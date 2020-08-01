You don’t have to leave the house to get a little dressed up. Cozy is the new in look and Amazon is packed full of totally adorable pieces for your wardrobe that are as comfortable as those old sweatpants. I’ve compiled a list of 38 comfy pieces that make you look good around the house — and you're going to want everything.

If you're looking for athleisure pieces to rock while you clean, crush an at-home workout, or just lounge, I've got you covered. Shop the compression shorts that come in a variety of lengths for your comfort. Add the softest yoga top you've ever felt (with removable pads) and you have a truly comfortable look that will make you feel like you're wearing your comfiest pajamas, but make you look totally pulled together.

If you want to throw on something a little more trendy without sacrificing comfort, there is no shortage of comfy dresses that look good on everyone on Amazon. From floral prints to bohemian patterns and stretchy body-con dresses to flowing maxis, there's a dress for every style and to-do list.

Staying at home doesn't have to mean old T-shirts and oversize sweatpants. These stylish, comfortable looks will help you feel ready to tackle the day, even if a walk to the mailbox is the farthest you'll travel.

1 The Halter-Top Romper With A Keyhole Detail MEROKEETY Women's Summer Halter Jumpsuit Amazon $15 See on Amazon This halter neck romper is the perfect attire for a warm day. It features a keyhole back with a button detail, adding a unique touch to an otherwise classic warm weather look. The waistband is elastic and stretches for comfort, plus the material is loose to stay comfy all day long. The shorts of the romper are wide for the ultimate roomy feel. It comes in 13 colors and prints.

2 A Stretchy Dress That Can Be Casual Or Professional POPYOUNG Women's Summer Casual Tshirt Dresses Short Sleeve Boho Beach Dress Amazon $26 See on Amazon This stretchy and soft dress is breathable and perfect for both lounging around, jumping on a Zoom call, or meeting friends out and about. With more than 30 patterns and colors that include polka dots, floral patterns, animal print, or solid dresses, you'll find something you love. The crew neck and short sleeves are casual enough for everyday wear but can certainly be dressed up with accessories for a special occasion. Toss it on and you’re good to go.

3 A Padded Sports Bra That Provides Soft Support Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra Amazon $20 See on Amazon Support and comfort combine in this padded sports bra, which doubles as a yoga tank top. It's lengthier than most sports bras, providing extra coverage, comes with removable pads, and is available in 13 colors. This soft, stretchy polyester and spandex top provides light support for working out and the fabric is moisture-wicking, keeping you dry, cool, and comfortable.

4 These Compression Shorts That Come In 3 Lengths BALEAF Women's High Waist Exercise Shorts Amazon $18 See on Amazon These high-waist compression shorts come in three lengths for that perfect comfy fit. Choose from 2-, 5-, or 8-inch lengths and a variety of colors. They’re made of a breathable material that has moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry whether you are completing a workout at home or kicking back to relax and watch your favorite Netflix show. The large side pockets comfortably fit your smartphone and another smaller, hidden pocket in the waistband is perfect for holding keys or cards.

5 A Workout Tank With The Cutest Criss-Cross Back Icyzone Yoga Built in Bra Tank Top Amazon $23 See on Amazon This workout tank has a built-in bra that is comfy and supportive. The back of the tank scoops low and shows off the criss-cross sports bra for a bit of stylish flair. It has a flat lock stitch that prevents chafing, with quick-drying material and removable pads. Choose among 16 colors and patterns to match your favorite pair of leggings.

6 A Casual Maxi Dress That Reviewers Love GRECERELLE Women's Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress Amazon $19 See on Amazon This long maxi dress is a statement piece that’s so relaxed and effortless it has more than 13,000 reviewers mostly singing its praises. It features cuffed short sleeves and a long, billowing skirt with side slits that keep you cool. The back has a deep-V to show a little skin, plus it has deep pockets you’ll love. Some reviewers say they tie the bottom of the dress to shorten it or just to mix up the look. Pick from more than 25 patterns or colors to complete your closet.

7 This Sweet Swing Dress With Adjustable Straps STYLEWORD Women's V Neck Floral Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress Amazon $19 See on Amazon Treat yourself to this floral swing dress and stay cozy and cute! This spaghetti strap dress has a wrapped v-neck top and cinches in at the waist. It’s available in several floral or solid color prints. Plus it has pockets! The adjustable straps ensure the fit is perfect. The length falls just above the knee.

8 A Scoop Neck Romper That Cinches At The Waist REORIA Womens Summer Scoop Neck Sleeveless Tank Top Amazon $23 See on Amazon If you’re looking for one piece to throw on and look put together — this romper is for you. The stretchy rayon and spandex blend pick comes in 11 colors or patterns like stripes and tie dye. It has a sweet scoop neck, two front pockets, and an adjustable waist drawstring that is super. This romper is soft you’ll want to grab one in every color.

9 A Soft Tee That You'll Want In Every Color MIHOLL Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirts Amazon $10 See on Amazon Upgrade your bleach-stained T-shirt for a soft v-neck shirt that will fast become your new favorite basic. This short sleeve tee is a wardrobe staple that comes in 45 solid colors, tie dye, or animal prints. These soft shirts are designed to fit loose and hang away from the body. The cuffed sleeves add an extra touch that elevates your at-home outfit with ease.

10 A Lace Bralette That's Meant To Be Seen Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $10 See on Amazon Trade in your wire bra for this lace bralette and instantly feel more comfortable. The pull on bra features a deep V that can be worn under any top or dress, hidden or on display. It comes in nine colors and features removable cups. The straps are extra wide and won’t dig into your skin.

11 A Color Block Cardigan That Goes With Everything ECOWISH Womens Color Block Striped Cardigan Amazon $30 See on Amazon This color block cardigan is long, lightweight, and perfect for feeling put together while still staying cozy. It’s made of brushed acrylic so it’s ultra-soft. The open front doesn’t have any annoying buttons and instead hangs beautifully to the mid-thigh. It’s available in 16 color patterns, as well as animal print. It has two deep pockets on the front and pairs perfectly with everything from jeans and leggings to short skirts and maxi dresses.

12 A Ruched Dress That Stretches As You Move BTFBM Women's Casual Crew Neck Short Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $27 See on Amazon This ruched dress is form-fitting, yet stretchy enough to wear all day. The crew neck and cotton-blend dress slips on easily and stretches as you move. Choose from 12 solid colors or stripes. The cotton blend fabric is thick enough to cover you fully but won’t make you hot, according to reviewers, who say it’s perfect for all seasons. Throw on some tennis shoes (or slippers) for a casual look or dress it up with heels.

13 An A-Line Skirt With A High Waist ZESICA Women's Summer Bohemian Floral Printed High Waist Mini Skirt Amazon $15 See on Amazon This printed A-line skirt is easy and breezy. The cotton blend skirt has a high elastic waist and tiered ruffled bottom and you can choose from eight bohemian-inspired patterns and pair it with a tank or tied-up tee.

14 A Ruffle Dress With A Relaxed Fit KIRUNDO Women’s Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $20 See on Amazon This loose-fitting ruffle dress is the modern nightgown — but one you can wear out. It’s made of 100% cotton, features buttons along the back, and flows when you walk. The ruffle sleeves match the tiered ruffle body for a classic, comfortable look. The dress is designed to be loose, so size accordingly. It’s available in four other colors and patterns.

15 A Long-Sleeve Midi Dress That Blows In The Wind R.Vivimos Women's Long Sleeve Floral Print Midi Dresses Amazon $28 See on Amazon You’ll feel like a Boho dream in this boho midi dress that comes in more than 40 colors. The long, flowy dress has a deep V-neck that ties at the neckline. Keep it tied or let the strings hang down against the dress. It has long sleeves and cuffs at the wrist for that classic bohemian look. The cotton blend dress is lightweight and incredibly soft so you can wear it while you clean or run errands.

16 The Paperbag Shorts That Have An Elastic Waist Milumia Women's Casual Tie Waist Frill Trim Shorts Amazon $17 See on Amazon These elastic waist shorts are much cuter than your PJ shorts, but just as comfortable. The paperbag-style high waist has a bow-tie belt that adds a sweet detail. It has two side pockets and the legs are straight. Choose from 42 patterns including florals, stripes, and tie-dye.

17 An Elegant Ballerina Wrap-Style Top VETIOR Women's Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Crop Tops Amazon $16 See on Amazon This wrap-style crop top is elegant stretchy. The modal material is oh-so soft and lightweight. The short sleeve top comes in 24 colors and is even available in packs of two. It works well with leggings or other athleisure looks, as well as jeans and skirts. The top sits just above your belly button.

18 A Maxi Dress That You'll Want To Twirl In All Day R.Vivimos Womens Long Cotton Dress Amazon $30 See on Amazon This cotton blend backless maxi dress brings festival season to your home. The open back has three narrow straps to keep the dress secure. The tiered ruffle details on the bottom of the dress will make you want to twirl around the house all day. There is an adjustable tie at the waist to fit the dress to your size. Pick from 18 colors like light blue, yellow, and blush.

19 A Wrap Dress That Brings The Beach To You ZESICA Women's Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $20 See on Amazon This wrap dress splits in the middle, making it ultra comfortable and breezy. There are 18 variations of this dress available, each with short sleeves and bold, bohemian patterns. The maxi length is relaxed, but warning, it may make you miss the beach. Bring the ocean lifestyle to your house with this relaxed, stylish pick that can be dressed up or down.

20 A Casual Mini Skater Skirt That's So Soft Relipop Women's Flared Short Skirt Amazon $19 See on Amazon This mini skater skirt is casual and ideal for any day. The ruffle details and drawstring elastic waist are effortlessly cute and easy to throw on when you roll out of bed. The elastic waistband won’t cut into your stomach and it comes in a variety of colors or patterns to match any style or top you have.

21 A Kimono That Adds Color To Any Outfit SweatyRocks Women Beach Cover Up Amazon $15 See on Amazon This kimono beach cover up looks just as good with a pair of leggings as it does with a bathing suit. The oversized, flowing shawl is soft and lightweight. It comes in 31 patterns to jazz up any outfit. The vintage prints look great with neutral pants and skirts and can give any look a little more personality. The large sleeves keep you cool and also just look really cool. You'll be comfortable all day in this stunning piece.

22 A Boho Dress That Features Fun Tribal Prints Romwe Women's Plus Size Boho Tribal Print Beach Dress Amazon $23 See on Amazon This boho dress makes looking cute and being comfortable so easy. Throw on this print dress that has three-quarter length sleeves for a casual look that is polished. The soft material is lightweight and thin enough for warmer days. The round neck and wide sleeves complete this cozy boho staple. It comes in eight shades.

23 This Soft Dress With The Cutest Flutter Sleeves Goodthreads Women's Relaxed Fit Peasant Dress Amazon $35 See on Amazon This linen-blend dress is fitted in all the right places and flowy in the others. It has an adorable flutter sleeve that adds a girly detail without the restrictiveness of traditional sleeves. It comes in seven solid colors and prints, all of which lay the foundation for a beautiful look that won't get uncomfortable throughout the day. The soft material is ideal for warm days.

24 This Striped Tunic That Is Incredibly Versatile Goodthreads Women's Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Tunic Amazon $17 See on Amazon This classic tunic is super soft and versatile. It's made of 100% cotton and features a cuffed short sleeve, a straight back yoke, and buttons all the way down the front. It's longer in the back so throw on some leggings and get comfy. It's available in 11 colors and prints and since it's pre-washed, it won't shrink as much. The price is hard to beat for a tunic that can be dressed up or down.

25 This Spaghetti Strap Romper That Also Stretches Angashion Women's V Neck Printed Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See on Amazon Sexy and stretchy — that's how I describe this spaghetti-strap romper. The fun pattern screams beach vacation, but you don't have to be coast-bound to rock this comfortable number. This short romper has wide legs that are pleated at the waist with a v-neck that shows a little skin, but still offers enough support.

26 A Power Jumpsuit That Won't Wrinkle (Even During Naps) Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Halter Jumpsuit Amazon $19 See on Amazon If a jumpsuit could ever double a power suit, this is it. This capri-length jumpsuit has a halter neck and a drawstring waist that looks put together while still making you feel like you're in your PJs. It's made of lyocell, which is known for being incredibly soft, loose-fitting, and anti-wrinkle. That means you can grab it from your closet and toss it on for an instant glow-up. The keyhole detail in the back adds a polished finish and it comes in six colors.

27 A Bright Swing Dress With A Stretchy Back Goodthreads Women's Georgette Smock-Back Cami Mini Dress Amazon $32 See on Amazon This smock-back dress is brightly colored and fun for everyday wear, plus it's super comfortable. The spaghetti straps are adjustable so you can find that perfect fit. It has pockets and a simple bodice that stretches in the back so you never feel constricted. It's available in six fun patterns and colors and looks just as good paired with heels as it does with canvas sneakers.

28 An Oversized Button DownThat Is Both Professional And Cozy Goodthreads Women's Modal Twill Relaxed Fit Shirt Amazon $29 See on Amazon This relaxed button-down is roomy yet sophisticated. The "boyfriend-style" shirt is designed to be oversized both in length and width. The drop sleeves are cuffed at the end and the shirt is longer in the back than in the front. The modal material is soft and semi-sheer, keeping you cool all day. It's available in a variety of patterns like stripes and checks.

29 A T-Shirt Dress That Comes in 41 Fun Patterns LONGYUAN Women's Summer Casual T Shirt Sundress Amazon $26 See on Amazon You're going to want to buy this T-shirt dress in all 41 patterns. The soft and stretchy rayon and spandex material makes for the ultimate sundress — one that never wrinkles, can be worn with any shoe and accessory, and has pockets. The sleeveless dress has a round neck and falls just above the knee, however, it does have a rounded hem, making it slightly shorter on the sides. It's lightweight to beat the heat and as comfortable as your workout clothes, only cuter.

30 An Island-Ready Maxi Dress That Has Pockets Goodthreads Women's Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See on Amazon This maxi dress gathers at the waist and then flows to your ankle, giving you a casual-cool style with major island vibes. The back of the bodice is smocked, so it stretches as you move, and the spaghetti straps are adjustable. It's available in six patterns that range from florals to animal prints.

31 These Tracksuit Pants With A Drawstring Tie find. Women's Tracksuit Bottoms in Super Soft for Jogging Amazon $9 See on Amazon These lounge pants are so soft you may never want to take them off. The polyester blend material is cozy without being too heavy. The pants have a wide elastic waistband with a drawstring tie and side pockets. This style is available in beige and olive and reviewers say they are hoping for more colors so they can stock up.

32 The Boho Dress That You Can Sleep In YESNO Women Casual Floral Print Long Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See on Amazon This bohemian-style dress is designed for comfort. The 100% cotton dress comes in 45 colors and works as the perfect casual dress out or as a sleeping skirt. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and an empire waist. From the waistline, the dress billows out into tiers, keeping you cool in the heat and comfortable at your house.

33 This Smart Shirt Dress To Throw On Over Your Swimsuit Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Amazon $26 See on Amazon This shirt dress makes an excellent cover up, even if you can't get to the pool. For the days you live in your bathing suit, this three-quarter length sleeve shirt is soft and breezy. The high-low cut makes sure you're completely covered but is versatile enough to tuck into your jeans or shorts. It has a deep V-neck and splits on the side for extra ventilation during those hot summer days.

34 These Joggers That Are A Stylish Take On Sweatpants Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger Amazon $8 See on Amazon Joggers are the refined sweatpants of your dreams, and you truly cannot go wrong with this cozy trend. The cuffed ankle keeps the pant legs slim and straight, like skinny jeans, and the drawstring waistband is fully adjustable. This pair has two slit pockets with a decorative zipper. This pair is available in more than 50 colors and reviewers say they are opaque and fitted without being skin-tight.

35 An Affordable Luxe Jersey Dress Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $10 See on Amazon This $10 jersey dress is versatile and comfortable. It has long sleeves and a slight V-neck with an A-line silhouette. It’s made of luxe jersey which feels like wrapping up in a warm blanket. The hem in the back is slightly dropped for ultimate coverage and there is a seam that accents the back of the dress. Pick from green, red, brown, gray, or navy (or get one of each) for a comfortable dress that never goes out of style.

36 These Flare Culotte Sweatpants Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry Culotte Pant Amazon $30 See on Amazon Sweatpants but make it fashion. These terry culotte pants fit like sweatpants but look like stylish flares. They’re made of soft material and sit a little higher on your hips for a chic silhouette. They’re available in black, gray, and navy spacedye. The elastic waist makes them much more comfortable than jeans, but these pants are just as stylish.

37 This Jersey Swing Dress With A High Neckline Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Muscle Swing Dress Amazon $19 See on Amazon This jersey swing dress is so soft you'll want to sleep in it (and you totally could). It's stretchy and soft, made of luxe jersey with muscle sleeves and a high-neck that is classically cozy and cute. It's available in seven colors, some with stripes, so you can fill your closet with this staple piece. It won't wrinkle, so go ahead, take that mid-day nap, and then wake up looking just as stylish as before.