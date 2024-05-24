Fashion is cyclical, which means trends come and go quite often — and designer bags with prominent logos are a prime example. However, unlike some of its counterparts on the market, Dior’s Book Tote proves it has the staying power of a true legacy bag.

Dior has certainly created its fair share of iconic purses, but few are quite as versatile or functional as the brand’s boxy tote. Logos aside, the surprisingly spacious interior will comfortably fit everything you need to get through the day — like your laptop, a change of shoes, or even in some instances a smaller bag.

Not only does this practicality allow the tote to work hard in your closet, when you think about the cost per wear, it also makes it well worth the investment.

The Book Tote’s Luxurious History

Eight years into her stint as Creative Director for Dior, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri has established quite a few brand mainstays — and the Book Tote is one of them.

“[It] was inspired by a drawing from 1967 that was produced by designer Marc Bohan and later pulled from their archives,” Fashionphile’s VIP Curator Jessica Henderson explains on the bags early beginnings. “Maria Grazia Chiuri later introduced the [design] as part of the Spring/Summer 2018 collection.”

Dior’s tote debuted in the signature ‘Oblique’ print, also known as the wallpaper ‘CD’ logo motifs that were especially popular in the brand’s Y2K era. Over the years, it would eventually be offered in a wide range of color-ways, prints, and materials (leather and denim, for example, are the most recent addition to the collection).

Courtesy of Dior

“The original embroidered version requires more than thirty-seven hours of work and 1,500,000 stitches to be completed,” Henderson adds. “The shape may be simple, but the overall design and exquisite craftsmanship encompass everything that Dior is known for.”

A year after the bag’s launch, Dior introduced a new ABC personalization service that allows shoppers to have their Book Tote custom embroidered with names and initials or add an adjustable strap to the bag.

Naturally, Celebrities Love The Book Tote

From the moment the Book Tote hit the market in 2018, it immediately became a favorite among the style set. It was nearly impossible to scroll through Instagram between 2018 and 2019 without seeing Dior’s Book tote on the arms of your favorite fashionistas — the majority of whom were celebrities. I’m talking models, singers and actors, alike. The bag was everywhere.

Early adopters of the bag include brand loyalists like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, both of whom have carried several different versions of the tote (with their names and nicknames on it) throughout the last six years.

Sofia Vergara and Shanina Shaik were both recently photographed carrying the bag. Vergara sported the Natural Cannage Raffia tote out in Los Angeles, back in April, while Shaik held the embossed calfskin leather version of the tote in Cannes last week. Both the ‘Modern Family’ star and the model styled their bags with jeans and a blazer, further perpetuating the old-money trend.

Other famous fans of the Book Tote include Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, and Priyanka Chopra. These A-listers have been seen toting the Dior bag around on several occasions — including while running errands and traveling — proving just how functional it truly is.

Wait, The Book Tote Costs How Much?!

The Dior Book Tote comes in four different sizes — mini, small, medium, and large — and seemingly endless colorways and prints. There’s an option for everyone, regardless of your lifestyle or what you plan to use the bag for.

As you can imagine, the price of the tote varies depending on which one you choose. The large and medium bags tend to stay somewhere between $3,450 and $3,800, while the mini retails for $2,350.

Of course there are always exceptions. So if you have your eye on, say, the Hat Basket bag made from all-natural fibers, it could run you anywhere from $3,900 to $6,400.

Secure The Bag