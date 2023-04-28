When it comes to my skin care routine, minimalism is for me. Yes, I’m a beauty writer...but, no, I don’t have a 10-step regimen. This past year, solely for efficiency's sake, I’ve been leaning into the “less is more” philosophy and that’s precisely why I look for one-stop-shop moisturizers that do it all.

I receive a ridiculous amount of face creams as a part of my job, many of which over-promise and under-deliver. Still, I’m constantly sifting through my inventory and testing away just in case I stumble across a gem. On the rare occasion that I use every last drop of a product, I refuse to shut up about it.

The second I tried Cocokind’s skin-firming Resurrection Polypeptide Cream — which costs less than $30 — I knew I had to share. The cream’s undeniably luxurious texture and affordable price tag have earned quite a reputation, with tons of rave reviews on TikTok and nearly 1,000 five-star reviews on the brand’s site alone. Many are comparing the heavy, hydrating formula to the likes of La Mer, which has a $200 price tag for one ounce.

It sounded too good to be true, but I discovered that it’s not. Keep reading for the full deal.

Fast Facts

Price: $27

Best for: Very dry, dehydrated, tight, or irritated skin

Rating: 10/10

What I love: The icing-like texture melts into skin and delivers immediate hydration and relief for super tight and dry complexions.

The Cocokind Resurrection Polypeptide Cream

Fair warning: If you like a lightweight gel-like cream, this is not for you. However if you’re desperately in need of deep hydration, you’ll want to give this one a whirl.

In comparing it to La Mer, the luxury moisturizer’s consistency is a bit more whipped (like meringue on a pie) rather than drizzle-y (like an icing you would put on cinnamon rolls). However, they do both melt into the skin and leave a dewy finish.

Cocokind’s founder Prisiclla Tsai says her main goal with this formula (which was 18 months in the making) was to address fine lines and wrinkles. “I'm personally getting older so [that was] something I’ve been selfishly wanting to address,” says Tsai.

The plumping formula instantly restores parched skin thanks to two key ingredients. The first is a bit unusual: the resurrection plant, which can survive up to seven years without water. “When you see this plant in person, it looks like a dried-up tumbleweed, but when you introduce it to water, it unfurls and literally comes back to life,” explains Tsai. As a skin care ingredient, it mimics that life-giving quality, teaching your skin how to lock in hydration.

The second is a plant-based polypeptide complex that addresses firmness and elasticity. “The powerful polypeptide technology mimics the proteins naturally found in our skin and sends signals to encourage collagen production,” says Tsai. Translation: When your skin produces more collagen, it is firmer, plumper, and more elastic. Texture-wise, the fragrance-free formula has a rich, cushiony feel that leaves a velvety, non-greasy finish. What’s more, it plays well with all skin types.

My Chronically Dry Skin

Over the years, my skin has been anything but cooperative. These days, however, thanks to two successful rounds of Accutane in my early twenties, my skin is virtually blemish-free. That being said, chronic dryness is a real issue for me.

My complexion usually does best with moisturizers that are on the thicker side, or even a nice hydrating face oil. I’m pretty picky with the feel of a product, too. My ideal situation is something that’s not too thick; I find that evenly absorbs into my skin better. I also like something that, once massaged in, is dewy to the touch without being tacky. Another non-negotiable is that it has to work well under makeup (read: no pilling).

My Experience Using Cocokind’s Resurrection Polypeptide Cream

I do not say this lightly, but Cocokind’s moisturizer blew me away after one application. My first impression was that it looked very similar to a delicious creamy glaze or frosting that’s been melted. It has a beautiful light blue, almost periwinkle hue that coordinates with the slightly deeper purple shade of the jar. When tapped with your finger, it has a thick but smooth buoyancy and has a lustrous shiny finish that isn’t super glossy. The way it seamlessly massages into an even finish is actually quite mesmerizing.

As for the packaging — that’s where the brand saves you money. “We’re able to deliver the same benefits of other creams in the $60, $80, [and over] $100 price range because we invest our money in well-researched ingredients and thorough testing instead of fancy packaging,” explains Tsai. Though minimal, it’s still housed in a glass jar which elevates the simple packaging IMO.

Almost cooling upon application, it sinks into your pores and has a blurring effect that makes my skin look smoother. Each and every time my skin feels firmer, and I swear my wrinkles are less obvious. Since it checks all the boxes for me, I’ve been using it day and night as the last step in my routine (save for SPF in the morning).

The Final Verdict

After a few weeks of consistently using Cocokind’s Resurrection Polypeptide Cream as the final step in my morning and nighttime skin care routines, it has officially become a staple. I would normally give it top marks just in the under-$30 skin care category, but the formula honestly outperforms my more costly moisturizers. For me, it’s the unique icing-like feel that takes the cake (no pun intended).