41 Chic Outfits Under $39 That Are Sexy Without Being Too Revealing

When you want to look as good as you feel, whether it’s for a friend’s bachelorette party or a cozy night in with your partner, outfits that toe the line of sexy without being too revealing are often the goal. If you’re shopping with an occasion in mind, this curated list of affordably chic and subtly sensual pieces includes plenty of items you’re likely to love. From luxe pajamas to tailored pencil dresses and sophisticated jumpsuits, these picks often balance flashes of skin or curve-hugging fits with elements that are drapey or fuller coverage.

If you’re going out, of course, there’s plenty of room to play. A lingerie-inspired satin slip dress or skirt is appealing rather than overt when it comes in a midi hem, and anything that wraps or drapes is elegantly fluid. On the other hand, maybe a lace-trimmed camisole peeking out from under a cardigan is all you need that day. Basics can be unexpectedly head-turning, too, like the perfectly clingy turtleneck bodysuit or jeans that look tailor-made for your body.

Staying in? Try satin pajamas or a matching athleisure lingerie set from a loungewear icon. Slouchy sweaters with low wrap necklines are invitingly cozy, and never underestimate the power of a cute lace bralette to make you feel fine AF even if you’re lounging by yourself at home. These 42 chic yet sexy Amazon finds are delightfully priced for treating yourself — special occasion optional.

1 This Beauty Of A Wrap Sweater With An Open Back ZESICA Belted Wrap Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Slouchy volume offsets the deep wrap neckline on this pullover sweater, but its open back is anchored to a slender band running across the top that keeps everything secure. (And it’s worth noting that reviewers were pleased they could still wear a regular bra.) A peplum hem and sash tie waist are pretty enough for a nice dinner out while the combination of a loose batwing fit and silky viscose knit guarantees it’ll be cozy and comfortable. “This must be the cutest sweater ever,” a reviewer wrote. “The material is very thick and the quality is better than expected. I may get this in multiple colors.” Available colors: 13

2 A Slinky Satin Midi Dress That Feels Like Butter xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon A satin slip dress channels vintage lingerie, and versions that nod to the 90s have been trending especially strong. A demure midi hem balances out the bombshell lines in this piece with an easy cowl neck and whisper-thin spaghetti straps. An invisible zipper in the back ensures a sleek fit that’s still easy to get into, and in a stretch polyester satin, it’ll move with you all night. Wear it with white sneakers and a denim jacket for a fashion-driven daytime look or save it for a fun evening outfit with strappy heels. Available colors: 38

3 This Adorable Matching Workout Set With A Cropped Sports Bra Jetjoy Seamless Workout Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s a flash of midriff between the high-waisted leggings and sports bra, but this workout set is ultimately cute and practical. The moisture-wicking ribbed fabric keeps you cool and dry, and the leggings are squat-proof, according to reviews. The sports bra provides low-impact support and features optional padding for more or less coverage. “Immediately thrilled with it,” a fan gushed. “Fits like a dream [...] and is compressing without being constricting. I went out for a walk as soon as I put it on and everything stayed in place (no rolling waistbands). The material is thick and beautifully textured and gives the set a really high-quality feel.” Available colors: 11

4 A Slim-Fit Racerneck Bodysuit With Glowing Reviews ReoRia Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Fans rave about this bodysuit because it fits like a glove and looks just like pricier versions hanging in department stores. The shoulder-baring tank has a high neckline and streamlined fit with an extra layer of high-stretch knit lining the chest for a truly seamless look if you prefer to skip a bra. A thong bottom eliminates any chance of VPL, and two snaps in the crotch are the final practical consideration. Slip it under everything from distressed denim to leather pencil skirts. It’s “fancy enough to wear to work. Sexy enough to wear to dinner,” as one reviewer pointed out. Available colors: 18

5 An Hourglass Pencil Skirt In The Thickest Stretch Knit H&C Nylon Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Speaking of pencil skirts, this Amazon fashion favorite has over 7,000 five-star ratings for corner office curves in a versatile ponte fabric. The knit is so thick that the skirt doesn’t even need a lining to be completely opaque, according to shoppers, but offers plenty of legging-like stretch so you’ll be comfortable all day. (It’s even machine-washable, too.) The wide waistband hugs tight without pinching or rolling, and a small slit in the back ensures you have room to stride when you’re on a deadline. “You can add a mesh top or bodysuit and wear it for a night out, but you can also add a crop top or casual top to it and wear it for comfortable shopping girls day,” a reviewer raved of its versatility. Available colors: 25

6 A Long Wrap Sweater With Double The Average Style Mileage softom V-Neck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This softly oversized wrap sweater is made to be reversible, giving you the option to style it as a plunging neckline or dramatic open back. If you want a bit more coverage, a lace-trimmed camisole looks pretty peeking out underneath. The hemline will please shoppers who prefer a bit of extra length for wearing with leggings, and the palette of brushed, heathered knits comes exclusively in the most wearable neutrals — not a bad apple in the bunch. Available colors: 7

7 This Shockingly Soft Underwear With Scalloped Lace Trim KNITLORD Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon There’s absolutely no reason comfort can’t come first even if you’re shopping for cute underwear. These hipsters are made from bamboo-based viscose that feels silky-soft with many of the benefits of cotton, but in a ribbed knit with scalloped lace trim they feel a little more special than those plain but trusty briefs. They’re thin enough to lie smoothly under clothes and fully lined in the crotch like any good pair should be. “These are cute and very soft. Like extremely soft,” one shopper emphasized. “Also, they don't shrink in the dryer! Definitely get 'em if you're thinking about it.” Available colors: 1 pack (5 colors)

8 This Comfy Two-Piece Midi Dress With A Sash Tie Pencil Skirt IyMoo Crop Top Bodycon Skirt Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon This two-piece bodycon midi dress has gorgeous, modern lines and looks more expensive than it is. The cropped tank top just skims the waistband of its matching pencil skirt with a sash tie accent that creates Grecian-inspired drape over a hidden elastic waistband. In a cotton-polyester blend it feels surprisingly like loungewear, which makes it a great pick for vacations — especially since it can be mixed and matched. “This is probably my FAVORITE outfit I've bought on Amazon to date,” one enthusiastic shopper commented. “It is SO CUTE and SO SEXY and still moderately [covered] up,” they confirmed. “I can wear this with a cute pair of sandals, a cute purse, and some sunnies (and probably a mask) and I'll feel cute while I'm running errands on the weekends.” Available colors: 36

9 A Stunning Wrap Dress You’ll Wear To So Many Events Verdusa Plus Size Belted Bodycon Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Verdusa’s plunging wrap dress curves low, but that didn’t dissuade shoppers from singing its praises as a showstopper and adding a safety pin if needed. Its midi skirt and bishop sleeves add corporate polish while a sash tie belt accents the waist. The polyester crepe is opaque yet breathable and has plenty of stretch. It was special enough for one reviewer to wear to a corporate conference while another shopper commented, “I wanted to make an impression meeting my nee boyfriend’s friends for the first time. I was comfortable and confident and had a wonderful evening! I chose to wear a top underneath because I have ample cleavage, but it’s fine without.” Available colors: 12

10 These Luminous Satin Pajamas That Feel Super Luxe SweatyRocks Satin Pajama Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Satin pajamas exude a lingerie-like appeal that’s a bit more covered up, and these cute boxer PJs are playfully classic. The short-sleeved button-down has a traditional collar and pocket with matching shorts all trimmed in contrast piping. The polyester satin got high marks for being “nice and soft and it makes you feel sexy but it’s very comfortable,” as one shopper pointed out. The set comes in dozens of lush colors and patterns, and there’s probably more than one you’ll want to take home. Fortunately, the price is right for snagging multiples. Available colors: 42

11 A Pair Of Tailored Jeans That Fit Like A Damn Glove Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon Nothing looks hotter than clothes that fit you perfectly, and with an inclusive range of sizes including options in three different inseams — these Levi’s skinny jeans will look like they were made for you. The wide elastic waistband pulls right on and feels so comfortable you won’t even miss the belt loops; functional pockets on the back give an authentic jean look. The high-stretch denim blend is woven with over 75% cotton for a thick jean knit that holds its shape through repeated wear. And wear on repeat you almost certainly will: they have over 44,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 15

12 A Shoulder-Baring Top That’s Oh So Flowy Miskely Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder top reveals a peek of skin while still feeling relatively covered thanks to a voluminous ruffled fit that doesn’t skimp on construction details. Separate elastic bands in the sleeves and chest give you total range of motion without compromising this strapless top’s security. You won’t feel like you’re baring it all, and you’ll actually be able to move. One reviewer tested its limits with some axe throwing — yes, really — and was impressed to write back, “I was able to move and throw the axe without any issues or my shirt coming up. I had full range of motion and I didn’t have to keep adjusting.” All that, and stylish, too. “The top was super cute and flowy. Sexy, yet modest. Looked really cute with higher waisted jeans,” they added. Available colors: 35

13 A Portrait Neck Top You Can Wear On Or Off The Shoulders SheIn Off Shoulder Cross Wrap Knit Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This gorgeous knit top wraps your shoulders and crosses over both front and back with long sleeves and a classic fit that lend a sophisticated, timeless appeal. The ribbed knit is woven from a polyester and rayon blend that feels nicely substantial — but not bulky — with a silky finish. It’ll serve as an elegant foundation when you need something formal, but it’s not too fancy to pair with jeans. “The sweater is exactly as advertised, fits perfectly, and is absolutely beautiful,” a fan confirmed. “I hope it lasts me a long time.” Available colors: 10

14 This Satin Slip Skirt With A Thigh-Grazing Slit SheIn Satin Split Side Midi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Fluid, molten satin drapes so beautifully in an elegant midi slip skirt, which influencers have dubbed a style essential, and this offshoot of the 90s slip fad shows no sign of slowing down. A hidden elastic waistband rises high and looks fabulous with streamlined tops as well as crops — but one of the trendiest ways to wear it is with a chunky sweater and white sneakers by day. With versions including a thigh-high slit, you get to choose how daring you want to be. Available colors: 18

15 A Goddess-Like Midi Skirt With A Fan Following SheIn Asymmetrical Wrap Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have good things to say about this gorgeous midi skirt, and several rave about its high-impact drape and buttery fabric. A wrap front and high-low hem creates plenty of drama while the legging-like blend is peachy-soft and highly elastic. For a skirt that could easily dress up, it feels ridiculously comfortable. And there’s a hidden lining, so you never have to worry about the slit riding up. “The material is soft, stretches, and [is] not see through at all. I love the fit and the style. Hugs your curves. Sexy but not too revealing,” a fan promised. With nearly 50 wearable colors to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find a nearly perfect match. Get ready for tons of compliments. Available colors: 43

16 A Lace-Trimmed Layering Cami That Was Made To Be Seen SheIn Lace Trim Cami Amazon $19 See On Amazon Swap out this lace camisole for your cotton tank and see what a difference it makes. This one is made from a rayon blend through the body so it feels soft rather than silky, and it has a looser cut that’s long and flowy enough to wear with leggings yet can still be tucked in. Delicate spaghetti straps anchored in a racerback design will never slip off your shoulders whether or not you layer. “The quality is so amazing,” a fan gushed. “Great for wearing on its own or under a shirt, blazer or cardigan.” Available colors: 34

17 A Waist-Cinching Top With Flowy Sleeves Romwe Tie Waist Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon You don’t have to show skin to be sexy, as this elegant blouse confirms. Subtle sensuality comes in the form of a fluid drape and wide sash waist paired with bell sleeves and a soft peplum effect at the hem. The polyester chiffon is whisper-weight for a floaty effect, and fans recommended a matching cami for best results. (But, you know, do you.) “I love this blouse and can't believe the price! It's lovely! Not a high maintenance blouse at all,” a reviewer remarked. It washes up well in a gentle cycle, and wrinkles come out easily under a quick iron. Available colors: 10

18 A Romantic Floral Dress That’s Flowy & Ethereal Romwe Off Shoulder Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fitted and flowy by turn, this off-the-shoulder dress is utterly romantic in floral prints with bell sleeves. Its smocked bodice and upper sleeve guarantees stretch with security that flares out to a kicky mini hem — and the skirt itself is fully lined so it only looks gossamer. “It has an air of playfulness, so that, even though it's an off-the-shoulder dress, it doesn't put out a distinctly ‘sexy’ vibe, which is nice,” as one shopper pointed out. Available colors: 33

19 This Choker Top With Sweet Scalloped Edges Romwe Scalloped Cut Out V Neck Amazon $22 See On Amazon A scalloped sweetheart neckline and face-framing choker add notice-me style to this trendy top, which toggles from demure to daring on a dime depending on what you pair with it. The body-loving knit is smooth to the touch with attention to detail that far belies its budget price point, according to fans, who noted the slightly cropped length was ideal for high-waisted pants. “Wow, this top is actually pretty quality. The seams are scalloped just like in the picture and it’s super cute,” a reviewer was impressed to report, adding, “I get compliments on this top often and I would definitely recommend to anyone looking for a flirty top.” Available colors: 11

20 A Plunging Lace Cami (That Won’t Slip Out Of Place) Romwe Plus Size Lace V-Neck Camisole Amazon $18 See On Amazon The deep V on this plus-size camisole seems daring, but an eyelash lace panel provides peekaboo coverage that prevents shifting, so you can rock this top with confidence. There are also styles with strappy fronts or open backs if that’s more along the lines of what you consider sexy, each offering adjustable straps. “Shirt has a fantastic fit without being too tight or revealing,” a shopper observed. “Comfortable to wear for casual with jeans or dress it up with a skirt...I'm large chested and have difficulty finding stylish tops that fit well with this one I can wear it comfortably without worrying about revealing too much.” Available colors: 17

21 This Fairy Tale Of A Maxi Dress With A Strappy Open Back R.Vivimos Backless Long Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon fashion fans have absolutely raved about this hippie-chic maxi dress, which looks so much more expensive than it is. The smocked halter bodice is elastic and nicely adjustable — turning around reveals a dramatic open back tethered by three delicate straps and nothing else, dipping low at the hip over a full, flounced skirt with tiers of ruffles. A hidden drawstring in the waistband creates a pretty sash effect when gathered in the back, but it’s a showstopper whether you’re coming or going. Available colors: 24

22 A Faux Wrap Dress That Stays Perfectly Placed Pink Queen Plus Size Wrap Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon A wrap dress you don’t have to babysit: it’s possible. This faux wrap dress features a realistic overlap and belted sash waist for a convincing Diane Von Furstenburg homage, but the top is stitched in place for security, and its A-line skirt is sewn shut so it won’t accidentally flash more leg than desired. Shoppers praised the fabric for being soft and thick with really great stretch, noting the classic style worked for so many occasions with some strategic accessories. “This dress is a faux wrap on top, but unlike a lot of wrap-front dresses, it's not too low. I don't have to wear anything extra underneath to remain modest, which is a novelty,” one reviewer commented. “Unlike some other dresses on here, the fabric is soft and cotton-like, with enough stretch to be comfortable.” Available colors: 15

23 These Retro-Cool Flares With A Legging-Like Fit Paitluc Bell Bottom Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon Channel free-spirited 70s nostalgia in these modern bell bottom jeans. Choose between an elastic waistband, button fly, or traditional zip all with subtle distressing for an authentic vintage look. Tall shoppers were thrilled by the extra length on these, and reviewers of all heights commented on the high-stretch denim, with more than one remarking that these jeans ranked among the most comfortable pairs they’d ever owned. They’re remarkably easy to style, too, whether you want a sophisticated look with a classic button-down or something more trend-driven with a cropped tee. Available colors: 15

24 A Sheath Dress In The Softest Knit That’s Just So Effortless Moyabo Pencil Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Bodycon without clinging and ridiculously comfortable to boot, this casual sheath dress is a versatile gem. The upscale pencil dress silhouette gets taken down a notch with dropped shoulders and an easy elastic waist so the overall vibe is relaxed yet refined, and the thick stretch knit is T-shirt soft. Add onto that a couple of practical pockets, and you start to understand why almost 3,000 shoppers left a five-star rating. “Bought this for an event at work and it was amazing,” a reviewer commented, and chimed in on the style mileage. “Very cute and could be dressed up or kept casual. I wore it with white converse and a white jean jacket during the day and [...] black heels for my event that night.” Available colors: 13

25 A Dreamy Sweater Dress With Batwing Sleeves Mansy Knit Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Similar to the slouchy wrap sweater that kicked off these curated Amazon finds, this batwing wrap sweater dress is equal parts sophisticated and sensory-driven. The draping wrap neckline threatens to slip off one shoulder, but it also has a narrow band tethered across the back that keeps it secure. The oversized sleeves and soft ribbed knit double down on its cozy appeal, while the fitted mini skirt is ever so slightly flirty. “Great workmanship and thick knit feel and it fits better than I expected,” one fan gushed. “You can cover up or reveal as much as you wish or don't wish — this is a classic piece & a must have.” Available colors: 15

26 This Full-Coverage Bodysuit With A Buttery Second-Skin Fit MANGOPOP Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bestselling bodysuit has gotten rave ratings from over 15,000 shoppers as a sleek foundation for virtually any outfit. In modal blended with a heady dose of spandex, it’s softer than cotton with a slinky drape and bounce-back stretch. Tanga bottoms reduce the likelihood of visible lines, and a snap crotch offers critical convenience for something you’ll wear so often. “A great staple item in the closet,” one fan praised. “Sexy, but not revealing. Great for going out on the town or for work. Super soft. I wear it all the time.” Available colors: 31

27 A Triangle Bralette For Effortless French Girl Chic Mae Microfiber Longline Lace Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon Unlined and luminously soft, this lace bralette is subtly sensual. No cups, padding, or wires — just a natural shape in soft microfiber with scalloped floral lace trim outlining the pleated bust and longline band. Two dainty spaghetti straps offer an adjustable fit, and it slips on overhead because what could be easier? “So beautiful and comfortable! I love how delicate and feminine looks, but it’s also very stretchy and soft,” a shopper raved. Available colors: 3

28 This Ultra-Trendy Blouse With Statement Sleeves luvamia Button Down Knot Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon The fun fashion silhouette on this trendy top is softly enticing with a deeper V neckline and delicate button placket. It spotlights clavicles and frames your face nicely while flaring bell sleeves and a relaxed fit are California chic. This one dresses up jeans and shorts on the weekend, but has enough sophistication for a creative or business casual office. With over 5,000 five-star ratings, shoppers rave about the unexpected quality (and style) for the price. “Super versatile to wear to work or for a night out,” a reviewer confirmed. “I got the white and wore it with a nude bra and it’s see through [...] a tad in the back but not enough to make me not want to wear it,” they advised. Available colors: 23

29 A V-Neck Tank With Subtle Ruching Jescakoo V Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This tank top has an easy fit with a smidge of ruching through the sides to give it the prettiest shape with lots of roomy stretch and clever draping that accentuates the waist. It features a curved V-neck, and the straps are wide enough to hide a comfortable bra. In a polyester rayon blend it’s super-soft and thick enough to be opaque, even in lighter colors, and reviewers appreciated the extra sturdiness reflected in its quality. Available colors: 16

30 This Breathtaking Maxi Dress With A Thigh-High Slit II ININ Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon From wearing it to outdoor weddings to poolside cover-ups, over 12,000 Amazon shoppers left a glowing rating for this gorgeous and versatile maxi dress. The plunging wrap bodice and fluttery split hem are tacked in place at the waistband but have plenty of drape to arrange them just so. The delicate spaghetti straps criss-cross your shoulder blades in a light-as-air racerback with adjustable buckles so you can fine-tune its fit. “This dress made me feel super sexy yet comfortable at the same time,” a reviewer praised. Available colors: 44

31 A Sophisticated Jumpsuit That Fits Like A Glove Happy Sailed Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon With fitted trousers and an effortless dolman top, this jumpsuit has major impact that doesn’t try too hard. The Grecian draped bodice has a bold keyhole back for some stylish detail both coming and going. The drape flows into a wide sash tie waist while tailored trousers glide straight to the floor. Pair it with heels (the jumpsuit sometimes runs long) any time you need a one-and done-outfit but aren’t in the mood for a dress. “Add a few statement pieces and great heels and you can dress it up or a cute pair of sandals/flats and a cozy afternoon brunch date,” a reviewer listed, declaring it a “definite statement piece.” Available colors: 15

32 A Chic Wrap Dress With Modern Pinup Vibes GRECERELLE Cross V Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon The classic wrap dress gets an update with a ruffled high-low tulip skirt that trails the ground. Its faux wrap bodice is nice and secure, sewn into hidden elastic beneath a matching waist belt, and reviewers noted the split skirt was also strategically tacked for windy day coverage. In a rayon spandex blend, it’ll feel deceptively like your pajamas. “All in all it is a beauty dress,” a reviewer praised, noting, “it is very comfortable, soft, with just enough stretch.” Get ready to wear this one to every wedding. Available colors: 30

33 These Satin Pajamas With Nearly Perfect Reviews Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nearly 20,000 shoppers have given these satin pajamas positive reviews for being luxuriously silky and super cute but not too racy to wear around the house on a typical Saturday. The delicate camisole has adjustable straps for just the right everyday fit, and the matching shorts feature a notch hem for easy lounging. “Purchased for a weekend getaway to Florida and it’s the perfect combination of sexy and comfortable,” a shopper commented. “They feel great on and I love sleeping in them!” They’re an everyday luxury to wear just for yourself. Available colors: 43

34 A Grecian-Inspired Midi Dress That’s Seriously Elegant Floerns Twist Front Split Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Launching a thousand ships isn’t out of the question in this midi dress. It drapes the body without clinging — with its twist front, the toga metaphor is apt — spotlighted by a soft plunge neckline and split pencil hem. It’s lightweight and unlined, so you could easily add a pair of tights in the winter, but that also means it packs compactly if you’re headed on vacation. “It’s so pretty, almost breathtaking,” one fan raved. “Also, there could not be a more comfortable dress to wear and yet it’s still sexy. How is that possible?! Available colors: 13

35 A Peplum Tunic Tee With Shoulder-Baring Lace Chvity Plus Size Lace Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Meet a stylish T-shirt you can pair with leggings that’s pretty enough for a night on the town. The long handkerchief peplum dips low in a light cotton knit that wears so comfortably, but the plunging lace yoke dials up the drama without sacrificing wearability. “This shirt is everything. It can be dressed up for work or with a simple pair of jeans,” as one shopper noted. It’s even light enough to tuck into a skirt. Available colors: 5

36 This Cotton Lingerie Set With An Iconic Logo Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette and Bikini Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Sexy without being obvious and just as legendary for its comfort, a matching set of Calvin Klein underwear deserves to be part of your Netflix and chill uniform. The racerback bra offers featherweight support and its matching bikini briefs are fully lined — both in a buttery cotton blended with modal with the brand’s 90s logo elastic bands. “I can get the bralette on and off with relative ease, and these offer the perfect amount of support — and my word is it comfortable. I can wear this thing all day and night,” one shopper raved of the bra, adding that the bikini briefs “provide enough coverage for me to feel comfortable, and leave just enough exposed for me to look provocative.” Available colors: 3

37 An Oversized Sweater Dress With Petal-Like Cutouts Byinns Cold Shoulder Sweater Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Curving across the shoulders and dipping down the back, the cutaway details on this sweater dress create a face-framing neckline and reveal a flash of shoulder blade. With its long, easy fit and full lantern sleeves, though, it has plenty of cozy coverage. In an acrylic knit it’s relatively light yet warm, and plenty breathable on spring days. (Or wear it as a tunic with some leather leggings if things get bitterly cold.) “This sweater is so comfy and lightweight,” one fan remarked, adding, “the peekaboo shoulders are sexy and definitely not your ordinary sweater.” Available colors: 5

38 A Stunning Wrap Dress That Couldn’t Be More Timeless Berydress Faux Black Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This wrap dress is gorgeous and classic at the office or over cocktails. The faux wrap top is low and curve-hugging yet secure with a curving tulip skirt that’s gathered at the waist to emphasize those sinuous lines. A hidden side zipper makes the hourglass fit easy to slip into, but the thick cotton knit has plenty of stretch when you’re wearing it all day. If you’re looking for a good desk-to-date outfit, this could be it. “I am a fairly conservative dresser and this dress is that, but it's also very sexy at the same time. It is curve-hugging and low cut enough to be intriguing but not too revealing,” one reviewer appreciated. Available in rich jewel tones and saturated prints, it’ll be right at home in the spotlight. Available colors: 20

39 This Playful Ruffled Top With A Cult Following Asvivid Off The Shoulder Knot Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon With over 15,000 five-star ratings, this off-the-shoulder top’s styling is coquettish against a flowy fit, and a thin elastic band helps it stay snugly in place all day. The low bell sleeves are slit to the elbow so you can move your arms without displacing the shoulder-hugging fit, and a knotted accent at the waist ties it all together in style. “This top is adorable! Very comfortable to wear, and I love that it stays off the shoulders and doesn't pop up. I got many compliments on it,” one shopper was pleased to remark. Available colors: 19

40 A Scalloped Lace Bralette That Looks Expensive Astylish Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This beautiful lace bralette is soft and fuller coverage, making it a total dream whether you want a pretty lounge bra or something to fill in a deep neckline. The intricate crescent lace is thick and gorgeously high-quality with a ribcage-hugging fit that dips low to the waist. Flexible foam cups add shaping and bit of extra support. Though you can’t adjust the band, it’s wide and smocked beneath two adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Wear it under a loose tank on the weekends or slip it under a long blazer for a daring night out. Available colors: 12

