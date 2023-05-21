Shopping

Cool Bras & Underwear That Are So Freaking Cheap On Amazon

Is it just us, or do some bras and undies seem to be just as expensive as certain clothing and accessory items? And the prettier they are, the higher the price tag seems to climb. If you’re interested in adding super cute new bras and panties to your underwear drawer but are not interested in spending much money, then you’re in the right place. There are plenty of cool bras and underwear that are so freaking cheap on Amazon. From highly adjustable sports bras to barely-there panties that feel so good on, here are some of our favorites that you must not miss.

1

This Lightly Supportive Lace Bralette With Adjustable Straps

This unlined lace bralette does the trick when you need something light and airy to wear under your tops. It’s crafted from a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, has a pull-on closure (no hooks here), and has subtle elastic under the cups that offer light support. Its scalloped neckline and adjustable straps also add a nice touch. For under $15, this beautiful bra is just a fraction of the cost of other designer versions. Reviewers rave about the comfort, value, and quality of this bralette, too.

  • Available colors: 23
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large Plus

2

This Stick-On Backless Bra With A Plunging Neckline

Consider adding this reusable strapless bra to your cart if you have a closet full of backless tops and dresses that you’re having trouble finding the proper undergarments for. This innovative pick features a deep U-plunge design, invisible side wings, and a backless construction that makes for versatile wear. Its cups have thick padding (to give you some lift) and are lined with an adhesive that keeps them in place on your chest as you move around.

“When I received the bra, I was a little intimidated by all of the different adhesion parts, but once I practiced to make sure it was on right, I absolutely loved it!” shared one shopper. “It was perfect for the wrap dress I chose for my engagement shoot! It held up through the intense Cancun heat and beach water!”

  • Available colors: 1
  • Available sizes: A — D

3

These Super Silky Undies With Beautiful Lace-Trim Backs

These highly-rated undies not only look cute but can also save you a bunch of money. Sold in packs of four for under $20, these silky drawers have a lacy back design, a cotton gusset, and a stretchy elastic waistband. These also are tag-free, so you don’t have to worry about any itchy tags bothering you while you wear them.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4

This Cult-Fave Set Of Spaghetti Strap Bras For Yoga, Pilates, Or Lounging Around

Over 49,000 shoppers have given these bralettes a perfect rating because they’re so comfortable and breathable. These full-coverage bras are made from 100% cotton and feature two-ply construction, slim spaghetti straps, and a supportive feel. Sold in packs of two or three, this easy-to-wear bra is ideal for low-impact workouts, weekends hanging around the house, or even worn under blazers and open button-down tops for a subtly sultry summer look.

  • Available colors: 37
  • Available sizes: 32 — 44 Plus

5

These Breathable Bamboo Panties That Have Lace Trim & A Sweet Bow Detail

Underwear should be lightweight and breathable, and these check both boxes. Made from a super stretchy viscose blend, these panties boast a lacy trim (which makes these virtually invisible under clothing), a double-layer cotton gusset, and a comfy elastic waist. Its fabric is thin yet still holds up well over time, too.

  • Available colors: 2
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6

This Stretchy, Seamless Sports Bra That Will Have You Working Out In Style

Puma is known for making some of the best sportswear out there, so it’s no surprise that this exercise bra is so well-loved. Applauded by over 8,000 shoppers who gave it a five-star rating, this pick features removable cups, adjustable straps, and a simple pull-on closure. Its racerback design offers both detail and support, and the wide elastic underband helps you feel more secure as you move around.

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7

This Buttery-Soft Bra That Has Wide Straps & Front Contouring

Go for bamboo if you want a buttery-soft bra that feels excellent on. This option boasts a wireless design and a non-padded fit for a comfier wear. Its front contouring adds some light support, and its thick secure straps mean you won’t have to worry about them slipping down throughout the day.

“I love this bra,” proclaimed one shopper. “Like going braless with some support. No tags that itch, fasteners that scratch, or straps that keep slipping. Runs a bit large. Easy to pull on right out of the shower after you towel dry off. This bra is so comfortable I've forgotten to take it off while getting in my jammies. Buy it.”

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8

This Strappy Exercise Bra With An Adjustable Band

Who said comfy workout bras needed to be boring? This strappy sports bra is made with a stretchy combination of polyester and spandex and has a simple-to-use back hook-and-eye closure that can be adjusted quickly. Its wide elastic underband helps limit bounce, and its cup padding adds extra coverage. It’s also designed with an airy mesh layer that offers excellent ventilation.

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9

These Full-Coverage Bras With Front-Closure

Typical back-closure bras can be a real pain in the neck (or shoulder, or arm — you get the point), which is why this front-closure one is a must-have. Featuring a super convenient front hook-and-eye fastening, this well-made pick boasts a shirred front, removable padding, and a delicate scoop neckline.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: 34 — 48

10

These Reusable Silicone Pasties That Are So Easy To Use

Whether you have a wedding coming up or need something to keep you a bit more covered as you wear your favorite summer tops, these sticky pasties get the job done. They’re made from 100% silicone and have a self-adhesive design that allows you to adjust them easily. Both waterproof and reusable, these pasties have a special lifting function that makes anyone look great.

“I’ve used a few of these, and this is the best one I’ve used!” one satisfied reviewer posted. “The adhesive and support is amazing! I have found my go-to product!”

  • Available colors: 1
  • Available sizes: 3

11

These Brightly-Colored Sports Bralettes With A Criss-Cross Back Design

Why pick up one expensive sports bra when you can instead purchase this budget-friendly pack of four? These workout bralettes are great for low-impact activities (or just lounging around the house while watching Netflix) and a dip in the neckline that allows these to be worn with many different kinds of tops. Its adjustable spaghetti straps give you the best fit, and its wireless design makes these comfy enough to wear daily. It also comes with removable padding, which is a plus.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12

A Sultry Mesh Balconette Bra With Demi Cups

This relatively inexpensive bra proves that, yes, mesh can be sultry, too. Crafted from a stretchy nylon blend, this eye-catching bralette has unlined half cups, delicate underwiring, and adjustable straps. It also has a center bowknot detail that is the cherry on top.

“I love love love this bra!” a reviewer mentioned. “Ordered one and then proceeded to order 3 more once I tried it on. Super cute and so comfy. It has underwire but doesn’t have padding, so it gives a more natural look with a little extra boost which I love. Also super versatile.”

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: 32B — 38DD

13

This Comfy Bra With Gorgeous Floral Lace Detailing

Is there anything more gorgeous than this silky lace-detailed bra? Offered in shades like storm blue, dark pink, and light coral, this perfect pick boasts supportive wire cups, adjustable wide straps (to take some pressure off your shoulders), and a triple back hook-and-eye closure that keeps this bra securely in place. The floral-inspired lace is delicate and unique in its design.

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: Small — 46DDD

14

A Pack Of Breathable Undies With Over 104,000 Perfect Ratings

Over 104,000 shoppers have given this pick a five-star rating (yes, you read that number correctly), so you know these will be good. Made from a breathable cotton blend, these panties have a bikini-style cut and a tag-free design and offer moderate coverage. Even better? They’re priced at around $13 for a pack of 6 or $18 for a pack of 10, which is a steal.

  • Available colors: 39
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

15

A Head-Turning Workout Top With A Slit-Cut Back Design

Never have we ever seen a workout bra as eye-catching as this one. Loved by over 5,000 shoppers who gave this exercise bra a five-star rating, this popular pick is made from a breathable polyester blend with a plunging neckline, detachable padding, and a cropped longline fit. Its slit-cut back offers extra ventilation while working out or lounging around the house.

  • Available colors: 36
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16

A Sultry Bralette That Can Easily Be Worn With High-Waisted Bottoms

This lacy bralette with a plunging V-neckline is cute and comfy enough to wear with high-waisted jeans, printed skirts, and more. Available in black, white, and beige hues, this pull-over bra top features extra wide camisole straps and an all-over lace design. It also has subtle lining in the front, which helps keep you better covered while wearing this out.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17

This Seductive Underwear With An Eye-Catching Back Bow Design

These sultry undies add a bit of va-va-voom to any outfit. The see-through bottom has a high-elastic fit and sweet back bow detailing. Offered in colors like light green, pale pink, and red, this eye-catching piece of lingerie is just what your underwear drawer has been missing.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18

These All-Over Lace Boyshorts With Beautiful Scalloped Edges

Lacy boyshorts are the best of both worlds — they give you great coverage while still being incredibly cute. Crafted from a stretchy nylon blend, these bottoms have an elastic waistband, a 100% cotton liner, and sophisticated scalloped edging. Although these look delicate, they’re pretty durable and hold up well over time. “Great fit,” commented one shopper. “Lasts better than my more expensive pairs. Love them.”

  • Available colors: 1
  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

19

A Sports Bra With Shoulder Straps You Can Adjust From The Front

We love this sports bra for its top-notch support and out-of-this-world design. Constructed from a stretchy polyester blend, this pick has a front locking zip closure — with hidden hooks to ensure you’re (literally) covered — and adjustable hook-and-loop closure shoulder and waistband straps to keep this bra in place.

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

20

A Set Of Pastel-Colored Bra Tops That Are Perfect For Wearing To Yoga

We can’t get enough of these pastel-colored fitness bras that are excellent for low-impact workouts, including yoga, pilates, and gym sessions. Each bra has removable soft pads, a wide bottom, and a sultry strappy back design, making it cute enough to wear to lunch dates and weekend hangs. It also is made without tags, which is excellent if you’re not a fan of this scratchy, often annoying detail.

  • Available colors: 14
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21

These Slashed-Side Undies That Have A Cheeky Cut

These panties prove that alluring underwear doesn’t have to be complicated. Featuring a side slit design, these breathable undies have a cheeky back, a low rise, and a high leg cut. They’re also seamless and tagless, so you can expect them to be nearly invisible under skirts, shorts, leggings, and more.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22

These Lifting Bra Inserts That Come With A Zippered See-Through Pouch For Safe Keeping

Make any bra a pushup bra with these handy inserts. Made from silicone, these innovative breast pads can be added to any bra, bralette, or swimsuit (if designed with a built-in bra) for an instant lift. Even better? These come with a see-through travel case, so when you’re done using them, just pop them into the zippered pouch and go about your day.

  • Available colors: 1
  • Available sizes: Medium — Large

23

This Breast Tape That Lifts & Covers

If you have a fancy formal event coming up and need to make sure you’re dressed to the nines, consider adding this breast lift tape kit to your cart. Each set comes with high-quality waterproof tape and 10 disposable nipple covers. This stretchy tape, which has nearly 4,000 perfect ratings, can be adjusted and configured based on your dress or top design for a truly customizable wear.

  • Available colors: 1
  • Available sizes: 1

24

A Pack Of Lacy Bralettes With Double Straps & A Front Liner

Boasting over 16,000 perfect ratings, these lacy bralettes have removable padding, thin double straps, and a front liner that lets you easily wear them out as tops. The best part? A five-pack of these is priced under $20, which means you’re only paying a few bucks for each.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

25

A Stretchy Workout Bra With A Criss-Cross Back

Over 25,000 reviewers raved about this padded sports bra that comes with removable molded cups. Made from a soft nylon blend, this workout top has a stretchy elastic hem to keep it in place, crisscross back straps that offer coverage and support, and a scoopneck design that keeps you cool. It’s also moisture-wicking, so you don’t have to worry about feeling damp during your workouts.

  • Available colors: 39
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26

A Padded Workout Top With A Plunge Neckline

Add this strappy sports bra to your cart to take your workout gear to the next level. Boasting a strappy design, this exercise bra is moisture-wicking and has a pull-on closure and an elastic band that keeps the bra secure. Its removable pads have over 200 air holes in each of them, which helps you feel cool as you stretch, sprint, and squat.

  • Available colors: 26
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27

A Backless Bra That Adds Some Lift

A backless, strapless bra that also gives some lift? Sign us up. This popular pick, which has thousands of five-star ratings, is made from 100% silicone, boasts a convenient front-clasp closure, and can be reused over and over again. Each cup is contoured and molds perfectly to your chest, whereas its thin edge design helps it lay flat against the skin. “Stayed on and did what it was meant to do! Very comfortable!” one shopper commented.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: A — G

28

A Pack Of Seamless Thongs That Feel So Good On

If you’re tired of uncomfy thongs, then add this super soft thong set to your cart. Well-loved by over 43,000 shoppers who rated it a perfect five stars, these seamless undies feature a low-waist design, a cotton gusset, and small perforated holes throughout the front and back that keep you better ventilated. Offered in a range of shades and prints, these buzzy bottoms may just become your new go-to.

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29

These Unique Lace Undies With A Sheer Back

These lace undies are unlike any lace underwear you’ve seen before. Constructed from a durable nylon blend, these innovative bottoms have such an eye-catching design — they have a thick lacy waistband and back, but a double-layered cotton bottom that keeps you covered. It’s like the best of both worlds.

  • Available colors: 5
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30

These Cooling Undies That Are Sweat-Wicking

These panties are perfect for hot weather or for wearing during your next gym session. They’re made from a moisture-wicking cotton blend and feature a 100% cotton liner that keeps you feeling fresh. Their tag-free construction means you won’t have to deal with any scratchiness, and the fabric panels in the front are designed to provide extra cooling relief.

  • Available colors: 2
  • Available sizes: 5 — 9

31

These Cute Panties That Have A Butterfly Lace Design & A Sweet Bow Detail

If you’re looking for a pair of feisty undies that aren’t a pain to wear, then scoop up these hipster panties that come in packs of four. They’re made with a high elastic nylon blend, have durable stitching, and feature a back and side butterfly lace design.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

32

A Super Freaking Cheap Pack Of Ribbed Dipped-Front Thongs

These popular panties that have over 4,000 perfect ratings are a lifesaver when you need something that’s durable, comfortable, and virtually invisible under clothes. Sold in packs of seven (one for each day of the week) for under $15, these thongs boast a double-lined cotton gusse and a V-waist design, and are so breathable to boot.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33

This Comfy Underwear With Nearly 40,000 Perfect Ratings

Some underwear waistbands dig into the skin, leaving marks and creating discomfort. However, with these you can leave this all behind. Made from a lightweight polyester blend, these panties feature a wide, stretchy lace waistband that lays flat on your body and has a full coverage back. And this set is backed by nearly 40,000 five-star ratings from shoppers.

  • Available colors: 14
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

34

These Lace Panties That Are Leakproof For Period Week

If you think that leakproof underwear has to be thick and bulky, then think again. These seamless period undies, which come in neutral shades like black, beige, and pale pink, have a lace side detail and a stretchy fit for easier wear. The gusset has multiple layers — the innermost-layer is moisture-wicking, the second layer is leakproof, and the outer layer is comfortable and breathable against your skin.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35

These Super Stretchy Hipster Panties With An All-Over Lace Design

These picture perfect panties feel as good as they look. They feature an all-over stretchy lace design that is oh-so-breathable and a hipster-style fit that hugs snugly but comfortably. The lace edging also makes these practically undetectable under clothing, which is another plus.

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large