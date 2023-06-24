So many people go through style ruts. If you’re stumped on what to put on in the morning and are totally over your current wardrobe, this list of easy and super-affordable styles will make fashion fun again. The best part? Everything is available on Amazon so you can check out in just one stop. And since Amazon’s review system is so honest and helpful, you’ll know you’ll find the right stuff.

Whether you want to upgrade your office attire, are looking for a wedding guest dress, or want to add some va va voom to your date night look, keep scrolling to find the perfect mix of fashion-forward clothes that are highly ranked by reviewers and under $35.

1 This Effortless Maxi Dress For Every Occasion Amazon Essentials High Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This maxi dress is a closet staple you can wear casually for errands and dress up for dinner. It has an elastic waistline and a pleated body that hits right at the ankles to create a flowy movement for ease throughout the day. It’s cut from an ultra-stretchy fabric that is sourced from sustainable rayon. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 9

2 These Stylish Sandals That Can Easily Be Thrown Into Your Luggage For Vacation Amazon Essentials Flat Banded Sandal Amazon $18 See On Amazon Comfortable enough for walking, lightweight enough to pack, and trendy enough for any ensemble, these flat sandals have plenty of rave reviews. The shoes are made from a faux-leather material that looks expensive without breaking the bank, and the insoles feature flexible padding for all-day comfort. They come in a range of neutral colors that will match any summer outfit. There are also wide sizes available. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 8

3 This Popular Lightweight Cardigan You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in a diverse range of sizes and a ton of solid colors, this lightweight cardigan deserves a spot in any closet no matter your personal style. The classic silhouette features a front-button closure and is crafted from a super soft blend of cotton, modal, and polyester. Over 6,000 shoppers rated it five stars, with plenty admitting to buying it in multiple colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 28

4 This Relaxed Fit T-Shirt With A Drapey Hem Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Swing Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon Elevate your T-shirt collection, with this scoop neck tee that has a unique swing hem for a flowy fit. The drapey design is cut from a rayon blend and is made with 5% elastane for the perfect amount of stretch. It comes in a bunch of assorted colors as well as prints ranging from stripes to floral, so you’re bound to find one (or three) that speaks to you. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

5 This Versatile Scoop-Neck Jersey Dress That Is A Closet Essential Amazon Essentials Scoop Neck Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Easy to throw on and head out the door, this short sleeve dress has a scoop neck and a flowy hemline that won’t cling to your body. The versatile style can be worn for almost any occasion and can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with sneakers or a pair of flats. It’s crafted from a super soft blend of viscose and elastane material, giving it a jersey feel. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 24

6 This Sleeveless Swing Dress That’s Perfect For Hot Sunny Days Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Over 5,400 Amazon shoppers gave this tank dress a five-star rating for its flowy silhouette, smooth fabric, and comfortable fit. Whether you wear it on its own or layer it under a denim jacket, you’ll look put together no matter where the day goes. It’s the perfect style to throw on during warmer months. One reviewer raved, “I love to toss and go and this lightweight dress is perfect for a low-maintenance gal. Grab two or three and you will understand.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 19

7 This Buttery Soft Dress With Cute Cap Sleeves & Functional Pockets Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon You won’t have to sacrifice comfort for style when wearing this wrap dress. It’s crafted from a buttery soft and stretchy viscose material and features a faux-wrap detail that ties on the side. The cap sleeves make this dress a great option for anyone who prefers to keep their shoulders covered. Bonus points for the hidden pockets on each side. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

8 A Flowy Beach Dress With Printed Embroidery That’ll Help You Stand Out Romwe Summer Beach Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This summer dress is cut from a flowy silhouette that not only makes for a great swim coverup but will also take you from the beach to the boardwalk in style. It’s adorned with a paisley print and has three-quarter-length sleeves for a relaxed fit. It’s crafted from breathable polyester that hits just above the knees. Available sizes: X-Large— XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

9 This Stylish Ruffled Maxi Skirt With Pockets & A Drawstring Closure MEROKEETY Elastic A-Line Midi Skirt with Pockets Amazon $35 See On Amazon For an easy breezy outfit that’s chic and comfortable, this A-line midi skirt is your best bet. It’s crafted from a flowy and lightweight fabric that moves with ease and doesn’t cling to your body. The elastic waistband has a drawstring so you can easily adjust the fit. It’s available in an array of different prints that make dressing up a white T-shirt so easy. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

10 This Dressy Tank Top That Has Lace Detailing lime flare Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This tank top proves that simple doesn’t have to mean boring. Designed with gorgeous lace trimming and made from a lightweight material, this cami is stylish enough to wear on its own while also making for the perfect layering cami. Although the fabric appears sheer, it is double-lined, so you won’t have to worry about it being see-through. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

11 This Adorable & Soft Tiered Mini Dress With Ruffle Sleeves Joteisy Women’s Tiered Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tiered mini dress comes in two different versions — a short sleeve style and a long sleeve option best suited for chillier nights. It features a button closure in the back and has a round neckline that will look good on anyone. The ruffled sleeves and flouncy hemline add a feminine touch that can be dressed up or dressed down with a simple shoe swap. It’s also fully lined, for extra coverage. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

12 A Lightweight Boatneck T-Shirt With Side Shirring Made By Johnny Boatneck Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love this boatneck T-shirt for its super soft fabrication, batwing sleeves, and side shirring detail that gives it quite the elevated look. The length is long enough to be worn with a pair of leggings but also can be worn with your favorite denim for an easy outfit. One five-star reviewer (out of an impressive 35,000) raved, “I love these so much — I have it in six different colors and they're all great.” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

13 A Cozy Wrap Blouse That One Customer Called “Almost Pajama Soft” IN'VOLAND Plus Size V Neck Wrap Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Designed with a deep V-neckline and a wrap front design that drapes at the waist, this wrap top is the definition of style meets comfort. It’s crafted from a buttery soft rayon material that has 5% spandex for an ample amount of stretch. The timeless design will never go out of style and works for every season. It also comes in a ton of bold prints that will spice up any pair of jeans. “This is such an awesome shirt! Its almost pajama soft and stretchy all over,” said one reviewer, adding “[...] it shapes itself nicely without grabbing you.” Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 32 Plus

14 These Palazzo Pants That Have Over 20,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging on the couch or heading to a yoga class, these palazzo pants are a stylish alternative to your basic leggings. They feature a high-waisted supportive waistband that holds everything in and flares out below the knees to give the illusion of elongated legs. The material is incredibly stretchy and ultra-soft and can be worn for low-impact workouts. Over 20,000 customers gave them five stars, noting how comfortable they are for all-day wear. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Twisted Knot Dress With A Front Slit That’ll Allow You To Dance With Ease FVluolo Knot Front Split Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The front slit on this short-sleeve midi dress makes it the perfect option for dancing with ease all night long. It features a twisted knot at the waist as well as loose batwing sleeves, and it’s crafted from an ultra-stretchy material for ample comfort. Whether you opt for any of the solid colors or go bold in the leopard print, you can’t go wrong. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 This Blouse That Has A Self-Tie Belt On The Waist For A Customized Fit Romwe Tie Waist Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon With fluttered sleeves, front pleats, and a tie-waist to create an elegant bow, this blouse is all kinds of chic. The flared style works well with slim silhouettes such as skinny or straight-leg jeans and trousers. It comes in plenty of solid options for a classic look, including bold, attention-grabbing shades like bright pink and emerald green. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

17 A Long-Sleeved Bodycon Dress You Can Easily Wear With Sneakers BTFBM Bodycon Long Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This bodycon dress features a wrap front with side-ruching and a crew neckline that looks great with a layered necklace stack. The mini silhouette is the perfect style to dress up a pair of sneakers or flats for a leggy look. It comes with long sleeves, making it a great choice for casual beachy weddings or outdoor events that might be breezy. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 These High-Waisted Trousers That Will Take You From Desk To Drinks Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in an array of bright hues, these high-waisted dress pants will take you from your desk to after-work drinks with ease. They are crafted from a lightweight and stretchy crepe material that can be styled with any type of shoe. The elastic band makes these a comfortable choice for long hours at the office. “I got so many compliments when I wore these pants to work,” one customer admitted. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

19 This Relaxed Jumpsuit With Adjustable Straps & Pockets Happy Sailed Sleeveless Loose Jumpsuits Amazon $31 See On Amazon This ultra-flowy jumpsuit has a relaxed fit that’s ideal for long travel days when you still want to look cute but feel comfortable. It’s crafted from a soft blend of polyester and spandex for subtle stretch. There are roomy pockets on both sides and it has spaghetti straps that can easily be adjusted to secure the fit. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

20 This Trendy 2-Piece Workout Set Made With 4-Way Stretch Jetjoy Seamless Yoga Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stylish workout set is made with 10% spandex and has a four-way stretch that moves with ease and holds its shape after long workouts. It comes with high-waisted leggings and a padded sports bra that are both crafted from a ribbed material that is totally seamless. It will be hard to choose just one of the solid colors offered. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

21 This Versatile V-Neck Blouse With Flutter Sleeves That Add Some Extra Flair Romwe Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to the office or heading to a fancy dinner, this wrap blouse is such a versatile style that it can work for so many occasions. It features fluttery elbow-length sleeves, a V-neckline, and comes with a belt that cinches at the waist. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 1X — 4X-Large Plus

22 This Off-The-Shoulder Top That Comes In 2 Different Sleeve Lengths Uvog Off Shoulder Wrap Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Designed with an asymmetrical neckline for showing off the perfect amount of shoulder, this ribbed knit blouse is an essential going-out top. It features a wrap front and has a slim fit making it a great option for neatly tucking into an array of different style bottoms. Since you’ll likely be wearing this shirt on repeat, you might as well scoop up the short sleeve version too, which comes in white. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 A Super Comfy Dress That Comes In So Many Colors & Prints Lock and Love Short Sleeve Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whenever you’re stuck in an outfit rut, this flowy V-neck dress, which features an elastic empire waist, is an amazing choice. It’s office-appropriate, stylish enough for happy hour, and can be worn with sneakers for running errands. The material is made up of an incredibly soft and stretchy blend that will keep you comfy all day long. Some customers prefer to wear a tank underneath this dress for added coverage, while others love to rock it as-is. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

24 A Tank Dress With A Belt That Will Make You Feel Effortlessly Chic EXLURA Split-Front Tank Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Equally suitable for a night out when styled with heels and a casual brunch with sneakers or flats, this tank midi dress is effortlessly chic. The sleeveless design features a wrap skirt that ties at the waist to create a leg-bearing slit. It’s crafted from a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex. There are a ton of bright hues to choose from to incorporate some color into your closet. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

25 This A-Line Midi Dress That Will Never Go Out Style Hotouch 3/4 Sleeve A-line Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Filling your closet up with timeless pieces that will never go out of style is crucial, and this A-line dress is a great place to start. It features three-quarter-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a midi hemline that hits just below your knees. Thousands of shoppers love the flowy silhouette as it maximizes comfort and ease. “This dress is so comfortable that I could sleep like a baby in it. Seriously, it is so soft, drapes beautifully, and is perfectly constructed,” one five-star reviewer raved. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

26 This Button-Down Dress With Pockets That You Can Buy In Long Or Short-Sleeves OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress $30 See On Amazon This skater dress is a great option if you need to throw something on in a hurry. It has a relaxed fit with decorative buttons going down the middle and pairs well with just about any pair of shoes or sneakers. It’s also available in a long-sleeve version if you prefer to be a bit more covered. The manufacturer recommends sizing up while ordering. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

27 This Best-Selling Mini Dress With Over 23,0000 Stellar Reviews BTFBM Women Casual Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Designed from a stretchy blend of polyester, viscose, and elastane, this mini-dress comes highly reviewed by thousands of Amazon shoppers. The sleeveless design features ruching around the waist that can be pulled down or scrunched up for an even shorter silhouette. Reviewers have admitted to wearing this dress everywhere — from a summer trip to their own baby shower. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

28 This Seamless Bodysuit That’ll Make It Easy For You To Achieve A Neat Tuck-In ReoRia Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s no surprise that over 23,000 shoppers rated this bodysuit five stars, making it a best-selling style on Amazon. The material is crafted from a super smooth and soft nylon blend and has 25% spandex for ample stretch. Whether you pair it with trousers, jeans, or a skirt, this seamless tank makes for a neat and polished tuck-in. With a snap button on the bottom, it couldn’t be easier to wear. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

29 This Understated Bodysuit With A Square Neckline REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Add this square-neck bodysuit to your list of ways to make getting dressed easier. The one-piece design can pair back to any bottom in your closet and works as a layering piece to wear underneath a blazer. It’s made with 25% spandex for a super stretchy fit that holds its shape throughout the day. Plus, it has snap-button fastening at the bottom for ease of use throughout the day. Available colors: X-Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: 21

30 This Sweater Dress That Cinches At The Waist R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This sweater dress features a belt that ties at the waist to eventuate your shape. It has lantern-style sleeves, a round neck, and a mini silhouette that hits just above the knees for a leggy look. There are so many different colors to choose making it hard to pick just one. Plenty of shoppers admitted to getting tons of compliments when wearing it out. “I get compliments on it every time I wear it and have it in two colors. I should buy more!” one reviewer raved. Available colors: Small — XX-Large

Available sizes: 31

31 These Printed Wide Leg Pants With So Much Stretch Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants $21 See On Amazon Dubbed a best-seller on Amazon, these wide-leg pants feature an elastic band and have so much stretch for ample comfort throughout the day. They come in a vast assortment of bold prints and patterns, all with two decorative pockets in the back for added flair. The flowy style can be worn casually for lounging or you can easily dress it up with a heel for a night out. Available colors: Small — 3X-Large

Available sizes: 50

32 This Cold Shoulder Top That Pairs Well With Jeans ALLEGRACE Cold-Shoulder T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stocking up on an assortment of tops that pair well with jeans is a must, and this cold-shoulder T-shirt deserves a spot in your collection. It’s designed from a super soft rayon and cotton blend and is made with 10% spandex for ample stretch. The silhouette is also long enough to be worn with leggings for an elevated comfy ensemble, and the batwing half-sleeves help set it apart from the rest. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

33 This Stretchy Dress That Shoppers Say Is “Super Comfortable” Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon When it comes to the dress department, it doesn’t get comfier than this surplice mini dress that features an elastic empire waist and a plated drapey design. It’s crafted from an ultra-lightweight and soft jersey material that moves with ease. The V-neckline is perfect for showing off your favorite necklaces. “It is so soft, I love the colors, and just super comfortable,” said one reviewer. “I have worn it with flats, sandals, heels, and tennis shoes. It’s great to grab and throw on.” Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

34 This Smocked Top With An Adorable Floral Print CILKOO Frill Smocked Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon This is quite possibly the most adorable tank top for sunny days. It has a square neckline and a smocked design with a ruffle hem that flares at the waist. Whether you opt for the dainty floral print, palm trees, or leopard, you can’t go wrong. It styles perfectly with jeans or denim shorts for a super cute and easy outfit. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Loose Knit Tank With A Halterneck Design SySea Halter Neck Knit Tank Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon The knit material of this halterneck tank top gives it an elevated feel that looks luxurious and chic. The full coverage back makes picking out a bra to wear underneath easy and it has a loose fit to create an easy half-tucked style. Shoppers especially love the color block striped options for a bold choice. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This One-Shoulder Blouse That’ll Be Perfect To Wear To Your Next Dinner Party DOROSE One Shoulder Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to a dinner party, a nice brunch, or a date night, this one-shoulder blouse is chic, elevated, and will look good on anyone. It’s crafted from a lightweight chiffon material that is double-lined, so you won’t have to worry about it being see-through. At this price, you’ll probably want to scoop up more than one. The bright pink is a great choice for adding a pop of color to your wardrobe. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 These Jeans With A Cult-Following That Come In Different Inseams Signature by Levi Strauss Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as owning too much denim, and this pair of straight-leg jeans by Levi’s has developed a cult following with more than 17,000 five-star reviews. It’s crafted with elastane for ample stretch that doesn’t lose its shape throughout the day. Shoppers love that these jeans are available in three different inseam lengths (short, medium, and long) that cater to all different heights. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 12 — 22

38 This Unique Romper With An Adorable Ruffle Hem Relipop Ruffle Hem Romper Amazon $28 See On Amazon The ruffle hem, paisley print, and bow at the waist give this romper a feminine yet playful touch that works for any special event. It’s designed from a lightweight and breathable chiffon material that will keep you cool and comfortable all day long. It has a V-neckline which is destined for showing off your stylish necklace stack. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 This Leopard Print Blouse That Is So Versatile ECOWISH Women's Leopard Print Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Take a walk on the wild side with this leopard print blouse that is equally stylish as it is versatile. The classic button-down silhouette works as a date night top and is also totally office-appropriate. It’s crafted from a polyester and cotton blend that is lightweight and soft to the touch. Reviewers note that it’s also a great choice to travel with, since it only needs minimal ironing, if any. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large