45 Comfy Basics People Call Their Most Amazing Finds Of The Year

It’s easy to overlook the importance of good, comfy basics in your wardrobe — but basics are arguably the most important part of a well-rounded closet. A warm pair of leggings or a simple crewneck sweatshirt will take you far, and keep you cozy, too. This list is full of the best basics on Amazon,
things that are really, really comfortable, and look good to boot. But don’t just take my word for it — they have thousands of reviews to back them up.
These
fleecy leggings are super handy because they have a side pocket for holding your phone, but they’re also cozy AF, which makes them even better. And, whether you live in a mild climate or one that gets well below freezing in the winter, this puffer coat is an excellent staple. If you’re the type of person who has comfy outfits specially curated for lounging around the house or running errands, then this soft and loose jumpsuit is the perfect fit. It doesn’t get more basic than this classic Hanes crewneck sweatshirt, which works equally well for lazy or busy days, and is also partially made out of recycled plastic bottles.
So, whether you need a new, more comfortable wardrobe for WFH, or just want to replace some of your worn-out favorites, this list of full of simple, easy clothing you can wear all over the place, and feel cozy while you do.
1 These Pants That Blend Leggings With Joggers
Get the best of both worlds with these
Core 10 yoga pants that combine the cushiest qualities of leggings and joggers. These pants feature a stretchy waist and ankle bands — as well as pockets — but still have a slim fit. They’re perfect for wearing to yoga class or the gym, or just lounging around the house. “I have two pairs of these jogger leggings from Core 10 and I’m obsessed,” says Kori Perten, an editor at Bustle. She continues, “Joggers and leggings are both super comfortable, but combine them and you really get the best of both worlds — not too tight, not too loose, and stretchy enough to move with your body.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Available colors: 4 2 A Classic Hoodie With Warm Fleece Lining
Stay extra warm while looking casual cool in this
sherpa-lined hoodie. On the outside, this hoodie has the look of a classic version that goes with everything, but on the inside, it’s got thick and cozy fleece that will keep you ultra toasty. “My husband bought the men’s version of this hoodie, and I promptly stole it from him,” says Carolyn Menyes, an editor at Bustle. “The inside is as soft as your favorite throw blanket, and this is a great option to wear during cold-but-not-frigid days. Luckily, this is still thin enough to wear under a winter jacket for extremely cold days.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 11 3 This Versatile Slip Skirt With A Silky Sheen
This
silky slip skirt can be paired with sneakers for a cool street style look, or dressed up with a pair of heels for a formal occasion. The midi-length hem has an elastic waistband for easy wear and lightweight fabric. “I have this skirt in four colors, and wear them constantly,” says Carina Finn, an editor at Bustle. “They also pack really small, so I always bring one or two with me when I travel.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X Available colors: 17 4 A Pair Of Straight-Fit Jeans That Goes Everywhere
Every wardrobe needs a solid set of denim, and these
straight-fit jeans are an excellent staple. They’re designed with a classic light wash and a cropped, slim leg — and they’re made from 78% cotton infused with polyester and elastane (so they’re durable with a good level of stretch). Finn says, “These jeans are as comfortable as sweatpants, and thanks to the 100% cotton fabric, they were soft and broken-in from day one. I love how easy they are to dress up or down, and the waistband doesn’t dig in at all.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus Available colors: 7 5 This Mockneck Sweater That’s Perfect For Layering
Styling staples (and staying warm) is all about layering, and this light
mockneck sweater is great for wearing over tanks and under thicker jackets and coats. The lightweight knit is made from a cotton blend, so it’s comfortable and breathable. The sweater comes in neutral browns and grays, as well as bright colors and patterns. “This is by far my favorite long-sleeved top, I honestly wear it at least once a week,” says Finn. She continues, “It goes with literally everything, is a great layering piece, washes well, and doesn’t pill.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 22 6 These Fleece-Lined Leggings With A Handy Pocket
These
fleece-lined leggings are so comfy that you’ll want a pair in every color, which is really saying something because they come in over 30 shades. These leggings have a high waistband, cozy, brushed fleece lining, and secure thigh pocket for storing your phone or keys. Plus, they have over 9,000 positive reviews and a 4.5 star rating on Amazon. “These are my go-to winter leggings. They're warm without being bulky and the pockets are an added bonus,” says Kate Miller, an editor at Bustle. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Available colors: 43 7 A Crewneck Sweatshirt That’s Buttery Soft
Putting on a soft sweatshirt is like wearing a gentle hug. This
cozy crewneck is as warm as it is comfy, made from a cotton blend with a cloudlike fleece lining. It comes in tie-dye and heathered prints as well as solid shades. Caroline Goldstein, an editor at Bustle, says, “Inspired by classic collegiate sweatshirts, the fit is relaxed but not sloppy — I’ve even worn it out to dinner, with piled-on chain necklaces and printed pants — and the fleece interior is so cozy and soft (and stays that way, even after washing multiple times).” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 22 8 A Supportive Bra That Doesn’t Have Underwire
Good chest support doesn’t have to involve underwire that digs into your skin. This
True & Co. triangle bra has contoured cups with removable pads so you can choose your level of support. The bra has full coverage and a a seamless edge, so it’s great for wearing under T-shirts. “This bra from True & Co. is the most comfortable bra I’ve ever worn,” says Amy Biggart, an editor at Bustle. “It genuinely feels like I’m wearing nothing. It also has adjustable straps and a wide band, so it feels way more secure than other wireless styles I’ve tried.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 23 9 This Fitted Sweater That’s Perfect For Tucking In
This
fitted ribbed sweater is great for tucking into jeans or pants for a sleek and effortless look. The cotton-blend fabric has a narrow rib design that gives it a fitted feel (along with some throwback ‘90s vibes). Add a choker necklace to complete the look. “It’s lighter than a sweater but great for layering, and it looks so chic tucked into my favorite high-waisted jeans,” says Biggart. “I’m going to be buying more in the new year.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X Available colors: 6 10 A Knit Tank That Can Be Worn In All Seasons
Tank tops are usually reserved for the summer, but this
textured V-neck can be worn in the warm or cold months. The loose-fitting ribbed design is cool enough that it can be worn on its own in the hazy days of summer, but it’s still warm enough that it works in fall and winter, especially layered over a long sleeve shirt. “This ribbed sweater tank is so classic it pairs with nearly everything I wear,” says Biggart. “It is a good length if you wear it untucked, but I love to tuck it into a silk skirt or a pair of jeans when I’m wearing it out.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X Available colors: 2 11 These Waffle-Knit Sweatpants That Feel Like Pajamas
The best kind of sweatpants are the ones that make you feel like you’re wearing pajamas, while still looking put-together. These
waffle-knit joggers have the best of both worlds, with an elastic waist and side pockets, plus an extra cozy material. “These waffle-knit joggers are so comfortable, I sometimes sleep in them,” says Biggart. “They’re have a drawstring at the waist which makes them super easy to fit to my frame, and they even have pockets. I really love these pants.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 16 12 A Cozy Sweater Dress With Fun Slit On The Side
Dressing up doesn’t have to mean sacrificing coziness. This
midi-length sweater dress has long sleeves to keep you toasty in the cooler months, and looks great with tights. It’s nice for layering too, with a statement coat and fun accessories. There are unique details like the side slit, and a V-neckline in the back. Wesley Salazar, an editor at Bustle, says, “I've only had this sweater dress a few weeks, but I've already worn it several times, and it's no wonder why: It looks sleek but feels super comfy. It can take you everywhere from running errands to dinner with friends, and it's perfect for chilly weather.” Available sizes: Small — 3X Available colors: 4 13 A Water-Resistant Puffer Coat That’s Super Lightweight
A lightweight coat can still provide plenty of warmth, like this
Amazon Essentials puffer jacket. This coat is so lightweight that it can be packed into its own drawstring carrying bag. Wear it as a base layer under a thicker coat or on its own. With over 7,000 positive reviews, this coat is a bestseller, with one reviewer writing “I wear it almost everyday.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 19 14 A Versatile Bodysuit With Over 18,000 Fans
Bodysuits are one of the most secretly adaptable items of clothing. This
long sleeve mock turtle is easy to pair with both pants and skirts, and makes it effortless to rock the tucked-in look without worrying about your shirt. This bodysuit has over 18,000 positive reviews, with one shopper writing, “I’ll probably be buying this in every color.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 29 15 This Crewneck Sweater That Goes With Everything
This
classic staple sweater goes with everything, whether it’s dressy, casual, or otherwise. Made from a comfortable cotton blend, it has a ribbed neckline and comes in tons of colors, from moss green to bright yellow. “Perfect in every way,” praises one reviewer. “Soft to touch like fine merino without any wool allergy itch. Good price and workmanship. You won't be disappointed.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 20 16 The High-Waisted Biker Shorts With A Cult Following
Stretchy shorts are great for wearing while working out, layering under dresses, or wearing on their own with an oversized t-shirt. These
high-waisted biker shorts have over 55,000 positive reviews, with one shopper sharing, “I love to wear them hiking and around the house but also under skirts.” They even have a pocket for holding your phone. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 34 17 These Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants That Keep You Luxuriously Warm
When temps start to drop, it’s natural to gravitate toward the warmest clothing possible. These
sherpa-lined sweatpants are like wearing a pair of Uggs on your legs. The pants have a slim silhouette, so they don’t look bulky even with the lining. “The material is SO soft and nice and thick,” gushes one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 10 18 A Staple Turtleneck With Chunky Fisherman Knit
There’s something about a chunky knit that’s just the ultimate in cozy. This
cable knit sweater is the perfect chunky piece for wearing during the cooler months. With a thick, ribbed turtleneck and classic fisherman cable knit pattern, this sweater is perfect for staying warm and looking polished. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 21 19 This Ultra Comfy Jumpsuit That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down
Dozens of reviewers use the phrase “super comfy” to described this
flowy, wide-leg jumpsuit. Made from a super stretchy, soft, and lightweight material, this jumpsuit is as versatile as it is comfortable. Wear it around the house as loungewear, or dress it up to wear to work or out for drinks. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 42 20 These Pants That Look Dressy But Are Super Comfortable
The ideal work pants would be something that looks formal, but is as comfortable as a pair of yoga pants. Luckily that actually exists, with these
bootcut pants that have an elastic waistband and a pleated leg, so you get the best of both pants-worlds. “They really look just like slacks, only ridiculously comfortable and possibly even sturdier,” praises one shopper. Available sizes: 2 — 16 Available colors: 60 21 A Staple Button-Down With A Classic Silhouette
There are tons of ways to wear this
classic button-down. Incorporate into a business casual look, or pair it with jeans for a preppy-chic style. This shirt has over 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon, with one reviewer writing, “Totally love these shirts. This is my second one... will probably get more.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 12 22 These Leggings With A Drawstring Waistband
Wear these
stretchy leggings while lounging around the house or pair them with a fun oversize tee and sneaks. The cotton-blend leggings have plenty of stretch, including in the drawstring waistband. “They are breathable, and they stay put when I walk or exercise,” says one reviewer. “Perfect leggings,” compliments another. Available sizes: 1X — 5X Available colors: 2 23 The Essential V-Neck Tees That Come In More Than 30 Colors
There’s no such thing as having too many basic tees. These
v-neck t-shirts come in a two pack, which is a real bargain for the price. These have over 23,000 reviews averaging 4.5 stars, and several shoppers describe the shirts as “super soft” and having a “perfect fit.” Fair warning that you’ll probably want to stock up on several colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 35 24 These Timeless Levi’s With A Relaxed Fit
It’s hard to find the perfect jeans — not too skinny but not too baggy either. These
Levi’s classic straight jeans are the perfect middle ground, with a relaxed fit throughout that still holds its shape. Grab a pair in black or classic blue, or try the distressed denim look. Available sizes: 34 Regular — 46 Short Available colors: 14 25 This Versatile V-Neck With Over 10,000 Fans
This
lightweight v-neck sweater is great for all seasons. In the winter, it can be worn over layers like a tank or button-down, or under coats of any heft for added warmth. In the spring it’s lightweight enough to be worn on its own. With over 10,000 positive reviews, this sweater is a fan favorite, and one reviewer calls it “the perfect weight” and a “fantastic buy.” Available sizes: 3X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 36 26 This Sweatsuit With Matching Top And Shorts
Matching sweatsuits are super trendy right now, and this
shorts and pullover set fits the bill perfectly. It comes with a cropped sweatshirt with fun puffed sleeves, and matching drawstring shorts. Both are made out of a super soft and comfy material, so you can wear them around the house or casually out with friends. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 17 27 These Stretchy Crop Tops That Come In A Set Of Three
Everyone has their preferred way to wear crop tops; some pair them with high waisted shorts or baggy jeans, others wear them for working out (or sleeping in). These
spaghetti strap crop tops are fit for all these occasions, with super stretchy material that feels good in every case. Many reviewers share that they wear these “all the time.” Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 6 28 A Classic, Affordable Sweatshirt Made From Recycled Bottles
You can’t go wrong with a basic sweatshirt, especially if it’s a staple
crewneck made from recycled plastic bottles. This soft sweatshirt has a loose and slightly cropped fit, and is a bestseller with over 22,000 perfect five-star reviews. One shopper writes, “The inside of this sweatshirt is super soft. I couldn't be more pleased.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 29 This Casual Henley Made With A Cozy Waffle Knit
Waffle knit shirts always have an added layer of comfiness. This
henley top is made with a waffle fabric that’s lightweight but still warm, which makes it ideal for layering. “I have 3 of them now, and they're so comfy and easy to style,” praises one shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 21 30 These Jeggings That Actually Look Like Jeans
It might seem too good to be true, but these
denim jeggings have stretch and an elastic waistband, but still look like actual, regular jeans. The pants have the stretch and ease of leggings with the sturdiness of jeans; they even have front and back pockets. “I couldn’t imagine that jeggings can be so comfortable and make me look great at the same time!” raves one fan. Available sizes: 0 — 20 Available colors: 22 31 A Flowy Tunic That Has Pockets
Everyone gets excited when a dress has pockets, but it’s just as cool that this floaty
tunic shirt has them too. Made from a comfortable cotton, this top is a versatile length and can be worn with full-blown pants or over leggings or tights. It can even be dressed up with the right accessories. Available sizes: 1X — 5X Available colors: 11 32 This Supportive Tank That Doubles As A Sports Bra
It’s easy to get ready for a workout with this
longline sports bra tank. It has the support of a regular sports bra, but the coverage of an exercise tank. Plus it’s much more affordable than similar tops from more expensive exercise brands, and has over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 15 33 This Teddy Bear Pullover With A Cozy Neckline
You’ll feel like you’re wrapped in a blanket while wearing this
faux-shearling sweatshirt. Made from a super soft, fluffy sherpa fleece, this sweatshirt features outer pockets and a unique lapel collar with an asymmetrical zipper. “It is SO soft and cozy!” gushes one shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 25 34 A Dressy Pleated Tank With Beaded Sleeves
This
fluttery chiffon tank is a versatile basic with a little extra pizzazz, thanks to its sparkly beaded straps. The top can be worn for a night out with friends, a date, or to the office. One reviewer boasts they got “Lots of compliments the very first time I wore it.” Can’t argue with that. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large Available colors: 19 35 This Maxi Duster That’s Perfect For Colder Months
This
maxi cardigan has the silhouette of a heavy coat, but the feeling of a cozy sweater. The fuzzy sweater is long enough to go past the knees and has two deep pockets. It comes in fun patterns like leopard print and camo, as well as solid shades like teal and hot pink. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 42 36 This Button-Down Henley With Unique Tie Detail
This
waffle-knit henley has several fun details, including a front tie for a more fitted look, and unique bat-wing sleeves. It also has a v-neck and buttons all the way down the front. The top has earned over 22,000 five-star reviews, and one shopper wrote “I’m definitely getting this shirt in all the colors!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 44 37 A High-Waist Swing Skirt With Retro Vibes
With fluttery flair and narrow pleats, this
flowy A-line has total retro vibes. The knee-length skirt has a high waist and pockets, too. It comes in over a dozen color variations, include shiny, gradient, and color-blocked styles. “This is beautiful, comfortable, and feels like I’m floating on clouds as I walk,” shares a fan. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 51 38 This Dressy Tank With Sweet Lace Detail
This
soft, satiny tank has delicate lace trim — a sweet way to dress up a simple and versatile item of clothing. Pair it with jeans for a more casual look, or a blazer for something more business casual. “The length and slight flare make it cute to wear tucked or untucked,” suggests one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 16 39 A Classic Maxi That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down
Whether you’re headed for a day at the beach or a night out with the girls, this
v-neck maxi dress fits the occasion. This comfortable dress is flowy and stretchy, so you can wear it all day and into the night. Go casual with sandals or flip-flops, or dress it up with heels and some statement jewelry. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 28 40 This Comfortable Staple Dress With An Empire Waist
It’s hard to think of an occasion where this
cinched-waist jersey dress wouldn’t be appropriate. It can be worn with sneaks and denim for a casual look, or dressed up with cardi, heels, and jewels. Or go from one look right to the other, as it’s also comfortable enough to wear as long as you want. As one reviewer put it, “It’s comfy enough to sleep in, but looks nice enough to dress up with some accessories for a night out.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 7 41 A Ribbed Crop Tank That’s Super Versatile
This
cropped tank top is so affordable (and easy to wear) that you’ll want to snag one in every color, and there are plenty of options. Pair it with some high-waisted bottoms or wear it while relaxing or working out. Fans of the shirt like that it’s not super cropped, and is made of thick fabric. One enthusiast writes, “I liked this top so much I bought it in two additional colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large Available colors: 27 42 This Staple Puffer With Thumbhole Sleeves
Keep both your body, head, and hands warm with this
heavyweight puffer coat. It has a hood, zippered pockets, and most uniquely, sleeves with thumbholes that act as built-in hand warmers. Shoppers like that it’s substantial but not bulky or boxy, and call it a “beauty” that “is sure to keep you warm.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 16 43 These Cute Cropped Pants With A Paper Bag Waist
These
cropped pants have a trendy paper bag waist complete with a front tie, so you can add some flair to your dress pants wardrobe. With more than 11,000 positive reviews, these pants have a significant following, with one shopper writing “I can wear this to the office, to the park, or to a nice dinner.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 36 44 These Flowy Yoga Pants That Come In More Than 40 Colors
Anything can be part of your work wardrobe when you work from home, so consider these
wide-leg yoga pants part of your new uniform. These ultra soft pants have a drawstring waist and pockets for maximum comfort. Plus they come in tons of colors and prints, including plaids and florals. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 42 45 This Scoop Neck Tee With Over 23,000 Rave Reviews
It might be a basic, but this
scoop neck t-shirt has over 23,000 fans, with shoppers raving about how it’s “super soft” and “super comfy.” It can easily be dressed up or down, and is long enough that it can be tucked in or worn with leggings. Plus, it comes in tons of bright colors so you can complement lots of lewks. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large Available colors: 35