Clothing Trends Under $35 On Amazon That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

If your social calendar is packed, but you have no idea what you’ll be wearing to any event, we suggest grabbing this eye-catching maxi dress in shades like red, khaki, and neon green. It boasts thin spaghetti straps, a body-hugging fit, and a high slit that adds a touch of sultriness to it.

“The fabric is SO soft!” gushed one shopper. “I was worried it would be sheer/see-through, but it wasn’t at all!! I got so many compliments on the dress! It was one of the most comfortable dresses I own, it felt like I was wearing the softest pajamas ever!”