Chrissy Teigen is known for her glow — after all, she's had multiple highlight-centered collaborations with beauty brand BECCA. But she also puts in the work when it comes to her skin: Teigen revealed her skin care routine in a recent Instagram post, and it includes a cult classic product that may surprise fans.

In a video posted to her feed, Teigen wears a coral liner along her lash line as she explains that she's "really into the colorful eyeliner trend." The caption then goes on to reveal her routine. "For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself," the model writes.

Teigen then runs through a list of, well, pretty costly skin care options like iS Clinical's cleanser and moisturizer ("the only thing I use consistently," she writes), La Mer's Creme de la Mer and The Concentrate ("$$, I know I know but I gotta be honest"), and Dr. Dennis Gross's Peel Pads ("so important for on and around my nose and chin"). And while it's not so shocking to hear a celebrity has a pricey skin care regimen, Teigen also uses an affordable product that you've likely tried yourself or already have in your bathroom.

Teigen revealed she uses a "steady stream" of Biore nose and chin strips (yes, those pads you used to peel off your face at sleepovers). At $8, the product is a standout not only for its popularity but also for its price tag.

Although the rest of Teigen's routine will run you a pretty penny, thanks to her Biore usage, you can still incorporate a small part of it into your own regimen.