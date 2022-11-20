Shopping
Cozy Clothing That Looks Good On Everyone & Is So Freaking Cheap
It’s cozy time.
I have a conundrum that I struggle with on a daily basis: I always want new clothes, but I never want to spend money. I tend to have multiple tabs of online clothing retailers open on my laptop at all times, each one with virtual carts filled to the brim with hundreds of dollars worth of clothes and accessories. But I never actually go through with buying them, because I know I’ll kick myself later for dropping an entire month’s rent on jeans and sweaters.
So, I decided to find a solution. The following list is filled with supremely soft and cozy items that look great on everyone and won’t break the bank. If you’re a frugal fashionista like me, keep scrolling. The prices and quality of these items might surprise you because this cozy clothing looks good on everyone yet is so freaking cheap.