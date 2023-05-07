Shopping
35 Cheap Tricks Stylists Use To Make People Look 10x Better
“Style is about expressing your personal taste and creativity, not about how much money you spend.”
You don’t have to drop a lot of money to look your best. “Style is about expressing your personal taste and creativity, not about how much money you spend,” says Kim Appelt, celebrity stylist and author of Style for Everybody. “With a little bit of creativity and some budget-friendly tips, you can look stylish and put-together without breaking the bank.”
Appelt isn’t the only high-end stylist who believes that creativity — and a little know-how — is a winning strategy for looking and feeling fab. I asked stylists to share their best picks and hacks for mastering style, and doing it without needing a huge cache of cash. And they spilled. Here are 35 cheap tricks stylists use to make people look 10 times better.