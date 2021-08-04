12 Times Dina Asher-Smith’s Beauty Looks Were Medal-Worthy

Beauty
The Team GB star’s nails and makeup are as on point as her track skills.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
While she may have been forced to pull out of the Olympic 200m after suffering a hamstring injury, Dina Asher-Smith is undeniably one of the best sprinters in the world. She already has an Olympic bronze and plenty of World Championship golds. And as well as her incredible sporting achievements, she has become a beauty icon around the world thanks to her bright and bold looks.
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images
During her time at the Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Asher-Smith has pulled out all the stops when it comes to expressing herself through makeup and nails. Perhaps her coolest look came in the form of this vibrant blue shadow and matching false nail combo.