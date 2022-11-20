Cozy Clothing That Looks Good On Everyone & Is So Freaking Cheap

I have a conundrum that I struggle with on a daily basis: I always want new clothes, but I never want to spend money. I tend to have multiple tabs of online clothing retailers open on my laptop at all times, each one with virtual carts filled to the brim with hundreds of dollars worth of clothes and accessories. But I never actually go through with buying them, because I know I’ll kick myself later for dropping an entire month’s rent on jeans and sweaters.

So, I decided to find a solution. The following list is filled with supremely soft and cozy items that look great on everyone and won’t break the bank. If you’re a frugal fashionista like me, keep scrolling. The prices and quality of these items might surprise you because this cozy clothing looks good on everyone yet is so freaking cheap.

1 This Waffle Knit Pullover That Shows A Bit Of Skin Adreamly Off Shoulder Oversized Pullover Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon The flirty off-the-shoulder design of this double V-neck pullover top proves that you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort. The 100% polyester fabric has a waffle knit texture for added coziness, and ribbed bands at the sleeves and hemline add structure to the oversized fit. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 24

2 These Joggers That Are A Sleek Spin On A Cozy Classic LEINIDINA High Waisted Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made from a nylon and spandex blend, these high-waisted sweatpants are a sleek spin on classic joggers. They’re stretchy enough to handle any workout without becoming see-through and the loose fit skims your body so you stay comfortable from morning to night. The thick material has a slight sheen for a perfectly polished look. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 8

3 This Knee-Length Coat With Touchably Soft Fleece Angashion Faux Fur Long Coat Amazon $55 See On Amazon If you’ve been searching for a long sherpa coat that won’t break the bank — seriously, coats like this can get pricey — this knee-length fleece jacket has your name on it. The open-style lapel makes it ideal for layering, and the polyester and spandex sherpa fabric is incredibly cozy with just the right amount of stretch. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 27

4 This Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit That’s An Instant Outfit PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Putting together an outfit that’s both stylish and comfortable can be tricky, but this long-sleeved jumpsuit does the hard work for you. It features a lightweight and breathable polyester cotton blend fabric and an elasticized waist that adds lovely structure. The off-the-shoulder neckline brings a pop of fun to a casual look. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 17

5 This Machine-Washable Shawl That Elevates Any Outfit MaaMgic Soft Wrap Scarf Amazon $17 See On Amazon On chilly days, there’s an easy way to instantly make a ho-hum outfit instantly chicer: throw on this soft shawl. They polyester-cotton blend fabric feels great against your skin, and the 80-inch length can be tied in a variety of ways. Choose from 15 rich color options. — Available colors: 15

6 This Ribbed Pencil Skirt That Can Be Styled So Many Ways SheIn Stretchy Ribbed Knit Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon When you hear the words “pencil skirt”, it’s hard not to imagine formal office wear, but this ribbed midi skirt is anything but stuffy. Stretch polyester spandex fabric moves with your body, and the back center slit adds mobility and style. Dress it up or down for a truly versatile closet staple. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 23

7 This Open-Front Cardigan That’s A Lightweight Layer Newchoice Open Front Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $21 See On Amazon The art of layering is an essential fashion skill, and this flowy cardigan makes it easy to master. The open-front design features beautiful draping and the knit jersey fabric doesn’t feel heavy or constricting. Throw it on over a t-shirt and high-waisted jeans for a casual look or use it to add more coverage to a sleeveless dress. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 24

8 This Hooded Sweatshirt Dress That’s Cute & Casual The Drop Iona Hooded Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This hooded sweatshirt dress is one part sporty, one part chic, and 100% cozy. The thick and stretchy sweatshirt material adds warmth to chilly days, and the drawstring hood and side slits at the hem bring visual interest. Two side pockets add function. — Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large — Available colors: 12

9 These Wool Blend Socks That Are Stretchy & Durable JOYCA & Co Thick Winter Socks (4 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your cozy sock collection for a while, this set of four wool blend socks should be at the top of your list. Each pair features a unique and colorful pattern and the soft wool blend knit fabric envelopes your foot in comfort. Reinforced toes and Y-stitched heels add durability. Four pairs for less than $15? Such a steal. — Available colors: 15

10 This Long-Sleeved Tunic Top That’s A Shopper Favorite Shiaili Long Tunic Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Over 6,000 shoppers gave this long-sleeved tunic top a perfect five-star rating, and it’s not hard to see why. The cotton spandex blend fabric is lightweight, breathable, and wonderfully stretchy. The longer length hits right around mid-thigh for added coverage, and a sheer strip at the hemline brings sweet style. — Available sizes: 1X— 5X — Available colors: 11

11 These Fleece-Lined Leggings That Have 4-Way Stretch IUGA Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon After wearing these ridiculously comfortable yoga pants for the first time, you might consider never taking them off again. The high-waist fit adds support with a waistband that won’t roll down, while the fleece lining makes them perfect for days when the temperature dips below freezing. The 100% spandex fabric has a four-way stretch so you stay moving. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 7

12 This Fuzzy Half-Zip Pullover That Looks Great With Leggings Angashion Zip Up Fluffy Pullover Amazon $44 See On Amazon The oversized top trend is a great go-to look for the fall and winter months, and this fuzzy pullover is one you’ll reach for all throughout the season. The polyester spandex blend fabric has a sherpa-like texture that keeps you warm and cozy, and the quarter-length zip closure includes an O-ring for a dash of ’90s style. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 8

13 This Flannel Robe With 100% Cotton Fabric Latuza Cotton Flannel Robe Amazon $37 See On Amazon It’s hard to imagine getting out of the shower and not immediately wrapping yourself up in a cozy robe, but if this describes your daily life, it’s time to make a change. This 100% cotton flannel robe features a classic plaid pattern, knee length, tie closure, two patch pockets, and an inner string for a more secure fit. It’s cozy, classic, and under $40. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 5

14 These Moccasin Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles For Extra Coziness Floopi Memory Foam Moccasin Slipper Amazon $34 See On Amazon Speaking of robes, you can’t wear one without a gorgeous pair of slippers, right? These moccasin-style slippers feature soft faux fur lining and collar, sweet bow accents, faux suede upper, cushy memory foam insoles, and hard rubber soles that are slip-resistant and great for quick trips outside. — Available sizes: 6-11 — Available colors: 13

15 This Classic Fisherman Cable-Knit Sweater That’s 100% Cozy Cotton Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon French terry fleece fabric adds a supremely cozy yet lightweight touch to this long-sleeved cable-knit sweater. The crewneck design and relaxed fit keep it classic, while the 100% cotton construction makes it a great choice for layering. Choose from a wide variety of sizes, colors, and patterns — reviewers rave about the fit and quality. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 22

16 This Sweatshirt Skirt That’s An All-Season Staple Daily Ritual Drawstring Sweatshirt Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon With its adjustable drawstring waistband, thick and stretchy sweatshirt material, and versatile design, this casual skirt is an essential item that you’ll love accessorizing. The stretch terry cotton blend fabric makes it feel like loungewear, while the shorter length and snug fit add major style. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 8

17 This Chunky Cardigan That Has Nearly 20,000 5-Star Ratings MEROKEETY Chunky Knit Cardigan Amazon $41 See On Amazon Some of the most common phrases included in the reviews for this chunky open-front cardigan are “soft and comfy”, “fits perfectly”, “many compliments”, and “love love love”. It features supremely soft 100% polyester fabric, a trendy loose fit, a pull-on closure, and two oversized pockets. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 40

18 This Ribbed Turtleneck Dress That’s Effortlessly Elegant MILLCHIC Turtleneck Pullover Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an easy way to look instantly chic and pulled together, this ribbed turtleneck dress looks like high fashion but feels like pajamas. The knit viscose blend fabric offers maximum stretch and comfort, and the cute puffed lantern sleeves have gathered accents at the cuffs. — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 16

19 These Plush Scrunchies With Cozy Texture Kitsch Ultra Textured Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your accessories could always stand to be cozier, and these scrunchies are like a comfy sweater hug for your hair. This set of five comes in neutral white and tan colors, each one with its own unique soft and plush texture. The elasticized inner band keeps hairstyles secure and won’t damage hair. — Available sizes: One Size Fits All — Available colors: 5

20 This Boat Neck Knit Sweater With Batwing Sleeves GABERLY Boat Neck Knit Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Anything but basic, this ribbed pullover sweater has on-trend accents that make it stand out. The boat neck adds coverage and elegance, while the batwing dolman sleeves bring unexpected style. Rabbit hair blend knit fabric offers touchable softness. Another unexpected detail? The surprisingly low price. — Available sizes: One Size Fits All — Available colors: 42

21 These High-Waisted Leggings With A Wild Print Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $18 See On Amazon These high-waisted ponte leggings are a must to change it up from the usual black pairs. The bold animal print pattern looks just as good with workout gear as it does with office wear or styled for a night out. The viscose blend fabric has a double-knit design for added stretch and durability. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (Short, Regular, Long, and Extra Long Lengths Available) — Available colors: 14

22 This Shearling Coat With Oversized Lapels PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Coat Amazon $42 See On Amazon This ultra-soft shearling coat may look like a high-end designer label, but you’re the only one who has to know how much you actually paid for it. The double-fleeced fabric envelops you in warmth, and the teddy bear texture adds amazing coziness. An oversized lapel and four large front buttons complete the on-trend look. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 35

23 This 2-Piece Pajama Set That’s Ultra Chic Ekouaer Long Sleeve Sleepwear Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon Sure, this two-piece pajama set is technically loungewear, but it has such a classic, elegant style that it might become your go-to outfit for Zoom meetings. The long sleeves and pants add warmth and coverage, and the premium viscose elastic blend knit fabric is lightweight enough to wear to bed. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 11

24 This Chunky Knit Hat With A Sherpa Lining REDESS Pompom Knit Beanie Hat Amazon $10 See On Amazon No cozy collection is complete without a warm hat, and this chunky knit beanie looks more expensive than it is. The one-size-fits-all faux fur pom at the top adds a luxe touch, and the double-layered premium acrylic yarn material has a full sherpa lining for maximum coziness. — Available sizes: One Size Fits All — Available colors: 27

25 This Corduroy Shirt With A Casual Oversized Fit Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon With dozens of different colors and patterns to choose from and a budget-friendly price tag, this button-down corduroy shirt is an essential addition to your cold-weather collection. The trendy oversized fit looks great with leggings or tucked into high-waisted jeans, and the 100% polyester fabric is soft and durable. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 44

26 This Knee-Length Skirt With Beautiful Draping STRETCH IS COMFORT Knee Length Flowy Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This flowy knee-length skirt is incredibly comfortable, goes with everything, and comes in a wide variety of sizes and colors. The premium rayon spandex blend fabric is silky and stretchy, and the elastic waistband with side ruched details lays flat and stays in place. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 12

27 This Open-Front Cardigan Made Of Microfleece Fabric Woman Within Microfleece Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon It will be hard to resist wearing this open-front cardigan every single day, but who says you can’t? The simple yet stylish design can be easily dressed up or down, and the microfleece is incredibly soft to the touch. A shawl collar, large patch pockets, and a 30-inch length add classic details. — Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X-Large Plus — Available colors: 5

28 This Empire Waist Dress That’s A Cozy Classic For Anyone DB MOON Empire Waist Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon An empire-waist dress may not be the first thing you imagine when you think of cozy clothing, but this long-sleeved version made from rayon spandex blend fabric is so soft and stretchy, you might even be tempted to sleep in it. The flowy knee-length skirt adds beautiful movement, while the higher waistline keeps it structured. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 32

29 These Winter Gloves That Let You Text With Them On TRENDOUX Touch Screen Winter Gloves Amazon $10 See On Amazon When the cold winds blow, it can be brutal to have to peel off your gloves in order to use your phone. That’s what makes these knit acrylic and spandex blend gloves so essential when the temperature starts to drop. They’re equipped with conductive yarn in the pointer finger, middle finger, and thumb, so you can scroll social media without risking hypothermia. That’s why they have nearly 32,000 five-star ratings. — Available sizes: Medium — X-Large — Available colors: 9

30 This Tie-Front Top With A Longer Tunic Length That’s Flowy & Fun OLRIK Tie Front Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Throwing on a long-sleeved tunic top like this one over a cozy pair of fleece-lined leggings is the perfect way to look cute and stay comfortable all day long — seriously, it looks good on anyone. The waffle knit fabric is made from polyester and spandex, so it’s stretchy without losing its shape. The tie front and button-up details keep things interesting. — Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large — Available colors: 32

31 These Yoga Pants With Trendy Bootcut Legs IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Trendy, comfy, and shockingly affordable, these yoga pants tick all the boxes. The bootcut legs keep you on-trend, while the four-way stretch polyester spandex fabric feels like a second skin. Front and back pockets offer storage and style, and the easy-cut design gives you more ways to wear them. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 16

32 This Teddy Bear Pullover That You’ll Want To Live In KIRUNDO Sherpa Pullover Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’ve ever looked at a fuzzy throw blanket and wished you could wear it out in public without being judged, this teddy bear pullover is the next best thing. It features 100% polyester fleece fabric, a zipper closure, a high collar for added warmth, and ribbed cuffs at the wrists and hemline. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 22

33 This V-Neck Dress That’s Stretchy Soft & Superior Sleepwear Ekouaer V-Neck Sleepwear Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Going to sleep in gym shorts and a random t-shirt will seem like a ridiculous idea once you try on this long-sleeved nightgown for the first time. The polyester lycra fabric is lightweight and breathable, and the above-the-knee length keeps you cool all night long. A three-button placket and front pocket complete the classic design. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 16

34 These Open-Toe Slippers That Are Perfectly Plush Parlovable Plush Open Toe Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These luxuriously soft memory foam slippers? You’ve probably spotted them on IG, and you might be surprised to discover that you can score them for less than $25. The faux rabbit fur adds rich softness and drama, while the crisscrossing open-toe design keeps your feet from overheating. The hard rubber sole adds durability and traction. — Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10 — Available colors: 12

35 This High-Neck Sweater Top That Works In Every Season Saodimallsu High Neck Ribbed Knit Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Yes, tank tops can be cozy too, and this high-neck sleeveless sweater top proves that. It features stretchy knit material that’s soft and lightweight, and the sleeveless design makes it perfect for layering in the winter or rocking on its own with some cut-off jean shorts and a straw fedora in the summer. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 22

36 These French Terry Joggers That Were Made For Lounging Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Amazon $26 See On Amazon Shoppers can’t get enough of these French terry fleece joggers, and nearly 20,000 people gave them a perfect five-star rating. The reviews specifically mention the true-to-size fit, stretchy cotton polyester blend fabric, high-quality construction, and super soft interior. The elasticized waistband has a drawstring for a customized fit. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 39

37 This Fuzzy Cardigan With A Cozy Hooded Design Zilcremo Fuzzy Hooded Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon Leaving the house when it’s cold outside can be tough, but with this fuzzy open-front cardigan, you’ll be fully equipped for even the most frightful of weather. The plush polyester spandex blend fabric offers just the right amount of stretch, and the hooded design adds an extra layer of coziness. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 15

38 This Long-Sleeved Maxi Dress Is Dressy Yet PJ-Level Comfy AUSELILY Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Who says a polished ensemble can’t also be incredibly comfortable? This long-sleeved dress is made from a polyester spandex blend fabric that’s lightweight and moves with your body. The maxi length provides extra coverage and cute style, and the empire waist has an elastic band that fits close to the body. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 48

39 This 100% Cotton Flannel Shirt With Classic Details Legendary Whitetails Cottage Escape Flannel Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Every cold-weather wardrobe needs a plaid flannel shirt and this one for just $30 is a cut above the rest. It offers classic details like a colorful plaid pattern, soft 100% cotton fabric, button closure, chambray-lined collar and cuffs, and twin chest pockets for style and storage. No wonder it’s a consistent favorite after over 10,000 reviews. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 19