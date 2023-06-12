Shopping

Clothing Trends Under $35 On Amazon That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Update your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe and want to add some of the trendiest styles of today to it, look no further than Amazon. The popular site is filled with some of the best trendy clothes that boast thousands of five-star ratings, are relatively inexpensive, and can be worn to a number of different occasions (if your social calendar is packed with bridal showers, weddings, summer trips, and brunch dates, then you’re in luck — we have plenty of pieces that work great for all of these). Scroll ahead for some of our favorite clothing trends under $35 on Amazon that reviewers are obsessed with. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this.

1

This Stretchy Exercise Outfit That Has Adjustable Straps

If you’re looking for a cute and affordable yoga outfit you’ll want to wear out of the gym, this may just be the one for you. Made from a stretchy nylon and spandex blend, this eye-catching two-piece set comes with high-waisted biker shorts and a soft workout bra with removable pads and adjustable straps. Both pieces are made from thick yet breathable fabric that will keep you covered. “Very impressed by both the fit and fabric,” shared one reviewer. “Ordered in 2 colors. The hot pink is my favorite!”

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2

This Chunky Knit Cardigan In A Sweet Floral Print

This floral print cardigan can add a pop of color to any outfit, no matter the season. Featuring an all-over daisy print, this sweet sweater has a front button closure, a loose fit, and a V-neck design. Wear with faded blue jeans and a white tee for a laidback look, or style with a white mini skirt and tube top for the perfect breezy beach ensemble.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: 1

3

This Flirty Skirt That Has Built-In Shorts

Embrace the tenniscore trend by adding this flirty miniskirt to your cart ASAP. Boasting over 3,800 perfect five-star ratings, this pleated bottom features a hidden zipper closure and an above-the-knee length. The best part? It comes with a pair of built-in inner shorts, so you don’t have to worry about this skater skirt flying up while you’re out and about.

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4

These Stylish Glasses That Only Look Like They Cost A Ton

Take the stress out of misplacing glasses by picking up these chic aviators with a pretty low price tag. With over 3,500 five-star ratings, this popular pick is made with a durable plastic frame, sturdy metal hinges that last, and lenses with UV protective coating that also helps cut back on glare. Available in options like leopard print, blue, and pink, be sure to scoop these up before your next weekend beach trip or summer vacation.

  • Available colors: 25
  • Available sizes: 1

5

This Comfy Tank That Has A Cool Asymmetrical Neckline & A Cropped Fit

Why wear any old tank when you can instead put on this super cool top with an asymmetrical neckline? Made from a stretchy polyester and spandex blend, this trendy top has an easy-to-style cropped fit and an eye-catching cutout. Pair with biker shorts and strappy sandals for a sultry look, or wear with a pair of loose-fitting cargo pants and sandals for a more casual vibe.

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6

This Bodycon Dress That Has Spaghetti Straps & A Stretchy Feel

If your social calendar is packed, but you have no idea what you’ll be wearing to any event, we suggest grabbing this eye-catching maxi dress in shades like red, khaki, and neon green. It boasts thin spaghetti straps, a body-hugging fit, and a high slit that adds a touch of sultriness to it.

“The fabric is SO soft!” gushed one shopper. “I was worried it would be sheer/see-through, but it wasn’t at all!! I got so many compliments on the dress! It was one of the most comfortable dresses I own, it felt like I was wearing the softest pajamas ever!”

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7

This Tiered Skirt With A Drawstring Closure & Elastic Waist

This flouncy skirt has over 4,800 five-star ratings for a reason — it’s so cute and easy to wear. It has an adjustable drawstring closure and a stretchy elastic waist that is so comfortable. Its tiered bottom is a nice detail, and it’s above-the-knee length is perfect for summertime.

  • Available colors: 28
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8

These Comfy, Cushy Slides That Look Good With Everything

Boasting over 24,000 five-star ratings, these cushioned sandals are a closet must-have. Made with a thick sole and a snug upper band, these summery waterproof shoes are great for wearing to the beach, pool, spa, or wherever the day takes you. Wear them with a pair of wide-leg linen pants for a warm-weather look, or throw them on with a crop top and frayed denim shorts for a quick vacation outfit.

  • Available colors: 17
  • Available sizes: 4-5.5 Women/3-4 Men — 15-16 Women/13-14 Men

9

This Trendy Tube Top With A Twisted Front Knot & Ribbed Design

Tube tops are great, but tube tops with a twist — literally — are even better. This stylish top is made from a stretchy polyester blend and features a sweetheart neckline, ribbed knit design, and a twisted center front knot. Offered in shades like coffee, khaki, and white, this sophisticated strapless cami can be worn with wide-leg pants, silky skirts, patterned shorts, and so much more.

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10

This Slinky, Silky Top That Has A Cowl Neck & Adjustable Straps

Behold, this isn’t any old ordinary cami. Boasting nearly 3,000 five-star ratings, this camisole tank is made from a silky blend of polyester and spandex, has adjustable straps, and features a striking cowl neck design. It’s soft and comfortable to wear and can quickly be dressed up or down — think a matching silky skirt, white jeans, or even loose-fitting satin shorts.

  • Available colors: 42
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11

This Popular Set Of Criss-Cross Workout Bras

With over 4,000 five-star ratings, this pack of three sports bras is perfect if you’re looking to upgrade your workout or lounge gear. Each is made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking nylon blend with removable padding, a criss-cross back, and a wide elastic hem. These are so comfortable you may opt to keep them on all the time.

  • Available colors: 25
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12

This Silky Midi Skirt In A Classic A-Line Silhouette

A satiny A-line skirt is a great piece to have on hand for when you need to put together a polished look and do so fast. This flared skirt has a simple zipper closure, a below-the-knee length, and a silky feel. This bottom would pair wonderfully with an elegant cami (remember the one we shared earlier?) or a simple cropped white tee.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13

This Casual Jumpsuit In A Trendy Print

If you haven’t found your go-to outfit this season, then may we suggest ordering this super adorable jumpsuit? Offered in many different prints and shades, this relatively affordable one-piece has a scoop back and front, adjustable straps, and a loose fit. Wear with chunky platform sandals and a trendy bucket hat during sunny weather, or layer it over a turtleneck or short sleeve tee when the temperatures start to dip.

  • Available colors: 43
  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

14

These Lightweight Pants Made From Linen & Cotton

These wide-leg trousers may just be one of my favorite pairs out there. Made from a lightweight linen and cotton blend, these versatile bottoms boast an elastic waistband, a drawstring closure, and two deep side pockets perfect for stashing your phone or wallet. Offered in colors like caramel, army green, and dark gray, these roomy pants may just become an instant fave.

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

15

This Airy Blouse With Rolled-Up Sleeves & A Loose Hem

You may already have a long sleeve button-down blouse, but how about a short sleeve one? This top features rolled-up sleeves, a loose hem, and a turndown collar. Available in shades like ginger, dusty blue, and dark green, this wardrobe staple pairs wonderfully with faded jeans, tennis skirts, and biker shorts if you want to throw on something more unexpected. “This shirt is so comfortable and light,” shared one reviewer. “It’s a perfect top for the summer.”

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

16

These Wide-Leg Trousers That Are Chic & Stretchy

These palazzo pants prove that dressy bottoms can be comfy, too. Featuring the perfect amount of stretch, these wide-leg trousers have a wide, supportive waistband that can be folded over and a high-waisted fit that pairs wonderfully with crop tops and strappy camis.

  • Available colors: 5
  • Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

17

A Set Of Lightweight Gold-Plated Hoops In Varying Shapes & Sizes

This highly-rated 12-piece earring set for under $20 gives you the most bang for your buck. Each pair is made with 14K gold-plated brass and feature a strong top-buckle or puncture fastening. These earrings are lightweight, come in a wide range of hoop designs, and are offered in gold and silver shades.

  • Available colors: 2
  • Available sizes: 1

18

This Crochet Cover Up That Has Side Slits & A Scoop Neckline

This breezy beach coverup is what dreams are made of — it has side slits, a scoop neckline, and a see-through crochet construction that adds a bit of sultriness to it. It also has the perfect amount of stretch, so it’s as comfortable to wear as it is cute. “I really love this coverup!” mentioned one shopper. “It’s cute and comfortable and can be worn out and about as well.”

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: 1

19

This Casual Clutch That’s Made From Straw

Expect to receive tons of compliments when you use this beautiful straw clutch made from durable straw and lightweight polyester. Each handbag features a magnetic metal clasp closure and is big enough to hold your phone, keys, wallet, and more. This stylish clutch adds great visual texture to any outfit.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: 1

20

This Breezy Romper With Adjustable Straps & A Loose Fit

A stretchy romper may be the answer to all of your summer wardrobe woes. This versatile piece, constructed from a lightweight blend of polyester, spandex, and cotton, has adjustable straps, two side pockets, and a loose fit. It can be pulled on over bathing suits for weekend beach outings or styled with chunky mules and an oversized hat for a seriously glamorous warm-weather look.

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21

This Ruffled Dress That Reminds Us So Much Of Vintage Versions

This beach-meets-Bridgerton ruffled dress is a vintage-esque piece that looks so much like expensive designer ones that have a couple of extra zeros on their price tags. Made from a soft cotton blend, this fun frock features a frilly neckline, a smocked bodice, partial lining, and puff sleeves. Wear it with sky-high heels for an easy wedding guest look or dress it down with ballet flats for an elegant dinner date ensemble.

  • Available colors: 27
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22

This Matching Set That Features A Skirt With Pockets & A Shirred Tube Top

This crop top set makes getting dressed in the morning 10 times easier. It comes with a stretchy shirred tube top and a matching ankle-length maxi skirt with a side slit. One of the best parts? The skirt has pockets, making toting around your keys and wallet easy. Offered in options like blue floral print, orange, and yellow, this set is perfect for packing for traveling.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23

These Polished Lightweight Bottoms That Have A Drawstring Closure

These chic wide-leg pants can take you from springtime right through the fall. Made from a blend of linen and cotton, these lightweight bottoms have a stretchy waist, a drawstring closure, and four (yes, four) functional front and back pockets. Offered in colors like black, navy, and dark olive, these pants check all boxes.

  • Available colors: 13
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

24

These Distressed Jeans That Are Actually Really Comfy, Too

Pull on these distressed jeans when you want to add a bit of edge to your outfit. Crafted from a stretchy cotton blend, these bottoms feature a high-rise fit, a zip and button fly, and five pockets. These are easy to wear with anything from V-neck tees and crop tops to flowy blouses, open button-downs, and more.

  • Available colors: 31
  • Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

25

This Stretchy Bodysuit That Has A Convenient Bottom Button Closure

Behold a short-sleeve bodysuit that will instantly make you look more polished. Boasting nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings, this one-piece has a square neckline and the perfect amount of stretch. One of its best features is its bottom snap closure, making trips to the bathroom much easier. Wear this with a silky skirt for a sultry look, or pair it with faded jeans and platform sandals for a trendy summer vibe.

  • Available colors: 31
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26

These Stretchy Biker Shorts In Always-Trendy Leopard Print

You may already have a pair (or two) of black biker shorts in your drawer, but how about a leopard print one? Made with a smooth blend of cotton and spandex, these eye-catching bottoms have an elastic waist, an above-the-knee length, and a four-way stretch for easier wearability. They’re also pretty thick, so you won’t have to worry about your underwear showing through.

  • Available colors: 44
  • Available sizes: X-Large — 7X-Large

27

This Loose-Fitting Workout Top With An Open-Back Design

This inventive workout top proves that exercise gear can be exciting, too. Boasting over 6,000 five-star ratings, this top features a loose, pull-on closure. It has a scoop neck and an open back that keeps you cool even during the toughest of workouts. Wear it to pilates, yoga, gym sessions, and more.

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28

This Soft & Stretchy Unitard That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down

Pull on this unitard when you want to wear something simple yet eye-catching. Crafted from a blend of cotton and spandex, this pick boasts a low back, a scoop neck, and delicate straps. Its length reaches all the way down to your ankles, and it’s made from a thick fabric that isn’t see-through. Wear it with chunky sneakers and a sweater tied around your waist for a casual look, or pair it with a floor-length leather trench coat and black stilettos for a more dramatic outfit.

  • Available colors: 17
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X

29

These Extra-Baggy Sweats That Are Comfy & On Trend

Give your loungewear a stylish upgrade with these oversized sweats. Made from a soft blend of cotton and polyester, these baggy sweatpants have a high elastic waist, elasticated cuffs, and two side pockets that come in handy. Their oversized fit and soft feel make them cozy enough to curl up on the couch and comfortable enough to wear while running errands around town. “These pants are fantastic,” noted one shopper. “Not too long, not too short, and they have plenty of leg room for comfort. I bought two more in different colors.”

  • Available colors: 10
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30

This Strappy Sports Bra That Is So Breathable

Behold a workout bra that’s comfortable to wear and looks oh-so-cute. Featuring a super strappy back, this pick is made from a stretchy polyester blend and has removable cups. Its moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool and dry as you work out, and its elastic underband will help keep it in place as you twist and turn.

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31

This Sweet Sweater That Can Be Worn With Jeans, Dresses & More

A lightweight cardigan, such as this one, can add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Made with a soft cotton blend, this simple sweater boasts a button-front closure, a hip-grazing length, and a round neckline. Wear it with a strappy cami and light-wash jeans, or throw it on over a silky dress when you get chilly.

  • Available colors: 28
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

32

This Trendy Purse That Can Easily Match With Any Outfit

Little black handbags are so in right now, and this one fits the bill. Offered in dozens of colors, like brown, alligator green, and pink, this eye-catching purse is made from vegan leather and recycled plastic and boasts a removable chain. Its croc-embossed finish and silver details make this bag looks so much more expensive than it is.

  • Available colors: 25
  • Available sizes: 1

33

These Popular Shorts That Have Over 57,000 5-Star Ratings

If you don’t yet own a pair of well-made black biker shorts, what are you waiting for? With over 57,000 perfect five-star ratings (yes, you read that number correctly), these bottoms are a wardrobe must-have. For starters, they’re made from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and have a wide elastic waistband that keeps these securely in place as you move around. Two side pockets make for great detail, and a hidden waistband pocket is perfect for stashing cash and keys.

  • Available colors: 35
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
  • Available inseams: 4

34

This Super Breathable Jumpsuit That Makes Getting Dressed In The Morning So Easy

Imagine waking up in the morning and putting together a cute outfit in just a few seconds. Well, this super soft terry jumpsuit can make this a reality. This soft one-piece has a sleeveless design, a scoop neck, and a cropped fit that makes them look so good with strappy sandals and canvas tennis shoes. Available in a handful of shades, like dark taupe, heather gray, and moss green, this stylish piece will keep you looking (and feeling) great no matter the occasion.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available material types: 2

35

These Flexible Slides That Have Adjustable Straps & A Comfy Footbed

If you're looking to upgrade your sandals this summer but don’t want to drop money on an expensive pair, look no further than these cork ones with a super comfy footbed. With over 50,000 perfect five-star ratings, these stylish shoes have adjustable straps, a soft upper, and a flexible cork footbed that moves with your foot.

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: 6 — 12 Wide

36

This Roomy Pullover That Is A More Luxurious Loungewear Option

This half-zip sweater is one of those classics that’s currently trendy, and you’ll be so glad you picked one up. It features a drop-shoulder collar and a length that hits right below the hip. Its slightly oversized fit works wonderfully with biker shorts, leggings, flared yoga pants, and more.

  • Available colors: 23
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37

This Versatile Set That Comes With A Roomy Tee & Trendy Biker Shorts

A pair of biker shorts and an oversized tee for under $30? Score. This t-shirt set comes with a roomy round-neck tee and biker shorts that hit right above the knee. Wear it with slides or sneakers for a casual summer outfit, or dress it up with a belt, chunky sandals, and a blazer for an unexpected ensemble.

  • Available colors: 14
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38

This Body Chain That Pairs Perfectly With Crop Tops, Bathing Suits, Dresses & More

A body chain is the unexpected accessory you didn’t know could quickly transform any outfit. This under-$20 pick is made from 18K gold-plated copper and synthetic pearl and features a dainty yet durable design. It can be fastened around your waist for a sultry look or layered as a necklace or bracelet. “I’ve had it forever,” explained one shopper. “It lasted in the ocean multiple times and never broke off or tarnished.”

  • Available colors: 23
  • Available sizes: 1

39

This Lightweight Jumpsuit With Side Pockets

What’s so great about a wide-leg jumpsuit is that it can be dressed up or down in a cinch. This relatively inexpensive one, priced at under $20, has short sleeves, a cropped length, and an elastic waist. It’s top portion features a crossover design that can be secured with a simple snap to prevent it from flying open and its V-neckline is perfect for wearing layered gold necklaces with.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40

This Supportive Corset Top That Has Adjustable Straps

Corsets and bustiers are having a moment. If you’re dying to try out this trend that everyone from Bella Hadid to EmRata seems to be loving, add this reasonably-priced one to your cart. It’s made from a buttery nylon blend, has built-in supportive wiring, and thick adjustable shoulder straps. Its zipper closure in the back makes it so easy to put on and take off and it’s cropped fit pairs wonderfully with high-waisted jeans and skirts.

  • Available colors: 15
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large