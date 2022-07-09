Comfy Clothing Doesn't Have To Be Frumpy — & These Pieces Are Proof

If wanting to look your best is a top priority, you’re going to love the trendy fashion pieces I compiled for this list. Every piece on here will upgrade your wardrobe, whether it’s a statement piece, an everyday essential, or the perfect combination of both. The added bonus for all the items on this list? You don’t have to give up comfort in order to look amazing.

Thanks to the incredibly soft, flexible, and breathable materials that are used to create these garments, you may just want to replace your whole wardrobe. If that’s the route you take, you can feel good knowing you won’t spend an outrageous amount of money to make it happen.

1 The T-Shirt Pajama Dress Made For Keeping You Cool While Sleeping ENJOYNIGHT Sleepwear Nightgown $16 See On Amazon Sleep through the entire night in cool comfort with this T-shirt nightgown. The cotton and polyester blend wicks sweat and moisture away from your body in case you start to get too warm from blankets during the night. It’s also long enough that you don’t have to worry about wearing pants or shorts, either. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small/Medium — 2X/3X

2 A Classic Everyday Sweatshirt That Gives You High-Quality Comfort Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon The comfortable simplicity of this crewneck sweatshirt from Hanes will turn it into one of your favorite loungewear pieces. It has cuffed bands around the wrists and around the bottom of the torso for a somewhat fitted look. You can wear it as a cover for when you’re heading to the gym, or wear it with some jeans and Converse for a comfy and easy outfit of the day. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

3 This Polished, Stripey T-Shirt Dress With A Tie Belt MEROKEETY Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this belted T-shirt dress. Wear it without feeling like you’re overdressed or looking out of place thanks to its casual yet chic versatility. The tie belt cinches the waist to help add some structure and silhouette. It’s perfect for lunch with the pals or a day at the beach this summer. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 The Comfy Essential Joggers That Pack A Punch Of Style Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Just because you’re wearing sweatpants doesn’t mean you can’t look fashionable and trendy. These tapered joggers prove just that. They optimize a skinny pant leg for a modern feel with the never-ending comfort you’ve come to expect from a pair of sweats. You can keep the waistband secured with the drawstring tie. And don’t forget about the pockets, which are functional and fashionable. Available colors: 100+

Available sizes: Small — 3X

5 This Flowy Maxi Dress That Makes A Statement With Its Convertible Top IWEMEK Convertible Maxi Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon The versatility and value you get from this convertible maxi dress is truly hard to beat. You can style and tie the wrap top numerous ways, which ultimately gives you 24 separate looks from one dress. The wrap style means you also can adjust how tight or loose you make it, as well. The long, flowing maxi skirt adds an effortless touch of elegance to finish off the look. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 These Stretchy Bike Shorts That Give You A Sporty Vibe Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Having a good, quality pair of bike shorts will make your life so much better during the hot summer months this year. They’re perfect because they give the flexibility, support, and comfortability of leggings, but without having your legs fully (and hotly) covered up. Wear them to go hiking, to your favorite exercise class, or out to brunch with friends. Their versatility is endless. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

7 These Extra-Fuzzy House Slippers With Excellent Sole Support CRAZY LADY Fuzzy Cross Band House Slippers Amazon $15 See On Amazon These super plush house slippers are so comfortable and trendy-looking you’ll be tempted to wear them everywhere you go (not recommended, though). The sole is nice and padded, which ensures your feet get the proper support they want and need. And you get just the right amount of style with the simple cross-band straps, too. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 4.5/5 — 10/10.5

8 This Lightweight & Ultra-Soft Classic Button-Up Goodthreads Washed Cotton Long-Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cotton button-up shirt has an unexpectedly fun fashion feature with its subtle texture. It’s made from 100% cotton, so you know the buttery-soft material will maintain its quality, especially with how often you’ll end up wearing it. The button-up front gives you the option for how formal or casual you want your final look to be, too. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

9 A Simple, Short-Sleeved Button-Up With Subtle Stripes Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon The low-key stripes on this short-sleeve button-up shirt makes it feel not so basic. It does a great job combining business casual with everyday essential. Short sleeves help you stay cool and give you the ability to layer it with a sweater or jacket for a more polished look. It’s also long enough that you can tuck it in or leave it free. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 A Free-Flowing Tunic Dress With Cute Bell-Shaped Sleeves Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The casual-cool vibes you’ll emit while wearing this tunic dress will easily turn it into one of your favorite year-round items. The hemline hits just above your knees and there are long, puff sleeves that give this a groovy, low-key vibe. It looks great pair with sandals, tennis shoes, and even boots. Thanks to its overall simple design, adding some jewelry for a finishing touch will take it to that next level. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

11 This Matching Set With A Sweet Lemon Print That Screams Summertime Angashion Floral Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon You get tons of outfit options with this crop top maxi skirt set. With it, you get a ruched tube top that is a perfect blend of fashion and comfort, while the maxi skirt provides a pop of simple sophistication — mix and match at will. The lemon print makes for a fun play on summertime vibes and will have you feeling all kinds of fun and flirty. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 A Loose-Fitting Tee Tunic That Will Turn Into A Closet Staple ALLEGRACE Henley Button Up Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon The flowy aesthetic of this T-shirt tunic makes it a great and comfy everyday option whether you’re out and about with friends, running errands, or at the office. Just because it has a loose-fitting style doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the fashion department — the smock top has a four button front closure which adds a nice pop of polish. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

13 This Half-Zip Pullover That’s A Mix Of Sporty & Stylish Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight French Terry Fleece Amazon $22 See On Amazon This half-zip terry fleece pullover is more lightweight than you would expect from a long-sleeved fleece shirt. You get a combination of a sweatshirt and zip-up in this pullover, which is just one reason it’s gotten such rave reviews from satisfied customers. It’s made from an incredibly soft and plush terry fleece. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

14 A Wire-Free Cotton Bra That’s So Soft You’ll Forget You’re Wearing It Hanes Comfy Support Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a comfortable everyday bra that you’ll actually forget you’re wearing. There are no annoying or uncomfortable wires to deal with and it’s made from a stretchy, buttery-soft cotton blend that feels great against your skin. The straps are not only adjustable, but they’re able to be worn in their normal style, or crisscrossed to make sure they stay hidden. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

15 This Airy & Breathable Tank That Makes A Great Workout Top ICTIVE Cross Back Workout Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Just because you’re exercising doesn’t mean you can’t be looking fresh and trendy. This cross-back tank is so breathable and airy, you’ll love how it helps you stay cool even as you sweat. It has a keyhole panel on the back that provides excellent air flow, and its breezy fit allows it to fit well over a sports bra. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Pair Of Bootcut Yoga Pants Designed To Move In Sync With Your Body YOHOYOHA High Waisted Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These bootcut yoga pants look high-end enough that you could easily turn them into office pants you’ll actually want to wear. They have a high waist that gives full coverage and support no matter what you’re wearing them for. The simple, tapered bootcut at the bottom is the finishing touch that takes these up a notch higher than basic leggings. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

17 The Matching Skirt & Top Set That Will Get You So Many Compliments Lexiart Stretchy Two Piece Top and Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This two-piece skirt and crop top set will have you serving all the looks through every season. The crop top has long-sleeves and is designed to be form-fitting. And though the midi skirt looks straightforward and simple, the knotted-tie detailing that runs down the front draws the eyes to the waist and creates a slinky effect. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: XX-Large — 5X

18 This Super-Strappy Halter Top That Will Have You Turning Heads Elfurie Criss Cross Halter Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon The endless ways you can style this single-tie wrap top gives you numerous top options. Want to create a super slinky, crisscross halter top? Or maybe try wearing it as a cut-out, strappy number? With a few simple moves and a strategic knot, you can create those styles and more in a matter of minutes. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: One size

19 An Off-The-Shoulder Wrap Shirt That’s Perfect For A Night Out Romwe Off-Shoulder Wrap Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Feel sophisticated and stylish in this off-shoulder wrap top. You get to show off your shoulders while the crisscross neckline creates a simple V-shape that really captures people’s attention. Even with the form-fitting design of the bodice, it’s made from a spandex and polyester blend that keeps you in stylish comfort all day long. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

20 These Strappy, Flat Sandals That Keep Your Feet In Style & Comfort Plaka Flat Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon These strappy flat sandals really give you the best of both worlds between their comfort and style. The rubber soles are made so you can go trekking on all types of terrain with no issues. Not to mention, they also provide cushioned support. You’ll love the braided straps that re weaved into a beautiful design reminiscent of palm leaves. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: 5 — 11

21 This Stretchy, Sporty Skort That’s Made For Swim Time BEACH HOUSE Emma Multi-Sport Swim Skort Amazon $51 See On Amazon This sporty swim skort will change the way you enjoy your poolside lounging and have you wondering why you’ve never worn one before. With built-in shorts underneath, this faux skirt will let you feel cute and secure while doing your favorite sporting activities, like swimming, running, biking, and hiking. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4 — 16

22 These Trendy Belts You Can Wear With Almost Any Outfit SANSTHS Faux Leather Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These faux leather belts look good styled with jeans, pants, skirts, and shorts alike; it’s one of the main reasons people rave about them. Each one is designed with a slim style, only 1.25 inches wide. They also have a double O-ring buckle that has a very upscale and trendy vibe to it. You even get a 60-day satisfaction guarantee with your purchase or your money back. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Waistline 26”/30” — Waistline 51”/54”

23 A Lightweight Workout Tank That Wicks Away Sweat ICTIVE Workout Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon You’ll love the ultra breathability of this mesh panel racerback tank while you’re working out. The whole top half of the back is made of a mesh panel that creates great airflow while you’re working up a sweat. It’s made from a polyester blend that easily and quickly wicks away moisture and will keep you from chafing, too. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

24 A Pair Of High-Waisted Skinny Jeans Made To Fit Like A Glove Moda Xpress Ultra High Waisted Jeans Amazon $50 See On Amazon Not all jeans have to feel stiff or uncomfortable. These high-waisted skinny jeans have built-in stretchiness so they easily move with your body. And honestly, it’s the flexible material that has made these jeans such a giant hit with its fans. From the moment you slide into these, you feel instantly comfortable and don’t have to wait to break them in. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 0 — 17

25 These Standard Black Leggings Perfect For Working Out Or Lounging Active Research Workout Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Wear these activewear leggings everywhere thanks to their incredible versatility. The fabric is lightweight, airy, and thin, but not see-through so you can feel confident knowing you’re fully covered. They are specially designed to move with your body and adapt to your agility. As a bonus, they come with a hidden pocket to hold your valuables. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 These Wide-Flare Pants Made From A Soft, Stretchy Material SATINA Flare Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add a pop of ‘70s flair to your wardrobe with these stretchy flare pants. Even with their vintage feel, you can make an updated and modern look by pairing it with currently trendy tops. You don’t have to deal with buttons or zippers thanks to their pull-on design and the wide, elastic waistband that keeps things secure. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

27 This Gorgeous Satin Robe You’ll Constantly Wear Around The House AW BRIDAL Silk Satin Kimono Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’ll feel relaxed and pretty even when you’ve just gotten out of the shower when wearing this silky satin robe. It has three-quarter length sleeves with a loose and flowy fit for ultimate comfort. There is a simple tie belt around the waist that gives you the option to wear it closed. They also make great gifts for a group getaway or bachelorette party for a fun, coordinated look. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

28 A Pair Of Sweatpants With Ankle Cuffs For A Structured Look Hanes EcoSmart Cinched Cuff Sweatpants Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thanks to the fitted ankle cuffs on these Hanes sweatpants, you can easily dress this set of loungewear pants up. They’re made out of 100% cotton and can be machine washed whenever they need a quick refresh. Style it with a trendy jacket and a cute crop top and you’ve suddenly taken these sweats from couch pants to fashion forward. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

29 A Textured, Short-Sleeve Cardigan With Cute Peplum Trim The Drop Catalina Peplum Ruffle Rib Cardigan Amazon $38 See On Amazon Take sweaters to a whole new level with this ribbed peplum ruffle cardigan. It has a classic button-up front, but unlike most cardigans, this one has short-sleeves that give it a modern twist. The bottom has a ruffled, peplum trim that brings in a pop of stylish detail to finish setting it apart from other button-up cardis. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 2X-Small — 5X-Large

30 A Scoop Neck T-Shirt That Will Become One Of Your Closet Essentials Daily Ritual Jersey Scoopneck T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Having a go-to T-shirt that makes you feel stylish and comfortable is a definite must-have in any closet. You can’t go wrong with one like this scoopneck cotton jersey tee. Its loose-fitting style gives off an effortlessly cool vibe that will look great with a pair of skinny jeans, leggings, and more. One of the best features is that you won’t have to worry about it shrinking in the washer or dryer, either. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

31 This Open-Front, Flowy Cardigan That Also Has Pockets TownCat Open Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon This open front cardigan makes for a great layering piece when you need something to provide a little warmth. The body does not have a structured fit and doesn’t have any zippers, buttons or clasps. It is meant to be open and flowy for a very casual feel that you can wear with your favorite pair of jeans and a cute top, or pair it with a dress for a slightly more polished-looking fit. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

32 The Ultra-Wide Palazzos You Can Wear To The Office & Out On The Town Made By Johnny Palazzo Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon These loose-fitting, wide leg palazzo pants have more versatility to the way they can be styled than first meets the eye. Pairing them with a more fitted top and jacket brings a polished feel to the outfit, while a baggier shirt gives off a more casual vibe.You don’t have to fuss with any zippers, buttons, or clasps to get these pants on thanks to the pull-on design and the wide, elastic waistband. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

33 This Classic Crewneck Long-Sleeve Tee That’s Comfy All Year Long Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This lightweight long-sleeve crewneck shirt is the stuff that layering dreams are made of. Even with its simple look, it has the versatility to be worn just about everywhere you could possible want to go. It goes great with your favorite pair of jeans, or a basic pair of leggings, and some stylish sneakers for an updated take on a sporty look. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

34 A Pretty Satin Midi Skirt With A Thigh-High Side Slit SheIn Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $38 See On Amazon Between the silky-soft satin material and the thigh-high slit, there is a lot to love about this satin midi skirt. It is fitted to hug your waist and slowly taper out as it moves to your knees. There is a thigh-high slit that adds a peekaboo, flirty detail. And the shiny, satin material looks as beautiful as it feels against your skin. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

35 These Leather-Look Leggings That Bring Out Your Inner Rockstar Everbellus Sexy Faux Leather High Waisted Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon As soon as you slip into these faux leather leggings you’ll instantly feel edgier and ready to take on the world. The high-waist design and wide, elastic band create a comfortable and fitted look that is going to have you both feeling and looking sublime. Wear them with a pair of combat boots and jean jacket for an edgy look, or style them with some heels and a blouse for a softer vibe. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

36 This Chic Blouse With Long, Lacy Bell Sleeves For A Pop Of Style MIHOLL Long Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon The attention to detail is what makes this lacy balloon-sleeve blouse so beautiful. While the bodice of the blouse is plain and simple with no frills, the sleeves pack a hefty punch in the style department with a pretty, lacy pattern that creates a unique geometric design that almost resembles a honeycomb. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

37 A Knit Button-Up Cardigan With A Very Classic Look Urban CoCo Button Down Lightweight Knit Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon One of the best features of this button-up cardigan is the fact it comes with functional pockets that are as practical as they are fashionable. It is designed with fitted sleeves and ribbed wrist cuffs for a classic feel. And though it’s fitted, it’s made from a buttery fabric that feels beyond soft against your skin. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

38 This Simple Dress You Can Wear Solo Or Pump Up With Accessories Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This simple surplice dress has the potential to be styled a multitude of ways, which will turn it into one of your favorite staples for creating head-turning outfits of the day. The hemline hits just above your knees for a short-skirt feel that’s not too short. It makes for a great year-round piece that looks great whether you dress it all the way up or wear it for a casual occasion. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

39 These Slip-On Sandals That Feel Like Clouds On Your Feet welltree Pillow Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Walk around on what feels like clouds in these puffy pillow sandals. You’ve probably never worn a pair of sandals as comfortable as these — the whole sole is basically a giant, plush cushion. Thankfully they come in multiple colors, so you can have as many pairs as you want for every possible occasion. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 6/7 — 13/14

40 A Silky Fashion Scarf That Will Add Pizzazz To Any Look FONYVE Silk Feeling Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon Feel upscale and a little fancy by adding these fashion scarves as an accessory to any outfit. There are more ways to style it than you might initially think — it looks great wrapped around your neck, obviously, but you can also use it to tie back your hair or even get adventurous and wear it as a belt. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: One Size

41 A Delicate Lace-Trim Tank You Can Wear With Layers Or On Its Own lime flare Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lace-trim tank top has a simple V-neck cut that helps draws attention to the trim. The body of the tank is made from a satiny material that feels elegant. Everything about this makes it pair as well with jeans as with a skirt or dress pants, and it has over 4,900 five-star ratings. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

42 A Wrap-Around Sarong That Makes The Perfect Beach Accessory Eicolorte Beach Sarong Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’ll love the multiple uses you can get out of this tasseled beach sarong. The sheer material makes it feel just so slightly risqué, while the tassels along the edges add a fun pop of beachy flair. Style this as a skirt or wrap it as a strapless dress, but it also has the potential to be used as a fashionable blanket to catch some rays on. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: One Size

43 The Basic Racerback Tank You’ll Love For Its Stylish Versatility LouKeith Racerback Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ll love the blend of style and comfort you get from this racerback halter tank. The simple, thin combo halter and racerback strap accentuates your shoulders and neck. The body of the tank is long enough to tuck in, but short enough to leave out and free-flowing depending on the look you’re after. With the numerous colors available, you’ll probably end up with more than one in your closet. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

44 This Flowy Midi Skirt With An Eye-Catching Asymmetrical Hem DJT Flowy Handkerchief Hemline Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon The asymmetrical hemline of this flowy midi skirt is made to catch the eye. The sharp contrast between the highs and lows of the hemline travel around the whole bottom. While the elastic waistband sits snugly on your hips, the body of the skirt luxuriously flows out as it moves down towards the floor. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

45 A Cute Flared Mini Skirt With Shorts Underneath DJT FASHION Stretchy Flared Mini Skater Skirt with Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Go about your day feeling completely covered and secure with this mini skater skort. People are wild about this faux mini skirt, as is evident from the 7,000-plus 5-star reviews it’s received. The pleated design gives it a little extra pop of movement compared to the typical straight mini. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large