Started by two dermatologists, Rodan + Fields has products that addresses all sorts of skin concerns including acne, dark spots, and dullness with plenty of customers raving about their effectiveness. But the price point of these items (say, $155 for a single tube of Lash Boost) can put a serious dent in any budget. So if you’re not thrilled with the idea of spending a small fortune on your skin care, or if you’re avoiding the brand for other reasons, these cheaper alternatives to Rodan + Fields offer the same active ingredients and have hundreds of fans — but cost a fraction of the price.

To save you some of the work, I've read the product descriptions and ingredients lists carefully to find alternatives that offer the same benefits and feature many of the same star ingredients from powerful retinol to moisturizing ceramides. Plus, I made sure real-life customers have been happy with the texture and results of these products.

Scroll on for fan-approved alternatives to everything from Rodan + Fields’ Lash Boost to the brand’s Unblemish acne system. Not a single one is more than $35. Another plus? These can all be ordered on Amazon and delivered straight to your door.

1. The Best Lash Boost Alternative

While Rodan + Fields' Lash Boost touts fuller- and longer-looking lashes, the $155 price point certainly raises some eyebrows. But fear not, the Hairgenics Pronexa FantastiLash costs less than $30 and, like the R + F product, boasts peptides and plenty of conditioners. With a wand applicator rather than Lash Boost's brush, it also pulls double duty on the brows. Plus, it is hypoallergenic, derm-tested, and cruelty-free.

Rave review: “I could tell my eyelashes are thicker, longer and more noticeable. My lashes dont fall out as much and appear to be healthier than they were before, I would highly recommend this product and will keep purchasing it in the future!”

2. The Best Radiant Defense Perfecting Liquid Alternative

Rodan + Fields' Radiant Defense Perfecting Liquid is a tinted moisturizer with SPF 30, but so does Maybelline’s Dream Fresh BB Cream — and it costs less than $10 to boot. Like the R + F product, Maybelline's BB cream promises to help smooth skin and reduce redness while also offering light coverage. This product offers a dewy finish and while it only comes in five shades, the sheer formula promises to be flexible enough to work for those with light to deep skin tones. For those with oily skin, there's a salicylic acid BB cream option as well.

Rave review: “I purchased Maybelline's BB cream in the shade light/medium, and it works great. It is very lightweight, so it doesn't feel like you're wearing sunscreen, and it has a pretty good amount of coverage. It did a great job of covering redness on my cheeks and a couple of fading acne scars. Overall, I think it would be a good substitute for foundation if you're going for a sheer " no makeup" look.”

3. The Best Rodan + Fields Unblemish Acne System Alternative

If you’re looking for a comprehensive skin-care system, La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar acne three-step system stacks up quite nicely against the four-piece Rodan + Fields' Unblemish set. Both work to remove excess oil and impurities with the goal of reducing acne and preventing future breakouts. Both sets combine tried-and-true ingredients salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide. However, La Roche-Posay offers bigger doses. The Rodan + Fields acne wash only contains 0.5% salicylic acid, while the cheaper option offers 2%; and when it comes to the benzoyl peroxide treatments, R + F offers 2.5% while LRP has 5.5%. However, this LRP set doesn't include sunscreen like the Rodan + Fields set, so you might want to buy one separately.

Rave review: “Literally the only brand/product that keeps my skin clear! I have oily/combination skin. Never had compliments on my skin until I started using these. Toner with glycolic acid is fabulous and really makes a noticeable difference with pores.”

4. The Best Active Hydration Serum Alternative

L'Oreal Paris' 1.5% hyaluronic acid serum is a budget-friendly alternative to Rodan + Fields' Active Hydration Serum. Although the concentration isn’t readily available for Rodan + Fields' serum, both products contain moisturizing hyaluronic acid to smooth and plump. Both also contain glycerin, another hydrating powerhouse. L’Oréal’s serum is suitable for all skin types and can also pull double duty as a makeup primer.

Rave review: “I tried this to help with hydration in this dry Colorado climate. But as a bonus, after using it for 3 weeks, the puffy pockets at the tops of my cheeks just went away.”

5. The Best Active Hydration Body Replenish Alternative

Just like the pricy Rodan + Fields Active Hydration Body Replenish, CeraVe’s dermatologist-recommended moisturizer is also packed with glycerin, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid to provide long-lasting moisture. Both products promise intense hydration and the prevention of moisture loss. CeraVe’s lightweight formula helps to restore the skin's protective barrier and can work for up to 24 hours. Plus, this lotion in a handy pump is hypoallergenic and free of fragrances and oils, making it a great choice for those with sensitive skin.

Rave review: “My dermatologist suggested using this brand of products. The moisturizing cleanser is so good, my hands and face never feel dry when using. The lotion is light and absorbs quickly. The cream is wonderful for those areas of your body that are so very dry.”

6. The Best Redefine Multi-Function Eye Cream Alternative

Pure Biology's eye cream is packed with moisturizing ingredients, just like Rodan + Fields' cult-favorite Redefine eye cream, at half the price. Both contain glycerin but Pure Biology’s eye cream is also packed with vitamins C and E, argan oil, shea butter, and more. These ingredients work together to soothe the delicate skin around your eyes, aiming to reduce puffiness and brighten dark circles. With thousands of five-star reviews, Pure Biology's best-selling formula has built a following of its own.

Rave review: “I love this eye cream/serum. It's got a great consistency, goes on and sinks in without leaving a shiny wet mess. No noticeable fragrances. No irritation to my very sensitive eyes or skin. I've been using it morning and night for about a week, and have noticed the dark circles are not quite as dark, no puffiness.”

7. The Best Redefine Intensive Renewing Serum Alternative

RoC's retinol serum powers up your skin’s renewal process with retinol, much like Rodan + Fields' Redefine Intensive Renewing Serum. Luckily for your wallet, RoC does it for less than $20. RoC’s retinol serum is non-greasy and hypoallergenic, and it absorbs quickly. While this serum is gentle enough to use every night, the manufacturer suggests that you start slowly and possibly every other day. Once you know how the product works with your skin, you can increase the frequency as needed.

Rave review: “This got excellent reviews and I'm happy to say it lives up to them. My skin looks fresher. Try it - excellent for the price. Also, well designed with pump and cover.”