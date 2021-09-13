Dan Levy has made quite the name for himself in the world of fashion, especially after debuting such an educated wardrobe for his character on Schitt’s Creek. Though he’s most often seen in tones of black and white, preppy Thom Browne suiting, and more, he dressed totally out of the box for the 2021 Met Gala.

One of the first celebrities to hit the red carpet, Levy stepped out in a custom Loewe look, that featured two men kissing on the chest, taken from the work of artist David Wojnarovicz. Levy accessorized with jewels from Cartier.

The star shared on Instagram, “we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility - acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message.” He added, “Tonight, we’re celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon.”