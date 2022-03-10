Cult Gaia Just Released A Bratz-Themed Collection & It’s Peak 2000s

Cult Gaia is doing its part to ensure that the early-aughts remain alive and well within the world of fashion. And, amidst a flurry of Y2K trends that run the gamut from baby tees to low-rise denim; Ugg boots, corset tops, and more; the brand’s latest collaboration is every millennial’s childhood dream.

In celebration of Cult Gaia’s 10th anniversary, they have just debuted a collaboration with Bratz, which is celebrating 21 years since its release. (Feel old yet?) In other words, they are officially legal and painting the town red with an arsenal of new Cult Gaia looks.

Though this collab might seem random, behind the scenes, the connection between the two brands is strong. Cult Gaia founder, Jasmin Larian, is actually part of the family who created Bratz. Larian even holds the role as Creative Director of the company. Which means, of course, that long before Cult Gaia was saved to all your IG folders, your Yasmine doll was wearing a wardrobe created by the same hand.

Cult Gaia is well-known for it’s beach-ready dresses, cut-out tops, and body-hugging, knit apparel, generally in a neutral color palette — until now. Under the Bratz influence, this capsule collection is rife with snakeskin print, embellished butterflies, tie-dye, and more surprising design details.

Now-grown fans of the nostalgic dolls can shop everything from a green, lizard-printed bikini and bucket hats to marbled, off-the-shoulder cardigans, beaded crop tops, fuchsia cut-out dresses, and the like.

The collection is officially live and available to shop now. Find some of editor-favorite pieces, below, if you want a jumping-off point for your Y2K wardrobe.