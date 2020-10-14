The Bachelorette just premiered its 16th season on Tuesday, Oct. 13, starring The Bachelor contestant, Clare Crawley as the girl who is driving it all. And she made quite the first impression, especially when it came to her gown. Clare Crawley's Bachelorette premiere dress included a trendy halter neckline and embellished detail that will have you swooning. In fact, the broken mirror pieces almost made it feel like an optical illusion.

The gown is made of a pale lavender tone, with a halter silhouette that reveals an open back and tie at the nape of the neck. According to Page Six, the gown is embellished with 5,000 cracked mirror pieces that nearly fully cover the top and dissipate as your eye travels down from tip to toes, revealing the raw silk chiffon at the hem. It is one-of-a-kind and designed by Randi Rahm especially for the occasion, taking over 120 hours to create.

This is not the only look you will see from the designer, however. The brand shared that over the next six weeks, viewers will see both red-carpet ready attire as well as ready-to-wear laidback looks from the NYC-based design house.

Check out some of the below embellished options that are a little more fitting for a fun dinner or date night going into the holiday season.

