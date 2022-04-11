It’s officially summer — at least for Chrissy Teigen. The California-based star is currently on vacation in Hawaii with her family and is delivering all the swimsuit inspiration that you can *actually* shop for the upcoming warm weather season.

So far, the 36-year-old has worn three different cut-out suits on her vacay. Essentially, becoming a spokeswoman for one of the biggest swimwear trends of the season. First, she rocked a black one-piece halter with giant side cut-outs and a beaded mid-section that connected the top and bottom. She accessorized the look with layered gold necklaces and a coordinating body chain.

Next, Teigen donned a whole lot of color, with a one-shoulder, bubblegum pink, high-waisted bikini, with metal eyelets along her waistline. The two-piece showed skin in just the right places, while still remaining covered in others. Though she didn’t reveal where fans can shop the all-black style, this bikini was designed by Cult Gaia and is shoppable now on the brand’s website.

Most recently, Teigen posted a few shots wearing a colorblock one-piece from Bond Eye Swim with cutouts along her waistline and torso. Like her Cult Gaia set, this suit is also available. Fans can shop it via Nordstrom.

The swimsuits have, somehow, not yet been snatched up by Teigen’s loyal fans. So if you’re looking to invest, you can still shop her exact suits below. But run, don’t walk, because sizes are going fast.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.