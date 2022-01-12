45 Comfy Basics People Call Their Most Amazing Finds Of The Year

It’s easy to overlook the importance of good, comfy basics in your wardrobe — but basics are arguably the most important part of a well-rounded closet. A warm pair of leggings or a simple crewneck sweatshirt will take you far, and keep you cozy, too. This list is full of the best basics on Amazon, things that are really, really comfortable, and look good to boot. But don’t just take my word for it — they have thousands of reviews to back them up.

These fleecy leggings are super handy because they have a side pocket for holding your phone, but they’re also cozy AF, which makes them even better. And, whether you live in a mild climate or one that gets well below freezing in the winter, this puffer coat is an excellent staple. If you’re the type of person who has comfy outfits specially curated for lounging around the house or running errands, then this soft and loose jumpsuit is the perfect fit. It doesn’t get more basic than this classic Hanes crewneck sweatshirt, which works equally well for lazy or busy days, and is also partially made out of recycled plastic bottles.

So, whether you need a new, more comfortable wardrobe for WFH, or just want to replace some of your worn-out favorites, this list of full of simple, easy clothing you can wear all over the place, and feel cozy while you do.

1 These Pants That Blend Leggings With Joggers Core 10 Women's Spectrum Jogger Yoga Pant Amazon $40 See On Amazon Get the best of both worlds with these Core 10 yoga pants that combine the cushiest qualities of leggings and joggers. These pants feature a stretchy waist and ankle bands — as well as pockets — but still have a slim fit. They’re perfect for wearing to yoga class or the gym, or just lounging around the house. “I have two pairs of these jogger leggings from Core 10 and I’m obsessed,” says Kori Perten, an editor at Bustle. She continues, “Joggers and leggings are both super comfortable, but combine them and you really get the best of both worlds — not too tight, not too loose, and stretchy enough to move with your body.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 4

2 A Classic Hoodie With Warm Fleece Lining Amazon Essentials Sherpa-Lined Hooded Jacket Amazon $27 See On Amazon Stay extra warm while looking casual cool in this sherpa-lined hoodie. On the outside, this hoodie has the look of a classic version that goes with everything, but on the inside, it’s got thick and cozy fleece that will keep you ultra toasty. “My husband bought the men’s version of this hoodie, and I promptly stole it from him,” says Carolyn Menyes, an editor at Bustle. “The inside is as soft as your favorite throw blanket, and this is a great option to wear during cold-but-not-frigid days. Luckily, this is still thin enough to wear under a winter jacket for extremely cold days.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

3 This Versatile Slip Skirt With A Silky Sheen The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt Amazon $45 See On Amazon This silky slip skirt can be paired with sneakers for a cool street style look, or dressed up with a pair of heels for a formal occasion. The midi-length hem has an elastic waistband for easy wear and lightweight fabric. “I have this skirt in four colors, and wear them constantly,” says Carina Finn, an editor at Bustle. “They also pack really small, so I always bring one or two with me when I travel.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 17

4 A Pair Of Straight-Fit Jeans That Goes Everywhere Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a solid set of denim, and these straight-fit jeans are an excellent staple. They’re designed with a classic light wash and a cropped, slim leg — and they’re made from 78% cotton infused with polyester and elastane (so they’re durable with a good level of stretch). Finn says, “These jeans are as comfortable as sweatpants, and thanks to the 100% cotton fabric, they were soft and broken-in from day one. I love how easy they are to dress up or down, and the waistband doesn’t dig in at all.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

Available colors: 7

5 This Mockneck Sweater That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mockneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Styling staples (and staying warm) is all about layering, and this light mockneck sweater is great for wearing over tanks and under thicker jackets and coats. The lightweight knit is made from a cotton blend, so it’s comfortable and breathable. The sweater comes in neutral browns and grays, as well as bright colors and patterns. “This is by far my favorite long-sleeved top, I honestly wear it at least once a week,” says Finn. She continues, “It goes with literally everything, is a great layering piece, washes well, and doesn’t pill.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

6 These Fleece-Lined Leggings With A Handy Pocket 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon These fleece-lined leggings are so comfy that you’ll want a pair in every color, which is really saying something because they come in over 30 shades. These leggings have a high waistband, cozy, brushed fleece lining, and secure thigh pocket for storing your phone or keys. Plus, they have over 9,000 positive reviews and a 4.5 star rating on Amazon. “These are my go-to winter leggings. They're warm without being bulky and the pockets are an added bonus,” says Kate Miller, an editor at Bustle. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 43

7 A Crewneck Sweatshirt That’s Buttery Soft Goodthreads Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $39 See On Amazon Putting on a soft sweatshirt is like wearing a gentle hug. This cozy crewneck is as warm as it is comfy, made from a cotton blend with a cloudlike fleece lining. It comes in tie-dye and heathered prints as well as solid shades. Caroline Goldstein, an editor at Bustle, says, “Inspired by classic collegiate sweatshirts, the fit is relaxed but not sloppy — I’ve even worn it out to dinner, with piled-on chain necklaces and printed pants — and the fleece interior is so cozy and soft (and stays that way, even after washing multiple times).” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

8 A Supportive Bra That Doesn’t Have Underwire True & Co True Body Lift Adjustable Bra Amazon $50 See On Amazon Good chest support doesn’t have to involve underwire that digs into your skin. This True & Co. triangle bra has contoured cups with removable pads so you can choose your level of support. The bra has full coverage and a a seamless edge, so it’s great for wearing under T-shirts. “This bra from True & Co. is the most comfortable bra I’ve ever worn,” says Amy Biggart, an editor at Bustle. “It genuinely feels like I’m wearing nothing. It also has adjustable straps and a wide band, so it feels way more secure than other wireless styles I’ve tried.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

9 This Fitted Sweater That’s Perfect For Tucking In The Drop Amber Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This fitted ribbed sweater is great for tucking into jeans or pants for a sleek and effortless look. The cotton-blend fabric has a narrow rib design that gives it a fitted feel (along with some throwback ‘90s vibes). Add a choker necklace to complete the look. “It’s lighter than a sweater but great for layering, and it looks so chic tucked into my favorite high-waisted jeans,” says Biggart. “I’m going to be buying more in the new year.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

10 A Knit Tank That Can Be Worn In All Seasons The Drop Claire Double V-Neck Textured Sweater Tank Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tank tops are usually reserved for the summer, but this textured V-neck can be worn in the warm or cold months. The loose-fitting ribbed design is cool enough that it can be worn on its own in the hazy days of summer, but it’s still warm enough that it works in fall and winter, especially layered over a long sleeve shirt. “This ribbed sweater tank is so classic it pairs with nearly everything I wear,” says Biggart. “It is a good length if you wear it untucked, but I love to tuck it into a silk skirt or a pair of jeans when I’m wearing it out.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

11 These Waffle-Knit Sweatpants That Feel Like Pajamas MIROL Active Drawstring Joggers Amazon $20 See On Amazon The best kind of sweatpants are the ones that make you feel like you’re wearing pajamas, while still looking put-together. These waffle-knit joggers have the best of both worlds, with an elastic waist and side pockets, plus an extra cozy material. “These waffle-knit joggers are so comfortable, I sometimes sleep in them,” says Biggart. “They’re have a drawstring at the waist which makes them super easy to fit to my frame, and they even have pockets. I really love these pants.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

12 A Cozy Sweater Dress With Fun Slit On The Side The Drop Suki Midi V-Back Sweater Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon Dressing up doesn’t have to mean sacrificing coziness. This midi-length sweater dress has long sleeves to keep you toasty in the cooler months, and looks great with tights. It’s nice for layering too, with a statement coat and fun accessories. There are unique details like the side slit, and a V-neckline in the back. Wesley Salazar, an editor at Bustle, says, “I've only had this sweater dress a few weeks, but I've already worn it several times, and it's no wonder why: It looks sleek but feels super comfy. It can take you everywhere from running errands to dinner with friends, and it's perfect for chilly weather.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 4

13 A Water-Resistant Puffer Coat That’s Super Lightweight Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Amazon $44 See On Amazon A lightweight coat can still provide plenty of warmth, like this Amazon Essentials puffer jacket. This coat is so lightweight that it can be packed into its own drawstring carrying bag. Wear it as a base layer under a thicker coat or on its own. With over 7,000 positive reviews, this coat is a bestseller, with one reviewer writing “I wear it almost everyday.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

14 A Versatile Bodysuit With Over 18,000 Fans MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bodysuits are one of the most secretly adaptable items of clothing. This long sleeve mock turtle is easy to pair with both pants and skirts, and makes it effortless to rock the tucked-in look without worrying about your shirt. This bodysuit has over 18,000 positive reviews, with one shopper writing, “I’ll probably be buying this in every color.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

15 This Crewneck Sweater That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Classic Crewneck Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon This classic staple sweater goes with everything, whether it’s dressy, casual, or otherwise. Made from a comfortable cotton blend, it has a ribbed neckline and comes in tons of colors, from moss green to bright yellow. “Perfect in every way,” praises one reviewer. “Soft to touch like fine merino without any wool allergy itch. Good price and workmanship. You won't be disappointed.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

16 The High-Waisted Biker Shorts With A Cult Following BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Stretchy shorts are great for wearing while working out, layering under dresses, or wearing on their own with an oversized t-shirt. These high-waisted biker shorts have over 55,000 positive reviews, with one shopper sharing, “I love to wear them hiking and around the house but also under skirts.” They even have a pocket for holding your phone. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

17 These Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants That Keep You Luxuriously Warm Yeokou Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants Jogger Amazon $38 See On Amazon When temps start to drop, it’s natural to gravitate toward the warmest clothing possible. These sherpa-lined sweatpants are like wearing a pair of Uggs on your legs. The pants have a slim silhouette, so they don’t look bulky even with the lining. “The material is SO soft and nice and thick,” gushes one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

18 A Staple Turtleneck With Chunky Fisherman Knit Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon There’s something about a chunky knit that’s just the ultimate in cozy. This cable knit sweater is the perfect chunky piece for wearing during the cooler months. With a thick, ribbed turtleneck and classic fisherman cable knit pattern, this sweater is perfect for staying warm and looking polished. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

19 This Ultra Comfy Jumpsuit That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down LAINAB Wide Leg Jumpsuit with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon Dozens of reviewers use the phrase “super comfy” to described this flowy, wide-leg jumpsuit. Made from a super stretchy, soft, and lightweight material, this jumpsuit is as versatile as it is comfortable. Wear it around the house as loungewear, or dress it up to wear to work or out for drinks. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 42

20 These Pants That Look Dressy But Are Super Comfortable Rekucci Bootcut Pant Amazon $36 See On Amazon The ideal work pants would be something that looks formal, but is as comfortable as a pair of yoga pants. Luckily that actually exists, with these bootcut pants that have an elastic waistband and a pleated leg, so you get the best of both pants-worlds. “They really look just like slacks, only ridiculously comfortable and possibly even sturdier,” praises one shopper. Available sizes: 2 — 16

Available colors: 60

21 A Staple Button-Down With A Classic Silhouette Amazon Essentials Classic Button Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon There are tons of ways to wear this classic button-down. Incorporate into a business casual look, or pair it with jeans for a preppy-chic style. This shirt has over 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon, with one reviewer writing, “Totally love these shirts. This is my second one... will probably get more.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

22 These Leggings With A Drawstring Waistband Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging Amazon $11 See On Amazon Wear these stretchy leggings while lounging around the house or pair them with a fun oversize tee and sneaks. The cotton-blend leggings have plenty of stretch, including in the drawstring waistband. “They are breathable, and they stay put when I walk or exercise,” says one reviewer. “Perfect leggings,” compliments another. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

23 The Essential V-Neck Tees That Come In More Than 30 Colors Amazon Essentials Classic V-Neck Tee (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as having too many basic tees. These v-neck t-shirts come in a two pack, which is a real bargain for the price. These have over 23,000 reviews averaging 4.5 stars, and several shoppers describe the shirts as “super soft” and having a “perfect fit.” Fair warning that you’ll probably want to stock up on several colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

24 These Timeless Levi’s With A Relaxed Fit Levi's Classic Straight Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon It’s hard to find the perfect jeans — not too skinny but not too baggy either. These Levi’s classic straight jeans are the perfect middle ground, with a relaxed fit throughout that still holds its shape. Grab a pair in black or classic blue, or try the distressed denim look. Available sizes: 34 Regular — 46 Short

Available colors: 14

25 This Versatile V-Neck With Over 10,000 Fans Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This lightweight v-neck sweater is great for all seasons. In the winter, it can be worn over layers like a tank or button-down, or under coats of any heft for added warmth. In the spring it’s lightweight enough to be worn on its own. With over 10,000 positive reviews, this sweater is a fan favorite, and one reviewer calls it “the perfect weight” and a “fantastic buy.” Available sizes: 3X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

26 This Sweatsuit With Matching Top And Shorts ZESICA Pullover Sweatsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Matching sweatsuits are super trendy right now, and this shorts and pullover set fits the bill perfectly. It comes with a cropped sweatshirt with fun puffed sleeves, and matching drawstring shorts. Both are made out of a super soft and comfy material, so you can wear them around the house or casually out with friends. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

27 These Stretchy Crop Tops That Come In A Set Of Three Boao Spaghetti Strap Tank Top (3 Piece) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Everyone has their preferred way to wear crop tops; some pair them with high waisted shorts or baggy jeans, others wear them for working out (or sleeping in). These spaghetti strap crop tops are fit for all these occasions, with super stretchy material that feels good in every case. Many reviewers share that they wear these “all the time.” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 6

28 A Classic, Affordable Sweatshirt Made From Recycled Bottles Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a basic sweatshirt, especially if it’s a staple crewneck made from recycled plastic bottles. This soft sweatshirt has a loose and slightly cropped fit, and is a bestseller with over 22,000 perfect five-star reviews. One shopper writes, “The inside of this sweatshirt is super soft. I couldn't be more pleased.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

29 This Casual Henley Made With A Cozy Waffle Knit WNEEDU Waffle Knit Tunic Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Waffle knit shirts always have an added layer of comfiness. This henley top is made with a waffle fabric that’s lightweight but still warm, which makes it ideal for layering. “I have 3 of them now, and they're so comfy and easy to style,” praises one shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 21

30 These Jeggings That Actually Look Like Jeans Amazon Essentials Pull-on Denim Jegging Amazon $32 See On Amazon It might seem too good to be true, but these denim jeggings have stretch and an elastic waistband, but still look like actual, regular jeans. The pants have the stretch and ease of leggings with the sturdiness of jeans; they even have front and back pockets. “I couldn’t imagine that jeggings can be so comfortable and make me look great at the same time!” raves one fan. Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors: 22

31 A Flowy Tunic That Has Pockets Shiaili Tunic Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Everyone gets excited when a dress has pockets, but it’s just as cool that this floaty tunic shirt has them too. Made from a comfortable cotton, this top is a versatile length and can be worn with full-blown pants or over leggings or tights. It can even be dressed up with the right accessories. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 11

32 This Supportive Tank That Doubles As A Sports Bra GYM PEOPLE Sports Bra Support Tank Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s easy to get ready for a workout with this longline sports bra tank. It has the support of a regular sports bra, but the coverage of an exercise tank. Plus it’s much more affordable than similar tops from more expensive exercise brands, and has over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

33 This Teddy Bear Pullover With A Cozy Neckline KIRUNDO Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon You’ll feel like you’re wrapped in a blanket while wearing this faux-shearling sweatshirt. Made from a super soft, fluffy sherpa fleece, this sweatshirt features outer pockets and a unique lapel collar with an asymmetrical zipper. “It is SO soft and cozy!” gushes one shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

34 A Dressy Pleated Tank With Beaded Sleeves MANER Chiffon Tank Top with Beaded Straps Amazon $23 See On Amazon This fluttery chiffon tank is a versatile basic with a little extra pizzazz, thanks to its sparkly beaded straps. The top can be worn for a night out with friends, a date, or to the office. One reviewer boasts they got “Lots of compliments the very first time I wore it.” Can’t argue with that. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors: 19

35 This Maxi Duster That’s Perfect For Colder Months Angashion Knitted Cardigan Amazon $42 See On Amazon This maxi cardigan has the silhouette of a heavy coat, but the feeling of a cozy sweater. The fuzzy sweater is long enough to go past the knees and has two deep pockets. It comes in fun patterns like leopard print and camo, as well as solid shades like teal and hot pink. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 42

36 This Button-Down Henley With Unique Tie Detail IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon This waffle-knit henley has several fun details, including a front tie for a more fitted look, and unique bat-wing sleeves. It also has a v-neck and buttons all the way down the front. The top has earned over 22,000 five-star reviews, and one shopper wrote “I’m definitely getting this shirt in all the colors!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

37 A High-Waist Swing Skirt With Retro Vibes Kate Kasin High Waist Swing Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon With fluttery flair and narrow pleats, this flowy A-line has total retro vibes. The knee-length skirt has a high waist and pockets, too. It comes in over a dozen color variations, include shiny, gradient, and color-blocked styles. “This is beautiful, comfortable, and feels like I’m floating on clouds as I walk,” shares a fan. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 51

38 This Dressy Tank With Sweet Lace Detail lime flare Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This soft, satiny tank has delicate lace trim — a sweet way to dress up a simple and versatile item of clothing. Pair it with jeans for a more casual look, or a blazer for something more business casual. “The length and slight flare make it cute to wear tucked or untucked,” suggests one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

39 A Classic Maxi That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Verdusa Deep V Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed for a day at the beach or a night out with the girls, this v-neck maxi dress fits the occasion. This comfortable dress is flowy and stretchy, so you can wear it all day and into the night. Go casual with sandals or flip-flops, or dress it up with heels and some statement jewelry. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

40 This Comfortable Staple Dress With An Empire Waist Daily Ritual Jersey Gathered Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s hard to think of an occasion where this cinched-waist jersey dress wouldn’t be appropriate. It can be worn with sneaks and denim for a casual look, or dressed up with cardi, heels, and jewels. Or go from one look right to the other, as it’s also comfortable enough to wear as long as you want. As one reviewer put it, “It’s comfy enough to sleep in, but looks nice enough to dress up with some accessories for a night out.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

41 A Ribbed Crop Tank That’s Super Versatile MISSACTIVER Basic Crop Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cropped tank top is so affordable (and easy to wear) that you’ll want to snag one in every color, and there are plenty of options. Pair it with some high-waisted bottoms or wear it while relaxing or working out. Fans of the shirt like that it’s not super cropped, and is made of thick fabric. One enthusiast writes, “I liked this top so much I bought it in two additional colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 27

42 This Staple Puffer With Thumbhole Sleeves Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat Amazon $58 See On Amazon Keep both your body, head, and hands warm with this heavyweight puffer coat. It has a hood, zippered pockets, and most uniquely, sleeves with thumbholes that act as built-in hand warmers. Shoppers like that it’s substantial but not bulky or boxy, and call it a “beauty” that “is sure to keep you warm.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

43 These Cute Cropped Pants With A Paper Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets Amazon $32 See On Amazon These cropped pants have a trendy paper bag waist complete with a front tie, so you can add some flair to your dress pants wardrobe. With more than 11,000 positive reviews, these pants have a significant following, with one shopper writing “I can wear this to the office, to the park, or to a nice dinner.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

44 These Flowy Yoga Pants That Come In More Than 40 Colors Sarin Mathews Yoga Sweatpants Amazon $21 See On Amazon Anything can be part of your work wardrobe when you work from home, so consider these wide-leg yoga pants part of your new uniform. These ultra soft pants have a drawstring waist and pockets for maximum comfort. Plus they come in tons of colors and prints, including plaids and florals. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 42