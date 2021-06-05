As the world reopens and weddings, birthday parties, and vacations resume, you may be looking for something new to wear and make a good impression. Lucky for you, Amazon is home to cool looks that are surprisingly low-priced. From designer-inspired pieces that look convincingly high end to trendy picks, I’ve packed this list with looks that will stop traffic without spending too much. Check out these 40 dope outfits that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon.

If you’re dreaming of a tropical paradise, you’ll love the summery dresses and tops on this list. Even if you’re home in your backyard, you’ll feel like a million bucks when you make your entrance by the pool. Or maybe you are headed out on a dream vacation that costs a little more than you expected. Don’t worry, you can still stock up on Instagram-worthy outfits without doing any real damage to your bank account. Check out the blouses I included with flowy balloon sleeves or the sundresses that have intricate, expensive-looking details and a shockingly low price tag.

Chic tops, shoes, and dresses can add a little pep to your step, especially if you’ve been wearing sweatpants for the past year. But there’s no need to max out your credit card just to feel more confident — these incredible finds will keep you on-trend and on budget.

1 An Everyday Midi Dress With Pockets Amazon Essentials A-Line Midi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you close your eyes and imagine the perfect midi dress that you can wear every day for the rest of your life, there’s a good chance this is the classic style you’ll envision. It has an A-line silhouette, half sleeves, button closures along the front, and a drawstring waistband for a secure and comfortable fit. The pretty dress stops right below the knee and is made from soft viscose, so you’ll feel comfy and look on trend without spending a ton of money. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 8

2 A Layered Necklace That Looks Like Real Gold M MOOHAM Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add a little bit of sparkle to any outfit with this affordable layered necklace. It looks expensive since it’s plated in 14k gold, however, it’s just $15. The layered necklace has two paperclip chains, one measures 18 inches and the other is 14 inches, and both have adjustable 2-inch extensions so you can customize it to work with different necklines. The large hexagon pendant can be personalized in the letter of your choice for a luxurious accessory that your wallet will love. This necklace is free of nickel and lead and is made with high-quality brass.

3 The French-Inspired Straw Handbag For Every Day EROUGE Straw Handbag Amazon $19 See On Amazon Straight from the streets of Paris (or at least looking like it), this straw handbag adds flair to your everyday jeans and T-shirt look. It’s made from 100% natural straw and comes in a few similar shapes and colors (black or white, specifically). Its round handles make it simple to carry, whether you’re off to spend the day at the beach or doing a bit of shopping at an outdoor market. And, at less than $20, the price is impossible to beat. • Available Colors/Styles: 8

4 The Sweetest Slip Dress In Fun Prints Daily Ritual Georgette Slip Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon A slip dress is one of the most versatile must-have pieces in your closet, and while you couldn’t tell by looking it at it’s actually got a really nice stretch to it which makes it very comfortable. Pair it with heels and a statement necklace, sneakers and a cardigan, or go ‘90s retro and wear it over a T-shirt ala Rachel Green from Friends. However you decide to style this affordable dress, it won’t take long to realize you have a multitasking gem. And this one comes in six fun prints that include zebra, leopard, and confetti. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 6

5 A Pair Of Dressy Sandals For Less Than $20 Amazon Essentials Thin Strap Sandals Amazon $17 See On Amazon Everyone needs at least one pair of dressy sandals in their wardrobe that you can pull out if you’ve been invited to a party and have nothing to wear. And these slide sandals, whether worn with wide-legged jeans or a ruffled maxi skirt, add flair without breaking the budget. They have a comfortable block heel and are made with a faux leather upper, a breathable liner, and — the cherry on top: a supportive and thick memory foam insole that cushions feet . • Available Sizes: 5 — 13 • Available Colors: 3

6 A Breezy Nautical Number For Summer Days Angashion Button Down Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This button-embellished summer dress is easy to wear on those humid, hot days and will keep you looking stylish when you feel like sitting in from of an air conditioner and doing nothing. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and an elastic, open back with two roomy front pockets that add to its casual cuteness. And you can score it in 35 solid colors and prints like stripes, polka dots, and pineapples. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 35

7 The Playful And Professional Ruffle Blouse In Multiple Prints Angashion Cap Sleeve Ruffle Bouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re back in the office or out on the town, this cap sleeve ruffle blouse manages to toe the line between professional and playful, adding vibrancy to your look, while keeping it polished. This loose top has a ruffled collar and pleated flare hem and looks like perfection when paired with trousers, leggings, and shorts. It comes in more than 20 styles (including a more narrow silhouette), solid shades, and bold prints. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 22

8 The Minimalist’s Dream Maxi Dress With A Twist Amazon Essentials Front Twist Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This short-sleeve maxi dress is a minimalist’s dream come true because it lacks flash but makes a big impact thanks to details like a unique twist front along the V-neck bust. The dress feels flowy and lightweight, is made from viscose and elastane (so there’s plenty of stretch), and the bottom hemline cuts off right at the ankle so feel free to show off your cutest sandals. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 5

9 A Flirty Off-The-Shoulder Top With Bell Sleeves Asvivid Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $18 See On Amazon This festive off-the-shoulder blouse has statement three-quarter bell sleeves and a self-tie front, with a loose and comfortable fit that makes it a jazzy complement to a simple pair of white or blue jeans. This pick has more than 21,000 reviews, with more than a few reviewers noting that this blouse is so soft and comfortable. It comes in a variety of prints like stripes, polka dots, and florals and costs less than $20. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 25

10 This Dainty Gold Anklet To Add Flair To Any Look Barzel 18K Gold Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon As ‘90s trends are reborn, so is the resurgence of the dainty anklet. And this one boasts more than 8,000 reviews, a 4.6-star rating, and a ridiculously affordable price tag. Plated in 18k gold, the mariner chain is the perfect touch of glam to add to any outfit. It comes in three sizes for the perfect fit. • Available Sizes: 9, 10, and 11 inches

11 These Chic Crocodile Sandals With Metal Buckles find. Crocodile Buckle Sandals Amazon $18 See On Amazon These faux leather crocodile sandals look like they should cost a small fortune, yet they’ll set you back less than $20. The chic pair of slides features a 1-inch platform and resin sole and will make the perfect accessory for jeans or dresses. They have a cute metal side buckle and come in burgundy or black. One reviewer vouched for how high-end they appear and feel: “These look and feel super luxe and designer! The materials are all high quality and the shoes themselves are very comfortable.” • Available Sizes: 5 — 10 • Available Colors: 2

12 A Lace-Trimmed Tank To Pair With Jeans BLENCOT Lace Trim Sleeveless Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Some days you just want to throw a simple white tee over your jeans, but on those mornings when you’re feeling just a little fancy, but still want to be comfortable, this lace trim sleeveless blouse is an elevated everyday essential. It has a V-neckline trimmed in lace and a flowing fit. Its polyester and spandex construction make this piece lightweight and stretchy and it’s conveniently machine washable. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 12

13 These Retro Rectangular Sunglasses BUTABY Retro Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Another ‘90s staple: small, rectangular sunnies. This money-saving pack of two trendy pairs of sunglasses come in every color and print imaginable. They have non-polarized lenses and UV400 protection against UVA and UVB rays. They have earned nearly 6,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. • Available Colors: 23

14 This Retro ‘70s Chiffon Swimsuit Cover Up Hibluco Chiffon Swimwear Cover Up Amazon $22 See On Amazon Look like you’re about to relax poolside in Palm Springs, even if you’re hanging in your backyard on your day off, in this super chic ‘70s-inspired chiffon swimsuit cover-up. The cardi-style cover-up has an open front and side slits, with half batwing sleeves and a luscious floral print. It comes in extensive sizes and even more elegant designs like geometric prints, leaves, and animal prints. • Available Sizes: Small — 4X • Available Colors: 33

15 A 2-Piece Seamless Workout Set Hotexy Seamless Workout Outfit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Mixing and matching workout attire isn’t everyone’s cup of tea — not to mention athleisure purchases can really add up. Save yourself the time needed to put outfits together AND the money it takes to buy them with this one-and-done workout outfit purchase: a matching pair of seamless leggings with a sports bra. The set it made from moisture-wicking polyester and a high 15% of spandex and you can also score it as a bike shorts/sports bra set or long leggings with a cropped, long-sleeve workout top. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 34

16 The Trendy Tie-Dye Swimsuit With A Thrifty Price IBIZA VIBE Tie Dye Bikini Swimsuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon At just $19, this trendy bathing suit can be yours without going over budget. The sporty two-piece suit boasts an on-trend tie-dye print and has a scoop neck and thin adjustable spaghetti straps. It is wire-free and comes with removable pads — a rare find for such an affordable suit. The bottoms are high-cut and retro-inspired with cheeky coverage in the back and a decent amount of stretch. • Available Sizes: Small — Large • Available Colors: 3

17 A Charming Smocked Top For Your Next Park Picnic CILKOO Frill Smocked Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This frill smocked top keeps you cool and collected on sunny outdoor excursions without bearing all. The sleeveless crop top has wide ruffled shoulder straps, a smocked bodice, and a flared hem that cuts off at the hip. Offered in a charming floral print (as well as other solid shades and prints), it looks perfectly cute and flirty at your next picnic. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 16

18 An Animal Print Button-Down That Adds Polish ECOWISH Leopard Print Button Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s something so chic about merging a traditionally conservative design — the beloved button-down shirt — with a bold print like leopard. This animal print button-down is made from a combo of breathable cotton and low-maintenance polyester and features long sleeves and a V-neck lapel collar. Choose among 19 fun animal prints. • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 19

19 These Designer High-Rise Jeans That Are A Steal Gloria Vanderbilt High Rise Tapered Jeans Amazon $8 See On Amazon You might ordinarily be expected to pay more than $100 for a pair of designer jeans and not blink at the price tag. But these highly rated Gloria Vanderbilt jeans are so affordable and feature the same amazing designs you’ll find on more expensive pairs like a high-rise waistband, a tapered leg, and a blend of materials that include cotton, polyester, and elastane for stretchy comfort. They come in every classic denim shade imaginable, as well as a few fun hues like bold red, purple, and light blue. • Available Sizes: 4 — 24 (petite, short, regular, and long available) • Available Colors: 39

20 A Cheap Faux Leather Bag With 31,000 Reviews Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon This faux leather bag has been awarded more than 31,000 reviews for its style and amazing price tag (it costs less than $15). The purse has room for all of your stuff — even your laptop. It features a magnet closure and a long handle (plus an adorable decorative tassel) to compliment any look. It was named an Amazon #1 Best Seller and is available in more than 100 different colors.

21 This Flowy Pleated Skirt With A High Waistband MEROKEETY High Waist A-Line Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add this A-line midi skirt to your closet for less than you think and you’ll have a go-to outfit that always makes a great impression. This high-waisted skirt has an elastic waistband and comes in an abstract polka dot print with pleats. The material is lightweight and perfect for the office, vacation, or strutting down the grocery aisle. You’ll feel like a million bucks without having to spend it in this casual flowy skirt. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 13

22 A Designer-Inspired Dress That’s Budget-Friendly MYHEAT MH Drawstring Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sexy number is sure to turn a few heads — including yours when you see this price. The ruched dress is sleeveless with a trendy high neckline that makes it look like it walked right off the catwalk. The side of the dress has drawstring cords that can be tightened for a looser or more bodycon fit, depending on the look you’re trying to achieve. A few reviewers noted that it’s an affordable alternative for a trendy Princess Polly dress that’s much more expensive. • Available Sizes: 0 — 18 • Available Colors: 17

23 A Sexy Sleeveless Bodysuit ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $10 See On Amazon This black bodysuit is an easy way to elevate any outfit. The material is a nylon-spandex mix which makes it super soft and stretchy and the chest is lined, so it’s not only not see-through but it also makes the fabric look more luxe. If you think the pictures look too good to be true, don’t worry, it comes backed by thousands of glowing reviews and many users shared their own picks of just how good this bodysuit looks on. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 13

24 A Classic Leopard Midi Skirt That Looks Like Real Silk Soowalaoo Leopard Print Silk Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon A silk midi skirt is a staple for any fashion-forward closet, but they don’t come cheap. This affordable option has the same luxurious look and feel but at a fraction of the price. The secret? It’s actually made of satin silk — which is less expensive, easier to care for, and machine washable. Now you can stock your wardrobe with this classic piece without busting the budget. Dress this look up with a blazer and heels or wear it with a casual graphic tee and sneakers. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 1

25 The Affordable Hoops You’ll Mistake For Real Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These chunky gold earrings look like 14K gold but come with a much more affordable price tag. This trendy pair is available in three lengths: 20, 30, and 50 millimeters, as well as rose gold and white gold. But don’t worry — while the price is low, the quality isn’t: the pair is free of nickel and lead, and it’s hypoallergenic for sensitive ears. • Available Sizes: 3 • Available Colors: 3

26 This Fairy Tale-Like Dress For Summer Weddings R.Vivimos Ruffled Vintage Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon When wedding season hits, finding the perfect dress to wear as a guest can get pretty expensive. This romantic option makes a statement without spending a ton of money. It has an A-line silhouette, adorable ruffle details, and an elasticized bodice — which is appropriate for a beach, rooftop, or casual wedding, as well as any other dressier occasion. It has puffy sleeves and a stunning square neckline that carries through to the back of the dress. The polka dot pattern over the dress adds a subtle detail that makes it feel way more expensive than it really is. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 15

27 This Breezy T-Shirt Dress With A Bold Pattern Romwe Summer Beach Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon The perfect vacation dress doesn’t have to cost as much as your hotel stay. It can be inexpensive and stylish like this T-shirt dress. The plus-size dress is loose-fitting, with a classic scoop neckline and lightweight feel. It has short sleeves that are cuffed and a bold tribal pattern that looks expensive. It’s available in a handful of other patterns, as well as three-quarter sleeve options. • Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X Large Plus • Available Colors: 19

28 A Little White Tank Top You Live In This Summer KAMISSY Cropped Rib-Knit Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon This tank top — with its high neck, chunky hem, and cropped fit — looks similar to high-end versions that have become super popular recently, but it costs a fraction of the price. What’s great about this top is that it’s versatile enough to wear with anything and comfortable enough that you’ll want to wear it with everything. • Available Sizes: X-Small — Large • Available Colors: 19

29 An Asymmetrical Maxi Skirt That Looks High-End SheIn Asymmetrical Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Beach vacations are expensive but this flowy and asymmetrical maxi skirt will give you island vibes for cheap. The polyester blend skirt has an elastic waist and a high-low silhouette that shows off a little leg while keeping you cool. It has unique draping in the front and is available in 34 colors and patterns that will elevate your look, no matter where you spend your summer. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 34

30 These Vintage Sunglasses That Won’t Break The Bank SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Do you love a vintage look, but aren’t a fan of most vintage prices? These round sunglasses have more than 32,000 reviewers and a budget-friendly price tag. They feature composite frames and lenses that are non-polarized and offer UV protection. They’re shatterproof plus they have an adjustable screw bolt hinge at the temples to get a perfect fit. •Available Colors: 20

31 A Magazine Cover-Worthy Blouse That’s Less Than $40 SheIn Long Sleeve Ruffle Blouse Amazon $37 See On Amazon This high-fashion blouse has intricate details and a shockingly low price. The V-neck blouse falls slightly off the shoulder — a chic detail that makes it look like it has been pulled straight out of a fashion magazine. It also features a wrap at the waist, ruffles along the bottom hemline, and voluminous, puffy sleeves that make a statement without going over budget. This effortless top has earned more than 3,400 reviews and pairs well with jeans, skirts, or even leather pants. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 8

32 This Pair Of Cheap Jeans With A Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Good jeans aren’t cheap — or are they? These crowd-favorite skinny jeans are high-quality but affordable. They’ve earned more than 60,0000 reviews because they are super stretchy and feature a mid-rise waist. They're available in three inseams — 28, 30, and 32 inches — and have two functional back pockets and an elastic waistband. Pair them with a simple white T-shirt, cropped jacket, and ankle boots or ballet flats and take the town. • Available Sizes: 2 — 28, Standard or Plus • Available Colors: 8

33 A Chic Wrap Blouse That’s High-Quality Yet Affordable Romwe Off Shoulder Wrap Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This chic off-the-shoulder blouse is surprisingly affordable and well-made, according to reviewers. The blouse pulls on and has an asymmetric neckline and cross wrap that looks beautiful with jeans, skirts, or slacks. It has a ribbed knit texture, long-sleeves, and a slim fit that looks high-end. It’s just $24 and is available in a short-sleeve option as well. One reviewer noted, “I absolutely love this top! I was looking EVERYWHERE for an affordable white top for going out at night that had a unique look to it. The material feels nice and a bit thick, which I love.” • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 19

34 A Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit That’s Sexy SweatyRocks Criss Cross One Piece Swimwear Amazon $27 See On Amazon Who said one-piece bathing suits can’t be sexy? This budget-friendly suit has elaborate details that make it a total showstopper without breaking the bank. The suit features full coverage around your backside and an open back with criss-cross straps. The front has a plunging V-neckline and a belt at the waist that can be wrapped and tied in the front or back. There are three different ways to wear this suit, which means you really get your money’s worth. • Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 22

35 This Lacy Peplum Blouse With An Elegant Neckline TheMogan Cross Strap Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This lacy peplum tank looks like an expensive favorite from Free People, but it’s actually an affordable alternative from Amazon. It has adjustable spaghetti straps, a plunging V-neck, and a scalloped bodice adorned with intricate layers of lace and mesh, with an empire waistband and ruffled hemline — which all combine to create a designer look for less. It crosses in the back and comes with pads in the bust that offers medium support, so you can skip the bra if you choose. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 24

36 The Low-Cost Aviator Sunnies That Look So Fly Freckles Mark Vintage Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Time travel to the 1970s in these retro aviators that are as cool as it gets. The large square sunglasses are made from composite frames with non-polarized lenses that offer UV400 protection. They’re lightweight and so affordable that you can add an extra pair to your cart or opt for the two-pack just so you’ll never lose a pair and be without your new favorite sunnies. They come in a variety of lens and frame colors. • Available Colors: 14

37 These Faux Leather Belts That Look Designer SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon So many reviewers rave about how these faux leather belts elevate any look — so much that they’ve earned more than 11,000 reviews. This set comes with a brown and black belt, each featuring a double O-ring buckle that looks like a designer accessory. Wear it with jeans or on your natural waist to cinch a dress or an oversized tee — just be sure to check the sizing chart before you add to cart because they come in extensive sizes. They’re available in packs of two and three. • Available Sizes: Small — XXXL • Available Colors: 10

38 A Swinging Sundress With A Tie Front And Pockets VOTEPRETTY Front Tie Sundress Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you love the details of this sundress — which include a tie front and cool buttons along the skirt — order it in a few colors or patterns, since it’s available in 30 options, each with a killer low price. The cotton-blend dress is chic and comfortable, with adjustable spaghetti straps, a deep V-neck, a cinched waist, and a skirt that flows and stop right below the knee. This classic swing dress looks good with sneakers or heels — plus it has convenient pockets. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 30

39 The Statement Blouse With Dramatic Ruffled Sleeves Farktop Off Shoulder Flared Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This amazing off-the-shoulder blouse has major sleeves with a bell shape and ruffled tiers that make a huge impact, no matter how simple the rest of your outfit may be. The top is soft and lightweight and looks trendy paired with jeans, shorts, or even leggings. One five-star reviewer cited, “The fabric is great and it's really cool. Nice and stretchy. The bell sleeves are huge and dramatic. Just the way I like them lol. Need this top in every color.” • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 17

40 This Matching Yoga Set That’s Less Than You Think OQQ Seamless Yoga Outfit (2-Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a fortune on designer athleisure, thanks to Amazon. This dope matching yoga set comes with a high-waisted pair of shorts and a sports bra. It’s made with a nylon and polyester blend that wicks moisture to keep you dry and features flatlock stitching to prevent annoying chafing. Go ahead and get those squats in without worrying — these shorts are thick, opaque, and squat-proof. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 15