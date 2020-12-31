Clogs: a chunky, clunky footwear trend from the late ‘70s that your mother wore when she was your age. And it can be styled with everything from Daisy Dukes to corduroy skirts, flare jeans and bohemian dresses alike. It’s an unlikely footwear trend that bridges the gap between bohemian and preppy. Whether your style icon is Jane Birkin or The Olsen twins, clogs are a timeless shoe trend loved through the years.
And guess what, it’s back. Thanks to designers like Hermès, Isabel Marant, and more, clogs now have another opportunity to shine — nearly 50 years since they first debuted.
Though traditionally crafted of a leather closed-toe slide style, atop a chunky wood flatform, clogs are now taking on the form of everything from loafers to slide sandals. They’re heavy — the ultimate in statement-making chunk — and delightfully retro.
Yes, audiences are split between a love it and hate it attitude when it comes to clogs, but no matter where you fall on the debate, it’s a sure thing that you’re about to see much more of them. For every wallet size, and every personal style, shop the best clogs for 2021 below.
