Destiny’s Child’s style has been largely unmatched. The quintessential pop and R&B girl group, their looks were always perfectly coordinated, though never matching. Styled by Tina Knowles and Ty Hunter, Destiny’s Child’s 2000s outfits always featured some kind of embellishment, bold prints, and bright colors.
They showed off just the right amount of skin by way of low-slung jeans, crop tops, and short shorts. But they also made a lasting impression on the red carpet when it came to glamorous gowns, silk skirts, and black-tie mini dresses.
The young women of Destiny’s Child — Beyoncé Knowles, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland — each had their own style signatures. Kelly always went for a short haircut and shorter hemlines to show off her legs. Beyoncé was all about her curves, in midriff-bearing tops or form-fitting dresses, complemented by golden blonde wavy strands. And Michelle kept her hair long and Black á la ‘90s icon Aaliyah, paired with pants looks that ranged from culottes to bootcut jeans.
From their embellished green Grammy Awards ‘fits to white sequin sets from the Hip Hop Awards, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane with the ladies’ best outfits from the 2000s — both on stage and off. And with early-aughts fashion trending right now, you might just pick up a styling tip or two for your 2021 wardrobe.