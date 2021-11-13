When it comes to wedding dress trends, cottagecore is on the rise. What is that, you ask? Well it’s the ultra-romantic cottage-style wedding dress that, regardless of where you wed, will have you immediately transported to the English countryside. It’s a little more casual than some other wedding wears, but no less special. In fact, many details of a cottagecore wedding dress are, in fact, more detailed or intricate than average.

If you’re looking for a cottagecore wedding dress, there are a few different aspects that make it authentic. Think details that you might find in a Jane Austen novel like eyelet, lace overlays, puff sleeves, or empire waists. They are dreamy, easy to wear, and make you feel as though you’re a princess running through fields of wildflowers. And who doesn’t want that?

While this wedding dress trend is gaining steam in outdoor settings, it’s more and more often worn in indoor, at city weddings that are just looking for a little bit of an airy lift. Because, the truth is, your wedding gown needs to be exactly what you want. It’s your day, after all.

Ahead, find an array of cottagecore wedding dresses for you to choose from. From the ultra-dressy heavy silk puffs to more casual cotton tiered numbers, the world is your oyster. It might just be time for you to consider a British countryside-inspired wedding look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 LoveShackFancy Cottagecore Wedding Dress LoveShackFancy Bridal Ryan Dress Saks Size 0-8 $795 See on Saks For a traditional cottagecore gown, go for an ankle-length simple square-neck silhouette with an allover lace detail.

2 Rebecca Shoneveld Cottagecore Wedding Dress Plus Size Ramona Gown Rebecca Schoneveld Size 00-30 $1,998 See on Rebecca Schoneveld If you want to show off some skin, go for it. Choose something with a stiffer material and tiered silhouette.

3 Isabel Marant Étoile Cottagecore Wedding Dress Isabel Marant Étoile Timoria Dress Shopbop Size 34-44 $194 See on Shopbop For a more casual wedding, go short and asymmetrical, choosing a dress like this one with an off-the-shoulder look.

4 Reformation Cottagecore Wedding Dress Stars Dress Reformation Size 0-12 $428 See on Reformation Choose a silhouette with cleaner body lines that still flows, while adding a little volume with double puff sleeves.

5 Kuraje Cottagecore Wedding Dress Kuraje Wedding Dresses Princess Wedding Dress Etsy $2,210 See on Etsy Go big and bold with an ultra-voluminous silhouette that boasts oversized puff sleeves, a flowing skirt, and structured bustle.

6 Acler Cottagecore Wedding Dress Acler Hamilton Cotton Maxi Dress Moda Operandi Size 2-10 $495 See on Moda Operandi Go for subtle texture when shopping for a cottagecore gown, slipping into something with a higher waist and longer sleeves.

7 Sika Cottagecore Wedding Dress Efe Dress Sika Designs Size 6-18 $334 See on Sika Designs Modify the traditional with your something blue, by way of a printed dress with ruffle sleeves.

8 WAYF Cottagecore Wedding Dress WAYF Plaza Cut Out Tiered Maxi Dress Shopbop Size XS-XXL $148 See on Shopbop Consider a little slit along your sides to turn a romantic silhouette into something a bit more edgy.

9 Batsheva Cottagecore Wedding Dress Batsheva Empire Dress Shopbop Size 0-20 $285 See on Shopbop You’ll love this classic empire waist, puff sleeve, midi dress for a non-traditional or outdoor cottagecore wedding.

10 Phi Phi Cottagecore Wedding Dress Phi Phi Dress Mie Size XS-3X $280 See on Mie For the more casual, though authentic, cottagecore looks, consider a more flowing cotton or linen silhouette with elastic puff sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline.

11 Danielle Frankel Cottagecore Wedding Dress Danielle Frankel Ruby Tulle-Trimmed Wool and Silk-Blend Satin Gown Net-a-Porter Size 0-8 $5,990 See on Net-a-Porter Add a little glamour, even to a cottagecore trend, by choosing ultra-sleek silk and sheer chiffon instead of heavier cotton or lace.