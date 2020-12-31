Clogs: a chunky, clunky footwear trend from the late ‘70s that your mother wore when she was your age. And it can be styled with everything from Daisy Dukes to corduroy skirts, flare jeans and bohemian dresses alike. It’s an unlikely footwear trend that bridges the gap between bohemian and preppy. Whether your style icon is Jane Birkin or The Olsen twins, clogs are a timeless shoe trend loved through the years.

And guess what, it’s back. Thanks to designers like Hermès, Isabel Marant, and more, clogs now have another opportunity to shine — nearly 50 years since they first debuted.

Though traditionally crafted of a leather closed-toe slide style, atop a chunky wood flatform, clogs are now taking on the form of everything from loafers to slide sandals. They’re heavy — the ultimate in statement-making chunk — and delightfully retro.

Yes, audiences are split between a love it and hate it attitude when it comes to clogs, but no matter where you fall on the debate, it’s a sure thing that you’re about to see much more of them. For every wallet size, and every personal style, shop the best clogs for 2021 below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Hermès Spring 2021 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images As seen on the Hermès Spring 2021 runway, styled with everything from shift dresses to elegant coats; jumpsuits and tailored shorts alike.

2 If You Love Wedges The Clog Everlane $98 See on Everlane The wedge style of this clog gives you a little bit of a lift with a more casual appeal.

3 If Buckles Are More Your Speed Clogs Mia $89 See on QVC Go OG with a pair of flat wood-soled clogs with a buckle strap that can be easily slipped into during your most casual of outings.

4 For A Dressy Take On The Trend Dansko Clogs Yoox $199 See on Dansko If you're looking for a comfortable way to raise your height, consider a pair of clogs that has a chunky heel and platform.

5 If You Love Leather Swedish Hasbeens Slip In Classic Clogs Shopbop $196 See on Shopbop Add a little extra something by opting for a pair of clogs crafted of embossed leather.

6 If Your Feet Are Always Cold No. 6 Liza Mid Tread Clogs Shopbop $315 See on Shopbop For colder days, consider a pair of clogs that, though backless, have a cozy shearling lining.

7 For The Western Style Fanatic Isabel Marant Thalie Studded Leather Clogs Net-a-Porter $430 See on Net-a-Porter Go classic with a pair of low-profile leather clogs with a chunky sole, but very little heel.

8 If You're Obsessed With Jane Birkin Loeffler Randall Maxine Platform Clogs Shopbop $395 See on Shopbop Go full-blown retro with studded detailing along the outside of your clog toe, adding a little bit of extra detail without going over-the-top.

9 If No Heel Is Ever Too High... Simon Miller High Raid Clogs Shopbop $575 See on Shopbop Go big and bold with a pair of wood-platform clogs that have not only a high heel but also a sky-high platform.

10 For The Luxury Label Lover Les Bois Clog Celine $920 See on Celine If you're into the '70s trend and looking for a splurge, consider these leather and wood classics from one of your favorite French design houses.

11 For The Color-Crazed The Rae Clog Madewell $158 See on Madewell If you're into color, consider a pale pink while dipping your toe into the clog trend.

12 If You're A '70s Dresser Jacquemus Sabots Leather Clog Mules Matches $211 See on Matches These heeled clogs are just the thing to slip into with everything from a white boho dress in the Summer and high-waisted flare jeans, come colder weather.