41 Chic, Cozy Things Under $35 That Are Suddenly Skyrocketing In Popularity

It happens to everyone: You wear your favorite clothes, again and again, until the pieces go from chic to schlubby. You don’t need a complete overhaul, just a few fresh pieces to work into the rotation. After you’ve donated any clothes that could use a new home or recycled the worn-out pieces, it’s time to look for replacements. But where to start?

Thanks to Amazon, you have plenty of options, but also... thanks to Amazon, it can seem like looking for a needle in a haystack. You don’t want to gamble on pieces that might not work for you. Don’t stress. Here, you‘ll find inexpensive wardrobe staples that Amazon reviewers love. Whether it’s a pencil skirt with a stylish detail or an absolutely dreamy version of an off-shoulder sweater, you’ll find chic, cozy things for just $35 or less.

If you’re looking for stylish but comfortable workwear, you can find a wrap dress that comes in almost a dozen colors, a pencil dress you can wear on the weekend, or a cardigan that you can shrug on over any outfit.

The 41 items below are so popular because they’re chic and cozy, but are so inexpensive that you can celebrate your haul by taking you and your new duds out to dinner — without worrying about your bank balance.

1 A Stylish Sweater With Snazzy Stripes Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s a reason stripes are a classic: they have a timeless style and go with practically everything. Pair this striking, stripey sweater with anything from maxi skirts to joggers — it’s a workhorse that’s ready to elevate your looks with ease. Reviewers describe it as “a great wardrobe basic” and “very nice.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

2 A Sophisticated Wrap You’ll Wear Again And Again RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawls and Wraps Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep one of these elegant wraps near your desk for those inevitable times you are held captive by someone else's control of the thermostat. It’s blanket-like at 80 inches long and 28 inches wide, but neatly rolls up to be easily portable. Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers love the wrap, with one reviewer calling it “beautiful and luxurious.” Available colors: 18

3 The Maxi Dress That’s As Comfy As Your Favorite Nightgown BISHUIGE Long Sleeve Casual Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $35 See On Amazon When you really don’t want to leave the house and would rather be in bed, choose a dress like this long-sleeve maxi with pockets. Available in a range of sizes and dozens of colors, you can let the dress do all the fashion-forward heavy lifting as you glide around in total comfort. Available sizes: Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 34

4 An Empire Dress That’s Effortlessly Chic DB MOON Empire Waist Loose Dress with Pockets Amazon $34 See On Amazon This soft and stretchy, empire-waist dress is the type of blank canvas your closet needs. The high neckline and long sleeves provide a pretty background for any accessory you’d like to throw its way. Add a belt, denim jacket, and slides for a cute, casual look or style it with a leather jacket and boots for some added edge. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

5 This Vintage-Feel Dress That Means Business oxiuly Knee-Length Formal Office Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Choose this striking houndstooth dress for your next presentation or interview and show everyone that you mean business (and fashion). The short sleeves and asymmetrical collar add a modern touch to a classic, vintage-fab houndstooth. Even better? The dress will also turn heads during happy hour with your bestie. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

6 A Slouchy Beanie For Under $20 C.C Thick Cable Knit Fleece Lined Beanie Amazon $18 See On Amazon There are functional things you wear on your head just to keep you warm, and then there are stylish hats. This fleece-lined beanie happens to be lusciously warm and fashionable all at once. The adorable furry pompom on the cap adds just the right amount of fun to the casual, slouchy profile. Available colors: 79

7 A Pretty, Easy-To-Wear Wrap Dress For Only $30 Berydress Casual Party Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s a reason wrap dresses are a classic: The silhouette looks amazing on most body types. But there’s also a reason people shy away from wearing them: The wrap can come undone, with the potential for a bit of public embarrassment when it happens. Not so with this sensual sheath — the dress utilizes a faux wrap detail that gives the illusion of full wrap while getting rid of the “oopsie” factor. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

8 A Pair Of Cute & Cozy Gloves That Work With Touchscreens MAJCF Winter Gloves Amazon $15 See On Amazon Switch up your winter gear with these double-layer knit gloves with three-finger touchscreen capability. They’re available in a dozen colors ranging from muted neutrals to pops of bright color. Amazon shoppers love these winter warmers, with one reviewer saying they were “astounded [at] what a high-quality glove” the accessories are. Available colors: 12

9 The LBD You Can Wear From Work To Weekend Moyabo Casual Office Pencil Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This refined pencil dress is the perfect silhouette for the office — fitted but not tight, relaxed but not too casual. It’s simply pretty, with three-quarter sleeves for a cute vintage feel. When you factor in the fact that it has pockets and also costs less than $35, you’ve got an MVP of an LBD. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

10 A Sherpa Jacket That’s As Soft As Your Favorite Blanket ECOWISH Fuzzy Faux Sherpa Jacket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Reach the pinnacle of coziness with this fluffy sherpa jacket. The fuzzy material is as soft as a poodle, while the deep pockets mean you can keep your hands warm while on the go. Amazon shoppers love this cuddly coat, with one reviewer saying the jacket is “super soft [and] expensive looking.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

11 A Staple Button-Down In The Softest Corduroy Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon When you’re seeking a leveled-up take on a basic, look no further than this oversize corduroy button-down. The top is cut as a boyfriend top, which means that it has the perfect amount of slouchiness and chill. Reviewers love how this cozy shirt is “super comfy” and “very nice quality.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

12 An Oversize Scarf That Upgrades Every Outfit American Trends Fall Winter Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon Everyone needs at least one classic scarf in their wardrobe, and this plaid, blanket-style shawl makes a lovely choice. It’s a generous 59 inches square, and over 8,000 Amazon shoppers rate this cozy wrap 4.6 stars. They’re big fans of how soft and “stunning” it is, with one happy reviewer calling it “a must-have accessory.” Available colors: 25

13 A Lightweight Cardigan That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can always use another cardigan, right? I think so, and that’s especially true when it’s under $25, like this Amazon Essentials version. It has over 4,000 five-star ratings, and with over two dozen colors available, you can stock up and enjoy a fresh, classic cardi for every day of the week. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

14 An Ultra Flowy Skirt That’s Surprisingly Versatile v28 Pleated Retro Maxi Chiffon Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Almost unreasonably floaty and flowy, this chiffon maxi skirt is meant for movement. It’s full-length so you’ll feel sophisticated, yet has a flounce-factor that princess dreams are made of. Amazon shoppers love wearing it for everything from bridesmaid duty to days on the town, with one happy reviewer saying they felt “like a leaf dancing in the wind in fall.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 26

15 These Classic Mittens That Will Have You Wishing For A Snow Day Whiteleopard Cozy Wool Knit Thick Winter Glove Amazon $16 See On Amazon Meet the grown-up version of your favorite pair of childhood mittens. These ultra warm gloves have a fleece interior and wide, fuzzy cuffs to keep your wrists nice and cozy. The cable knit detail is a fun, classic touch to this updated mitten design, and one reviewer says they’re like “sticking your hand inside a nice warm pillow.” Available colors: 30

16 A Classic Dress That’s Anything But Basic BTFBM Bodycon Long Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Everyone needs a no-brainer dress in their closet — the kind of dress you can count on in practically any situation. Brunch? Check. Coffee run? Check. Travel? Check. This versatile wrap dress is as comfy as your favorite t-shirt while looking just polished enough to make it seem like you spent hours picking out what to wear. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 35

17 A Knit Dress That’s As Comfy As Your Partner’s Sweatshirt PRETTYGARDEN Waist Knit Cocktail Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Getting dressed doesn’t have to be a chore. This tie-waist dress with lantern sleeves is stylish but feels like slipping on your favorite pair of leggings. It’s available in 25 colors so there’s actually a shade to complement all your leggings. Reviewers love the adjustability of the pretty tie, with one happy shopper saying that they “beyond love” the dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

18 The Denim Leggings That You’ll End Up Living In No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon Buttons and zippers are nice, but elastic waists are nicer. Choose these classic, indigo jean jeggings for the look of denim (complete with faux pockets and fly) with the comfort of stretch pants. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers rate them a perfect five stars, and call them “super soft” and “so comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 7

19 A 2-Piece Tracksuit That’s Ready For Anything PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Crewneck Pullover Tracksuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon All work and no play is so last millennium. Choose this coordinated tracksuit for the days when you want to be comfy bopping around town, but still want to look put together. And if you don’t feel like bopping? That’s fine too. The cozy set works just as well for the afternoons when it’s you, the couch, and Netflix. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 33

20 This Fleecy Jumpsuit You’ll Wear On Repeat Amazon Essentials Fleece Jumpsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Even when temperatures start to dip, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up the easy stylishness of a sleeveless jumpsuit. This terry fleece version keeps you warm and cozy as you accessorize the top with a sweater or leather, or keep your arms free — a nice, versatile option when temperatures vary from day to night. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 11

21 These Sleek Pants With The Perfect Wide Leg SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re not fully on board with the wide-leg trend but want to venture away from skinny jeans, try these best-of-both-worlds palazzo pants. The trousers have just the right amount of stretch and a kicky little flare at the hem, a feature Amazon reviewers love — one gushes, “I’m OBSESSED!! These are my happy pants!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

22 A Versatile Pencil Pant With Sweet Bow Details GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon These comfy cropped pants are wearable for all seasons, and their 9/10ths length lets you show off all your footwear, from leather booties to strappy sandals. If you’re heading to the office, these contribute to an outfit that werks. There are stylish bows at the ankle and the removable belt that are unique, yet won’t overpower your outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

23 This Slouchy Top With A Cult Following ZANZEA Off Shoulder Loose Oversized Baggy Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon When you need to get out the front door in a hurry, your closet can definitely benefit from at least one of these oversize tops. Loose but not sloppy, the top can be worn on or off the shoulder, depending on your vibe of the day. It has fun batwing sleeves and a high-low hemline so it’s flowy and also fashionable. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 29

24 A Flowy Cold-Shoulder Dress That’s Less Than $30 Kancystore Cold Shoulder Casual T-Shirt Swing Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This flouncy and fashionable swing dress is the kind of dress that’s made for weekends and vacations. Trek around town in a pair of sneakers or slide on your favorite strappy sandals and look perfectly polished for dinner. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers adore it, with reviewers saying that it “fits perfectly” and they get “lots of compliments” when wearing it. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 16

25 This Dress You Can Accessorize Dozens Of Ways OUGES Button Down Skater Dres Amazon $33 See On Amazon A button-down can be worn so many ways, and this swingy skater dress is no exception. Wear alone, with a cardigan, under a pullover, or over a turtleneck — you’ve got options. Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers love this easy-wearing number, with reviewers stating that it “fits great” and that they “highly recommend” the outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

26 A Casual Tunic You Can Wear Practically All Year Long Miusey Cowl Neck Form Fitting Casual Tunic Top Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you want to stay in your pajamas all day, but you absolutely have to leave the house, reach for this smooth and sleek tunic to keep that cozy feeling all day. The cowl neck and accent buttons will make it look like you’ve put some effort into your look — no one has to know that your body is still in dreamland. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 27

27 A Striking Fringed Cape That Costs Less Than Brunch Urban CoCo Poncho Cape Wrap Amazon $30 See On Amazon As the weather turns, there’s a bit of a guessing game you play when trying to choose outerwear. Too light of a layer, and you’ll freeze. Too heavy, and you’ll sweat. The Urban CoCo poncho doesn’t play that kind of game. Warm and cozy, while also managing to feel light and airy, this is the poncho over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have brought home, and say is “very cute” and “beautiful and snug!” Available colors: 28

28 These Flowy Lounge Pants That Cost Less Than $20 Made By Johnny Casual Comfy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Flounce your way into the wide-leg trend with these Made By Johnny palazzo pants. With a price tag of less than $20 there’s a relatively low barrier to entry, and you can choose your favorites from dozens of colors and prints. Pair with your fave slim-fit casual top or button-down for versatile dressing up or down. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 53

29 A Cropped Cardigan That Uplevels Any Look GRACE KARIN Cropped Bolero Shrug Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon While every outfit could use a cardigan, the size of the cardigan is important — too long, and it ruins the proportions of the ‘fit. This bolero-length shrug gives you the cardi-level coverage you want when working a cropped look. And with pricetag under $25, it comes up oversize on style. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 30

30 An Elevated Version Of Your Favorite Pullover ANRABESS Batwing Sleeve Asymmetric Hem Pullover Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon Every now and again you come across a unicorn sweater — one that’s inexpensive, comfy, and highly reviewed. Meet this cushy batwing sleeve sweater with an asymmetric hem that has over 18,000 reviews on Amazon. It gets top marks for its softness and “good quality.” Wear as you would a regular sweater and listen as the compliments roll in. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 30

31 This Flirty Skater Skirt That’s Made For Twirling SheIn Button Up Flare A-Line Corduroy Skater Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This darling corduroy skater skirt is here to make your autumnal, preppy dreams come true. It easily pairs with t-shirts, camis, and crop tops, and really pops with tights or socks. Available in an impressive assortment of colors and prints, this is the skirt that will have all of your friends asking, “Hey, where’d you get that?” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 33

32 A Classic Skirt That Reviewers Rave Over IDEALSANXUN High Elastic Waist Maxi Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This wool-blend A-line is the type of skirt you can dress up or down, then pair with loafers or your favorite sneakers. Even better? An elastic waist means you don’t have to worry about fussing with buttons or zippers. The skirt is available in dozens of colors, so you’ll be sure to find one that will work with your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

33 These High-Waist Pants That Fit Just Right ALLEGRACE Slim Fit Pull-on High Waist Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get the feel of leggings together with the polish of trousers via these slim fit pull-on pants. Amazon shoppers love their softness and stretch, with one reviewer saying that “they are high enough to offer some control” while somehow being “stretchy enough to not restrict movement.” Available sizes: 1X — 26 Plus

Available colors: 10

34 A Pencil Skirt With A Stylish, Unexpected Detail Kate Kasin Wear to Work Pencil Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Pencil skirts are special on their own, but a pencil skirt with a knot detail? That’s more than special, that’s a must-have. This closet-worthy skirt has an asymmetric hem (which makes it easy to move around in), and looks lovely paired with anything from a button-down top to a slim t-shirt. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 46

35 A Statement Top With The Cutest Lace Sleeves MIHOLL Lace Loose Blouses Amazon $23 See On Amazon Why wear a top when you can wear a statement? This lacey blouse will elevate all of your basic bottoms, from leggings to trousers, while slipping into new looks as easily as your favorite t-shirt. Over 13,000 shoppers have rated this lacey number a perfect five stars, and one describes it as “perfect for a date night” and “actually COMFORTABLE!!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

36 A Waffle Knit Top That Comes In Dozens Of Fun Colors IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Once you slip into this cushy tunic top, you’ll understand why it has over 33,000 reviews on Amazon. It has unique details like a button-down V-neck and a flouncy tie-front, and comes in 40 colors and prints. Reviewers say the tunic “fits perfectly,” is “super cute,” and that they “highly recommend” the versatile top. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

37 This Lightweight Sweater You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon As light as a feather, yet comfy and warm, this classic crewneck sweater comes in a staggering 45 colors and patterns. Amazon shoppers love how versatile and wearable this staple top is, with one reviewer praising how it manages to be “lightweight, but not paper thin or see-through.” Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

38 The Mock Turtleneck That’s Perfect For Layering Lands' End Cotton Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Amazon $33 See On Amazon Everybody needs at least one mock turtleneck in their closet, and your friends at Lands’ End have been thoughtful enough to make a top-rated version. The 100% cotton top is available in a little over two dozen colors and prints, and comes in at a low enough price point that you can stock up on multiples. Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X

Available colors: 27

39 A Dreamy Version Of An Off-Shoulder Sweater EXLURA Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Soft, romantic, and made for comfort, the Exlura off-shoulder sweater is a fave with over 10,000 Amazon shoppers. It’s slouchy yet still holds a sensual silhouette. Available in an array of sizes and over a dozen colors, one reviewer gushes, “I just got it yesterday and I am already in love. I wore it to work. I wore it to bed.” Available sizes: X-Small-Small — XX-Large-3X-Large

Available colors: 18

40 This Knit Shirt That’s The Definition Of Off-Duty Chic ALLEGRACE Lightweight Knit Long Sleeve Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon When the vibe is relaxed but you want to show you’ve put in some effort, reach for this tunic top with eye-catching sleeves. It’s a lightweight knit that’s great for layering over or under, so is perfect for cool weather days. Available in over a dozen prints, you can wear this during your next Zoom call and feel 100% finished. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 17