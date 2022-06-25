There’s a time and place for everything, and shoes are no exception. While your favorite heels are great for some occasions, a pair of cute, comfortable walking shoes are essential when you plan on spending a lot of time on your feet. From gel insoles to impact-reducing technology, the best walking shoes can offer cushiony support without sacrificing style.

What To Look For In A Walking Shoe

First, you’ll want to consider the design and structural elements of the shoe. There are three important factors that play a role in how comfortable a shoe will be: stability, flexibility, and cushioning. Stability refers to qualities like arch and ankle support, flexibility allows ease of movement through each step, and padding or shock absorption will soften the impact and reduce blisters. You can often determine whether a shoe will offer these qualities based on the style and materials used — shoes made with synthetic fabric and mesh in the “upper” material are often flexible, lightweight, and breathable, while features like gel insoles and padded linings can help reduce impact and increase comfort.

In addition, it’s important to consider the conditions within which you’ll be wearing your walking shoes. If they’re intended mostly for sidewalks and indoor uses, almost any walking shoe would work great. However, if you’re interested in a shoe for trail walks and outdoor exploring, you’ll want to consider choosing a lightweight option with enhanced traction for slippery spots.

Of course, they’ll also need to fit your personal style and be able to match multiple outfits. When shopping for cute but comfortable walking shoes, there are many styles and colors to choose from, and many feature unique elements that add character and interest as well as multiple colors to choose from.

Read on for some of the cutest and most comfortable walking shoes available on Amazon.

1 A Versatile Loafer-Style Walking Shoe Dr. Scholl’s Madison Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon Sizes: 5 - 13, including wide sizes | Patterns and colors: 26 These cute walking shoes are made with micro-suede and faux leather and come in a bunch of patterns and colors, including snakeskin, cheetah, and camo prints. They feature a slip-on design, padded collar, and stretchy side panels for optimal fit and comfort. In addition, a special insole with anatomical cushioning makes some reviewers feel like they’re walking on clouds. According to a reviewer: “I was skeptical to buy shoes online, but I tried it. These are HEAVEN! I love the support and the memory foam on the bottom. I replaced my athletic/walking shoes with these bc they’re so comfy.”

2 This Pair Of Woven Shoes For A Comfortable Fit WHITIN Minimalist Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon Sizes: 6 - 12 | Patterns and colors: 23 This natural “foot-shaped” walking shoe with a non-elevated heel provides posture support and comfort in a minimalist package. The unique thin rubber sole and removable insole offer customization to allow your foot to move freely and comfortably. They also feature a simple woven, lace-up design and have a rubber sole for traction with every step. According to a reviewer: “I'm a huge fan. These shoes are cute and comfortable. I purchased them as a tied shoe over my traditional ballet flats I wear normally.. I wore them to a day long visit to the zoo. Nonstop walking for hours on hot pavement. I was nervous about how thin the soles are but they provided better than expected support and comfort. The shoes are breathable and flexible. I have worn them walking trails and just out and about since the initial zoo trip and not a complaint yet.”

3 A Premium Pair With Advanced Impact Resistance Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoe Amazon $140 See On Amazon Sizes: 5 - 13, including narrow and wide sizes | Patterns and colors: 41 Made by a popular athletic shoe brand, this cute and comfortable walking shoe features a snug and structured fit for the longest of walks. With a cushioned, shock-absorbing midsole, these babies were made for walking and running on the road or sidewalk. Choose from dozens of fun colors and patterns. According to a reviewer: “I’m on my feet for 16-18 hours a day. I go for walks daily. I go for runs daily. All in these shoes [...] oh my goodness. My feet are so HAPPY! I love these shoes. I want them in all the colors. That’s how much I love them.”

4 This Casual Pair of Walking Shoes Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe Amazon $45 See On Amazon Sizes: 5 - 13, including narrow and wide sizes | Patterns and colors: 27 Skechers is known for its fashionable and comfortable shoes, and this walking shoe is no exception. Featuring a high rebound insole, breathable mesh uppers, and soft, springy cushioning, this walking shoe was made for comfort. The lightweight and flexible design is available in 27 colors and an array of narrow, regular, and wide sizes. According to a reviewer: “These are super comfy shoes! I have wide feet and was so happy to find they sold wide width shoes. I sized down one size since I usually have to buy a size bigger to get the right width. I wore these to a theme park and walked 40,000 steps and my feet felt great! The mesh is also nice since it keeps your feet cool and dries quickly if they get wet. They also wash well in the washing machine.”

5 A Well-Cushioned Shoe From A Popular Brand New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sneaker Amazon $60 See On Amazon Sizes: 5 - 12, including wide sizes | Patterns and colors: 12 This stylish walking shoe is perfect for a variety of uses from exploring new destinations to everyday strolls. It boasts lightweight midsole cushioning for responsiveness and includes a memory foam insert for an even more comfortable walking experience. For the perfect fit, some reviewers recommend ordering a half-size up. According to a reviewer: “I love these shoes so much I have literally bought three pair. As soon as one gets dirty or wore out, I buy the exact same thing again! They are lightweight and incredibly comfy. I wore these to Disney world and walked 9-12 miles each day for 6 days straight. [...] They’re the only shoe I took on my trip and they matched all of my outfits.”

6 A Budget Option With Sock-Like Construction TIOSEBON Mesh Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon Sizes: 5 - 13 | Patterns and colors: 33 Coming in at under $40 with 33 patterns and colors to choose from, this is a strong contender for your new favorite walking shoe. It features a breathable mesh upper fabric, lightweight and flexible construction, and boasts a stretchy sock-like fit. The memory foam insole adds cushion to each step while the lace-free design means you can get out of the house quickly. If you normally wear wide sizes, the brand recommends ordering a half-size up. According to a reviewer: “This product was absolutely perfect from detail to detail. I originally bought them for a Disney trip, [...] I walked all 4 parks at Disney world and I have been continuing to walk in these shoes till today. They have held up for a while now, and I’m still loving them because they give me such great comfort.”

7 A Fan-Favorite With 50,000+ 5-Star Reviews Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Amazon $55 See On Amazon Sizes: 4 - 11, plus kids’ sizes | Patterns and colors: 82 Not only does this walking shoe have over 50,000 five-star reviews, but it also comes in 82 different patterns and colors. The ultra-lightweight shoe weighs in at under 5 ounces so you may even forget you have them on. They feature a removable memory foam insole, elastic laces, and are machine washable. The wider design of the shoe makes them super comfortable and many reviewers suggest sizing down if you wear a half-size. According to a reviewer: “I wore these shoes on a week long work trip, where I was walking indoors and out on cement and grass all day long. My [feet] were never sore, tired or uncomfortable. I didn’t even have the urge to get them off my feet the moment I walked in the door, I was astonished at the level of comfort. I did not have much time to break them in but that didn’t even seem to matter. They are also unbelievably light weight. I recommend these to everyone and I hope to buy more in the future.”

8 This Water-Resistant & Lightweight Pair Propet Travelactiv Sneaker Amazon $65 See On Amazon Sizes: 5 - 12, including narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes | Patterns and colors: 14 This stain- and water-resistant walking shoe is great for when you might be met with puddles or light showers. The subtly patterned mesh upper fabric adds style while the extra cushiony insoles make for a comfortable stroll. These shoes also feature a flexible rubber sole and a removable footbed to add your own orthotics if desired. According to a reviewer: “Love these! I just ordered my 2nd and 3rd pair. I wore the first pair on several walking trips in western Europe, and all over the US. They are breathable, packable; lightweight yet supportive.”

9 A Shock-Absorbing Pair That’s Made For Walking Ryka Devotion Plus 3 Amazon $91 See On Amazon Sizes: 5 - 12, including wide sizes | Patterns and colors: 11 Specifically designed for walking, these comfortable sneakers are made with durable, synthetic materials and feature responsive cushioning that absorbs shock and reduces impact. Meanwhile, the breathable mesh overlay provides cooling while extra arch and heel support help to ward off aches and pains. According to a reviewer: “This is my 3rd pair of Ryka walking shoes. I love the comfort. I walk at least 10,000 steps a day and often more. I have terrible feet with high arches, wide toe area and narrow heel. I can wear these shoes for hours and for many miles. When these wear out, I will buy again.”

10 A Pair Of Comfortable Walking Sandals Viakix Siena Walking Sandals Amazon $57 See On Amazon Sizes: 6 - 11 | Patterns and colors: 11 It’s true: Cute, comfortable walking sandals do exist. These ones are made with soft, stretchy, webbed fabric and feature arch stabilizer technology for extra support. The water-resistant sandals also boast cushioned EVA foam insoles and adjustable straps for the perfect fit. For the best fit, the brand suggests sizing down if you’re between sizes. According to a reviewer: “I own a lot of sandals, and I needed some that I could actual walk a few miles in when we go on vacation. These are the best, nothing rubs, they're great to walk in, and now that the weather is warm, I'm using them for our daily morning walk, about 2.2 miles.”

11 This Lightweight, Machine-Washable Pair Skechers Gratis-Strolling Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon Sizes: 5 - 11, including wide sizes | Patterns and colors: 11 These walking shoes feature a memory foam insole and flexible, lightweight construction to support your walking goals. The lace-free design and moisture-wicking fabrics provide comfort and ease while a variety of colors to choose from means there’s one to suit your style. Plus, they’re machine washable for easy care. According to a reviewer: “Cute and comfortable. I bought these for a trip where I knew i'd be on my [feet] for hours for about 3 days straight and walking a ton. These did not disappoint. I was comfortable the entire trip. They are easy to slide on, felt good with nice quality no show socks. Look super cute too which I admit is a big selling point. But long lasting comfort during lots of walking and standing was key and they were amazing. Totally recommend!”

12 A Ballet Flat-Style Sneaker To Take You From Work To Play PUMA Adelina Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon Sizes: 5.5 - 11 | Patterns and colors: 9 If you love the style and comfort of a ballet shoe, these ballet-style walking shoes might fit the bill. They feature an elastic crossover strap for a snug fit and have mesh upper material for cooling breathability. The sockliner provides extra cushioning, the rubber bottom sole adds flexible support, and the versatile style can be easily dressed up or down for whichever adventure awaits. According to a reviewer: “They pull on easily, breathe well, and I immediately wore them for an hour-long walk with no discomfort, rubbing, callouses or anything. Holy grail.”

13 These Walking Shoes With Skid Resistance Akk Walking Shoes Amazon $46 See On Amazon Sizes: 6 - 11 | Patterns and colors: 36 These stylish sneakers feature mesh and knit fabrics and a lace-up design to create a lightweight and comfortable option. The bottom sole uses enhanced skid-resistance and shock-absorbing properties to reduce the stress of impact, while the memory foam insole uses moisture-wicking materials to keep feet dry. According to a reviewer: “I wore these while on vacation doing > 15,000 steps a day and never once did my feet hurt. I was hesitant there wouldn't be good support due to the lightweight fabric but they were comfy all day!”

14 These Nike Shoes With Elastic Laces & A Foam Insole Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Amazon $72 See On Amazon Sizes: 5 - 12, including wide sizes | Patterns and colors: 36 These sporty Nike shoes boast serious cushioning and support for intense walking or running sessions. They feature the Nike Zoom sole which, according to the brand website, uses tightly stretched fibers inside a pressurized unit to provide snappy responsiveness. Other cool features include a lace-up design with elastic lace support and a foam insole for plenty of cushioning. According to a reviewer: “The most comfortable sneaker I have ever purchased. When I walk the sneaker has an awesome shock absorber; this is very important as I am an avid walker six days a week. Nice looking on the outside feels good on the inside.”

15 An Under-$40 Pair Of Lightweight Tennis Shoes INZCOU Tennis Shoes Amazon $38 See On Amazon Sizes: 5.5 - 13.5 | Patterns and colors: 23 These wallet-friendly and cute walking shoes come in 23 different colors and patterns to match any outfit. In addition to looking good, these shoes offer impressive features including a lightweight sole with enhanced traction, a breathable, elastic mesh upper fabric, and a comfy soft mesh lining. According to a reviewer: “I’ve tried so many kinds of walking shoes. I walk 4 miles everyday. These shoes are more comfortable then my “name brand”shoes. Not to mention I get so many compliments. When I tell the price they can’t believe it. I love how my feet, and my legs feel afterwards. I will be buying several pairs.”