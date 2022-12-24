Comfortable Bras That Look & Feel So Good, Reviewers Wear Them All The Time

When it comes to bras, everybody wants something different. Do you need a high-impact sports bra? Maybe a push-up option? Are you on the hunt for an everyday go-to or something to lounge around in casually? There’s so much to consider, but there’s one element that all of us are after:

Comfort.

Yep that’s right, bras you can wear all day long (without wanting to immediately rip them off when you get home) do exist. And you’ll be glad to know I’ve found 30 of them that you can add to your collection, like, right now. Get your Amazon cart ready, because everything from lacy bralettes to strappy sports bras lie ahead.

1 An Ultra-Smooth Wireless Bra For Maximum Comfort Warner's Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made with super-soft fabric for lasting comfort, this lightly-lined bra is a dream. It features flexible contoured cups for a natural shape and front-adjustable straps. One shopper raved: “I was amazed. Not only did it fit perfectly, but it didn't pad me out too much, and was just ridiculously comfortable. I can wear this all day and not wind up with a rash from the metal.” Available sizes: 32A — 40C

2 The T-Shirt Bra You’ll Wear 7 Days A Week Warner's No Side Effects Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re a daily bra-wearer, this T-shirt bra is a necessity. The elastic-free side smoothing panels provide a seamless look and the wireless support make sure there is absolutely no poking. One reviewer confirmed, “They don't dig. They stay in place. They hold in my breasts from all directions and make them stay put. I've had two of these for almost eight months now and they're my favorite everyday bra.” Available sizes: 34B — 42C

3 A Padded Tank Top With Rave Reviews Lemedy Padded Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re like me, you like to lounge around in a comfy, yet supportive, outfit. Enter: This padded tank top. “Was looking for cute, casual lounge wear/low intensity workouts and its great,” wrote one buyer. With removable pads, adjustable straps, and light support — not to mention, 50,000 ratings — this is a no-brainer buy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 This Super-Breathable Cottton Bralette Fruit Of The Loom Wirefree Cotton Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with cotton for ultimate comfort and straps that convert into a racerback option, you’ll wonder why you didn’t buy this Fruit of the Loom bralette sooner. Featuring an elasticated band for extra stretch, a reviewer vouched that, “If you want a nice, basic, lightweight bra that doesn’t have any underwire and is still supportive, I can not recommend these enough!” (Although some fans recommended sizing up in the band for enhanced stretch.) Available sizes: 34A — 42DD

5 This Barely-There Seamless Bra Bali Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Wireless Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This Bali bra is the hassle-free undergarment your collection is missing. The SmoothTec technology fuses edges to create a sleek look that virtually disappears under clothes. Since it’s crafted in lightweight, breathable nylon, it’s wearable year-round. “I used to rush home after work and the first thing I would do is take off my bra,” explained one buyer. “Since I started wearing this, I do not remove my bra until time for bed. I love these bras. I now have 6 in different colors,” they gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6 This Push-Up Bra With Delicate Straps Deyllo Push Up Lace Bra Comfort Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon Va-va-voom, indeed. This push-up bra gives you the optional volume you might want, without sacrificing any comfort. One reviewer confirmed this, writing, “I LOVE this bra and would HIGHLY recommend! If you need a bra that fits well and is super comfortable, click ‘buy now’ and live your life in comfort!” Run, don’t walk — you need this. Available sizes: 32B — 38DDD

7 A Lacy Wire-free Bra To Spice Up The Weekend Bali Desire All Over Lace Wirefree Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon You want a lacy look matched with all-day comfort: I hear you. Well, this wire-free Bali Desire bra gives the prettiest look with all the support you need. “Loved the look, the comfortability, the color,” raved one buyer. Featuring a longline lace front, light support, and adjustable straps, this is an immediate *add to cart* style. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 The T-Shirt Bra With An Underwire That Won’t Pinch Warner's Cushioned Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon Say goodbye to the days you’d pretend your underwire wasn’t torturing you, because this cushioned T-shirt bra is here to save you. With convenient front-adjustable straps, full coverage in the cups, and a cushioned underwire encased in satin for dig-free comfort, this is a dream of a bra. One reviewer noted its “much softer stretch,” adding that it also “fits and stays in place just fine.” Available sizes: 32D — 40D

9 This Racerback Sports Bra For Your Next Workout MIRITY Racerback Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon This racerback sports bra was designed with high-support stretchy fabric that moves with you, not against you. Whether you’re up for a HIIT workout or down to lounge around the house, this is a must-have. One buyer wrote, “It's not often you get a product that is cute, comfortable AND functional that doesn't cost an arm & a leg. These bras are seriously so soft. They are supportive but not so tight and I also like the fact that they have the removable pad.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 A Bralette That’s Pretty And Practical JENNY JEN Mia Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want to feel your best, even if the only person who will see this bra is you, consider this lace bralette for your next purchase. “It is nicely made, and has coverage in the right places,” remarked one shopper. You have the option to show some cleavage with the plunging neckline and the pattern of the lace is effortlessly timeless. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 This Wire-Free With ComfortFlex Technology Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Wirefree Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon Constructed with ComfortFlex fabric that provides an ultra-adaptable fit, this wire-free Hanes bra was literally made for 24-hour comfort. “These almost feel like you’re wearing nothing. Even the fabric is so thin that it feels like a second skin,” one shopper commented. It uses a super-secure SmoothTec band that provides four-way stretch and ultimate security, so you don’t have to worry about anything moving around. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

12 This Front-Closure Bra That’s Approved For Large Cup Sizes Glamorise Plus Size Wonderwire Front-Closure Bra Amazon $40 See On Amazon A padded underwire lining, lace-topped cups , and an easy on-and-off front closure... There’s a lot to love about this “wonderwire” bra. A shopper stated “I’m a big chested woman. I can wear this bad boy all day in comfort, there's no digging. The wide back strap gives you a smooth finish. The fit is perfect.” Available sizes: 34B — 50H

13 A Foam Bra That Feels Featherlight Hanes So Light Foam ComfortFlex Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Flexible foam cups that gently shape and support? Count me in. This Hanes bra comes with a cult following as reviewers rave, “It's so lightweight, it almost vanishes under clothing” and the “comfortable criss-cross strap option in the back keeps shoulder straps in place.” I’ll be ordering one in every color. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 This Maidenform Push-Up Bra That Won’t Poke You Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon A no-poke underwire and a voluminous push-up is music to my ears. This Maidenform DreamWire bra provides a natural-looking lift, prevents pinching, and has smooth cups that disappear under clingy clothes. One buyer wrote, “Its comfortable, soft, just the right amount of padding & best of all the straps stayed in place.” Another fan also noted that “I’m so impressed that there’s no gapping when I bend over or sit down.” Available sizes: 32A — 40D

15 A Seamless Sports Bra For The Ultimate Gym Tank PUMA Seamless Sports Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Finding a bra that is supportive enough for exercise but not too tight to relax is no easy task — but this PUMA sports bra makes it way easier. Made of a ribbed, breathable stretch performance knit that’s soft and and moisture-wicking, it’ll keep you cool and dry all day. “I need to buy like 10 of these because I am obsessed. They fit very well and don’t leave me hanging by the end of the day. I feel supported and can move around in this bra without worry,” confirmed one buyer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Seamless Cami Bralette That’s Ultra-Comfy Maidenform Pure Comfort T-Shirt Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon Offering a sportier look with a pullover wire-free design, this T-shirt bralette features not only a fun leopard print (among other options) but also adjustable straps that are incredibly supportive, too. If you’re looking for a new workout bra that can pull double-duty, one review also confirmed that “This bra does great with moisture wicking and you forget you are even wearing it.” Buy this for your next gym session and you won’t regret it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 The Seamfree Bralette That Feels Like A Dream Jockey Bra Modern Micro Seamfree Bralette Amazon $10 See On Amazon This seamless bralette by Jockey is so good that reviewers actually forgot they were wearing it. “I can wear it all day without having a single thought about it...This one is comfortable all day long,” praised one buyer. It’s made of smooth nylon that conceals itself under any top, has 5% spandex in its fabrication to add stretch, and is wire-free for maximum comfort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 A Lacy Longline Bra With Thick Satin Straps Smart & Sexy Lace Underwire Longline Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Featuring an easy hook-and-eye closure — plus a floral lace front with detailing on the band — you’ll never want to take this off this longline bra. The best part? It’s under $15. “For the price, it’s a steal,” agreed one customer. Available in a generous range of sizes, make sure you add this to your lingerie lineup. Available sizes: 32B — 44C

19 This Bra With Smoothing Side Panels Warner's Blissful Benefits Side Smoothing Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Need secure support but want some extra smoothing? This side smoothing bra is your next new essential. It features seamless panels that blend into any outfit and gives a light, supportive lift that’ll be comfortable all day. One fan wrote, “I don't even feel like I have a bra on!!! Good support and no hard stays on the sides to dig into you.” (Now go on, treat yourself.) Available sizes: 34B — 40C

20 This Underwire Bra That’s Virtually Seamless Bali One Smooth U Dreamwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Always say yes to a smooth bra, especially this Bali bra. It’s designed for maximum support and minimum bounce with an underwire that keeps everything in place without a rigid feeling. One buyer confessed, “I’m not typically one to do reviews, let alone for a bra, but it’s necessary to say that this is 100% worth the money. This bra is comfortable, stylish and at a good price point.” Available sizes: 34B — 42DDD

21 The Beloved Sports Bra With An Easy Front Zip Cordaw High Impact Front Zip Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon My theory: I exercise harder if I look good. And this high-impact sports bra will make you look and feel undeniably good. It features a zippered front (because there’s nothing worse than wrestling out of a sports bra after a good sweat) and moisture-wicking nylon that’s cool to the touch. One loyal purchaser remarked that, “I always have a hard time finding a sports bra that supports me in high-intensity workouts while not suffocating me, so I was pleasantly surprised that this bra worked out well for me.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

22 A Lace Racerback You’ll Absolutely Want To Live In fleur't with me Racerback Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pretty meets practical in this plus-sized racerback bralette. The lacey rayon has a soft touch that mimics a second skin, and the plunging neckline looks good on its own or peeking out from underneath A V-neck top. “It's beautiful without sacrificing comfort! I wore this two days running and it didn't dig, scratch or itch,” confirmed a satisfied shopper. Available sizes: X-Large — 3X

23 A Wireless Bra That’ll Fit Like A Glove Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Bali wireless bra is as pretty as it is functional with a high-shine pattern woven into the fabric and a wireless yet secure feel. The silhouette provides targeted support for exactly where you need it and super-stretchy cups mold to your natural shape. One buyer wrote, “It's gorgeous looking...modest, smooth, comfortably stretched; feels like a glove.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24 The Delicate Lace Bra That Feels Whisper-Weight Signature Lace Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s true: This unlined bra really does feel like nothing at all. Available in neutrals and fun bright colors, this bra offers all the coverage you need while still maintaining a lingerie-inspired look. Plus, one buyer confirmed the secure structure by saying, “The fit is spot on. The band is very stretchy not stiff and painful at all. I LOVE the natural lift of the cups, no pointiness whatsoever, totally shapes to you without and sagginess...I own half a dozen or so, so obviously a fan.” Available sizes: 32C — 46DDD

25 The Push-Up Bra That’ll Lift Without Wires DOBREVA Push Up Wireless Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t tell anybody, but this push-up bra is one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. It has ultra-soft cups that give you a buttery feel and that longline style with a wide elastic band provides maximum wireless support. “I am buying two more of these,” one shopper swore. “They are amazing and they are dangerous. Medieval church leaders would have considered them witchcraft.” (If that’s not a sign you need this bra, I’m not sure what is.) Available sizes: 32AA — 40DD

26 This Full-Coverage Bra You’ll Wear On Repeat Fruit of the Loom Women's T-Shirt Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon This Fruit of the Loom full-coverage bra offers a lightly-lined underwire for dig-free comfort. It features thick, adjustable straps to make sure you feel supported all day long, and its neckline is designed to lay flat under clothes for a smooth appearance. “I've re-ordered and they are still great and comfortable. Would highly recommend,” raved a buyer. Available sizes: 34A — 42DD

27 Not Your Average Strappy Sports Bra RUNNING GIRL Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon For my sporty readers, this strappy sports bra is a vital addition to your workout routine. It features a cutout back with a double-strapped racerback design to hold everything in place securely while giving your gym outfit some flare. It has an inner mesh lining thats provides breathability and minimizes bounce, too. “I really liked this bra!” One buyer exclaimed, writing “It was stylish on – so aesthetically pleasing and functional (supportive) at the same time.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

28 A Bra So Soft It Won’t Even Feel Like You’re Wearing One KCDDUMK Ribbed Cami Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want to wear a bra without actually feeling like you’re wearing a bra, then this set of cami bralettes are for you. Available in a pack of four and made of ribbed cotton that feels unbelievably soft against your skin, one buyer raved they were “Very comfortable and a cute fit.” The straps are thin for a barely-there effect, and the pads are even removable! Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 This Seamless Calvin Klein Bralette For Plunging Necklines Calvin Klein Seamless Lightly Lined V-Neck Bralette Amazon $29 See On Amazon A luxury label at a wallet-friendly price? Yes, please. This Calvin Klein bralette conceals itself under any outfit, has removable pads, and features a steep V-neckline. “I'm impressed. I always figured a bralette would give me NO support, but that is NOT the case with this one. It's supportive, comfortable, good looking, and doesn't cause any of that pinching/bulging under the armpit area,” explained one customer. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

