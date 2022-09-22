Between chemical treatments, heat styling, and even daily sun exposure, your hair's health can take a serious hit. If you're noticing that your hair is feeling drier than usual or getting more tangled, a restorative treatment, like the newest launch from Coco & Eve, can help strengthen and protect your hair on a deeper level. Combining advanced science with tropical ingredients that are responsibly sourced, Coco & Eve’s Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment joins the brand’s established line of hair, body, and self-tanning products.

How It Works

The reason Coco & Eve's Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment is so effective is because it uses an advanced bond-building polymer to promote stronger hair. Without totally taking you back to science class, there are three chemical bonds in our hair: disulfide, hydrogen, and ionic. These bonds are what give your hair its strength and elasticity, but things like chemical treatments (including highlighting your hair) and hot tools can cause them to break down over time. That's where the Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment comes in, with its bond-building polymer that's able to penetrate hair and target all three structural bonds. Additionally, the treatment includes nourishing oils like coconut, avocado, pomegranate, and apricot to help prevent future damage as they simultaneously work to restore hydration and seal split ends to leave hair looking immediately smoother and shinier. In a clinical study that included 20 women with bleached hair, 85% experienced a reduction in breakage and split ends after using the Bond Building treatment.

Who Is It Good For?

People with straight, curly, and wavy hair can all benefit from this pre-shampoo treatment if they're experiencing signs of damage due to chemical processing, overuse of hot styling tools, or environmental aggressors. As its name suggests, the Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment was designed to be used before you shampoo your hair. You'll want to dampen your hair, then apply two to three pumps of the treatment through your hair with your fingers or a comb. After allowing the treatment to sit for 10 minutes, thoroughly rinse it out and follow up with your shampoo of choice.

More About The Brand

Inspiration hit Coco & Eve's founder, Emily Hamilton, while vacationing in Bali, and she began to develop a brand that focused on incorporating the island's tropical ingredients into science-backed beauty products. Ingredients like coconut, fig, cacao, and mango are staples in Coco & Eve's products, and the brand ethically sources these botanicals from environmentally conscious suppliers, including partners that are ECOCERT certified.

In keeping with their commitment to using the best ingredients, all of Coco & Eve's products are free from silicones, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, petroleum, mineral oils, and palm oil. They're also vegan and cruelty-free, with packaging that’s 100% recyclable.

Like A Virgin Hair Masque

The mask that started it all. Since Coco & Eve launched with this hair hero several years ago, it has amassed a cult following and multiple beauty awards for transforming dry, brittle hair with ingredients like coconut fruit extract, argan kernel oil, and fig fruit extract. The Like A Virgin Hair Masque is a five-in-one treatment that works in just 10 minutes to restore moisture, increase shine, seal split ends, and reduce unwanted frizz. Designed to be used after you shampoo your hair (and in place of your conditioner), the mask can be used several times a week or as an overnight treatment if your hair is particularly dry.

Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Bundle

Considering that Coco & Eve was inspired by and created using ingredients from the tropical island of Bali, it's no surprise that the brand has mastered sun-kissed skin. To get a bronzed glow any time of the year (and from the comfort of your own home), try their Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Bundle. The three-piece set comes with a velvet tanning mitt and kabuki brush to ensure a seamless application process, as well as your choice of a medium, dark, or ultra-dark tanning mousse. No matter which shade you choose, the lightweight formula develops in just two hours, using a green-gray base color that eliminates orange tones and leaves behind a golden, natural-looking tan (just be sure to rinse that guide color off first). The tropical scented tanner also helps condition your skin thanks to ingredients like coconut oil, mango fruit extract, and cocoa seed extract.