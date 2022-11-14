Coco&Eve launched Like A Virgin Hair Masque in 2018 and it found internet fame almost overnight. The before and after pictures showing dry, damaged hair transformed into silky strands after just 10-minutes made it a viral sensation. Then the award-winning mask paved the way for the rest of Coco&Eve’s extensive hair, tanning, and body care range, known for its natural ingredients, rich textures, intoxicating scents, and formulas that have helped to nourish hair and skin the world over.

Whether you haven’t tried it or you swear by the stuff, now is the perfect time to stock up because, for Black Friday (November 18th through the 28th), Coco&Eve is offering up to 50% off their products.

Prices reflect the Black Friday sale pricing which goes live on November 18th.

The Hair Healer

The Like A Virgin Hair Masque is undoubtedly the most famous (and beloved) product in Coco & Eve’s lineup and for good reason. This highly concentrated hair masque is a 5-in-1 treatment that aims to restore dry damaged hair in as little as 10 minutes. The mask works to deeply hydrate and condition, helping to treat split ends and to nourish hair from root to tip. It also comes with a free ‘tangle tamer’ brush, to help unfurl your knots and make sure the masque is evenly distributed.

The Pre-Shampoo Scalp Scrubber

If your scalp is itchy and flakey, this Deep Clean Scalp Scrub could be a game-changer. The coconut shell exfoliant aims to revive and renew your scalp by targeting oil, flakiness, and product build-up. It also has caffeine to help strengthen hair follicles and create a healthy environment for hair to grow. The scrub is also formulated with coconut oil to hydrate your skin and hair, peppermint oil to soothe and cool irritated skin, and ash from Balinese volcanoes to absorb excess oil.

The Body Exfoliator

This triple-exfoliating buffing sugar scrub is formulated to help boost your circulation and instantly smoothes skin, preparing your skin for a perfect self-tan. Coconut flower sugar and shell powder work hand in hand to help renew and revitalize skin, volcanic pumice rids skin of dead skin cells to help restore it, and virgin coconut oil helps to soften skin while improving the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite.

The Self-Tanner

The Honey Bali Bronzing Foam has a lightweight, non-sticky formula that glides on easily for a non-streaky tan. Its green-gray base helps to create a natural-looking glow and its tropical mango and guava scent is created using the lush botanicals of real mango, fig, cocoa, coconut, and lotus extract.