Celebrity Style

18 Times Demi Lovato Owned The Red Carpet

No one can pull off a gown quite like her.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

At just 27 years old, Demi Lovato's career already rivals that of more seasoned entertainers.

Her first foray into the spotlight came back in 2008 with the movie/musical Camp Rock and the release of her studio album Don’t Forget.

Since then, she's become a fixture on the red carpet, choosing looks that are always on trend and tailored to perfection.

Ahead, find Demi Lovato’s total fashion transformation over the years, from bandage dresses to suiting with a twist.

Getty Images

Getty Images
Demi was ever the '00s style icon in a bandage dress at the MTV VMAs in 2008.

Tap