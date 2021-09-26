30 Cute Shoes You'll Be Comfortable Walking In For Miles — & They're All Under $35

Picture this: you are about to head out the door in the morning. You’re feeling your outfit and your hair and makeup are on point. But before you leave, you have to pick a pair of shoes. You know you have to wear shoes, but it seems like every day you’re presented with the same three options: cute shoes that hurt your feet, comfy shoes that ruin your outfit, or comfortable and stylish shoes that are way over budget. It feels like you can’t win. Lucky for you, I’ve done the heavy lifting and shopped around to find 29 cute shoes you’ll be comfortable walking in for miles — oh, and did I mention, they’re all under $35.

I shopped Amazon’s extensive shoe inventory to pack this list with ballet flats, sneakers, sandals, and loafers that check all the boxes. Whether you’re off to impress a client, woo a date, or crush it at the gym, I’ve included shoes that will support your feet and your overall look. And yes, usually this winning combination comes at a high price, but, don’t worry, these are total steals.

Whatever the occasion, and whatever your style, I’ve included enough options to satisfy everyone. You’ll find convincing alternatives of some of the most popular (and comfortable) shoes, such as Converse and Vans — all at discounted prices and in a variety of colors and patterns. You’ll also find plenty of sophisticated looks that will complement your more professional looks without compromising comfort. From faux leather ballet flats to slip-on loafers, these work-appropriate options will keep your feet and wallet happy.

Each pair I’ve selected comes highly rated and reviewed by shoppers — giving you a vote of confidence when you get to checkout.

1 The Sophisticated Loafers That Are Ultra Comfy Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat Amazon $23 See On Amazon These supportive and sophisticated loafers are the perfect shoes for work — and with these, they’re comfy enough to make the commute (even on foot) to your office. They’re surprisingly affordable and come in 12 colors and patterns including cheetah and metallic. The faux leather shoes feature a classic pointed toe and a small heel that you’ll want to wear from your morning meetings until post-work happy hours. •Available Sizes: 5 — 15, wide sizes available •Available Colors: 12

2 These Slip-On Loafers With Memory Foam Insoles FUDYNMALC Slip On Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging at home or taking the dog for a walk, these casual loafers are effortlessly stylish while supporting your feet. They have a rubber sole, leather upper and are so flexible, they can be curled in 360 degrees. They have memory foam insoles and a massage function bottom. These slip on and off easily whether you’re taking out the garbage or catching up on some errands. •Available Sizes: 4 — 11.5 •Available Colors: 11

3 A Pair Of All-Black Canvas Shoes For Just $30 Skechers Plush Peace and Love Flat Amazon $30 See On Amazon These canvas Sketcher shoes are cute and lightweight — ideal for walking all day. They have a solid black design that’s versatile. Unlike many other canvas flats, these are structured and offer more support. They have ample traction and a cushioned memory foam insole with a shock-absorbing midsole to keep your feet and ankles comfortable all day. •Available Sizes: 5 —12, wide sizes available •Available Colors: 30

4 These Lightweight, No-Tie Sneakers For Traveling BELILENT Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $27 See On Amazon These lightweight walking shoes are the ideal travel shoe. They slip on, thanks to their no-tie shoelace design, and they weigh less than a pound. They’re versatile enough to wear for a full day of walking around a new city or touring a museum. Reviewers love the honeycomb mesh upper that’s cool and breathable. One review cited, “I love these slip-on sneakers. I wore them all day today and I felt like I was walking on air. They weigh practically nothing and have a nice style because you get plenty of air through them.” •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 5

5 The Classic Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat In Faux Leather FUNKYMONKEY Classic Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon These ballet flats are classic, yet have a modern twist. They feature a faux leather sole and upper with a pointed toe, delicate stitching, and a soft lining material that will keep blisters at bay. The breathable shoes come in a variety of fun colors and patterns that look great with professional office attire or skinny jeans. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 12

6 This Platform Sneaker That Slips On Easily Soda Hike Slip On Sneaker Amazon $18 See On Amazon Slip on these fashion sneakers whether you are headed out for date night or chasing kids around the park. They pair comfort and style and come with a reasonable price tag. You’ll love how breathable and lightweight they feel, while also providing ample support thanks to the padded insole, arch insert, and anti-skid sole. They have a thick, 1.25-inch platform height that elevates your style without compromising comfort. Choose from more than 20 other colors and patterns. •Available Sizes: 5.5 —11 •Available Colors: 21

7 The Versatile All-White Sneakers For Less Than $25 hash bubbie PU Leather Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon All-white sneakers are a wardrobe staple and this pair is as comfy as it is cute. The low-top-style tennis shoes are made of PU leather and have a classic lace-up design. The bottom of the shoes feature an anti-slip rubber sole that provides ample traction — something you don’t always find in shoes under $25. This versatile pair of sneakers looks cute with sundresses, jeans, or skirts. •Available Sizes: 5 —11 •Available Colors: 3

8 These Lightweight Ballet Flats In Leopard CIOR Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These simple ballet flats are easy to slip on as you head out the door. They’re flexible and smooth, made of suede leather and PU patent leather. These lightweight flats have built-in arch support and air vent holes to keep your feet cool and dry all day. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns, each with a rounded toe and slight heel. •Available Sizes: 4.5 — 10 •Available Colors: 23

9 The Canvas Slip-Ons With Surprisingly Comfy Insoles Soda Canvas Slip On Amazon $21 See On Amazon Canvas shoes are loved for their affordability, comfort, and versatility. This pair is no exception. The low rubber heel and rounded toe look good paired with skinny jeans, shorts, or even dresses. These linen canvas slip-on shoes are shockingly lightweight, even with their memory foam insoles that provide ample support and cushion. One five-star review noted, “The cushioned insoles are such a treat compared to lots of other shoes I’ve owned in this style, which are generally very flat and unsupportive!” •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11 •Available Colors: 8

10 These Breathable Sneakers That Fit Like Socks konhill Lightweight Slip On Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of lightweight sneakers that are supportive enough for the gym and don’t break the bank. This slip-on pair supports your feet whether you’re running errands around town or strength training at the gym. They fit like socks with a soft and breathable knit mesh upper that keeps your feet ventilated. They’re available in a variety of neutral and muted shades that pair well with any look. •Available Sizes: 5 — 13 •Available Colors: 19

11 This Pair Of Ballet Flats That Are Super Flexible Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Skip the heels and choose these comfy ballet flats instead, which are far easier on your feet and still look sleek and professional. The sole and faux leather upper are flexible yet supportive — and an elasticized topline keeps them in place as you walk. They’ve earned more than 30,000 reviews and are available in 37 colors that range from neutral camel to bright pink and even a few fierce animal prints. •Available Sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available) •Available Colors: 32

12 A Waterproof Pair Of Matte Chelsea Boots For $31 Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $31 See On Amazon Don’t let a rainy day ruin your outfit — snag these adorable waterproof Chelsea boots instead. The casual slip-on style is trendy yet practical, keeping you dry in the rain. This pair has elastic sides and a durable and flexible outsole for traction even in muddy conditions. The matte black finish is modern and easy to clean. Plus these include removable comfort insoles for even more support. •Available Sizes: 4 — 12 •Available Colors: 13

13 The Converse Alternatives That Are Just As Stylish At $22 ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $22 See On Amazon These classic low-top sneakers go with any outfit from frilly skirts to leather pants. Get the classic look and comfort of Converse without the price. They have a lightweight and breathable canvas upper and a rubber sole that provides support. Plus, they are available in 10 colors and patterns. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 10

14 These High-Top Canvas Lookalikes For Less ZGR High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon These high-top canvas sneakers have earned more than 5,000 reviews for their price and style. The Converse lookalikes are made of canvas material that’s lightweight and features small vent holes on the side to keep you cool. Unlike most canvas shoes, these favorites are designed with a vulcanized rubber toe that is designed to be even more durable for additional support and traction. The timeless look pairs with any style without busting the budget. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 8

15 The Ultra Supportive Sandals That Are Trending CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $25 See On Amazon Feet everywhere will rejoice after trying on these trendy sandals that are ultra-comfortable. The budget-friendly pair is made with a 100% genuine suede insole that contours to your foot’s shape over time for extra comfort. The flexible cork footbed and slight platform keep your feet happy all day long. Plus they’re so easy to slip on as you head out the door and come in a variety of neutral and fun colors. •Available Sizes: 6 — 13, wide sizes available •Available Colors: 16

16 These Super Lightweight Slides With A Cult Following FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Comfort Slides Amazon $17 See On Amazon These double-buckle sandals are your new go-to shoes to slide on when you’re running late. They have a cult following (with more than 46,000 reviews) for their combination of affordability and comfort. They’re made of smooth and flexible foam that contours to your foot — and makes them waterproof and washable. That makes it easy to wash off the sand or mud from your adventures. •Available Sizes: 6—11 •Available Colors: 42

17 The Pillow Slippers That Have A Thick, Cloud-Like Sole BRONAX Pillow Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Looking for the ultimate comfy pair of house shoes? This affordable pair of slippers features a thick yet lightweight EVA sole that feels like walking on a cloud. With a nonslip bottom to help you keep your balance as you move, these highly reviewed slip-on shoes are only growing in popularity. The slippers come in a wide range of neutral and bold colors and combine comfort and fashion perfectly. •Available Sizes: 4 —13 •Available Colors: 7

18 A Flexible Pair Of Flats With A Pointy Heel HEAWISH Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon Skip the heels and choose these comfy ballet flats instead, which are far easier on your feet and wallet. The pointed toe and neutral color make these a wardrobe basic and at this price, you may want to buy a few pairs. The PVC sole and mesh vamp fabric upper are flexible yet supportive so you can easily pack them in your purse or suitcase. •Available Sizes: 6 — 11 •Available Colors: 14

19 These Waterproof Hawaii-Made Shoes With Island Vibes Pali Hawaii Light Brown JANDAL Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stay on permanent vacation in these island-inspired sandals. The lightweight slides are made in Hawaii and feature weave-pattern straps and a flexible sole. The air pocket footbed supports your feet whether you’re enjoying dinner or strolling the beach. Plus they’re waterproof. The manufacturer has been making these slides for more than 100 years in Hawaii. •Available Sizes: 6 — 13, women •Available Colors: 1

20 A Faux Lace-Up Canvas Sneaker In 55 Colors Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon These lightweight canvas sneakers have faux laces that give the look (and support) of lace-up shoes with the ease of slip-on shoes. They have flexible synthetic soles and supportive insoles and have earned more than 18,000 reviews. One noted, “So comfy and I hate laces so this is my kind of sneaker! There is also substantial toe room to spread your toes out which IMO too many sneakers lack.” Choose from 50 colors and patterns, including rainbow, camo, and animal print. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 55

21 The $24 Everyday Shoe For Any Occasion Waluzs Slip on Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These sneakers match everything plus they are shockingly stretchy, making for the ideal everyday shoe. This chic pair of slip-on sneakers are designed without shoelaces and have frayed hems that add a cool, distressed style element. The tongue of the shoes is made with elastic to make taking them on and off a breeze. They’re made of breathable canvas and have a thrifty price tag that will convince you to add these to your shopping cart. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 7

22 This Slip-On, Low-Top Shoe That’s Only $21 hash bubbies Slip On Low Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Calling all Vans lovers who are looking for a deal: this pair of canvas slip-on sneakers are dead ringers for the iconic Vans shoes, except these are less than $25. The elastic band design and comfortable lining ensure your feet are supported while the breathable canvas upper keeps you cool. These stylish shoes can be dressed up or down and worn with most of the things in your closet — making this a great deal you don’t want to miss. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 21

23 The Gym Shoes That You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere Kaopabolo Athletic Sneakers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Everyone needs a pair of lightweight sneakers that are supportive enough for the gym and don’t break the bank. This slip-on pair supports your feet whether you’re running errands around town or strength training. They fit like socks with a soft and breathable knit mesh upper that keeps your feet ventilated. They’re available in a variety of colors that pair well with any look. •Available Sizes: 6 — 14.5 •Available Colors: 19

24 These Garden Clogs That Looks Like Crocs WOUEOI Garden Clogs Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you love Crocs, check out these garden clogs that are only $29. They have a lightweight body and anti-slip soles that are ideal for wet conditions — plus the pivoting heel strap secures your ankles. The unique air holes in the upper part of the clog allow the shoes to dry quickly while keeping your feet cool. Wear them to the beach or pool, or even when gardening, especially since these shoes rinse off easily. •Available Sizes: 5 — 14 •Available Colors: 18

25 The $17 Canvas Shoes That Are Built To Last Waluzs Canvas Shoes Amazon $17 See On Amazon Reviewers love that these canvas shoes are built to last without costing an arm and a leg. One review cited, “These shoes feel so indestructible, to be honest! Look just like converse but also have the non-slip grip on the bottom side of the shoe.” They’re made with canvas and PU leather and have a comfortable leather lining and cushioned insole to keep your feet supported all day long. Whether you’re wrangling the kids, shopping for a new outfit, or strutting the aisle of the grocery store, these shoes will add a little pep in your step. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 12

26 This Faux Snakeskin Sneaker With Arch Support JENN ARDOR Slip on Flats Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’ve been on the hunt for comfortable sneakers that can also be dressed up — this faux snakeskin pair is for you. These fashion sneakers have a platform sole and classic shape that pairs well with dress pants and leggings alike. They feature a supportive footbed and latex arch insert that gives you more support than you might expect. Not to mention, the sole is made of non-slip rubber, and it has a perforated lining that keeps your feet ventilated. What’s not to love? Style, affordability, and comfort all in one shoe. •Available Sizes: 6 — 10 •Available Colors: 17

27 The Moccasin-Style Loafers To Walk Miles In VenusCelia Natural Comfort Walking Loafer Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your day entails a lot of walking, but you’re not quite ready to strap on sneakers, opt for these walking loafers. This pair has earned more than 10,000 reviews for its shockingly supportive construction. One five-star review cited, “My plantar fasciitis isn't a problem at all anymore, I can walk around stores, work, etc. a lot longer before my back or knee start hurting. It's been great.” The moccasin-style shoes are made of 100% leather, which one review called “supple and supportive.” The padded insoles and wear-resistant rubber soles make this option practical at a reasonable price. •Available Sizes: 5 — 12 •Available Colors: 32

28 These Supportive And Sleek Sneakers In Cute Colors Feethit Walking Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon Some sneakers offer a ton of support, but are chunky and lack style. Not this pair — its sleek design is so cute while the knitted mesh material and removable arches ensure you don’t wake up with sore feet. They’re ultra-lightweight, breathable, and slide on and off. The laces act as additional stability while the long shoe tongue keeps your feet locked in. Choose from nine great colors like pink, red, and purple. •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 10 •Available Colors: 9