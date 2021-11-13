When it comes to wedding dress trends, cottagecore is on the rise. What is that, you ask? Well it’s the ultra-romantic cottage-style wedding dress that, regardless of where you wed, will have you immediately transported to the English countryside. It’s a little more casual than some other wedding wears, but no less special. In fact, many details of a cottagecore wedding dress are, in fact, more detailed or intricate than average.
If you’re looking for a cottagecore wedding dress, there are a few different aspects that make it authentic. Think details that you might find in a Jane Austen novel like eyelet, lace overlays, puff sleeves, or empire waists. They are dreamy, easy to wear, and make you feel as though you’re a princess running through fields of wildflowers. And who doesn’t want that?
While this wedding dress trend is gaining steam in outdoor settings, it’s more and more often worn in indoor, at city weddings that are just looking for a little bit of an airy lift. Because, the truth is, your wedding gown needs to be exactly what you want. It’s your day, after all.
Ahead, find an array of cottagecore wedding dresses for you to choose from. From the ultra-dressy heavy silk puffs to more casual cotton tiered numbers, the world is your oyster. It might just be time for you to consider a British countryside-inspired wedding look.
