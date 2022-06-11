Comfortable Shoes Don't Have To Be Frumpy — & These 30 Pairs Under $35 Are Proof

Shoes are one of those fashion items people seem to either be obsessed with, or something they don’t consider at all when crafting their looks. No matter which category you fall into, we can all agree that comfort is a feature shoes should have — but one that not all of them do, unfortunately. Or, when you do finally find a comfortable pair, they tend to look like something your grandma might like.

While there’s no disrespect to grandma and her shoe game, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your sense of style when it comes to shoes in order to get that comfort you seek. This list has an extensive selection of shoes for all occasions that not only look amazing while you’re wearing them, but they feel just as amazing, too.

Start perusing the list now to get the best of both worlds for your feet. Whether you want or need new shoes, there are plenty of suggestions to help you find what you’re looking for (and maybe some things you’re not).

1 These Comfy Walking Sandals With Braided Cross Straps MEGNYA Walking Sandals with Arch Support Amazon $30 See On Amazon Who said there’s no such things as a fashionable pair of walking sandals? You get durability combined with style while stepping into your adventurous side. Go for hikes in the mountains or stroll along the beach in these trendy athletic sandals. Frankly, you can’t go wrong wearing these for any outdoor activity this summer. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 22

2 This Pair Of Chic Walking Shoes That Are Lighter Than Air TIOSEBON Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon Even after walking for miles and hours on end, your feet will be feeling cushioned and supported in these lightweight walking shoes. The mesh material makes them incredibly breathable so constant airflow keeps your feet nice and cool. Around the ankle, the cuff is fashioned to behave the same way a sock would, so you can expect a snug, secure fit. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

3 A Unique Athletic Shoe With A Foldable Back Heel STQ Walking Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon Never again ruin a pair of shoes wearing them in (easier) ways they weren’t meant to be worn. These flexible walking shoes have a foldable back heel that gives you two ways to rock them. It almost feels like there’s a cloud on your feet, between the extra cushioning in the soles and the supple and soft material of the shoes themselves. As an added bonus, no need to deal with tying laces either. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 11

4 These Elastic-Strap Platform Espadrilles Great For Summer Outings DREAM PAIRS Open-Toe Ankle Strap Flatform Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon You’ll be feeling like the belle of the ball walking around in these platform espadrilles all summer long. The two-and-a-half inch heels give a solid yet comfortable boost of height, and you’ll love pairing these strappy platforms with your favorite shorts, skirts, and dresses. There’s even a soft, cushioned insole to have your feet feeling supported while you hit the town. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 19

5 A Super Strappy Flat Sandal In An Updated Gladiator Style DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Low Wedges Sandals Amazon $32 See On Amazon Flats can be just as fashionable as heels. If you need proof, look no further than these super strappy flat sandals. Heels may not be your thing, but you won’t have to sacrifice any style points as these sandals have a fashionable, though timeless, gladiator design. The crisscross straps are made of elastic, so you won’t have to deal with harsh materials rubbing against your feet uncomfortably. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 9

6 This Ballet Flat That Adds A Sleek, Classic Finish To Any Outfit FUNKYMONKEY Classic Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon The versatility you get from these classic ballet flats is unparalleled by most other shoes out there. The pointed toe is a design element that makes it a snazzy option to wear to the office, as well as suitable for a date night or even running errands on your day off. Its classic silhouette and style give you the ability to dress it up or down as desired. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

7 A Low-Rise Canvas Sneaker With A Vintage Vibe ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $21 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs to have a few good retro items in it. These low-rise canvas sneakers are one of those must-have items that feels so nostalgic of the ‘70s and ‘80s. The thick rubber soles not only provide excellent support, but they also have an anti-slip tread for extra stability. As an added bonus, if these sneakers ever get dirty, the canvas is washable so you can easily clean them up and have them looking brand new. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 22

8 These Slip-On Sneakers So Laces Are A Thing Of The Past Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $29 See On Amazon Say so long to the hassle of having to tie (or re-tie) shoelaces when you start rocking these slip-on sneakers. Instead of typical shoelaces, these have crisscrossed elastic bands. This gives you the ability to slip the shoe on with ease, but still know it will stay securely on your foot no matter where your day happens to lead you. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 68

9 These Open-Toed Espadrilles With Buttery Soft, Suede Straps Soda Open-Toe Ankle-Strap Espadrille Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add some height to your summer sandals, but make it comfortable. Enter these open-toed espadrilles. While you get 1.5 inches of height with these sandals, it’s designed as a platform so the height is the same the whole way across, thus eliminating the pain high heels can cause. The faux suede straps and buckle closure look elegant and highlight your ankles. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 61

10 A Summery Boat Shoe That’s As Comfortable To Wear As Sneakers Betrue Lightweight Boat Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’ve ever worn boat shoes before, you can probably attest to the fact they’re not always the most comfortable shoes out there. These, however, are made from an airy canvas material, letting them have a nice, breathable quality. The rubber soles offer sturdy support, while also providing pillowy softness for your feet. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 6

11 These Mesh Flats That Have Memory Foam Insoles For Support BABUDOG Pointed-Toe Memory Foam Flat Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’ve never tried a pair of shoes with memory foam before, then you’re definitely going to want to try out these mesh flats. The insoles make it feel like your feet are walking on clouds all day long. You also can’t beat the knitted mesh fabric that not only lets your feet breathe, but lets these flats easily move and bend with you as you walk. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 11

12 These Strappy Braided Sandals That Will Become A Summer Staple Plaka Flat Braided Palm Leaf Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Spend the day on your feet without sacrificing the fashion front with these braided flat sandals. One feature you might not notice upon first glance is that the braided straps are actually designed to mimic the leaves of a palm tree — a fun little style element. You can also expect to get long-term use out these sandals as the soles have been upgraded to a vegan-friendly and extremely durable rubber. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 26

13 A Pair Of Loafers With A High-End Look & A High Level Of Comfort VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Flat Loafer Amazon $25 See On Amazon The supple softness of these leather loafers will have you never wanting to take them off. They are like a cross between a moccasin and house slipper, with a dash of penny loafer. The only thing that rivals this shoe’s chic, trendy style is just how comfortable they are on your feet. You’ll find every excuse in the book to wear these day-in and day-out. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 32

14 These Bright & Cheery Slip-On Sneakers Perfect For Active People Feethit Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $31 See On Amazon These slip-on walking shoes perfectly contour to your feet and are so comfy you’ll be surprised that you don’t want to take them off at the end of the day. They are made from a knitted mesh material that gives these shoes a lightweight, airy, breathable quality to them. The tongue is connected to the sides of the shoe, so you also won’t have to be constantly readjusting it while wearing them. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 11

15 A Hiking Sandal That Doesn’t Sacrifice Fashion Or Comfort Plaka Hiking Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ve never owned a pair of stylish hiking sandals like these before, and you’re going to be wondering just why. Perhaps one of the most important features of these sandals is the fact they are waterproof and have arch support build directly into the sole. There is excellent traction on the bottom, so you can walk with confidence on a wide variety of terrains. Available sizes: 5.5/6 — 10.5/11

Available colors: 6

16 A Unique Slide-On Sandal With Adjustable Double Buckles FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only will your feet be feeling comfy and supported in these slide sandals, but the adjustable double buckles help you get the precise perfect fit, too. That makes this sandal ideal for people with narrow or wide feet who may tend to have a difficult time finding shoes that fit comfortably. You’ll also be pleasantly surprised at how the foot bed contours to your feet the more you wear them. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 42

17 This Earthy, Slip-On Sandal With A Flexible Cork Sole Cushionaire Luna Cork Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $30 See On Amazon You won’t have to spend any time breaking in these cork footbed sandals thanks to their incredible flexibility. Start wearing them out as soon as you get them — these are made to fit and move with your feet thanks to the genuine suede soles. The faux-leather cross straps make these feel just a bit more high end than your typical walking sandal. Available sizes: 6 — 11 Wide

Available colors: 21

18 A Laceless Sneaker That Doubles As A Fashionable Walking Shoe Adokoo Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Been looking for a pair of comfy sneakers that have a fashionable flair? These slip-on sneakers are right up your alley. Since there’s no laces, buckles, or straps, these sneakers feel more sleek and trendy and are easy to style a variety of ways. The honeycomb sole on these shoes also gives you additional support, especially when it happens to be slick or uneven terrain. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 14

19 The Quintessential Ballet Flat That’s A Wardrobe Must-Have Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $25 See On Amazon These pointed-toe ballet flats are a year-round closet staple you’ve got to have. Not only does their classic style pair well with a wide array of outfits and occasions, but they are incredibly lightweight and flexible, so wearing them for long periods of time won’t bother your feet. You also get additional foot padding from the memory foam insole. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5 Wide

Available colors: 19

20 A Sweet & Simple H-Band Slip-On Sandal The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon This simple H-band strap sandal has the perfect amount of style mixed with practicality that it will easily become one of your go-to daily shoe options. The flat sole is designed with a soft, cushiony inlay for comfort while you’re wearing these sandals. Their simple but classic style also gives you the ability to wear them for multiple occasions, and in different seasons, too. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 9

21 These Double-Strap Pumps That Can Be Worn With Just About Any Fit N. N. G. Woven Chunky Heels Amazon $33 See On Amazon Everyone needs to have a good, solid pair of chunky-heel pumps in their closet. These are definitely evoking some early ‘90s Clueless vibes, but with a modern twist in the braided cross straps. The wider heel also helps provide more foot and ankle support while you’re wearing them. You’ll also love how supple and soft the faux leather straps are. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 36

22 A Breathable Athletic Shoe With A Sock-Like Ankle Cuff TIOSEBON Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $38 See On Amazon The way the fitted ankle cuffs hug and conform around your foot will make these athletic walking shoes one of your favorites. Thanks to the snug fit and slip-on design, you also don’t have to worry about the hassle of tying shoelaces. All down the front is a ventilation system that circulates air through the shoe so your feet stay nice and cool. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 33

23 These Genuine Suede Sandals That Have A Birkenstock Vibe CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $30 See On Amazon These suede buckle sandals give you that Birkenstock look, but with even more cushioning in the soles. The insoles are lined with authentic suede, which contours to the shape of your foot as your wear it. You also get flexibility and durability from the cork soles, which make walking in these a breeze. If needed, you can also adjust the buckles on the straps to loosen or tighten them for the most comfortable fit. Available sizes: 6 — 12 Wide

Available colors: 20

24 These Incredibly Flexible & Fashionable Ballet Flats Slocyclub Comfortable Pointed Toe Slip-On Ballet Flat Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your feet are going to fall in love with the fact these pointed toe ballet flats are so flexible you’ll forget they’re on your feet half the time. The pointed toe gives a classically elegant feel to these flats, making them a perfect pair of transitional shoes from day to night. Unlike most dress shoes, these are collapsible, so they won’t take up a ton of space in your purse if you bring them along. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 9

25 This Low Block-Heel Sandal With A Flirty Ankle Strap Cushionaire Nila Low-Block Heeled Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon Look as good as you feel in these low block-heel sandals when you hit the town. They are made from a vegan suede, which is a high-quality and durable material that you can also feel good about purchasing. There is a nice, soft, cushioned pad in the insole to support your feet all day long. Easily and quickly adjust the ankle strap looser or tighter for the perfect fit. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 4

26 These Chic & Breathable Slip-Ons For Ultimate Comfort WHITE MOUNTAIN Slip-on Sneaker Amazon $33 See On Amazon Strut your stuff in style wearing these breathable slip-on sneakers. These are the perfect shoes to wear around town while you’re running errands or heading to meet friends. They have an effortless vibe to them so they can be paired with some jeans and a tee for a more laid back and relaxed look, or dress them up with a skirt and cute jacket to come off more polished. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 11

27 A Mesh Dress Shoe That Is The Most Flexible Shoe You’ll Ever Own HEAWISH Pointed Toe Slip-On Mesh Dress Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon Slip into these mesh dress shoes and then go about your day in ultimate comfort and style. They are so flexibly and bendy that you can actually fold them into a ball and toss them into your suitcase or bag with ease when you’re traveling. You also get a comfy full range of movement when you’re wearing these durable, stylish flats. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 21

28 These Versatile Open-Toed Wedges That Actually Make Heels Comfy VICKI·VICKI Wedge Ankle-Strap Open-Toe Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon These eye-catching open-toe wedges will become one of your favorite summer heels — you might even look for ways to wear them the entire year, not to mention show off your pedicure. Want to dress them up? They look amazing with skirts and dresses. Have a more relaxed occasion you’re attending? Style them with your favorite jeans and cute top and you’re set. Available sizes: 4 — 11

Available colors: 7

29 A Sleek Pump With Cushiony Arch & Heel Support LifeStride Saldana Pump Amazon $50 See On Amazon You get a blend of retro and modern with these comfy faux leather pumps. Made with a foamy insole and extra arch and heel support for stability, the outsoles are flexible and tractioned for easy walking. Thus, they’re great for those days you have to be at the office, and are versatile enough to be worn for a date night or to a wedding. There are also wide options available for people needing some extra space. Available sizes: 5 — 8.5 Wide

Available colors: 6

30 A Pretty Pair Of Pumps With A Subtle Floral Pattern CL by Chinese Laundry Nanette Dress Pump Amazon $24 See On Amazon These classic pumps give you a pop of style with their discreet floral pattern all over the outside. The eyelet design is monochromatic but highly textured, which is the key to keeping the pattern subtle to the eye. It has just over a kitten heel and round toe, so your feet can still expect to get a level of comfort with these cute pumps. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 5