inches

Available styles: 14

39 A Longline Cardigan That Can Replace A Jacket ZIWOCH Long Cardigan Amazon $50 See On Amazon Falling all the way past the knees, this longline cardigan can replace a jacket if you’re looking for something a bit different. It even has pockets on both sides so you still have the space to keep your phone and wallet. Its chunky cable knit design will add dimension to any outfit, and the ribbing along the cuffs and hem hug the body to keep in the warmth. Switch up the style by belting it across the center. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12