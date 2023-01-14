Chic, Cozy Outfits That Look Sexy & Effortless — & Are Under $35 On Amazon

Not only does this list only comprise of fashionable pieces that are all under $35, but it also introduces you to pieces that are completely chic, timeless, and easy to wear. Whether it’s a classic turtleneck for layering or a snuggly and warm flannel dress that will last you years, these cold-weather finds will never go out of style so that you truly get some bang for your buck.

Scroll on and shock yourself at how little you have to spend to revamp your wardrobe.

1 These Smooth Palazzo Pants With A Fold-Over Waistband ODODOS Wide Leg Lounge Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon These palazzo pants can be adjusted to sit high or low on the waist thanks to their fold-over panel. Their super soft material wicks away sweat, making them the perfect pair to grab when running around checking off errands or when attending a yoga class. The wide legs are also a trendy, breathable addition, while the material itself is super soft and stretchy. Plus, they have two deep side pockets that can hold your essentials when you don’t feel like carrying a bag. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

2 A Pair Of Thigh-High Knit Socks That Don’t Slide Down Moon Wood Thigh High Socks Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made of 80% cotton and 20% stretchy yarn, these thigh-hike socks have both the perfect amount of warmth and elasticity, making them comfortable enough to be in all day. The cable-knit pattern makes them even more stylish and keeps them from sliding down. Wear them all the way up and paired with a mini skirt or keep them slouched below the knee to wear with shorter booties. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 15

3 A Long Sleeve Tunic With A Pleated Bottom Half ALLEGRACE Plus Size Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon This tunic will keep you covered while still adding some movement to your outfit. The flowy bottom has elegant pleats that fall from the waist, while the chest has a wrap design that creates a beautiful V-neck. The hem is rounded both in the front and back and longer than usual so you can feel comfortable wearing it with any style pant. Its super lightweight material will drape over the body effortlessly. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available styles: 26

4 This Lengthy Pashmina That’s As Soft As Cashmere MaaMgic Pashmina Scarf Amazon $17 See On Amazon With an 80-inch length including the chic fringe on the ends, this pashmina can be wrapped around multiple times to reach optimal warmth. It’s large enough to use as a shawl or even a quick seat in the grass. The soft material feels as luxurious as cashmere and even has a bit of a sheen to it. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 14

5 A Classic Fleece Pullover That Can Be Worn Year-Round Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon This classic Hanes crewneck is one of the most quality affordable pieces that you’ll find. Its cotton construction keeps it mid-weight so that it can be worn any time of year. The soft fabric is reinforced with high-stitch density so that it can be in your closet for a long time. It’s also completely tagless so you don’t have to worry about any annoying itching throughout the day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

6 This Stretchy V-Neck Dress That Has Pockets WEACZZY Long Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This V-neck dress comes with either long sleeves or short sleeves, so it can be your go-to for dinners out, holiday parties, and weddings no matter the season. This stretchy, soft number has a ruched panel at the waist that brings it all together and two side pockets so you can always have your lip gloss nearby. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 45

7 These Drawstring Joggers That Come In Over 150 Different Styles Leggings Depot Jogger Cuff Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon These active joggers are made of a breathable fabric with added spandex so that they’re able to stretch in any direction, giving you free range of movement no matter what you’re doing. The elastic waistband is adjustable, too, so you can get a customized fit from these cheap pants. Reviewers love how buttery soft they feel and their deep pockets that are large enough to fit a phone. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available styles: 156

8 A Silky Smooth Turtleneck That’s Not *Too* Tight Around The Neck FASHIONOLIC Lightweight Long Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $18 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a classic turtleneck. This long sleeve one is lightweight so that it hugs the body without being too restricting — especially around the neck. In fact, the neck has a great length that can be bunched up and kept more towards the bottom so that you can leave a bit uncovered. The fabric’s smooth texture is great for laying and easy to fit under other sweaters or button downs. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

9 This A-Line Sweater Dress With Cable Knit Detailing Mansy Knitted Crewneck Sweater Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Pair this sweater dress over some leggings for extra warmth or wear it as is with some tall boots that still leave a sliver of leg showing. No matter how it’s styled, the cozy, warm piece will be one of the sweetest looking things in your closet. The lines of cable knit stitching add texture to bring dimension to every outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

10 A Flowy Duster With An Asymmetrical Hem IN'VOLAND Plus Size Drape Cardigan Amazon $16 See On Amazon When jeans and a T-shirt just won’t cut it, throw on this duster to make it look as though you put in a lot more effort than you actually did. The longline cardigan has a completely open front and is made out of a skin-friendly fabric that is so lightweight. It’s the perfect thing to carry around when you need to cover up, complete a look, or keep your arms protected from any cold winds. The asymmetrical hem will bring a modern feel to whatever you have on underneath. Available sizes: 0X — 5X

Available styles: 30

11 This Plunging Crisscross Sweater That Lets You Show Off A Lacy Bralette softome Knitted Long Sleeve Wrap Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon This knitted V-neck has a front wrap design that, instead of tightly clinging to the body, hangs loose and comfortably. It keeps you covered so you can still take advantage of its warm fabric but also creates the perfect silhoutte to show off a long necklace or a lace bralette that can peek over the top. Or it can be worn the opposite way so that the deep V falls creates an open back. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

12 These Bootcut Yoga Pants With A Stylish V-Cut Waist BALEAF Crossover Flare Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon These yoga pants are made of such thick quality fabric that you can even pair them with heels and a sweater just as easily as you can with tennis shoes and a sports bra. If you do choose to keep them as your workout buddy, their four-way stretch fabric will make it easy to complete any move or pose. The V-cut waist gives them a twist that differentiates them from your ordinary pair. Plus, they have two side pockets, which are always helpful. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 10

13 A Pack Of Cute Knit Headbands That Keep Ears Protected In The Cold TecUnite Chunky Knit Headbands (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These knit headbands replace a tired old beanie with their adorable crisscross design that brings a chic edge to any dress, pullover, or suit. They have a great amount of stretch so that they’re easy to get on and won’t damage your hair as you do. With four in a pack, there’s a color to go with any look or coat. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 7

14 An Off-The-Shoulder Top That’s Lightweight But Not See-Through Halife Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder top is an upgrade from your plain long sleeve. It can be worn as a boat neck or slid off one (or both) shoulders to show a bit more skin. Tuck it into a pair of dress pants or keep it long and in place with the banded hem. It’s just as soft as a T-shirt but can be dressed up in ways a basic tee never could. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

15 This Relaxed-Fit Flannel Dress With A Tie-Waist Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Belted Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Combine two of your favorite fashion pieces with this flannel dress. The plaid pattern still makes it just as laidback as the warm button ups you love so much but its tie-waist and rounded hem make it as easy to style with some cute heeled booties as any sundress. It can also be used as a light jacket. Just unbutton the center and pair it over a chunky sweater and some jeans for a cozy fall outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 13

16 A Faux Leather Skirt That Hits Right Above The Knees Kate Kasin Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get rid of the idea that a leather skirt can only be worn on special occasions. This pencil skirt reaches the knees and has a chic shape that is appropriate enough to wear to the office while still spicing up your look. The back slit makes it easy to sit and move in, and the faux leather material is actually stretchier than you would think. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 11

17 This Crushed Velvet Top That Adds Shine & Texture To Any Look Urban CoCo Velvet Short Sleeve Amazon $19 See On Amazon Bring back all the fun and glamour of the ‘80s with this crushed velvet top that’ll spruce up any pair of jeans. The classic round neck is easy to rock under a blazer or on its own to keep it more casual. The gorgeous color options include an olive green and deep navy blue, so be sure to stock up on this elevated top. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

18 A Midi Bodycon Dress With A Modern Cutout At The Waist Pink Queen Cut Out Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bodycon dress keeps things classic with its below-the-knee length yet adventurous with its center cutout. The opening at the waist shows just the right amount of skin without changing the vibe of the elegant piece or leaving too much room for you to get cold. If you love the shape of this cotton blend dress but prefer it without the cutout, there are solid options as well. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 26

19 These Fleece-Lined Leggings That Can Stretch To Below The Heel CHRLEISURE Winter Warm Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon These fleece-lined leggings keep things comfy and casual but still offer more than one layer of protection against cold weather. Even your feet can be covered by simple pulling down the elastic cuff at the bottom of each pair of these high-waisted leggings. In addition to their interior lining, the exterior is made of a breathable moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry and sweat-free. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available styles: 18

20 A Multipack Of Fuzzy Socks That Are Made Of A Thick Microfiber Azue Fuzzy Warm Slipper Socks Amazon $19 See On Amazon A good pair of fuzzy socks is always needed to lounge around the house or create a soft coocoon for your feet to rest in when wearing boots. This pack comes with various colors and patterns, all made out of a soft microfiber that won’t lose its density even after wears and washes. In addition to these patchwork socks, there are packs with pompoms, animal ears, ruffles, and of course, some classic solid color options. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 41

21 This Silky Blouse That Can Be Paired With Nearly Anything ECOWISH Leopard Button Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Depending on which of the dozens of styles you choose, this blouse can be worn to essentially any event. The white cheetah print is perfect for a night out with friends, while the colored styles with pockets are put together enough for the office without being boring. The top’s lapel collar falls into a V-neck and buttons that can be adjusted. There’s also buttons at the cuffs that can be opened for a more relaxed fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 37

22 This Cotton Blend Jumpsuit With A Relaxed Fit PRETTYGARDEN Drawstring Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This jumpsuit can have you out the door in seconds. Rock it to a dinner party, work, or on a day where you need something comfy to play with the kids in all day. The cotton blend material makes the one-piece easy to move around in and breathable so that you don’t feel stuck. It has a classic round neck for a casual look and a tie-waist so that you can adjust the fit to your comfort level. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

23 A Stretchy Wrap Dress With Elegant Ruching POSESHE Womens Plus Size Wrap Dress with Slit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This wrap dress is proof that cocktail dresses don’t have to cost a fortune. The affordable piece will have you looking and feeling your best thanks to its stretchy, lightweight material. Elegant pleats fall from the waistband creating a slight tulip-cut hem that still falls straight in the back so you don’t have to worry about coverage. There are some sleeveless options in addition to the long sleeve versions, making this suitable for any time of year. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 39

24 These Faux Leather Leggings That Are Easy To Get Into Leggings Depot Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you avoid leather pieces because of how much of a struggle it can be to get into them, you’ll love these faux leather leggings. They can stretch any which way so that they don’t take forever to put on and they’re not see-through, no matter which color you choose. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available styles: 14

25 A Mockneck Bodysuit With Convenient Button Closure MANGOPOP Mock-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon A dependable bodysuit like this mock neck piece can be worn with just about anything. It’s body-hugging and so alluring without compromising your warmth. Plus, it unbuttons at the crotch so that it’s easier to get out of. With over 26,000 five-star ratings, this layer-able piece is a no-brainer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 26

26 A Retro-Looking Plaid Skirt That’s Made Of Thick, Warm Wool Tanming Wool Plaid A-Line Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This A-line wool skirt is the epitome of elegance. It reaches the mid-calf and covers the legs in the thick fabric that can easily combat wind — no tights required. Meanwhile, the vintage-inspired plaid pattern turns any outfit into a timeless look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 12

27 This Velvet Spaghetti Strap Dress With An Elegant Cowl Neck SOLY HUX Velvet Bodycon Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Perfect for your next celebration, this velvet dress will light up any room, because it has a beautiful sheen that will have all eyes on you. The spaghetti straps are adjustable so that the cowl neck rests where it is most comfortable for you. Meanwhile, the soft fabric glides over the body to feel like a warm hug. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available styles: 31

28 A Ribbed Crewneck That Has A Super Chic Silhouette Amazon Aware Women's Rib Crewneck Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made of a close ribbed knit, this crewneck is free of any gaps or holes between the strands that make up its sturdy build. The neck reaches a bit higher than usual, keeping in the warmth and adding a chicer edge to an otherwise classic top. Plus, this soft shirt is certified carbon neutral, so it’s a sweater you can feel good about hanging in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — 7X

Available colors: 11

29 These Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge With Faux Back Pockets Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon With two faux back pockets, this palazzo pants can be worn in the office and then transitioned right into your yoga outfit. They’re made of a soft and stretchy material that makes even sitting at your desk for eight hours feel comfortable. The trendy wide-leg cut looks equally great paired with heels, sneakers, or even some tall boots tucked underneath. The options are endless. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 48

30 A Fitted Dress With A Unique Hemline & Ruching BTFBM Bodycon Long Sleeve Ruched Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This ruched dress has a versatile look that can be dressed up or down. It works equally well with gold hoops and heels as it does with a jean jacket and chunky white sneakers. It has a unique tulip-shaped hem and ruching in the bodice, which gives this dress additional shape and dimension. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 31

31 This Lighweight, Laidback Flannel With A Rounded Hem SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This lightweight plaid shirt is made for when you want the cozy look but don’t necessarily need a heavy fabric to go outside. Its breathable, lightweight material is easy to layer, tie, or tuck in any which way you like so that you get multiple wears out of one piece. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 36

32 These Wool-Lined Faux Leather Gloves That You Can Use With Your Phone REDESS Leather Fleece Lined Gloves Amazon $10 See On Amazon As fashionable as these faux leather gloves are, they’re also just as functional. First, they’re lined with a wool fleece that makes them a breeze to put on and gives you an extra layer of warmth. Second, the fingertips are made with a metal cloth that can be used on any touch screen device, so you don’t have to struggle to take your gloves off just to make a call or send a text. The chic finish will also instantly make any outfit appear fancy and sleek. Available sizes: 6.5 S — 8.5 XXL

Available colors: 9

33 A Metallic Pleated Skirt That Has A Ton Of Stretch CHARTOU Metallic Pleated Maxi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sparkle through the night in this metallic skirt that flows to ankle-length with gorgeous pleats running throughout. No matter what you pair with it, you’ll have an exciting look that’s perfect for a holiday party, birthday celebration, or just an extra-glam evening out. The super stretchy elastic waistband doesn’t cut into your stomach harshly and is easy to slip in and out of. Most colors of this skirt come in a knee-length version as well, so you can pick the cut that you prefer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 14

34 This Classic PJs Set That Looks & Feels So Expensive Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Shirt and Full-Length Bottom Pajama Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This matching pajamas set is made with a super soft, lightweight cotton, modal, and elastane blend that feels much smoother and pricier than it actually is. With chic lined details that add a classic touch, an adjustable waistband, and buttons that allow you to wear the top open, deep cut, or totally closed, these PJs are as stylish as they are comfy. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available colors: 9

35 This Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt Dress That’s Sporty Yet Chic GloryStar Hoodie Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Mesh the different sides of your style with this hooded sweatshirt dress. It has a sporty look that still comes off as fabulous thanks to its knee-length skirt that’ll show off your legs. Made of a stretchy cotton blend with 5% spandex in it, this dress is a casual look that can still absolutely be dressed up with some heels and hoops. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 30

36 A Popcorn Knit Sweater That’s Long Enough To Wear With Leggings NIASHOT Crewneck Long Sleeve Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon A popcorn knit sweater is a fun way to add some texture to an outfit. The cozy fabric is fuzzy but without the itch. Wear it to lunch with a pair of jeans and transition it to happy hour by tucking it into a suede skirt with some matching boots. The long hem has side slits that prevent it from awkwardly sticking out when tucking it in. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 37

37 These Comfy Leggings That Are Completely Opaque STRETCH IS COMFORT Cotton Plus Size Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike many, these leggings have a thin waistband that prevents your stomach from feeling too confined. The 95% cotton fabric with 5% spandex stretches and moves with your body, all while remaining completely opaque so that you can workout, lounge, or run around town without having to worry about the pair being see-through. At the same time, they’re also lightweight enough to layer under other pants to stay extra-warm during the colder months. Available sizes: X-Large — 7X

Available styles: 44

38 A Classic V-Neck Sweater With Over 12,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon This classic V-neck sweater has a cotton blend that makes it breathable and comfy but warm and soft at the same time so that it’s perfect for every season. It’s not too tight but has ribbing at the neckline, cuffs, and hem to give it a touch of structure. Pick it up in some solids, cheetah print, stripes, and more. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

Available styles: 34

39 These Snug Leggings That Are Ridiculously Comfy Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jeggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Say goodbye to fussy zippers and hello to these buttery soft jeggings. The snug pair can be pulled on and kept in place thanks to their wide waist panel that won’t shift as you sit and walk. This cotton blend pair come in classic washes as well as some funky patterns like polka dots, cheetah, and tile. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 6X Long

Available styles: 17