One thing about Doja Cat, she consistently gives the people what they want (read: a little bit of drama). In other words, she’s not afraid to take risks; In fact, she enjoys it. And never has this fact been more prevalent than at the 2024 Met Gala.

The Agora Hills singer upped the shock value, turning out a number of looks that left very little to the imagination. On Met Monday, she donned three separate ’fits — all of which put a saucy sartorial spin on otherwise mundane staples. She debuted risqué takes on the plain white tee, women’s panty hose, and even a simple bath towel.

Doja Cat’s Fresh Out The Shower Look

Doja’s campy theatrics were on full display Monday evening, starting with her Mark Hotel exit. She left wrapped in a Vetements towel, with another twisted atop her head.

The sparkly mascara streak makeup look — another slam dunk from the iconic Pat McGrath — gave onlookers the feigned impression that she just stepped out of the shower and was running late (which falls in line with the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme).

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images

Of course, the PVC pleaser heels and diamond jewelry were a give away that she’d soon be changing into a much more glamorous ensemble.

Her Wet T-Shirt Dress

Using the classic bait and switch, Doja arrived on the Met steps only minutes later wearing a floor-length T-shirt dress by the same designer. Thanks to a whole lot of hair gel, Doja looked like a winner in the most high-glamour wet T-shirt contest you’ve ever seen.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a red-carpet interview, Doja explained that her flower of choice was actually cotton, because it’s “the most-used.” She told Entertainment Tonight: “The white T-shirt is timeless and it felt very poetic to choose this. I knew it wasn’t going to blend in too much. I don’t like to blend in.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Super-Sheer After-Party Set

After the gala is the after-parties and, often, the outfits are just as good, if not better, than what was worn on the Met steps. Keeping in line with her theme of the night, Doja Cat wore barely-there Vetements: a mesh top and sheer tights with a tan thong underneath.

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD/Getty Images

NSFW, but so high-fashion.