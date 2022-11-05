Chic Clothing Trending On Amazon That's Cheap AF

If you want to add effortlessly chic pieces to your wardrobe but don’t exactly feel like going into debt for them, you’ve come to the right place. Not only have we searched high and low to find chic clothing that’s cheap AF, all these pieces are trending on Amazon, so you know they’re good. Plus, they can be on your doorstep within two days.

What are our faves from the list, you ask? Since the time of year for all things soft and cozy is here, we love this fuzzy cardigan coat that makes a statement on a budget and gives off serious celeb vibes. Add a pair of oversized sunglasses and you’ll definitely be turning heads. We also have our eyes on this deep v-neck wrap sweater that can actually be worn two ways, so you’re basically getting two sweaters for the price of one.

And because holiday party season is just around the corner, we found the ultimate “haute couture look meets Amazon budget” floral mock neck dress you’ll want to wear to everything you RSVP to. There’s also a satin leopard print skirt that’s ridiculously chic and only $30 — yeah, we’re adding to cart as we speak. We could go on and on, so scroll down for the best of chic — and cheap — clothing that Amazon has to offer.

1 A Simple High-Neck Cami That’s The Definition of Chic THANTH High Neck Cami Amazon $16 See On Amazon Look chic without spending a ton of money at a pricey boutique thanks to this high neck cami you can wear with jeans and flats on the weekend, and tucked into a skirt and layered under a blazer come Monday morning. The inexpensive basic falls at the hips and is available in 29 colors, and thousands of reviewers say it’s so good that they’ve bought multiples. We’re not kidding, one shopper said, “These fit so well and are such nice fabric that I ordered 6 of them” and another commented, “Literally the best tank tops! I bought 2 and want one in every color now!” Available styles: 29 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 This Crewneck Sweater That Could Totally Pass For Expensive Cashmere At Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of splurging on a pricey cashmere sweater that turns out to be ridiculously itchy and has to be handwashed (eye-roll), get this budget-friendly crewneck sweater that’s bound to become a staple. The lightweight top is made from a cotton-polyester blend for ultimate softness, and features a slight stretch with ribbed details on the collar, cuffs, and hem. It’s trending on Amazon and has more than a whopping 10,000 five-star ratings, so get one (or three) while it’s in stock. Available styles: 39 Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

3 A Fuzzy Cardigan Coat For A Chic Celeb Vibe Angashion Fuzzy Teddy Cardigan Coat Amazon $55 See On Amazon Pair this fuzzy cardigan coat with oversized sunglasses and combat boots and you’ll feel like stylish and warm. Besides being incredibly chic — one shopper referred to it as “quite fabulous” — but cheap AF, the open-front coat is also super warm and cozy. It hits at the knee and can easily be dressed up or down, and would also be a great travel piece to wrap yourself in on a cold overnight flight. Available styles: 27 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4 A Slouchy Pullover With Stunning Detail Ecrocoo Ribbed Cable Pullover Amazon $44 See On Amazon Talk about getting your bang for your buck — this relaxed-fit pullover sweater has a gorgeous ribbed cable detail that gives it a sophisticated look. You’d never believe the price given its design, quality, and versatility. Wear it on or off the shoulder, with shorts or jeans, you’ll totally get why it’s trending the second you slip it on. Available styles: 29 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A Wrap Sweater That Can Be Worn 2 Ways softome Loose Wrap Deep V-Neck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon This cute loose wrap sweater features a deep v-neck that can either be worn on the front or back, giving this top great versatility. Layer it over a lace bralette and pair it with your favorite worn-in jeans and ankle boots for an outfit fall dreams are made of. The criss-cross detail makes it look way more expensive than it actually is, and the cotton-polyester blend it’s made from gives it the perfect amount of softness and stretch. Available styles: 6 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

6 This Ruffled Midi Dress With An Elegant Square Neckline R.YIposha Ruffled Half-Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Add this affordable and effortlessly chic ruffled midi dress to your wardrobe and you’ll be wearing it to every party, dinner and event you’re invited to in the foreseeable future. The vintage-style dress features elegant half-sleeves, a square neckline and a flowy skirt that’s cinched at the waist to create a lovely silhouette. It’s made from 100% cotton and thousands upon thousands of reviewers say they get compliments every time they wear it. Available styles: 33 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 A Long-Sleeve Bodysuit With Over 32,000 Reviews Mangopop Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only is this mock neck bodysuit ridiculously soft and comfortable, you don’t need to deal with the hassle of constantly tucking in a shirt. It’s made from a mix of modal and spandex to give it plenty of stretch and it has a snap closure for easy everyday wear. Pair it with jeans, a high-waisted skirt, leather leggings — it’ll be an instant closet staple you’ll always feel chic and stylish in, so you may want to snag it in more than one color, especially when it’s this cheap. Available styles: 27 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Leopard Print Midi Skirt That’s Equal Parts Stylish & Comfortable Thanks To An Elastic Waistband Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Style and comfort should never be mutually exclusive, which is why this high-waisted leopard midi skirt is such a great find — and why it’s so popular on Amazon right now. It has an elastic waistband to make it super comfy and is made from 100% satin for an expensive look and feel. But it only looks expensive. Dress it up with a chic cami and heels or dress it down with a fun graphic tee and some sneakers, it’ll look great either way. Available styles: 1 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 A Casual Pleated Midi Skirt You Can Wear With A Dressy Blouse Or A Casual Tee Nemidor Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Look like you made an effort without actually making any every time you wear this lovely pleated midi skirt. It can easily be dressed up or down and worn with tights and boots in the fall or strappy sandals in the summer. Get it in this cool leopard print or go for a fun green floral version, reviewers say the elastic waistband is has plenty of give and the material isn’t see-through at all, which are both always a plus. Available styles: 3 Available sizes: 1X — 5X

10 An Elegant Plaid A-Line Skirt That Was Made For The Holiday Party Season IDEALSANXUN Plaid A-Line Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Got a party coming up? This chic but cheap plaid A-line skirt is all you need with a basic top. The flared skirt is made from a wool and polyester blend, so it’s super warm. Plus, it has pockets. Go for this elegant black and white version or go all out in a classic tartan plaid, it comes in 38 options including solid colors and an adorable red and white reindeer print. Available styles: 38 Available sizes: XS — 3X-Large

11 This Flowy Tunic Dress Because Simplicity Is The Ultimate Form Of Sophistication BELAROI Tunic Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Feel as comfy as if you were wearing loungewear but look impossibly chic every time you put on this flowy tunic dress. The rayon-spandex blend makes this t-shirt dress extra soft and relaxed as thousands of customers confirm with rave reviews. They say it’s comfortable, versatile, and the length is spot on. Layer it under a little denim jacket and put on your favorite boots, and you’re weekend-ready. Available styles: 45 Available sizes: XS — X-Large

12 A Floral Print Mini Dress For Couture Vibes On A Budget Floerns Long Sleeve Mock Neck Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This mock neck floral print dress has such a high-end look and feel for an incredible budget price. It features long sleeves and an A-line ruffled skirt that with the high neck give it a haute couture vibe without the lofty price tag. Add a pair of stilettos and a statement clutch if you’re headed to a formal event, or dress it down with a leather moto jacket and some chunky-heel boots for a more relaxed outfit. Available styles: 44 Available sizes: XS — 4X-Large Plus

13 This Stunning Maxi Dress To Make You Feel Like You’re Vacationing At A Fancy Resort R.Vivimos Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Feel like you’re vacationing on a fancy yacht every time you put on this long-sleeve maxi dress. It’s designed with stunning details like a beautiful pattern, bell sleeves, a ruffled hem and lovely v-neckline. The lightweight dress is a trending Amazon fave with more than 2,500 perfect ratings and one reviewer wrote, “Love how effortless this dress is to throw on during the day with some sandals yet easy to throw on some stilettos and a bright lip to transition to night!” Available styles: 6 Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 A Fan Favorite Draped Cardigan That’ll Instantly Dress Up A Jeans & Tee Outfit ACEVOG Lightweight Draped Cardigan Amazon $21 See On Amazon Throw on this lightweight draped cardigan and instantly feel more polished, even if you’re just wearing jeans and a plain white t-shirt underneath. It has built-in waist ties that can either be tied in the front or back depending on whether you want to go more formal or casual, which gives it great versatility. The cardigan is beautifully soft and stretchy, and is absolutely the layering piece your closet’s been missing. Available styles: 15 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

15 This Turtleneck Bodysuit For A Cheap & Trendy Closet Staple SlowTime Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you already own scoop and square neck bodysuits, it’s time to add a turtleneck version to the collection. This one has a zipper detail on the sleeves that adds a chic touch and is extra comfy and stretchy to wear thanks to the spandex. Wear it with jeans, dress pants, skirts — long and short — you can pair it wit anything and wear it anywhere. Available styles: 18 Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

16 These Jeggings That Are Literally As Comfortable As Leggings & Definitely Got The Cheap AF Memo Amazon Essentials Women's Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $20 See On Amazon These incredibly affordable jeggings deliver legging-level comfort while being a bit dressier. The mid-rise jeans are super stretchy and if you pair them with a striped top and some loafers, you’ll look ever so chic. Tons of reviewers comment on how comfortable they are and one called them the “best jeans of all time”, writing, “They fit PERFECTLY, they are extremely COMFORTABLE, and they are SUPER-CUTE!” Aaaaaand we’re adding to cart now. Available styles: X-Small — 6X (short, regular, tall, long) Available sizes: 0 — 20

17 These High-Waisted Leggings More Than 4,500 Shoppers Give 5 Stars Leggings Depot High-Waist Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can never have too many pairs of leggings as far as we’re concerned, because loungewear is bestwear, right? These high-waisted leggings are a longtime Amazon favorite for less than $15, which is why they’ve garnered thousands of perfect reviews. The 7/8 length makes them super wearable, and the side pockets are super convenient, too. Available styles: 34 Available sizes: Small — 3X

18 A Crop Top & Leggings Set That’s A Great Base GOKATOSAU Long Sleeve Crop Top and Leggings Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This long-sleeve crop top and black leggings set is the athleisure upgrade your closet needs. It’s made from a polyester-spandex blend and both pieces are stretchy and fully opaque, you’ll be happy to know. It works just as well for going out as it does for working out and is a ridiculously cheap dupe for pricier versions. Available styles: 34 Available sizes: Small — 3X

19 These Plush Cross-Band Slippers In Luxe Faux Fur Parlovable Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep your feet cozy all season long in these fuzzy cross-band slippers that are made from the softest faux fur. They’re trending on Amazon with an overall 4.6-star rating after 26,000 reviews and are under $25 right now, so snag a pair while you can. Reviewers repeatedly describe them as super soft, comfy and chic, and really, that’s pretty much the perfect slipper. Available styles: 12 Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

20 These Bootcut Yoga Pants With A Sleek Split Leg Detail Esobo Crossover High Waisted Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Take your workout wear up a notch with this sleek but cheap pair of high-waisted yoga pants that have flared legs with a front split detail. They’re designed with a wide crossover waistband that provides support and are made from soft and stretchy nylon and spandex for a lightweight feel. The buttery-soft pants are chic enough to dress up for a day (or night) out with a swap of accessories. Available styles: 12 Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

21 A Mesh Midi Skirt With Gorgeous Floral Details CHICWISH Mesh Midi Skirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pair this mesh midi skirt with a black turtleneck and boots for movie star on set vibes. The $40 skirt looks anything but cheap and one shopper wrote it “looks much more expensive than the price paid”, and don’t you love when that happens? The skirt is made with a double layer of mesh tulle with a gorgeous floral print that offers great visual texture, too. It also comes in other colored floral, butterfly, and heart print versions. Available styles: 22 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 This Swingy T-Shirt Dress — With Pockets — That’s A Shopper Fave Unbranded Loose T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon For those mornings when you’re running late but need to look put-together, throw on this loose t-shirt dress, add a cute cardi and some nice flats, and you’re good to go. The rayon-spandex dress feels silky smooth, easy to wear, and beautifully lightweight, which are just some of the reasons why it’s so popular on Amazon right now — we’re talking more than 11,000 five-star reviews. The flowy fit and timeless cut make it a basic you’ll wear again and again, so the dress will practically pay for itself after a couple wears. Available styles: 29 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 A One-Sleeve Ribbed Bodysuit For A Chic Twist On A Basic REORIA V Neck Ribbed Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This ribbed bodysuit gives the basic an elevated update with its deep v-neck and textured detail. Pair it with jeans, add a cute necklace, grab a little leather jacket and you won’t believe how chic and stylish this top will make you feel. If you have yet to buy yourself a bodysuit, get this one and you’ll wonder why you waited so long. Available styles: 6 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Lace Bodysuit That Looks Like Expensive Lingerie But Is Actually Under $20 Dlsave Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon This sheer lace bodysuit looks like it’s from a high-end lingerie boutique but costs less than $20, so it’s no wonder that it’s trending on Amazon right now. Over 12,000 shoppers give it five stars. It’s ridiculously cheap and comes in both neutrals and bright colors. The backless bodysuit features adjustable halter neck straps and a deep v-neckline. Available styles: 14 Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

25 These Stretchy Pull On Jeans One Reviewer Called The “Best Clothing Purchase” They Ever Made On Amazon JUST MY SIZE Stretch Pull On Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These stretchy pull-on jeans are a great find for their comfortable, on-trend fit. Tons of reviewers comment on how well these straight leg jeans fit and how comfortable they are — they’re made from a cotton-spandex blend so they have nice a stretch to them. They also have elastic on the back of the waistband for added comfort and come in light and dark washes. Available styles: 10 Available sizes: 1X — 5X and in Petite and Tall sizes

26 This Striped Knit Sweater Over 8,500 Shoppers Give 5 Stars ZESICA Striped Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon You can never have enough sweaters and this striped knit sweater is a total winner — just scroll through the thousands and thousands of glowing reviews. It has a slightly boxy, oversized fit with dropped shoulders for a relaxed, cozy vibe, and people say they get compliments every time they wear it. Pair it with some cutoff denim shorts or your favorite pair of jeans, and you’ll find yourself reaching for it on a weekly basis. Available styles: 33 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 These Canvas Sneakers That Are A Great Alternative For Keds Amazon Essentials Shelly Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get these $20 sneakers that reviewers say are a great alternative to classic Keds. They’re made from 100% cotton canvas and have a rubber sole and a classic lace-up design. The sneakers are available in black and white and are super lightweight and comfy, and pair just as easily with jeans and a sweater as they do with a cute little floral dress. Available styles: 2 Available sizes: 6 — 11

28 These Cheapy But Soft Leggings That Come In A Rainbow Of Colors Amazon Essentials Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you don’t want to dish out a ton of money on name brand leggings but still want a pair that’s soft, stretchy, and opaque, these leggings are it. At just $16, they’re super cheap but deliver incredible quality. They’re made from a cotton-rayon-spandex blend for softness and elasticity. Available styles: 21 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large and in Short and Long sizes

29 A Boatneck Dress For Elegance On A Budget Amazon Essentials Boatneck Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Who knew a dress this elegant could be this cheap? Get this boatneck dress and it’ll be an instant staple — wear it with a denim jacket and sneakers, a chunky cardigan and flats or pair it with heels, a colorful clutch and a statement necklace. One dress, so many options. It’s made from a viscose-elastane blend, has three-quarter length sleeves, and its flared skirt hits at the knee for a comfortable fit. Available styles: 7 Available sizes: Small — 6X

30 A Chic Wool-Blend Cardigan That’s As Cozy As It Is Sophisticated The Drop Peplum Ruffle Cardigan Amazon $45 See On Amazon Stay chic while lounging around the house wearing this Merino-wool-blend peplum ruffle cardigan. The ultra-soft short-sleeve cardigan has buttons down the front and a ruffled hem that adds a lovely detail. Both the material and the design make this piece look way more expensive than it actually is, and something you can either wear with the matching cami and bottoms or that you can layer over a plain tank top with some jeans. Available styles: 4 Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

31 A Bomber Jacket With A Cool Sleeve Pocket IN'VOLAND Bomber Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon A bomber jacket is one of those closet staples everyone should own. It’s a classic that can get pretty pricey, but you can get the look with this cheap-yet-great under-$40 version. The jacket has a zippered front closure, a ribbed hem and cuff detail, as well as a zippered pocket on the sleeve. Get it in a cool army green, burgundy, or one of the other five colors, and you’ll wonder why it’s taken you this long to buy this trendy yet timeless piece. Available styles: 7 Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

32 This Terry Cotton Sweatshirt For A Stylish Upgrade For Your Athleisure-Wear Daily Ritual Terry Cotton & Modal Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give your old sweatshirt an upgrade with this soft and cozy terry cotton sweatshirt that’s a total steal for the high quality and design you get. It features a cropped length that’s such a sweatshirt trend right now, a quarter-zip front, and an elasticized waistband. Wear it with leggings, jeans, shorts or PJs, it’ll be your new favorite sweatshirt in no time. Available styles: 6 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 A Flowy Open Front Cardigan With More Than 3,000 Positive Reviews To Give It Trending Status Shiaili Plus Size Open Cardigan Amazon $21 See On Amazon For a chic addition to your wardrobe, get this long open cardigan that probably costs less than what you spent on dinner last night. The cardigan is made from a cotton-spandex blend and drapes beautifully, hitting mid-thigh for an elegant and comfortable fit. It’s lightweight and has two front pockets, and is washer- and dryer-safe for easy care. Available styles: 6 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 This Warm Shawl Wrap For Instant Cozy Vibes Zando Warm Shawl Wrap Amazon $16 See On Amazon Feel like you’re walking through a holiday movie every time you wear this warm shawl wrap that’ll make any outfit look chic the second you throw it on. The shawl is reversible and the oversized fit makes it nice and cozy and large enough to drape down to your knees. Get it in a buffalo check, classic plaid or solid version, or heck, get them all — you can’t beat this deal. Available styles: 20 Available sizes: One Size

35 A Chunky Knit Beanie With A Sweet Pom Pom Detail PAGE ONE Chunky Knit Beanie Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t spend ridiculous money on a trendy beanie when you can get this chunky knit one with a cute pom-pom for just $10. It’s warm, cute, super soft and has the reviews to prove it — more than 7,500 of them, to be exact. One shopper said “It’s the best hat I’ve ever owned”, while another wrote, “This is hands down the best”. It’s available in tons of colors, from muted neutrals to a bright orange and purple that are bound to cheer up a gloomy winter day. Available styles: 25 Available sizes: One Size

36 This Convertible Lace Bralette With Adjustable Straps Maidenform Casual Comfort Convertible Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This convertible lace bralette has soft foam cups for wireless support and ultimate comfort. The adjustable straps can be worn straight, criss-cross, or as a halter, and the mesh sides give the top breathability and a sophisticated high-end look. It looks like a traditional bra with the more casual fit of a bralette, and with more than 3,500 perfect reviews, shoppers rave about its comfort. Available styles: 25 Available sizes: One Size

37 A Lace-Trim Satin Robe In Gorgeous Hues AW BRIDAL Lace-Trim Satin Robe Amazon $26 See On Amazon Put on this lace-trim satin robe and you’ll feel like you live in a chic Parisian apartment overlooking the city, all for less than $25. Sure, a fuzzy fleece robe is comfy to lounge around in, but this silky robe is an elegant upgrade. It’s lightweight and has a front-tie closure and the delicate lace trim on the sleeves and hem adds a beautiful detail. Reviewers say the robe is excellent quality and makes for a great gift for a bridal party or weekend away with your BFFs. Available styles: 16 Available sizes: Small — X-Large X-Wide

38 This Plaid Blanket Scarf That’s A Longtime Amazon Customer Fave Zando Plaid Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon This season calls for an extra dose of plaid and cozy, and this oversized plaid blanket scarf is that and more. It’s an incredible bargain, can be worn so many different ways and shoppers confirm it’s super soft so there’s no need to worry about any annoying itchy fabric. If you’re a fan of warmer colors, go with this burnt orange and brown version, and if you’re more into a cool-toned look, there’s a gorgeous burgundy version you’ll love. Available styles: 22 Available sizes: One Size

39 An Off-The-Shoulder Pullover You’ll Instantly Feel Dinner-Ready In Lacozy Off-Shoulder Pullover Amazon $23 See On Amazon You know those pieces that instantly make an outfit? This off-shoulder pullover is one of them — whether you’re wearing jeans, dress pants or a skirt, you’ll instantly feel ready to go out the second you put it on. The cotton-polyester blend top has added spandex and a loose fit to give it extra comfort and stretch. Over 11,000 shoppers give this one five stars. Available styles: 38 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large