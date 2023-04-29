Cute, Comfy Shoes Under $35 On Amazon That Are Legitimately Amazing

Amazon has a ton of shoes that are legitimately (and honestly surprisingly) amazing, so obviously, I had to put them all together in a single list full of cute and comfiness. I mean, I love a good home product or loungewear find, but something about finding a seriously on-trend shoe for under $35 on Amazon makes me want to show off my find to everyone.

So, let’s all just agree to take Amazon shoes seriously from now on and immediately grab some pairs from this list.

1 These Adorable Bow Sandals With A Soft Slipper-Like Sole ULTRAIDEAS Eurytides Slide Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon The adorable bow on top of these supportive rubber sole sandals is surprisingly made of super soft and comfy terrycloth fabric. To make these machine-washable sandals even comfier, they have a memory foam insole with a plush fabric lining, so they’ll honestly feel like cozy slippers, all while being cute enough to wear to brunch and beyond. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 12

2 These Sheer Ballet Flats With A Sweet Breathable Lace Upper Charles Albert Lace Ballet Flats Amazon $18 See On Amazon These ballet flats are made of breathable lace and sheer mesh, which will keep your feet cool (and cute). Of course, this lace material also makes these slip-on flats look way prettier than the stiff faux-leather ones we’re all used to. Best of all, the heels and rounded toes have a soft lining, so the lace won’t rub your skin. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 6 — 11

3 These Soft & Strappy Sandals That Feel Super Secure Amazon Essentials Strappy Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon These sandals give you that super strappy moment without irritating your feet, thanks to the soft faux-leather material. They have little buckles to adjust the fit and a strap that goes between your toes to give these criss-cross sandals an extra secure fit. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 15

4 A Pair Of Canvas Loafers With A Unique Cork Insole Bruno Marc Slip-on Loafers Casual Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon The top of these loafers is made of a sneaker-like canvas fabric with a bunch of padding on the heel, so they’re surprisingly comfy and breathable. They have stretchy elastic laces on top that blend in and make these comfy shoes look even more put-together. Plus, they have a unique cork insole that will absorb moisture. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 11

5 A Pair Of Comfy Structured Wedges With A Hidden Zipper DREAM PAIRS Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon These little wedges give you a low-profile heel and a chic pointed-toe design, but they’re surprisingly easy to pull on. It’s all about the hidden zipper at the back that lets you slide into those structured wedges without undoing the ankle strap or dealing with annoying buckles, all while still getting a cute strappy design. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 12

6 These Soft, Distressed Canvas Sneakers That Slide On Like Mules Obtaom Slip On Sneaker Mules Amazon $23 See On Amazon These sneakers fit just like your favorite pair of faux-leather mules, but they’re way comfier. The top has a classic canvas sneaker look and fit with breathable material, sporty laces, and distressed stitching. Inside, these slide-on shoes have memory foam to add support to this comfy look. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 5 — 11

7 These Suede & Cork Sandals With Adorable Metallic Accents ONCAI Adjustable Cork Slide Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon As if these suede sandals weren’t already trendy enough, they have a colored sole under the cork footbed to make them even more adorable. They also have metallic-tone adjustable buckles on each strap and chic matching hardware on each side of these super soft straps, which adds a touch of glam to these shock-absorbing sandals. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 12

8 These High Top Sneakers With A Lightweight, Breathable Feel ZGR Canvas High Top Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These iconic-looking high-top sneakers are so lightweight — even with that classic chunky rubber sole. To make them even better, they’re made of breathable canvas fabric, so you won’t have to worry about getting too warm when you’re wearing these washable high tops. Available styles: 24

Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 These Soft Leather Loafers With Massaging Soles VenusCelia Loafers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These loafers obviously look super put-together with their soft leather material, little gold-tone accents on the side, and classic stitching to give them that structured loafer vibe. But they have a secret: the best sole. The non-slip sole has a unique design with rubber dots that massage your feet while you move, making them great walking shoes. Available styles: 44

Available sizes: 5 — 12

10 These Sweat-Wicking Sock Sneakers That Are Easy To Wear vibdiv Sock Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon You might just toss all of your lace-up sneakers after you grab this soft, stretchy, and completely laceless pair. These breathable mesh sneakers have an elastic strap and ankle, which makes them easy to pull on and flexible as you wear them. Best of all, they’re super lightweight; each pair only weighs about 17 ounces. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 5 — 12

11 These Foldable Ballet Flats With The Most Breathable Construction HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These ballet flats have that breathable mesh construction that’s everywhere right now. Underneath that trendy mesh fabric, these pointed-toe flats have comfy padding in the heel and a super soft lining, which makes them wearable for long periods of time. Not to mention this unique fabric makes them flexible and easy to fold up in your bag. Available styles: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 11

12 A Pair Of Quick-Drying Sandals With The Comfiest Straps CIOR Sport Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sporty sandals come with three easy-to-adjust velcro straps (and zero irritating buckles) for the comfiest fit every time you pull them on. Plus, there’s also a ton of padding on the heel strap to keep the sensitive part of your foot comfortable and supported. To make these supportive sandals even more versatile, the fabric straps dry super quickly, so no need to worry if you get caught in the rain. Available styles: 42

Available sizes: 5 — 11

13 These Cushioned Loafers With The Chicest Vibes Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon These lightweight loafers have all of the chic yet easy-to-style details you could want, like a pointed toe fit, a minimalist faux-leather design and stitching on the tongue for an expensive-looking touch. Inside, there’s a breathable suede lining. They also have built-in padding in the heel, so you get all of the comfiness with these chic loafers. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 15

14 These Soft & Flexible Sneakers With A Super Plush Lining FUNKYMONKEY Canvas Slip On Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you love a good canvas sneaker moment, these sneakers are the softest option. The flexible canvas fabric is lined with breathable terry cloth lining that feels so plush. To make these soft shoes even more flexible, they have a super bendable rubber sole and sponge-like cushion inside. Available styles: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 11

15 These Chunky Block Heel Sandals With A Trendy ‘90s Vibe Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These heels with an open-toe sandal fit have a chunky heel that’s a little bit over 2 inches paired with a dainty little ankle strap to give them the trendiest ‘90s-inspired look that’s not too much. Plus, they have a faux leather finish and classic silver-tone buckle to make these strappy heels super versatile. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 15

16 These Soft Slip-On Sneakers With 24,000 Five-Star Reviews DOUSSPRT Slip-On Walking Shoe Amazon $29 See On Amazon These breathable mesh sneakers have rave reviews on Amazon. Why do people say these are like “walking on air?” Because they have a stretchy, lightweight fit on top and an air cushion sole that means you can stand or walk for long periods of time without feeling any pain. The wide, round toe also makes these gym shoes comfortable to move around in. Available styles: 15

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

17 A Pair Of Soft Flats With A Chic Plaid Pattern Meeshine Plaid Ballet Flats Amazon $34 See On Amazon These pointed-toe flats instantly add a chic texture to your look because they’re covered in a classic plaid fabric, and some styles offer even more classic style with a bold buckle. This fabric adds just enough cozy texture to stand out from all of your other flats, but they’re still light and bendy enough to wear comfortably. Available styles: 4

Available sizes: 6 — 10

18 A Pair Of Cushioned Mules With A Structured Loafer Fit MUSSHOE Mules Amazon $33 See On Amazon These super cushioned mules look like structured loafers on the front, so you can totally get away with wearing slide-on shoes no matter how dressy your outfit is. They even have little on-trend gold-tone buckles on top to really make them look like loafers. Inside, the footbed is soft and thick, which makes these a practically comfy choice. Available styles: 19

Available sizes: 5 — 11

19 These Faux Leather Ballet Flats With Adorable Cutouts FRACORA Eyelet Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These ballet flats are covered in adorable cutouts, so they mimic your favorite eyelet lace top. These rounded-toe flats even have a scallop trim to really give them that sweet look. Plus, they’re made of sturdy faux-leather, so they’ll keep their shape — even with that delicate eyelet design. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 11

20 These Canvas Sneakers With The *Best* Elastic Design Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon These sneakers have a worn-in design with distressed canvas fabric and matching elastic straps on top that blend right in and make them look rocker chic. This adorable elastic detail with a bunch of stretch also saves you from dealing with laces. Of course, these easy-to-style sneakers also have a simple and trendy platform sole. Available styles: 86

Available sizes: 5 — 11

21 These Waterproof Slides That Are Made From The Comfiest Foam CUSHIONAIRE Slide Sandals with +Comfort Amazon $25 See On Amazon The 1.75-inch platform obviously gives these sandals a trendy look, but it also makes them super cushioned and comfy. Their soft foam material is completely waterproof, and the unique molded footbed will make it feel like you sink right into these slide-on sandals. Plus, the minimalist strap on top is made of the same comfy foam, which gives these a seamless look. Available styles: 30

Available sizes: 5 — 12

22 These Quick-Drying Water Shoes That Look Like Trendy Sneakers SEEKWAY Barefoot Water Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These pull-on water shoes will honestly look just like your go-to pair of trendy workout sneakers when you’re at the beach or on a hike. These mesh sneakers are super quick-drying, and the grippy rubber soles even have hidden drainage holes in case you step in water. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 5.5 — 14

23 These Faux-Fur Slippers With Adorable Bows & An Extra Cozy Fit RockDove Moc Memory Foam Slipper Amazon $26 See On Amazon This pair of slippers wraps your entire foot (even your heel) in the fluffiest faux fur. Underneath all of that plushness, these faux-suede slippers are packed with memory foam, so they’re comfy to walk in. They’re also finished off with waterproof soles for running to the mailbox and little bows on top for some cuteness. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 — 12

24 These Sporty Crocs Flats With Trendy Cutouts Crocs Kadee Flat Amazon $24 See On Amazon These Crocs flats are the sporty and super durable version of a ballet flat that you didn’t know you needed. They have the classic shape of a rounded-toe ballet flat, but they also have breathable cutouts that Crocs are known for, a material that’s easy to rinse off, and plenty of grippy tread. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 4 — 11

25 These Waterproof Flip Flops With A Supportive Yoga Mat Insole KuaiLu Flip Flops Amazon $30 See On Amazon The insole of these simple flip flops is surprisingly made with a cushiony yoga mat material with some serious built-in arch support to make them even more supportive than your usual pair. On top of that soft yoga mat, these waterproof sandals have adorable woven straps for a sporty yet cute look. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 12

26 These Slip-On Sneakers With Built-In Elastic hash bubbie Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers have a classic shape and a bunch of stretchy and hidden elastic on the sides to make them comfier than all of your other canvas sneakers. Plus, the canvas fabric on these super cushioned sneakers is super breathable and finished in adorable patterns like leopard and stripes, as well as pretty pastel solids. Available styles: 33

Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 These Oxford Heels With A Secure Lace-Up Fit Odema Lace-Up Leather Oxford Pumps Amazon $33 See On Amazon These vintage-style heels are perfect when you want a heel but also want to feel a bit more secure. They have an Oxford design with easy-to-adjust laces, so you can tie them up for a secure fit and have an adorable little bow detail on these faux-leather heels. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

28 These Soft & Bendable Flats That Are A Tried & True Classic DREAM PAIRS Sole-Happy Ballerina Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These ballet flats look like structured and super chic faux-leather flats, but they’re surprisingly soft and bendy. These classic rounded-toe flats also have a gentle lining to keep your feet happy even though you’ll look super put-together. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 12

29 These Sleek Sneakers With A Minimalist Canvas Top hash bubbie Low Top Leather Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon This is the classic canvas sneaker moment that will totally fit in everyone’s closet because they’re perfectly minimalist. They have a go-to low-top fit with super simple stitching that blends right into the breathable canvas fabric to make these non-slip sneakers even more sleek and stylish. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5 — 11