It may seem like a myth, but I swear the perfect clothes do exist. These 40 cute pieces on Amazon are proof that clothes can be comfortable, cute, flattering, and stylish all at once.

For instance, did you know there are two-piece sets in the world that aren’t complicated to get into? Imagine: Zero zippers on the bottoms, and the crop top isn’t some puzzle to put it on. It’s real, and the pants actually feel like lounge pants. Plus, this two-piece set has a ruffly crop top that you simply pull on — unheard of.

There are so many solutions that amp up pieces like the wardrobe staple that can be uncomfortable and unfortunate: shorts. This list actually a pair of comfy shorts with loose-fitting ruffles that actually make these shorts comfier than your other pull-on shorts. For extra-comfy bottoms, there’s a pair of sweat shorts, of course. They simply come in trendier colors like light green, purple, and gray.

This list even has a maxi dress that’s dressy enough for weddings but comfy enough for everyday casual wear. Plus, there’s a breezy, easy-to-wear swing dress that you can pair with sneakers to run errands in or cinch with a belt for a date night look — just don’t tell your beau how comfy you are.

So, grab these comfy pieces that will make you feel as good as you look.

1 A Woven Tee That Has Pretty Lace Sleeves MIHOLL Lace Sleeve V Neck Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This woven tee gives you lace sleeves, but the fabric on them and in the body of this top is so breathable and soft. The woven fabric is a waffle-knit like your loungewear, so you’ll feel like your in your PJs even when you’re out to brunch. It also has a loose fit that’s so trendy right now, which really amps up just how comfy this is. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 34

2 These Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants With Total Coastal Grandma Vibes Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These pull-on pants feel like wide-leg sweatpants with their linen and cotton fabric — they’re just a little lighter, which makes them great for pairing with tees, crop tops, sweaters, and bodysuits alike, regardless of the weather. When you get home from rocking these with your cute bodysuit, you can machine-wash them and wear them as pajamas. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 12

3 A Pull-On Sundress That Comes In Dozens Of Styles ACEVOG A-Line Sundress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pulling on this A-line sundress honestly just makes more sense. You don’t have to deal with a zipper, which definitely classifies this breathable dress as “comfy clothes.” It comes in dozens of cute patterns, including tons of pretty floral options, and the adjustable straps allow you to make the neckline fit exactly how you want it to. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 40

4 A Shirt Dress That Feels Like A Button-Up PJ Shirt Ekouaer Beachwear Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This pullover shirt dress gives you the same feel as an oversized button-up PJ shirt, but it’s way cuter. You could obviously sleep in this breathable dress if you wanted to, but it’s also an extra-comfy swimsuit coverup. No matter if you’re rocking this at home or by the beach, the rolled up sleeves are cooling and cute. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 44

5 These Lounge Pants That Have Trendy Ruching & Cuffed Ankles DIBAOLONG Lounge Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon These lounge pants aren’t fluffy or fuzzy like most pajamas or sweatpants. Instead, the thinner fabric makes these joggers flow like trousers. The ruching on the comfy waistband and the jogger cuffs also give them more shape than your silky pajamas, but the lightweight, breathable polyester blend fabric with a touch of spandex is just as soft. Plus, they have the deep pockets that you wish all your pants. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 23

6 A Wide-Strap Workout Tank That Is Loose Without Being Oversized Core 10 Pima Cotton Sleeveless Yoga Tank Amazon $22 See On Amazon This pima cotton-blend workout tank gives you the classic wide-strap and crewneck look — minus the overly loose-fit. It’s still loose enough for a jog, but you could easily tuck it into pleated trousers or comfy joggers as well. The simple colors like taupe and light brown also help this lightweight, stretchy exercise tank feel polished. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 23

7 A Faux Wrap Dress That Is *So* Soft & Lightweight Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This faux wrap dress gets rid of the uncomfortable tie-up situation, and it doesn’t even need a belt over it. Instead, this soft viscose and elastane piece has an empire elastic waist that gives you a deep V look without worrying about trying anything up. If you want an extra little accent that a belt might give you, simply grab this machine-washable dress in leopard print or the red floral pattern. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available styles: 16

8 These Palazzo Pants That Are As Comfy As Leggings Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon With stretchy fabric, these palazzo pants won’t get those unsightly creases as easily as your silky or linen bottoms. They’re actually made of comfy fabric with a wider waistband that’s similar to leggings, so you know these are good for all-day wear no matter what you’re doing. These pants even have faux pockets on the back, giving them a dressy edge that’s suitable for the office. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 46

9 A Nightgown That’s Alluring But So Soft Ekouaer Lace Nightgown Amazon $24 See On Amazon This V-neck nightgown is enticing thanks to the lace trim along the neckline, sleeves, and hemline, but it’s so soft. The wider straps are comfy, and you’ll actually want to sleep in the stretchy modal fabric (even if the person sharing your bed may disagree). It’s available in 30 colors and prints, including classic black, cherry red, trendy tie-dye, and wild white leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

10 A Waffle-Knit Top With A Unique, Eye-Catching Tie Waist MIHOLL Waffle Knit Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This waffle-knit tank will totally win out over your plain cotton one. This cozier knit fabric is still breathable, though, thanks to a cotton blend. You also get that relaxed pre-tied detail on the side that saves you from tucking your tank but still gives you a trendy French tuck feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 21

11 This Puff-Sleeve Blouse That Can Work For The Office & Parties SheIn Puff Sleeve Top With Keyhole Back Amazon $26 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve blouse has a crew neck that’s complete with an easy-to-wear key-hole back. It also has a longer length to tuck it into any variety of bottoms, be it stiff straight leg jeans, khakis, or skater skirt — just like you do with your everyday tees. Unlike your T-shirts, you won’t have to layer a blazer over this blouse for it to look elevated. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 50

12 This Mini Dress That’s Easy To Just Throw On Imysty Button Down Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Even the process of putting on this mini-dress is comfier than most. The button-front means you can just pull it on like a robe, and that same button front gives this a different look than the other dresses in your closet. This loose-fitting dress also has a ruffle moment at the very bottom of the body, which gives it an airy look and feel. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 24

13 A Lounge Set That Looks Chic Enough To Wear Around Town ZESICA Knit Pullover Shorts Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon This lounge set swaps the oversized crew neck for a puff-sleeve crop top that genuinely looks so chic. It’s even complete with a unique rolled neckline that looks like a daintier version of a cozy sweater. The shorts look like those trendy sweatpant shorts, but the knit fabric gives them a flowy fit that’s not as fluffy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 21

14 A Jersey-Like Dress That Looks Like A Wrap Dress Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you want that comfy jersey-like fabric that feels like your T-shirt, this mid-length dress is the best option. The V-neck wrap style makes this outfit look really upscale, but the viscose fabric is so soft and lightweight. A touch of elastane also helps give it some stretch, which adds to the comfy level of this dress. Pair it with sandals, heels, or sneakers — you’ll find this dress is really easy to style up or down. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 18

15 A Loose Knit Tank That Has A Super Comfy Scoop Neck BLENCOT Knit Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This knit tank top has a low scoop neckline that’s way looser than a structured tank, which makes it it feel and look breezier. The woven open-knit fabric is complete with a good amount of spandex, which means it’s far from structured. The skinny straps are also more lightweight on your shoulders. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 9

16 These Tie-Waist Shorts With A Bow You’ll Want To Show Off GRACE KARIN Tie Waist Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you love to tuck in your tops, grab these tie-waist shorts. These paperbag-style shorts have the elastic waist like your sweat shorts, but they’re made of a silkier fabric that looks really sleek. You get structured pockets, pleats, and of course the little bow — but these shorts are as comfy as PJs. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 38

17 These Linen Overalls With A Comfy Wide Leg & Adjustable Straps Gihuo Loose Linen Overalls Jumpsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon These cotton linen overalls are an easy go-to for summer days because they’re so breathable and lightweight. The wide leg look is so in right now, and the bottoms can easily be cuffed up for a cool, casual look. The adjustable straps and roomy side pockets help to make this stylish piece even more comfortable. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 14

18 A Nightgown That’s Minimalist Yet Cute AF AUHEGN V Neck Pajama Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon This stretchy nightgown is so minimalist yet still so cute. With the spaghetti straps, V-neck, pleat at the front, and the strappy back details — you could easily get out of bed and wear this nightgown with sneakers, but of course, it’s suited best for lounging thanks to its lightweight rayon and spandex fabric that’s so soft and breathable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 24

19 These Comfy Leggings With Over 150 Style Options Leggings Depot Buttery Soft Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Somehow, these comfy leggings come in over 150 style options. That means, you can choose from different lengths, pocket styles, patterns, and colors — it’s up to your needs and personal style. You know that high-waisted leggings are cozy and comfy, but these budget-friendly ones stand out with all of those elevated styles. They even come in multiple trendy pinks and neutrals. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available styles: 158

20 A T-Shirt Pack To Layer Under Anything & Everything Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This is the T-shirt pack you’ll want to layer under a trendy leather blazer, your comfy worn-in button-up, or a cozy knit cardigan. These V-neck tees are lightweight enough to wear with your lounge pants, too, which makes them great for all-day wear. These stretchy tees are an Amazon shopper favorite with over 21,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

21 These Jeans With A Comfy & Soft Fringe Cuff Riders by Lee Indigo Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $31 See On Amazon Instead of a stiff skinny jean cuff cutting into your ankles, wear these stretchy boyfriend jeans. They’re cuffed at the bottom for a unique look, plus, the cuff has a comfy and soft fringe that’s gentler on your skin while you walk. This cuff accent also makes these machine-washable jeans far more trendy. Available sizes: 6 — 18

Available colors: 4

22 This Stetchy Dress That’s More Comfortable Than A Classic T-Shirt KORSIS Casual T Shirt Dress With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon This short sleeve dress proves that a flowy dressy can still be stretchy. Made of rayon with 5% spandex in the fabric, this swing dress has a true a T-shirt feel. Plus, the short sleeves and round neckline are looser than most T-shirt dresses, which adds to the comfort. This comfy dress also has the ultimate feature: pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Large

Available styles: 36

23 These Wide Leg Lounge Pants With Pretty Pleats Made By Johnny Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon These stretchy wide-leg lounge pants have the prettiest pleats, which not only add a touch of style but also add an airy feel. They’ll give you a drawstring waist, but they’re flowy enough to wear with a dressy bodysuit. These unique pants come in neutrals like black and khaki but also in some bright shades like aqua to pair with your swimsuit. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

Available colors: 22

24 A Stretchy T-Shirt Dress That’s Cool Yet Dressy VOTEPRETTY V-Neck Sundress Amazon $28 See On Amazon The spaghetti straps make this stretchy T-shirt dress way cooler than all of the short-sleeve T-shirt dresses in your closet. It’s also complete with a deep V-neck that makes this faux-wrap dress even more breathable yet dressy enough to wear on a date night or even to a wedding. This cotton and spandex dress is complete with adjustable straps — a key feature for making this dress fit to your liking. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 41

25 A Maxi Dress That Can Easily Go From Day To Night LILBETTER Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sometimes, it can be hard to figure out where to wear maxi dresses, but this one can go from day to night with ease. Pair it with a denim jacket and sandals for an easy brunch look, or style it up with a necklace and baguette bag for a special occasion. The fabric with 5% spandex is lightweight, so the longer length isn’t too heavy, and the wide straps feel more like your comfy pajama tank tops than the kind of spaghetti straps a lot of maxi dresses have. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 24

26 These Palazzo Pants That Are Made From A Breathable Cotton Blend ECOWISH Cotton Soft Palazzo Wide Leg Pant with Pockets Amazon $36 See On Amazon These soft palazzo pants give you an elastic waist instead of those metal hook situations that dressy trousers normally have, which makes them far more comfortable. They have a loose, wide leg fit that is trendy without being overwhelming, and you can match these versatile pants to any tee, blouse, or crop top in your closet. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 19

27 A Wrap Dress That Comes In Dozens Of Fun Patterns ZESICA V Neck Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This comfy wrap dress comes in some seriously unique sundress patterns with paisley designs, florals, wavy stripes and more, so it’s way more exciting than your everyday T-shirt dress. Instead of a plain neckline, this hippie chic ruffle dress keeps it comfy (and as loose-fitting as you want it) with the adjustable wrap design. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 34

28 These Elastic Waist Shorts With A Flowy Ruffled Hem Paitluc Ruffle Linen Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon The ruffles on these elastic waist shorts add an adorable detail, but they also make the hemline way less constricting on your legs than other bottoms can. It gives these already-comfy shorts movement at the hem without making them too flowy, allowing them to be dressed up or down easily. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 23

29 A Lightweight Swing Dress That’s So Easy To Style Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made of an ultra lightweight rayon fabric with just a touch of stretchy spandex in the fabric, this swing dress is an easy go-to when you want to just throw something on, run out the door, and still look so cute. This breezy dress easily pairs with sneakers and sandals for running errands or a casual date, but you can also dress it up with a belt and some heels. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 18

30 This Cropped Tank Top That Pairs With Literally Every Kind Of Bottom Meladyan Rib-Knit Crop Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cropped tank top kind of makes everything look better, but especially your trendy sweat shorts. The cotton-blend tank is so versatile, you’re going to want to wear it all summer long, so it’s great that it comes in over 20 colors. Plus, this rib-knit tank has unique straps that almost make it look like a halter neck, which will surely make it stand out in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 22

31 A Pair Of Trendy Sweat Shorts That Have A Hidden Drawstring Waist AUTOMET Athletic Sweat Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you already have your go-to heather gray, these longer-length sweat shorts come in trendier colors like spring green, purple, pink, and even a few extra-trendy two-tone options for a colorblock look. The best part is — the drawstring is hidden inside the elastic waist for a more polished look that takes these beyond the gym, but you can also roll it down for a sportier look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

32 A Two-Piece Set With Dramatic Side Slit Pants That’s Still So Comfy FANCYINN Crop Top & Pants Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon This two-piece set comes with pants that have daring extra-high side slits for airflow. Unlike a lot of two-piece sets, this one has elastic drawstring pants and a pull-on crop top that make it easy to wear while still looking so chic. This set is complete with ruffles on the comfy V-neck crop top, just adding another trend to this already fashionable look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

33 This Breathable Tennis Skirt With A Clever Hidden Pocket BLEVONH Tennis Skirt With Inner Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Once you start rocking this tennis skirt, you’ll start wondering why you haven’t been wearing them for years. The hidden shorts underneath this breathable skirt help to prevent your thighs from rubbing together and have a hidden pocket that’s big enough to fit large smartphones. This skirt is made with mesh fabric that’s great for hiking or sports yet is cute enough to pair with a crop top or tank for a casual look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 34

34 A Ruffle T-Shirt That’s As Elegant As A Blouse Romwe Ruffle Hem Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This ruffled T-shirt is as dressy as a blouse and as comfy as your favorite worn-in band tee. The cinched ruffle hem isn’ the only part of this top that looks like a blouse — it’s also complete with drop shoulder sleeves with matching ruffles. Don’t worry — the comfy crew neck will still give you the T-shirt feel, even if it has a dressy look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

35 These Cotton Pants That Work Equally Well With A Swimsuit & Sweater ECUPPER Cropped Wide Leg Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These cropped cotton pants have an elastic high-waist that looks casual enough to pair with a bikini top, but you also get pockets, so this pants are great for pairing with a sweater or lightweight tee for a daytime casual look. They come in muted colors to match whatever you’re loving at the moment — these pants are just that versatile. Available sizes: 0 — 22

Available colors: 14

36 This Loose-Fitting Babydoll Top With Ruffles On The Sleeves WIHOLL Ruffle Babydoll Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon I promise it’s a good thing that this babydoll top is extra-loose. The pleated design means it has that on-trend oversized feel instead of simply looking baggy or too big. It’s loose enough for the lightweight fabric to stay away from your skin for a comfier fit and feel. This blouse also has a V-neck for a little more structure and ruffles on the sleeve for a modern touch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

37 These Stylish Shorts That Are Way Softer & Roomier Than Denim Dokotoo Drawstring Pocketed Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These shorts are adorable enough to replace all of your denim shorts, and they’re so comfy you’re going to want to do just that. These shorts aren’t just made with a super soft fabric and elastic tie waist, they have 5% spandex for some stretch — a serious win. These drawstring shorts also have roomy pockets in the front and back, which give them functionality and a seriously cool look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 37

38 This Button-Up Shirt That’s More Casual Than Most Astylish Button Down Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This button-up blouse is the way to go if you’re wearing your favorite comfy bralette. Instead of a thick button-up, this one has breezy fabric that’s sheer enough to let that lacy top peek through. The sleeves are easy to roll up too, which helps add to the casual look and feel of this top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 21

39 These Breezy Lounge Pants With A Ruffle Waist Dokotoo Elastic Waist Jogger Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These lounge pants give you a flowy moment and a ruffle waist at the same time. Instead of paper bag pants with constricting cuffs, these lightweight pants have a wide leg that’s breezy and comfy Don’t worry — these elastic-waist pants still come in a cuffed version if you love that look with sneakers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 15

40 An Adorable Babydoll Top With A Loose Fit & Eyelet Sleeves GRACE KARIN Flowy Babydoll Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon The loose fit is how you get away with comfortably wearing an eyelet blouse. It also helps that the dainty lace is only on the sleeves, so the rest of this babydoll top is extra flowy, breezy, and casual. This eyelet sleeve accent comes in short- or long-sleeve options and adds a delicate, sweet look to this classic cut top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 12