Dermatologists & Beauticians Swear By These Genius, Cheap Things That Make You Look 10x Better

When it comes to looking and feeling your best, there’s no need to drain your bank account on exorbitant treatments or products. Dermatologists and beauticians provided an exclusive peak at the genius, cheap things they swear by that make you look 10 times better.

Some of these genius products address the external; get ready to snag affordable versatile concealers, skin tints, and magical under-eye creams. Other picks focus on the internal (feeling good is looking good, right?). Pick up a pack of mindfulness cards and de-stress even when you’re on the go. You’ll see real results at reasonable prices.

1 An Electronic Foot File That Sloughs Away Rough Skin Amoe Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File Amazon $21 See On Amazon If keeping your feet in consistent sandal-worthy shape is breaking the bank, Marie Littlewood, director at NSI Nails, has some advice: “Refuse to pay exorbitant salon fees and educate yourself on how to perform a high-quality pedicure. In your bathroom, an Amope electronic foot file turns tough soles into exceptionally smooth and delicate pieces of art, leaving you feeling completely revived.” The foot file’s coarse roller (powered by four AA batteries) removes hardened skin and features an ergonomic handle for added comfort.

2 This Foot Peel Mask For Renewed Skin Within 2 Weeks DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon As another great alternative to shelling out for pricey pedicures, this under-$20 foot peel mask can give you the smoothest skin within two weeks, removing the need for any future spa treatments. Slip on the exfoliating booties that contain fruit extracts and acids, relax for 60 minutes, then remove them and wait and watch in amazement as the skin starts to peel in six to 11 days. The mask is available in multiple scents such as peach or French lavender and the booties feature a universal fit up to a size 11.

3 A Glow-Enhancing Lotion To Wear Alone Or Under Makeup L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon For an incredibly versatile and budget-friendly way to bring serious radiance to your complexion, Littlewood recommends this glow-enhancing lotion, saying, “It is like a creamy highlighter in a tube, but it isn’t limited to application on your cheekbones. You can use it as a moisturizer, as a primer beneath makeup to give your foundation a light glow, or as a summery touch on your shoulders and collarbone.” You can even apply it all over your skin as a moisturizer and wear it alone, Littlewood adds. This no-effort pick is available in four shades (fair, light, medium, and deep) and contains both glycerin and shea butter in its formula for high levels of hydration.

4 The Popular Lip Scrub Made With Hawaiian Cane Sugar Hanalei Sugar Exfoliating Lip Scrub Amazon $17 See On Amazon “If you are tired of chapped, dry lips that ruin your lipstick application, say hello to the ultimate lip care solution: the lip scrub balm,” Tracy Cheng, personal stylist and founder of the fashion and beauty blog Girl Shares Tips, tells Bustle. “Apply it before lipstick to smooth and hydrate your lips.” This lip scrub is made with Hawaiian cane sugar to gently exfoliate dry skin cells as well as kukui oil and shea butter for intense hydration. Massage a small amount of the vegan and cruelty-free scrub onto your lips and wipe it off to reveal a glowing, even texture.

5 This Root-Boosting Dry Shampoo That Smells Like The Tropics Batiste Dry Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon This ingenious dry shampoo costs less than $15 and will deliver perfectly textured hair without the time required for washing. “Dry shampoo is perfect for those who have busy lives but want to keep their hair looking clean and refreshed,” says Cheng. “It helps absorb excess oil from your scalp and hair, making your locks look cleaner and fresher almost instantly.” Simply spray, massage it into your scalp, and style your hair while the island-inspired scents of coconut, vanilla, and jasmine transport you to the tropics.

6 These Sleek Metal Tools To Massage Skin & Apply Products Lisapack Face Massager Tool (2 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon “One of my favorite cost-effective tools is the metal cream applicator set from Amazon,” reveals Kim Croftis, an award-winning advanced aesthetician and medical massage therapist. “Coming in at $8 for two tools that will last you forever, this is a steal!” Croftis continues, “I love to keep them in the fridge and use them while they are cold. I use the round applicator to gently rub in my eye serums and creams and then I finish with a full facial gua sha using the spatula.” Made of metal alloy in a rose gold finish, you won’t mind having this attractive set displayed in your bathroom or bedroom.

7 A Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Can Revitalize Rough, Dry Hands Tree of Life Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $14 See On Amazon Got rough skin on your hands that no amount of hand cream can hydrate? It may be time to give your hands the same treatment you give your face, according to Dr. Joy Moy, a doctor of acupuncture and integrative medicine. “For hands that look dry [...] moisturizer alone doesn't always cut it,” she tells Bustle. To rejuvenate dry hands, Moy recommends exfoliating them and then massaging one to two drops of hyaluronic acid facial serum to damp hands. Finish by adding a favorite moisturizer to replenish hydration levels.

8 This Dermaplaning Tool That Safely Exfoliates & Preps Skin For Makeup Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon When it comes to an easy and affordable way to create a clean canvas for perfect makeup application, Lauren Lewis, hairstylist and beauty content creator, tells Bustle, “My tip would be to remove facial peach fuzz so makeup goes on smoother, remove dead skin cells, and it helps your skincare products work better.” This dermaplaning tool gently removes facial hair, simultaneously providing exfoliation as well. It’s made with super-fine micro-guards to prevent possible irritation and even comes with a precision cover to help with detailed eyebrow shaping. “The first time I used this, I was shocked at how much white fuzz I had all over my face, specifically around my cheeks, neck, and jawline,” Lewis adds. “I immediately noticed a huge difference in how my skin looked.”

9 A Classic “Slugging” Product That Offers Incredible Hydration Vaseline Petroleum Jelly (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon TikTok beauty trends aren’t always on the money — but slugging is one skincare practice that has the backing of many dermatologists. “The viral trend of ‘slugging,’ which has taken the internet by storm, is actually a widely recommended practice — applying petroleum jelly to the face overnight helps counter dry or dehydrated skin, resulting in a plump and hydrated appearance, much like a slug,” explains Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, a NYC board-certified dermatologist. Vaseline is a must-have occlusive moisturizer that creates an effective barrier to help lock in moisture, Kapoor says, making it perfect for “slugging” over your nighttime moisturizer.

10 This Silk Pillowcase That Soothes Your Skin While You Sleep J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon $21 See On Amazon “If you are a side [sleeper], you can be smooshing your face into your pillow, adding friction between the fabric and your skin,” warns Dr. Ioannis Liakas, medical director of VieDerma. “However, if you sleep on a silk pillowcase, the fabric allows your skin to ‘glide.’” This pillowcase is made of 22 momme Mulberry silk, yet will only cost you a shocking $21. It comes in a standard, queen, or king size in addition to over 20 beautiful shades.

11 An Organic Body Oil With 34,000 Reviews For Seriously Smooth Skin Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Hydrating from the inside and outside is the key to revitalizing skin, according to Heather Wilson, a licensed aesthetician and director of marketing for EVER Skincare. “[The] majority of people are dehydrated to some degree, and dehydration can cause our skin to look dull, flakey, and lifeless,” Wilson tells Bustle. “Even if you drink a lot of water – your skin can still experience dehydration because external elements are continually zapping the skin of hydration.” This organic body oil contains rich ingredients such as cold-pressed olive oil, sweet almond oil, vitamin E oil, and grapeseed oil — all of which can make your skin seriously smooth. Use it on dry hair and cuticles, as well.

12 This Coconut Water That Hydrates From The Inside Out Vita Coco Coconut Water (12-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Follow Wilson’s advice to hydrate externally and internally by sipping on coconut water, which helps restore electrolytes to the body, thus preventing the result of “dull, flakey, and lifeless” dehydrated skin. Each pack comes with 12 boxes with 11.1 ounces each of organic coconut water harvested from small farms. Use it to recover after a workout or replenish your energy after a busy day. Add it to smoothies or simply enjoy the refreshing, coconut flavor on its own.

13 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Creates A More Hydrating Environment Bontill Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hydration is the name of the game for glowing skin and using a cool mist humidifier can boost moisture levels in your home and keep your skin soft. “I recommend keeping a cool mist humidifier in the rooms of your home you spend the most time in — this adds moisture to the air, which the skin can soak up,” Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, FAAD, president and co-founder of Modern Dermatology, tells Bustle. This affordable cool mist humidifier holds up to 2.5 liters for up to 30 hours of use and offers both a high and low-speed setting to accommodate your needs. The 360-degree nozzle can be rotated to direct your mist in a specific direction and it operates in near silence with an accompanying automatic shutoff feature as well.

14 These Clip-In Bangs To Change Up Your Style Without Commitment HMD Bangs Hair Clip in Amazon $16 See On Amazon For an easy and affordable hack to change up your hairstyle (without having to make a life-altering decision), Licensed Hair Stylist Darya Heras, owner of DH Estetika and Hair Boutique and a certified cosmetic injector, recommends these 100% real hair bangs. “Put your ‘unstyled’ hair back, clip the bangs on, and voilà!”Heras says. The bangs clip into your hair easily and can be styled to your liking. Cut them as well to get the look just right for your face — you can even wash them. Choose from 10 hair color options such as natural black, medium brown, or blonde, with an additional choice between wispy bangs and thicker French bangs.

15 This Tinted Sunscreen That Protects & Provides A Hint Of Color EltaMD Skincare Tinted UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Amazon $43 See On Amazon Heras recommends keeping this tinted sunscreen in your purse, just in case you need foundation coverage along with crucial sun protection. While some sunscreens can aggravate sensitive skin, this pick has a mineral-based SPF 46 formula that contains soothing ingredients like niacinamide and hydrating hyaluronic acid. It’s dermatologist-recommended and is both oil-free and non-comedogenic. The lightweight texture can be worn on its own or underneath makeup with no greasy residue left behind.

16 A Powerful Soap That Cleanses Using Natural Ingredients Remedy Natural Tea Tree Oil Soap Bar Amazon $17 See On Amazon To always look and feel your best, begin with great hygiene, advises Dr. Anna Chacon a board-certified dermatologist and published author. “Always start your day with a shower, a bath, or a fast freshen-up session to create a positive foundation for anything else you do with your look,” Chacon says. This ingenious soap is made with refreshing and deodorizing peppermint and eucalyptus in addition to moisturizing ingredients such as coconut and olive oil. And no matter what you might be dealing with — whether that be dry skin, rashes, or even foot odor — this soap can help gently address the problem with ingredients like cleansing tea tree oil and nourishing vitamins C and E.

17 This Handheld Steamer That Lifts Wrinkles From Clothing So You Look More Polished Conair CompleteSteam 1100 Watt Handheld Fabric Steamer Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s nothing that undercuts your confidence like stepping out into the world in clothing that’s wrinkled. “If everything is clean, immaculate, and wrinkle-free, even an affordable style can seem beautiful,” Chacon says. This handheld steamer is perfect for the job as it not only rids clothing of wrinkles but also helps sanitize and freshen fabric. It heats up in only a minute and offers up to 10 minutes of constant steam — enough to transform that thrift store find into elegant vintage chic.

18 A Posture Corrector To Help You Feel More Confident ComfyBrace Posture Corrector Amazon $10 See On Amazon When you’re standing tall, you automatically look better — because your confidence radiates. “Straightening your body instantly gives you a more assured demeanor, and as people find those who exude confidence to be more appealing, this helps you look nice,” Chacon says. This $11 posture corrector can help: it’s a cinch to put on and adjust accordingly and wraps around your shoulders and upper back to help retrain your spine to be more properly aligned. It’s made of breathable material and can be conveniently worn under clothing so that you can get the most possible time lengthening and strengthening the proper muscles to feel strong and confident.

19 This Deck Of Mindfulness Cards To Help You De-Stress Allura & Arcia 52 Stress Less & Self Care Cards Amazon $15 See On Amazon Smiling and being optimistic is a surefire way to look and feel better, Chacon notes — but that’s easier said than done when you feel a mountain of stress and anxiety on your shoulders. This deck of mindfulness cards is designed to decrease stress and train the mind to become more present. The deck contains 52 cards that range from breathing techniques, focus exercises, gratitude challenges, and positive visualizations. They’re just the right size to take on the go, plus their colorful design works to bring an immediate smile to your face.

20 A Fragrance Set That Lets You Create Your Own Personalized Scent CLEAN CLASSIC Eau de Parfum Rollerball Fragrance Gift Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Scent is powerful and wearing a beautiful perfume can lift your spirits and make you feel like a million bucks. But why seek out the same scent everyone else has on when you can actually customize one that speaks to you? “Discover the scent that identifies you,” suggests Chacon. “While a few spritzes on your neck or hair may do [...] less is usually more.” This fragrance set offers the perfect way to do that. It comes with five travel-size rollerball perfumes in classic scents such as warm cotton, soft laundry, and rain. You can wear them separately or layer them to create an individual scent all of your own making. As an added bonus, all the scents are formulated without toxic ingredients like phthalates or parabens.

21 A Vitamin C Scrub That Exfoliates & Brightens Skin Tone InstaNatural Vitamin C Face Polish Scrub Amazon $17 See On Amazon Exfoliation is an important step in your skincare routine, but not all exfoliants contain effective ingredients. “Products which exfoliate and contain vitamin C are easy ways to both smooth out your texture and make your skin more vibrant and brighter," advises Calvin Williams, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and medical director of Essential Dermatology Group, PLLC. In addition to vitamin C, this cruelty-free scrub contains lactic acid, coconut water, aloe vera, green tea, and soothing centella extract. Use it two to three times a week by massaging into slightly damp skin and removing it with a warm cloth.

22 This Soothing Facial Roller Made Of Rose Quartz Sdara Rose Quartz Roller Amazon $20 See On Amazon One smart, cheap tip that can make you look better nearly instantly is to use a facial roller, according to Diane Howard, an aesthetic nurse and founder of Esthetic Finesse “It's a simple yet effective way to promote circulation, reduce puffiness, and give your skin a healthy glow,” Howard says. “You can use it in the morning or before going out to give yourself a quick facial massage.” This double-sided facial roller is made of rose quartz and can be used with your preferred serums to help your skin better absorb them. The smaller side is perfect for under the eyes while the larger roller works magic on your forehead and cheeks. Pop the roller in the fridge for an even more soothing massage.

23 A $10 Serum That Gives You An Exfoliating Facial In 10 Minutes The New Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Oil Control Face Serum Amazon $10 See On Amazon Can’t make it to your dermatologist’s office for a (far more pricey) chemical peel? No worries — there’s a DIY solution for that. "My top cheap tip to improve your skin's appearance instantly is to use an at-home chemical peel,” recommends Dr. Alpana Mohta, a dual board-certified dermatologist. “A chemical peel can remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and brighten your complexion, giving you a more youthful and radiant appearance. Plus, it's an affordable alternative to professional treatments.” This peeling solution from fan-favorite The Ordinary features a combination of 30% AHA and 2% BHA to provide an exfoliating facial within 10 minutes. Best of all, what would cost a relative fortune will only set you back $10.

24 These Eye Drops That Get The Red Out Fast LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops Amazon $19 See On Amazon If that late night out is wreaking havoc on your eyes the next day, it can make you feel like you’re not living your best life, no matter how well you’ve perfected your winged eyeliner. That’s where these clever red-eye reliever drops come in. They’re doctor recommended and just one drop works within a minute to clear up redness for results that last up to eight hours. “This is always my first step when eyes are red,” Celebrity Makeup Artist Vincent Oquendo tells Bustle. “One drop reduces redness and helps the eyes shine underneath heavy eye makeup!”

25 A Pair Of Ice Globes For A Cooling, De-Puffing Facial Massage pfefe Ice Globes Amazon $20 See On Amazon A cooling facial massage (aka cryotherapy) can help reduce inflammation, according to Celebrity Esthetician Ildi Pekar, and it’s one skincare practice you can totally DIY at home. “All you really need is a place to keep cryo-sticks or even spoons cool (refrigerator but not freezer, as too cold of a utensil could potentially cause burns).” These ice globes come in a set of two and are constructed of stainless steel that contains a nontoxic cooling gel. Their contoured shape will give your face a blissful massage and the coolness will help soothe your skin. “One extra step is to use the cryo-sticks [...] on a moisturizing mask of your choosing to help [the] product infused in the mask to penetrate,” Pekar adds. “This is a very easy, on-the-go treatment with no downtime that can alleviate a lot of concerns.”

26 This Heat Protectant Spray With Argan Oil That Imparts Instant Shine PURA D'OR Argan Oil Heat Shield Protectant Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon Giving hair a refresh by adding shine to dry hair is a quick and inexpensive way to instantly look better, says Celebrity Hairstylist Clyde Haygood. “I love using the PURA D’OR Argan Oil Heat Shield,” Haygood tells Bustle. “This miracle worker is under $15 and is my go-to for so many reasons. It’s infused with argan oil, which is ultra-hydrating. [It’s] really easy and lightweight to use, won’t weigh hair down, and because it’s a heat shield, it helps tame flyaways and protect hair from heat damage and frizz.” This $15 pick protects hair from temperatures up to 450 degrees and can be used as a leave-in conditioner, to boot.

27 A Classic Red Nail Polish That’ll Help Elevate Your Look Orly Nail Polish 'Hopeless Romantic' Spring 2023 Collection Amazon $10 See On Amazon Red nails are forever classic — and add instant elegance and polish to your look, even if you’re kicking back in jeans and a tee. “Classics are classics for a reason — they complement any outfit,” agrees Nailing Hollywood artist Erica Hipp. “Reds also elevate your style to appear more finished and put together. Finding the right shade can be tricky, but Orly really nailed it with ‘Oh Darling’ released this spring. It is a cherry red with berry undertones so it will look great with almost any skin tone.” This cruelty-free and vegan nail polish clocks in at just $10. It’s not formulated with ingredients that are harmful, and it features a highly pigmented color that offers complete coverage in two coats.

28 This Neutral Nail Polish For Fast Elegance OPI Nail Lacquer In Bubble Bath Amazon $12 See On Amazon For those moments when you don’t have much time, but your nails desperately need attention, Mazz Hanna, CEO of Nailing Hollywood, recommends skipping dark nail polish colors in favor of pretty neutrals. “The easiest way to make your nails look polished at home is with a sheer pink or neutral color that can hide imperfections,” Hanna tells Bustle. “Lighter colors are the easiest to work with when in a rush – mistakes and chips are much more noticeable with dark polish colors.” This nail polish with a sheer finish answers the call for a light, easy-to-apply color. It resists chipping and peeling and gives nails a healthy shine for only $12.

29 A Makeup-Setting Facial Spray For Hydration Any Time Of The Day Mario Badescu Setting Facial Spray Mist with Aloe & Coconut Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon A great facial spray is like a mid-day caffeine pick-me-up, without the side effects. And this $9 pick from Mario Badescu — a favorite among beauty experts — not only imparts instant hydration and a little bit of a glow when you need it, but it multitasks to keep your makeup looking fresh. “Mario Badescu Facial Spray is one of my favorite quick ways to give your makeup a glow,” says Film and TV Makeup Artist Kerrin Jackson, the creator of The Makeup Refinery. “It also helps to set your makeup once you’ve finished too.” This aloe and coconut water spray is made with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and contains skin-soothing nutrients such as niacinamide. It’s free of fragrances, alcohol, and parabens, and is recommended for all skin types.

30 These Cooling Under-Eye Patches That De-Puff After Late Nights skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels (4 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon No need to give up fun late nights out when you have a de-puffing secret at the ready the next morning. “Another quick fix is using Skyn Iceland Under Eye Patches,” Jackson tells Bustle. “I love to keep these in the fridge for an extra burst of freshness under your eyes.” Safe enough for sensitive skin, these patches contain botanicals such as ginkgo biloba to help increase blood flow — and they’re free of irritating parabens, fragrances, and dyes. Each pack comes with four pairs of eye gel masks.

31 A Set Of Press-On Nails That Look Completely Authentic BTArtbox Short Press On Nails (30-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon “Who has time for manicures these days? Nail art is in and so are press-on nails,” Rosie Mangiarotti, fashion and garment expert and founder of Perkies, tells Bustle. “This [...] set of press-on nails are easy to stick on and are salon quality, saving you both time and money.” The set comes with everything you need for an effortless application, including 15 size options so you can get your fit just right. The nails are made of actual gel polish to look as real as possible and feature a stylish angular striped design in trendy, alternating colors. Wear these nails without worry as they’re built to withstand all your normal activities like typing, gardening, or playing with your pet.

32 This Heatless Hair Curler Set That Works Overnight RobeCurls Satin Heatless Hair Curler Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon “Getting your hair professionally done while you sleep? Yes please!” says Mangiarotti. “RobeCurls is the original curling headband providing beautiful, silky curls without heat damage.” The headband is made of a silky satin charmeuse that’s gentle on hair and contains a built-in wire to keep hair securely wrapped. The microfiber fleece lining helps absorb dampness without any need for added heat. Wear the band overnight or even throughout the day for perfectly formed curls without damaging heat.

33 A Skin Tint That’s More Lightweight & Hydrating Than Foundation Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $10 See On Amazon Glowing skin is an instant pick-me-up, but applying and blending foundation can take major time and effort. Foundation formulas may also be heavier than what you’re in the mood to wear. “If you’re looking for a simple way to look 10 times better, incorporate a skin tint into your skincare routine,” recommends makeup artist Sarah Egan, the makeup department head for Late Night with Seth Meyers as well as Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. “Skin tints can help achieve an overall even complexion without the weight or heaviness of an all-over foundation. They are super easy to incorporate into your routine – you can apply with a brush, your fingers, or a beauty blender and they will instantly boost the appearance of your skin.” This hydrating tint is made with hyaluronic acid and features an oil-free, non-comedogenic formula. It comes in 10 shades ranging from classic ivory to cocoa and applies with a feather-light texture.

34 This Multi-Use Concealer With Over 176,000 Reviews Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Amazon $9 See On Amazon Another tip for anyone who prefers not to wear heavy foundation: a few dabs of concealer may get the job done. “One of my favorite tricks is using a concealer to blur imperfections versus using an entire face of foundation, which can sometimes feel or look heavy,” Egan tells Bustle. This extremely popular multi-use concealer has over 176,000 reviews and is a perfect go-to for lightweight coverage using only one cosmetic. Its crease-resistant, hydrating formula can be used to conceal, correct, and contour. To get the most out of your concealer, Egan instructs, “Take a blending brush and apply a very small amount of concealer — barely a drop — and dab it on every spot you want to conceal. Lightly feather out with a brush, ideally not using any more product unless you absolutely need to. Oftentimes, you can finish with a setting powder and won’t need any other product for an even complexion.”

35 This Hairline Powder That Comes In 13 Shades For Fuller-Looking Hair BOLDIFY Hairline Powder Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re seeking fuller-looking, more va-va-voom hair, this hairline powder is a convenient and easy-to-use solution. “This product essentially works by filling in any gaps or areas where hair may be thinning, creating the illusion of a full and vibrant head of hair,” Cheng tells Bustle. “It's particularly useful for individuals who may be experiencing early signs of balding or those who have naturally fine or sparse hair.” The powder comes in 13 natural-looking shades and includes a puff applicator as well as a mirror. The formula is long-lasting (up to 48 hours) and is resistant to water, wind, and sweat, so you can feel confident that it will stay put.

36 A Pack Of Oil-Absorbing Facial Tissues To Provide A Matte Look Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues Amazon $7 See On Amazon These oil-absorbing tissues are helpful for anyone who’s trying to maintain a matte look throughout the day. “These handy little sheets can tackle oily skin without ruining your makeup, making them the perfect beauty tool to keep in your purse or bag,” Cheng tells Bustle. This pick comes in a healthy yet compact pack of 100 and each sheet is made of natural linen fibers with a choice of bamboo charcoal, rose, or green tea for added freshness. They maintain your matte ‘90s makeup look without the use of any powder (and you can use them on your makeup-free skin, as well).

37 This One-Step Brightening Primer That Color Corrects stila One Step Correct KITTEN Skin Tone Correcting & Brightening Primer Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you feel like you have to possess the skills of Picasso to make sense of color correctors, Stila’s One-Step-Correct Correcting & Brightening Serum is an affordable primer that does the hard work for you. Many people acquire some discoloration over time, according to Dr. Elaine F. Kung, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology — and that’s totally normal. Kung tells Bustle, “This serum contains green, peach, and purple hues that will neutralize red, purple, and sallow yellow skin discoloration. The serum not only camouflages the discoloration but also contains antioxidants that will help treat it too!” The formula contains a mix of 15 different vitamins, minerals, as well as antioxidants to help balance and soothe skin. Before adding makeup, apply a small amount of this serum to clean skin using your fingers and blend well.

38 An Under-Eye Cream That Can Make You Feel Like You Got 8 Hours Of Sleep Pure Biology Total Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $23 See On Amazon For less than $25, this powerful under-eye cream can help you feel fresh faced, energized, and ready to take on the world. “Using a brightening eye cream on the delicate skin around the eyes is crucial for helping the whole face appear brighter and more refreshed,” Dr. Alain Michon, the medical director at the Ottawa Skin Clinic, tells Bustle. In addition to brightening vitamin C, this nontoxic formula also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and antioxidant-rich baobab oil.