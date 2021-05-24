Ciaté London’s New Collection Pays Homage To Edna Mode

In the past, Ciaté London has been known for its fun, creative collaborations that take makeup to another level. Most notably, you may remember the brand’s Jessica Rabbit and Miss Piggy collections, which saw animated icons make their mark on the beauty ’biz. And now, one of Disney and Pixar’s biggest stars is getting in on the action: The Incredibles’ Edna Mode. Here’s what you need to know about Ciaté London’s Edna Mode collection.

Described as an icon, artist, and innovator by Ciaté, Edna Mode has now been given a super chic new collection that’s as vibrant and unapologetically bold as the character herself.

There are four buys within the collection: a multi-tasking face and cheek palette, a soft matte lip powder, and two creamy gel liners. The range is defined by “powerful pigments and dynamic formulations,” and is already beloved by one of Instagram’s hottest makeup artists, Katie Jane Hughes.

Working with the brand, Hughes created three stunning looks with the products, from a subtle and sweet peachy-toned vibe, to a statement blue and pink liner look. You can check out each look in detail in Hughes’ Instagram video below.

Speaking about the Edna Mode collection, Charlotte Knight, Founder and CEO of Ciaté London said: “Edna Mode is a worldwide icon of true style. She’s timeless yet cutting-edge and when we were discussing who we felt could be our next collaborator, we kept circling back to her.”

Ciaté London

She continued: “As a female founder and businesswoman, I pull my inspiration from strong women; and Edna is as strong as they come. She’s stylish, fearless, and fierce - I hope this collection reminds us all to be a little more Edna, every day.”

You can already buy all four products online at ciatelondon.com — check them out here: