At just 27 years old, Demi Lovato's career already rivals that of more seasoned entertainers.

Her first foray into the spotlight came back in 2008 with the movie/musical Camp Rock and the release of her studio album Don’t Forget.

Since then, she's become a fixture on the red carpet, choosing looks that are always on trend and tailored to perfection.

Ahead, find Demi Lovato’s total fashion transformation over the years, from bandage dresses to suiting with a twist.