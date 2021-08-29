36 Comfy Dresses Under $35 With Thousands Of Glowing Amazon Reviews

Years of online shopping have made me a fanatic for reviews. I’ve become an expert at filtering through reviews, hunting for insights on how a product might work — trust me, I literally do this for a living. Reviews are especially important with clothes, where first-person accounts are essential to figuring out how a garment might fit. But you’re a busy person, you couldn’t possibly have the time to read thousands of reviews, searching for just the right thing you need.

That’s where I step in. Since you’re here, you’re probably looking for a dress that’s comfortable to wear and that won’t break your budget. This list includes over 30 dresses that do exactly that, and I’ve already done the hard part for you. Every single dress has thousands of Amazon reviewers who love it already, so you can click “add to cart” with confidence. Looking for a fit for a friend’s outdoor wedding? Try this boho-printed wrap dress. Or maybe you just want something you can slip on and not think twice about — this t-shirt dress is bound to become an everyday staple. No matter the occasion, there’s something here for you if you just keep scrolling.

This Simple Everyday Maxi With Thoughtful Details — Like Pockets GRECERELLE Casual Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Stretchy, soft, and cute is the modus operandi for this casual maxi dress. Made from lightweight rayon, this dress features a not-so-deep V neck, a split hem, pockets and a triangle cutout in the back. With over 26,000 five-star ratings, reviewers raved about its comfort, fit, and softness. - Available Options: 45 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Boho Maxi Dress With An Off-The-Shoulder Top Floerns Boho Off Shoulder A Line Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon A dainty floral print, ruching, and mid-thigh slits: What’s not to love about this boho off-the-shoulder maxi dress? The stretchy but fitted bodice swoops out in an A-line cut. Pair it with sandals and an oversized hat on your next beachy vacation. - Available Options: 25 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

This Ruffled Maxi That’s Comfy Yet Polished THANTH Ruffle Side Split Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon You’ll turn to this ruffle side split maxi dress any time you want to be as comfortable as your are stylish. One reviewer wrote “This dress is as comfy as a muumuu, yet chic and sexy enough to wear to a party.” Generous side slits show off your legs and shoes while the off-the-shoulder cut offers versatility for styling. - Available Options: 19 - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

A Flowy Tie-Dye Dress You Can Kick Back And Relax In MakeMeChic Boho Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Lean into your hippie roots or get into a boho vibe in this tie-dye maxi dress. Between the pattern, casual cut, and deep V-neck, this dress has a lot of personality. And with a relaxed fit made from soft polyester fabric, it’s as comfortable as it is cute. - Available Options: 42 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

An Ethereal Midi Dress With Bell Sleeves R.Vivimos Long Ruffled Flowy Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Live out your cottagecore dreams in this long flowy dress complete with puffed three-quarter-length sleeves, a drawstring bodice, and classic A-line silhouette. Subtle polka dots adorn the fabric of the sleeves and skirt, and this midi dress is perfect for a picnic in the park or just for fun. - Available Options: 15 - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Flowy T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want To Wear Every Day This Fall MOLERANI Casual Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Year after year, casual long sleeve dresses like this one begin emerging as the leaves turn brown and the weather takes a turn towards chilly. And I can see why — it’s so easy to slip this on and go, whether you’re headed to the pumpkin patch, the supermarket, or a family gathering. This soft and lightweight tunic dress has hidden pockets, a classic rounded neckline, and it looks great belted or worn loose. - Available Options: 34 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Swingy T-Shirt Dress With Long Sleeves Unbranded Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon The possibilities for this simple long sleeve t-shirt dress are practically endless. Not too short but not too long, it’s comfortable enough to wear around the house and stylish enough to wear out and about. A reviewer said: “This is my favorite item of clothing I've ordered on Amazon! So comfy, appropriate length, great fit, and there are POCKETS!” - Available Options: 34 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Casual-Cute T-Shirt Dress Will Be The Hero Of Your Transitional Seasonal Wardrobe Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve A-line Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon If short sleeves are more your thing, then you should absolutely add this scoop neck t-shirt dress to your cart. Perfect for the dog days of summer, this A-line dress has a relaxed fit and draping in all the right places. When the weather turns cool, try layering your favorite denim jacket or cardigan over the top. - Available Options: 16 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Versatile Empire Waist Maxi Dress In Soft Jersey Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Be sure to include this empire-waisted maxi dress when you go on your next vacation or make it your weekend staple. Featuring short sleeves, an ankle-grazing length, and an easy-to-wear silhouette, you’ll be glad you brought it. One reviewer wrote: “This is a perfect casual, summer dress,” noting that the soft jersey fabric didn’t wrinkle at all when they packed it in their bag. - Available Options: 7 - Available Sizes: X-Small — Large

This Beachy Maxi Cover Up Dress Deserves A Place In Your Tote Bag GRECERELLE Cover Up Maxi Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you use it as a beach cover-up or a dress, this maxi will quickly become a favorite on warm days. With nearly 50 colors and patterns to coordinate with each of your swimsuits, you’ll be looking stylish while sipping on a beverage in the sand. Try knotting the front half of the hem for an extra-beachy look that shows off your pedicure. And if you’re throwing it on as a dress, you’ll appreciate the pockets. - Available Options: 47 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Jewel-Toned Midi Makes A Great Base For Everyday Looks Daily Ritual Jersey V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep it simple and breezy in this V-neck, mid-length jersey dress. Their color selection is divine with some bold jewel tones and classic neutrals to spice up your wardrobe. The tank style with wide straps is easy to wear on warm days and the luxe jersey material drapes beautifully. - Available Options: 10 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Fun Floral Maxi With A High-Low Hem Kormei Short Sleeve Flowy Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The beautiful floral print on this flowy maxi dress stands out, and the high-low hem gives it a special touch, too. And that asymmetrical hem means your favorite shoes get to share the spotlight as well. A happy customer wrote: “Super cute dress! Extremely comfortable and lightweight.” - Available Options: 45 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A V-Neck Dress That Works Day & Night LILBETTER Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Throw this short-sleeve wrap dress on for those days when you’re headed straight to happy hour after clocking out. You can add a blazer or jacket for the office, and toss it aside for a look that fits right in after hours. The v-neck shows off your favorite necklace, and the A-line skirt hides a feature everyone loves: pockets. - Available Options: 18 - Available Sizes: 4 — 26

A Button-Up Floral Mini That Works Through The Seasons Milumia Button Up Split Flowy Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This flowy dress features a bold, floral print and contrasting buttons that set it apart from other dresses in your closet. An elastic waistband makes it fitted but not too tight, and the long sleeves match the vibe of the swingy skirt. - Available Options: 7 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Crew Neck Bodycon Will Help You Channel Your Inner Carrie BTFBM Crew Neck Ruched Tank Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon I can just picture Carrie Bradshaw rocking this ruched tank dress. This summer mini features a slim fit but with breathable comfort. The sleeveless dress’s crew neck keeps it classic. Pair it with heels to dress it up, or give your feet a break in some sleek, low-profile sneakers to make it casual. - Available Options: 37 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

A Flowy Mini With Ruffles For Days KIRUNDO Sleeveless Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This sleeveless mini dress brings all the fun with ruffles in the cap sleeves and in the tiered skirt. The babydoll fit comes in a range of colorful shades and would look great with some sparkly necklaces layered on top. Headed to a baby shower, picnic, or brunch? You’re all set with this dress. - Available Options: 16 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

This Tie-Dye Maxi Dress With Pockets Naggoo Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Give tie dye a chance in this split-hem maxi. The vibrant black and white pattern is perfectly on-trend, and looks like a million bucks when paired with an oversized hat and dressy sandals. The maxi length means it’s easy to go about your business and stay comfy and covered throughout the day, and the single tie-dye color makes it a bit dressier. - Available Options: 15 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Knit Dress With Pretty Lantern Sleeves & A Tie Waist PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon A dress you can rock for family photos and on date night? I’m sold. This tie waist dress is made in a beautiful knit with long lantern-style sleeves and a crew neck. The waist means you can adjust it to be as fitted or loose as you’d like. Plus, as one reviewer put it, “You can pair this dress with so many different types of shoes based on the look you are going for. You won’t regret the purchase!” - Available Options: 23 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

This Cute Empire Waist Dress With A Deep V- Neck Lock & Love Deep V Neck Dress Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers love this empire waist dress for fun weekend outings or as a stylish cover-up when headed to the beach or pool. The stretchy empire waist is super wearable and the rayon drapes into a flowy skirt that plays off of the flutter sleeves. The dress’s deep V neckline is a great opportunity for layering your favorite necklaces. - Available Options: 21 - Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

This Pleated Tank Dress Proves That Style & Comfort Aren’t Mutually Exclusive AUSELILY Pleated Tank Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Comfort is key — and achievable in this pleated tank dress. Made from soft and cozy rayon, this mini tank dress has lots of stretch and breathability. And as a bonus, it even has pockets. - Available Options: 31 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Simple, Elegant Maxi Dress With Endless Outfit Options GRACE KARIN Strapless Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Consider your next outfit for a night out handled. This strapless maxi dress will complete any look — reviewers wore it on anniversary trips, vacations, as part of a costume, and more. Fitted through the bodice and flowy down to the ankle, it looks great with heels and can be dressed up with bold accessories. And like all the best dresses, this one has pockets, too. - Available Options: 56 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Dreamy Ruffled Dress With Fun, Billowy Sleeves Nemidor Jersey Knit Plus Size Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This jersey swing dress complete with tiered ruffled sleeves and — you guessed it — pockets. There are several cute patterns or you can stick to the classics in your choice of solid colors. If you’re not sold already, then read what a happy reviewer had to say about this dress: “I never wear it that I don’t get multiple compliments!” - Available Options: 12 - Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

A Not-So-Basic Tank Dress With So Many Cute Colors To Choose From Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Reviewers absolutely love this tank swing dress, including one who wrote “Very comfortable and great for a summer season dress to wear at the office or on a warm summer evening event.” Look closely at the yellow color and you’ll find a subtle floral pattern or opt for one of the 11 other shades and patterns that best suits your style. - Available Options: 12 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This T-Shirt Dress With A Ballet-Inspired Back Detail Daily Ritual Jersey T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you like classics with a twist, consider this T-shirt dress. The simple silhouette features a deeper scoop neck back inspired by ballet leotards. Lean into the look with some lace-up sandals or flats or elevate it entirely in a pair of heels. - Available Options: 14 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

This Flowy Tunic Dress With Billowy Sleeves Amoretu Flowy Tunic Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Over 18,000 Amazon reviewers agree: This flowy tunic dress is practically perfect. One wrote: “I can’t say enough good things about this dress,” noting that its versatility and comfortable yet stylish fit. Each color comes in a long and short sleeve style, so you can stock up on this easy-to-wear dress for all seasons. - Available Options: 27 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Flowing, Black Floral Number Perfect For An Evening Out Romwe Plus Size Boho Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Style this floral, long-sleeved dress with your favorite pair of boots and wide-brim hat for a chic fall look or throw on some flats for a cool summer night out. Either way, you’ll be comfortable. The flowing, A-line fit has lots of stretch, and the colorful floral print will go with just about any of your favorite accessories. - Available Options: 21 - Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X

An Everyday Button Front Mini You Can Throw On And Go AlvaQ Sleeveless Mini Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep it simple and sleek in this sleeveless mini dress. Complete with a V-neck, button front, and adjustable straps, you’ll want to wear this dress absolutely everywhere. One reviewer wrote: “I love how it doesn't show too much chest, but isn't too high, either. Overall, I'd order this again.” - Available Options: 21 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

A Boho-Inspired Wrap Dress That Makes A Statement ZESICA Bohemian Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon If this bohemian wrap dress doesn’t transport you straight back to the ‘70s, I don’t know what will. I can’t decide what I like most about it: The print and jewel-toned color palette, the wrap silhouette that cinches to your liking at the waist, or the high leg slit for easy movement. Over 9,000 other Amazon customers agree, and one wrote “It's extremely comfortable, moves beautifully and the fabric is prettier in person than I thought it would be.” - Available Options: 24 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Button-Front Swing Dress Moves Like A Dream & Is Super Comfortable To Wear MITILLY Sleeveless Button Down Swing Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon If shabby-chic is more up your alley, then allow me to introduce you to this sleeveless swing dress. The tiered ruffle skirt has a nice swing when you walk and the button-down front is a sweet detail. Not to mention, it’s lightweight but not see through, and oh-so-soft. - Available Options: 13 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

This Striped Mini Dress Makes A Big Statement PRETTYGARDEN Pleated Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Bring the drama in this bold striped mini dress, complete with pleated ruffles at the bottom of the skirt and a deep V-neck. Amazon customers absolutely loved how the details and how this dress cinched in at the waist, and many wrote that they received lots of compliments on the outfit. - Available Options: 6 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

This Printed Maxi Dress With Hidden Zipper Closure OUGES V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon There are over 7,000 positive reviews on this V-neck maxi dress, and I can see why. With over 20 eye-catching prints, a cinched waist that closes with a hidden side zipper, and a stretchy fabric that’s comfortable all day long, what’s not to love here? - Available Options: 23 - Available Sizes: Small – 3X-Large

This Tank Maxi Dress With A Bold Graphic Print Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon From vacation to the workplace, this tank maxi dress is a hit. There are thousands of positive reviews, but one in particular stands out: “I'm a first grade teacher and I need comfortable, lightweight, inexpensive dresses to wear that are cute, last a reasonably long time, and offer enough length to cover me up.” - Available Options: 8 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Bodycon Dress With A Side-Tie Waist LILLUSORY Sleeveless Tank Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon A fitted mini tank dress with some dimension and a waist-defining tie? Sign me up! Reviewers noted that the fabric of this dress is thick, and that the dress overall was easy to wear and looked even better in person than online. Layer your favorite necklaces over the crew neck to dress it up. - Available Options: 21 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

This Floral Sundress With A Colorful Hem PRETTYGARDEN Button Down Sundress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This spaghetti strap sundress features a sweet floral print that is more exaggerated and colorful into the hem of the swingy skirt — a standout detail. Tiers in the skirt add to its swinginess, and you’ll appreciate the adjustable straps to get the right fit. - Available Options: 8 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

An Elegant LBD You’ll Definitely Want In Your Everyday Dress Rotation Missufe Sleeveless Bodycon Sundress Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can keep it classic in this sleeveless bodycon LBD. What it lacks in details it more than makes up for in its ruched fit, elegant cut, and just how easy and comfortable it is to wear. One reviewer raves, “I only want to wear this dress from now on!” - Available Options: 19 - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large