Next time you ask your friend where they got their cute top or sandals, don’t be surprised if you hear “Amazon.” Yes, you know it as a place to order books, buy tech gear, or stock up on pantry staples, but increasingly it’s a place you’ll find seriously cute clothes and accessories. And you can usually see hundreds or even thousands of reviews from fellow shoppers, so you have a good idea of what you’re getting. Whether you stick to the classics or like to experiment with what’s on trend, there’s something for you on this list of 45 chic things nobody will know are cheap AF.

It’s totally possible to put together a stylish look without busting your budget. Take this wide leg jumpsuit — it’s an effortlessly cool and monochromatic outfit that looks luxe but is under 40 bucks. Complete the look with these H-band slides that look designer but are actually affordable. And if you want to take it further, make it your own with a double-ring belt that only looks like that famous Gucci one. Choose from black or brown since it’s actually a pair for less than $20.

1 This Casual Summer Dress With Pockets Angashion Button Down Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Refresh your closet with this summer dress you’re about to wear on repeat in the months ahead. The midi length and lightweight cotton-polyester blend make this an easy go-to outfit on warm days. And you’ll love that this dress has pockets. The classic stripes make this dress timelessly stylish, but it also comes in more than 30 other variations, including florals, polka dots, and florals. Available Sizes: S — XXL

2 A Classic Faux Leather Tote That Goes With Everything Nodykka Leather Tote Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon A tote bag is essential in anyone’s collection, and this one is such a good dupe for real leather with its pebbled texture. The cognac brown is a neutral hue that will match any outfit, and this bag is big enough to fit a laptop and other daily essentials. The magnetic closure keeps your items tucked inside, and there’s an interior pocket to hold your phone or keys. Plus, the tassel on the handle gives it a little something extra.

3 This One-Piece Swimsuit That’s About To Be Your LBD Of The Summer Aqua Eve One Piece Ruched Mesh Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Like any little black dress, this one-piece swimsuit looks great for any occasion by the pool or beach. The high neck with a mesh panel is elegant. And removable padding in the bra and ruching in the waist give the suit some built-in structure. Though black is a staple, you might also want to grab this suit in a sophisticated jewel tone or one with a fun floral print. Available Sizes: 12 — 24 Plus

4 This Gold-Plated Necklace Set With A Monogram Pendant Ursteel Layered Choker Necklaces Amazon $13 See On Amazon No one will ever guess you picked up this monogrammed necklace set on Amazon. Plus, you really get some bang for your buck because it can be worn multiple ways. The paper clip choker and pendant necklace are designed to be worn together, but you can also wear each on its own. And you can choose any letter for the pendant but also reverse the coin to display a heart. Reviewers report they’re impressed by the quality of this gold-plated jewelry, and it comes in very giftable packaging.

5 This Cut-Out Maxi Dress For Nights Out IyMoo Sleeveless Halter Maxi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Looking for a dress that’s as comfortable as it is cute for a night out? This halter maxi dress is the one. The pull-on dress comes in a soft, stretchy fabric that hugs your body, and it features a peekaboo cut-out in the lower back. Choose from more than 20 colorful patterns, including in blue, orange, and red. Available Sizes: S — XXL

6 This Lacy V-Neck Tank Top That Comes In A Dozen Colors BLENCOT V Neck Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This v-neck tank top pairs easily with the rest of your wardrobe with its flowy fit and lace-trimmed neckline. The lace detail adds visual interest to an otherwise simple outfit. Plus, the look echoes fancy designer camisoles but at a more affordable price point. Stock your closet with basic white and black or go for the luxe velvet green. Available Sizes: S — XXL

7 A Beach Cover-Up That’s Glam, Flowy & Ruffled Bsubseach ChiffonBeach Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Here’s a cover-up that’s as cute as your swimsuit. The flowy robe adds some glamour to your poolside look with its long sleeves and ruffled trim. It works as a cover but it’s an accessory that also elevates your overall look. This pink one with white dots is super cute, but the belted robe also comes in over 35 patterns and colors, including leopard, floral, and geometric prints.

8 This Bodycon 2-Piece Dress With A Tie Waist IyMoo 2-Piece Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Slip into this two-piece midi dress for a casual but cute outfit. The cropped tank top matches the skirt, which can be adjusted to show a sliver of skin at the torso or not. The pull-on outfit is lightweight and soft with an elastic waist and tie on the skirt. And because it’s a two-piece, you can wear this monochromatic outfit on its own or pair the top or bottom with other pieces. Available Sizes: XL — 5XL

9 A Pair Of Rectangular Sunglasses For A 90s Vibe BUTABY Retro Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon For sunnies that are on trend this season, pick up this pair. The rounded rectangular frames give a 90s vibe to any outfit. And with one in goes-with-everything black and another in tortoise shell for a pop of pattern, you’re set no matter what you wear.

10 This Strapless Maxi Dress With Hidden Pockets GRACE KARIN Strapless Ruched Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Throw on this maxi dress with some cute earrings and sandals, and you’re good to go. The solid color and simple ruching create a chic but casual one-and-done outfit. And though they’re hidden at first glance, you’ll love that the skirt of the dress features side pockets. This deep green is a great neutral, but you can also get this dress in several other colors, including brown, pink, and navy florals. Available Sizes: S — XXL

11 The Most Chic One-Piece Swimsuit For Under $40 Hilor Women's One Piece Criss Cross Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon With its criss-cross neckline and stripe patterns, this is a striking swimsuit that comes off as totally chic and elegant. The neckline also offers excellent support, and you can be confident that this top isn’t budging as you go about your day by the pool or at the beach. The all-black suit is a sleek and stylish pick, but this suit also comes in over 40 colors and prints, including florals, red, and blue. And yes, you may end up with some different tan lines, but as one reviewer reports, “a few stripes across your belly are a fair trade for how well this suit looks." Available Sizes: 4 — 16

12 A Gold-Plated Chain Anklet For Under $20 Barzel 18K Gold Plated Flat Marina Link Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon For a flash of gold on your leg, accessorize with this gold-plated anklet. The mariner chain pattern is classic, and the dainty size of the links makes it look more expensive than it is. With a 4.6-star rating and more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon, shoppers highly recommend this anklet that looks impressively like real gold.

13 This Closet Staple Dress That’s Designed By Influencers The Drop Square Neck Sleeveless Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon You’ll always have something to wear with this black sleeveless dress in your closet. Its square neckline is on-trend, and the flared skirt gives the casual dress some movement. It’s from Amazon’s The Drop collection, which features affordable but essential wardrobe basics designed by influencers. Choose from black or light pink; either way, this dress wears well with sandals, heels, or sneakers. Available Sizes: XXS — XS

14 These Classic Stud Earrings That Sparkle Like Real Gems Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you wear earrings, sparkly studs are a classic to have in your jewelry collection and this pair is so affordable. The cubic zirconia stones in plated sterling silver settlings look incredibly like real diamonds with their cut and shine. The round 5-millimeter stones are a lovely size for most people, but you can also choose between 4.5 and 8.5 millimeters if you prefer less or more sparkle.

15 This High-Low Maxi Skirt With A Boho Print BTFBM Boho Side Split Ruffle Hem Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This unique maxi skirt features a high-low opening on just one side, creating a fun, high-side slit. The hem also features a ruffle detail that adds to the fullness of the skirt. The high waist on the skirt features an elastic band, and it’ll look great paired with your favorite crop top. Choose from a dozen boho-inspired floral prints, including this green one with small pink roses. Available Sizes: S — XL

16 These Designer-Inspired Slides You’ll Live In On Warm Days The Drop Women's Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon With an H-band that’s reminiscent of the famous Hermes slides, these affordable sandals are just as cute and wearable with any summer outfit. The faux leather band looks luxe and the shade of cognac brown is a neutral that matches with anything. These slip-on sandals are destined to become a staple of your wardrobe on warmer days, so you might want to consider also picking up a pair in one of the other four colors or patterns: black, white, natural raffia, or snakeskin. Available Sizes: 5 — 12

17 A Lightweight Beach Cover-Up That Can Be Worn In Multiple Ways Eicolorte Beach Sarong Cover Up Amazon $14 See On Amazon This lightweight cover-up is a must-have for the beach or pool. It’s super affordable, and you’ll love that it can be worn as a skirt, dress, or shawl. The material is semi-sheer and features cute tassels along the hem. Choose from more than 30 colors, including black, white, and khaki.

18 This Underwear Brief That’s Perfect Under High-Waisted Bottoms Or Dresses Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Shaping Lace Brief Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pair this brief with all your favorite high-waisted bottoms and dresses for a more comfortable fit. The lightweight underwear is designed not to roll down or dig in at the waist with light compression. Choose from a half-dozen colors or patterns, including black, black lace, and beige lace. Available Sizes: S — XXL

19 These Statement Sandals with Croc Leather & Suede Details find. Women's Buckle Leather Crocodile Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for sandals that instantly elevate your outfit, this is the pair. The slides add interesting texture to your look with uppers made partly with faux leather croc and a suede-like material. The round silver buckle can complement your jewelry, too. The burgundy shades of these shoes is wonderfully bold, but you can get them in black, too. Available Sizes: 5 — 9

20 A Small Crossbody Bag That Holds The Essentials FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you’re out and about, this small crossbody bag securely holds everything you need hands-free. The soft faux leather and gold accents complement any outfit, and the adjustable/removable shoulder strap makes it wearable no matter your height. The main compartment features zipper closure and inside it has both an open pocket and a zippered pocket to organize small items. Two zippered pockets on the outside of each purse are convenient for storing your phone, keys, or sunglasses. Plus, this bag comes in more than two dozen shades.

21 This Pack Of Soft Bamboo Hipster Underwear Knitlord Soft Lace Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Update your underwear drawer with this set of super soft hipster ones. They’re made of bamboo viscose for breathability and a bit of Spandex for stretch. Reviewers report the bamboo also makes them comfortably moisture-wicking. The set includes five lace-trimmed pieces in different colors, including black and gray. Available Sizes: S — XL

22 This Tiered Maxi Dress For A Gram-Worthy Pic ETCYY Off The Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon The off-the-shoulder and multi-tier combo make this dress instantly special for any occasion. The silhouette is chic and flowy, and the elastic waist makes it really easy to slip into this dress. You can also adjust the sleeves to sit above your shoulders for a wide neckline or tuck them under your arms to turn it into a strapless dress. Reviewers rave about the fit and style of the dress, which looks a lot like tiered dresses at boutiques but at a much better price point. Available Sizes: S — XL

23 This Strappy Sandal With A Block Heel That’s Surprisingly Walkable find. Block Heel Simple Strap Sandal Amazon $33 See On Amazon With its neutral hue and minimal straps, this is a sandal you’ll turn to again and again to complete an outfit. Reviewers note it’s surprisingly comfortable and walkable thanks to a cushioned insole and its 3-inch block heel. This pair also comes in classic black and fun colorways, including pink, lilac, and snakeskin. Available Sizes: 5 — 10

24 A Smocked Tank Top With Ruffles & A Floral Print CILKOO Frill Smocked Crop Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon For just $20, this cute top offers a lot of style and detail. The smocked bodice features a ruffled hem and sleeves for a playful touch, and the mini floral print is adorable. It’ll look great with your favorite pair of jeans or even a pair of shorts. This tank top also comes in 15 other colors and patterns, including black and leopard print. Available Sizes: S — XXL

25 These Retro 70s Aviator Sunglasses That Are On Trend Freckles Mark Retro Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add vintage flair to your look with this pair of retro sunglasses. They’re aviator style, and the yellow lenses and bridge give them a distinctly 70s vibe. Reviewers love that they provide some protection from the sun but are also light enough to see clearly if you end up indoors.

26 A Super Comfy & Stylish Wide Leg Jumpsuit ZESICA Straplless Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazonn $36 See On Amazon When you don’t know what to wear, just reach for this one-and-done jumpsuit. The solid color, whether you choose black, green or the seven other hues available, creates an instantly chic and monochromatic look. The strapless top is great for warmer days, and the wide leg style of the pant keeps the piece feeling modern. You’ll look put together but be really comfortable in this super-soft jumpsuit. Available Sizes: S — XL

27 A Silk Scarf That’s A Super Versatile Accessory FONYVE Silk Square Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon This silky square scarf adds a pop of color wherever you need it. Wrap it around your neck, a ponytail, or a purse handle. Form it into a headband or hair wrap. Some reviewers even fashion the scarf into a cute top. The multiple colors and patterns in the scarf allow it to match several items in your wardrobe, and you can choose from more than 40 colors and patterns.

28 These Fan Favorite Pull-On Skinny Jeans With A Supportive Waistband Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon With over 60,000 reviews, shoppers rave about these pull-on skinny jeans. The front of the jeans stay flatter than pants a with a zipper thanks to the pull-on style and the wide, supportive waistband. These jeans are made with 2% elastane, so they’re slightly stretchy and hold their shape throughout the day. This dark wash is a classic, but they also come in other colors, including black and green. Available Sizes: 2 — 28

29 This Long, Knit Cardigan — With Pockets — That’s Super Cozy YIBOCK Open Knit Longline Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon Stay cozy and cute with this longline cardigan you can throw on over any casual outfit. The chunky cable knit gives the slouchy sweater an oversized look, and you’ll love that it has big pockets on each side. This beige hue is a great neutral, but this sweater also comes in 20 other colors, including navy, khaki, and green. Available Sizes: S — XXL

30 This Lacy Bra That’s Wireless But Supportive Bali All Over Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Here’s a really pretty lacy bra that’s comfortably wireless but still supportive. The cups are lightly padded, and there’s a slightly sheer panel in between the cups. The bra’s straps are adjustable, and you can convert the straps to make it a racerback-style bra. This bra comes in a dozen colors, and at this price you can stock up on a few. Available Sizes: S — XXXL

31 Super Soft Bike Shorts For Under $10 Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $8 See On Amazon Bike shorts have quickly become a staple of any athleisure wardrobe, and this is a great pair for under $10. These jersey shorts are made of 90% cotton and 10% Spandex for a breathable and stretchy fit, and they’re designed with a heavier fabric weight so they pass the squat test. And at this price, you might as well pick up a pair in black and gray. Available Sizes: S — XXL

32 This Cute Chiffon Top With Beaded Straps MANER Pleated Chiffon Cami with Beaded Strap Amazon $21 See On Amazon This pleated cami in lightweight chiffon is such a cute top for a night out. The tunic length and loose hem pair well with jeans or leggings. Beaded straps along the top make the cami special. Choose from 19 colors and prints, including black, green, and blue. Available Sizes: Medium — 4XL

33 A Swing Dress With Ruffled Sleeves & Pockets Nemidor Women's Ruffle Sleeve Jersey Dress with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon Getting dressed on warm days is easy when you have casual dresses like this one in your closet. This swing dress features ruffled sleeves that make it stand out from other dresses. And best of all, it has pockets. Choose from a dozen colors and prints, including navy, red, and stripes. Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

34 These Braided Sandals That Look Luxe But Aren’t Expensive Mtzyoa Flat Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon Accessories are the key to making a simple outfit chic, and you can do just that with this pair of woven sandals. The slides feature faux leather uppers with a woven pattern, so they’re a lot more interesting than basic sandals. Not only are they cute, they’re also fairly comfortable thanks to a foam footbed. You can’t go wrong with this neutral beige, and they also come in black. Available Sizes: 5.5 — 10

35 This Matching Workout Set That’s Stretchy, Cute & Comfy OLCHEE 2 Piece Workout Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon The best way to look chic at the gym or pilates studio is with a matching workout set like this one. But why pay studio prices, when you can get a super cute set of high-waisted leggings and a top for under $30? The ribbed texture on this set makes it look more high-end, and it comes in 19 fun colors, like pink and tie-dye blue. Available Sizes: S — XL

36 A Sleeveless Midi Dress For An Easy, Breezy Outfit NERLEROLIAN Adjustable Side Split Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Dresses are the easiest thing to throw on when it’s hot out, and this midi dress is sure to become a summer staple. Side slits in the skirt create movement, and you can customize the fit with the dress’s adjustable straps and drawstring at the elasticized waist. The dress comes in nine solid colors, like navy and blush pink. Available Sizes: S — XL

37 The Leopard Midi Skirt For A Look That Manages To Be On Trend & Timeless Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon A leopard midi skirt suddenly became the “it” item, but because leopard print is a neutral at this point, you can be sure this is a piece you’ll want to wear now and in the future. And though you’ve seen pricier versions on Instagram, this skirt lets you get the look for under $30. It has that same silky feel thanks to its satin finish, and as one reviewer commented, “If you're on the fence about buying this skirt, buy it, it's awesome.” Available Sizes: S— XL

38 The Chunky Gold Hoops With Over 23,000 Reviews PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon A pair of real gold hoops can set you back several hundred dollars, but this pair gives you the look for under $15. They’re also lightweight despite the chunky shape. This fan favorite in a yellow gold hue is classic, and they also come in a white or rose finish.

39 A Romantic Dress For A Cottagecore Moment R.Vivimos Ruffled A Line Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This sweet maxi dress has such a romantic vibe with its ruffles, puffy sleeves, and flowy skirt. It’s made of a lightweight cotton blend with subtle polka dots all over the dress. The puffy sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder to change the look, and the dress comes in 15 colors, including white and sage green. Available Sizes: XS — XL

40 This Highly Rated Set Of Bikini Underwear Alyce Intimates Laser Cut Bikini Underwear (12-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you can’t remember the last time you bought new underwear, stock your drawer with this 12-pack of bikini-style underwear. They’re made with 10% Spandex for a comfortable stretchiness, and each one is laser cut for smooth lines that won’t show underneath clothes. With a 4.4-star rating and over 6,000 reviews, one shopper raves, “I love these seamless underwear! I ordered two sets and they’re pretty much all I wear now. They’re so comfortable it feels like wearing nothing at all.” Available Sizes: S — XXL

41 This Casual Shift Dress With A Boho Print Romwe Boho Summer Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This dress with a boho print is one that’s going to rack up the compliments every time you wear it. The intricate print with florals is so pretty, and the warm colors fit right in with summer. It’s a great dress for days you’re in the office but it’s also cute enough to wear to brunch. Available Sizes: L — 4XL

42 This Off-The-Shoulder Chiffon Top With Bell Sleeves KIRUNDO Chiffon Off The Shoulder Top with Bell Sleeves Amazon $29 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder top creates a soft, romantic look with its flowy chiffon and bell sleeves. The relaxed fit is cute, boho, and easy to wear with your favorite shorts or jeans. The top comes in 20 colors, including dusty pink, white, and green. Available Sizes: S — XXL

43 This Belt Set With A Ring Design That Mimics The Popular Gucci Belt SANSTHS Leather O-Ring Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This designer-inspired set is such a deal with two belts for under $20. The double-ring buckles look a lot like the ones on the Gucci belt influencers love to style with outfits. And with one in cognac brown and one in black, you’ll be set to match any outfit. Available Sizes: S — XXXL

44 This Colorful Summer Dress That Looks Like It Came From A Local Boutique Qearal Sleeveless Floral Print Mini Dress with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon It can be tough to stay cute and comfortable on sweltering days, but it helps to stock your closet with lightweight summer dresses like this one. It’s a beautiful bright blue with a boho floral print. The thin straps are adjustable for the right fit, and you’ll love the scoop neck and ruffled hem. If blue isn’t your color, this dress also comes in over 20 other shades, including red and navy. Available Sizes: S — XXL