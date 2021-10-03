47 Dope Things For Your Home That Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon

When you’re considering home upgrades, it can be easy to dismiss certain products or changes outright because of the cost. And I don’t blame you for falling into that trap when you’re on a budget and want to save as much as possible. But to automatically assume you can’t afford the finer things in life would be a shame because there’s almost always a wallet-friendly solution available on Amazon. The online retail giant can help you find affordable home products that make a big difference on a tight budget. You might not know it, but your quality of life would actually be vastly improved by an electric wine opener or a high-pressure shower head — and neither of those will cost you more than $35 on Amazon.

To get you inspired, I’ve gathered together almost 50 quality products for your home that you would definitely expect to spend more on than you actually will. Now you can actually afford to outfit your kitchen with an affordable air fryer or to deck out your makeup station with these lights that will turn it into a Hollywood-style vanity mirror. There’s something for every room, and I practically guarantee you’ll find something to fall in love with by the end of the article. Keep reading to see all 47 of the dopest things on Amazon for your home that are way cheaper than they seem.

1 This Lock Turns Any Cabinet Into A Safe & Can Barely Be Seen From The Outside WOOCH RFID Locks Amazon $13 See On Amazon Maybe you’re renting out a room in your house or maybe you need to keep something out of reach of your kids or pets — either way, the most subtle and inconspicuous way to keep things locked in your cabinets is with this RFID lock. It installs on the inside door of any wood cabinet and unlocks only with a pre-programmed card. It’s perfect for storing sensitive documents, valuables, and family heirlooms.

2 A Sheet Of Window Privacy Film Has The Same Effect As Frosted Glass At A Much Lower Price Tag rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Frosted glass windows are a big investment, but you can get the same effect with window privacy film at just $10 a pop. Perfect for bathrooms, bedrooms, and entryway windows, the matte vinyl cling obscures direct visibility but still allows light to pass through the window. Cut it to size, and install it within a few minutes for increased privacy and protection.

3 This Cold Brew Maker Is Such An Easy Way To Make Your Own At Home Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $27 See On Amazon No need to haul yourself out of bed every morning to support your daily cold brew habit — you can make strong, delicious brews at home using the Bean Envy cold brew maker. High tech features like a precision cut filter and durable borosilicate glass make delicious cold brew with 70% less acidity than traditional iced or hot coffee. It’s easy to make, and you’ll save some money when you don’t have to sustain a daily coffee shop habit.

4 This Personal-Sized Air Fryer Can Cook Practically Anything You’re Craving Maxi-Matic Elite Gourmet Personal Hot Air Fryer Amazon $38 See On Amazon At this point, you’ve at least considered buying an air fryer, right? This personal-size fryer is the perfect affordable, introductory option: You can cook up to one quart of food in each batch, and the cooking components of the machine are even dishwasher-safe.

5 A Touch-Controlled Lamp With All Sorts Of Useful Settings Dott Arts USB Touch Control Table Lamp Amazon $29 See On Amazon This touch-control table lamp is so much more than a lamp: It has three levels of brightness, two USB charging ports, one two-prong outlet, and two slots for charging devices built into the base. Oh, and it turns on and off just by tapping the base. And that’s not to mention its sleek and slim design, which looks great on any desk, nightstand, or side table.

6 A Mini Griddle That’s Perfect For Cooking Solo Dash Mini Maker Electric Round Griddle Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you regularly making single-serving meals, you’ll want to try this mini electric griddle for quick, easy cooking. Use the round, nonstick surface to cook a single egg, a pancake, a burger, and so much more. It makes cleanup super easy and is compact enough to store even in tiny kitchens.

7 An Efficient Outlet Splitter That You Absolutely Need On Your Desk Or Nightstand TESSAN Double Electrical Outlet Splitter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give yourself some much-needed outlets in high-use areas with this double electrical outlet splitter. It offers three USB ports that offer optimized charging for different devices, along with two additional outlets. It’s slim enough not to block the other available outlet and is compact enough to take with you while traveling. It’s perfect for a spot like your desk or your nightstand, where you probably have multiple electronics plugged in at the same time.

8 This Four-Piece Ice Cube Tray Set Is A Major Upgrade From Your Typical Plastic Tray Yoove Ice Cube Tray With Lid and Bin Amazon $26 See On Amazon My freezer technically has an ice cube maker built in, but because I’m an iced coffee snob, I prefer smaller cubes like the ones this silicone ice cube tray makes. The BPA-free tray comes with four pieces: The tray itself, an airtight lid, a bin to store your precious cubes, and a scoop to get them out. The bin and tray can hold up to 36 ice cubes each, which is more than enough to support your coffee, mixed drink, or iced water preferences.

9 This 2-In-1 Sponge Rest & Dish Soap Dispenser Cuts Down On Kitchen Sink Clutter Bestseek Kitchen Dish Soap Dispenser Amazon $11 See On Amazon Condense the number of objects hanging around your kitchen sink with this dish soap dispenser. The two-in-one design holds soap in the bottom tray with a sponge rest on top, so you can squirt dish soap onto it without even picking it up. Just make sure to periodically dump the liquid from your sponge that deposits inside the dispenser, and you’ll have a tool that makes even doing the dishes fun.

10 A Solar-Powered Fountain For Birds To Bathe In AISITIN Solar Fountain Pump Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give the birds that frequent your backyard birdbath a treat in the form of this solar-powered fountain pump. It’s super easy to install (no pipes or plumbers required) and starts working in the sun within three seconds. Just rest it into a full bird bath in direct sunlight and watch your winged visitors delight in the spray.

11 This Magnetic Screen Door Closes Automatically Behind You & Keeps Bugs Out MAGZO Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $20 See On Amazon Screen doors can be complicated to install and unsightly: Instead, try this affordable fiberglass mesh alternative that takes only a few minutes to assemble. The magnetic closure down the center of the two screen panels means you can walk through the doorway hands-free, and your pets can let themselves in or out, without inviting bugs and other critters inside. It closes automatically behind you and is even windproof.

12 A Four-Pack Of Light Bulbs You Can Control With Your Smart Device TanTan WiFi Light Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you already have an Alexa or Google Home device in your house, then swapping out your normal lightbulbs for these WiFi-enabled smart bulbs is a no-brainer. Once they’re paired, you can group your devices and adjust the power and brightness with just your voice. You can also set timers and schedules for them to turn on and off automatically, which could even trim your energy bill.

13 An Electric Can Opener That Won’t Create Sharp Edges Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Automatic Can Opener Amazon $32 See On Amazon Hamilton Beach is one of the most trusted brands for kitchen tools and appliances on a budget, so it should come as no surprise that their automatic can opener has nearly 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Its sleek stainless steel design opens both pop-top and regular cans with ease after just one touch. Plus, it’s designed to open cans without leaving jagged, sharp edges you could cut yourself on. One reviewer wrote: “Very well designed, looks and works like a charm.”

14 This Toothbrush & Toothpaste Holder Keeps Your Bathroom Counter Organized Wekity Multi-Functional Toothbrush and Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keeping your bathroom counters a little more organized is all the persuasion you should need to invest in this wall-mounted toothbrush and toothpaste dispenser, which holds up to five toothbrushes in their own protected slots. It also has space for two tubes of toothpaste that hook up to an automatic dispenser, as well as four cups and some additional storage for other everyday toiletries. It mounts to the wall with a strong adhesive, making installation a breeze.

15 This Motion-Sensing Toilet Light That’s Colorful & Practical Aanrasey Motion Sensor Toilet Night Light (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon A motion-sensitive toilet light will not only delight your household, but it’ll also give you some much-needed light to do your business by in the middle of the night. It activates automatically when motion is detected, and you can choose from eight colors to illuminate your toilet bowl. It takes just three AAA batteries and fits over the rim of any toilet.

16 This Stylish Marble Wallpaper Easily Covers Your Walls & Counters Arthome Marble Paper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Even if you rent, wallpaper is still an option for you. Just opt for the self-adhesive variety like this marble contact paper. Use it cover walls, counters, or furniture; it’s much easier and cheaper than renovating or replacing items. Reviewers recommend using some kind of plastic card to help adhere the paper without bubbles or lifting.

17 This Milk Frother Will Seriously Upgrade Your Latte Game Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon In just a few seconds, a milk frother creates a rich, creamy froth made from milk or cream for a delicious homemade latte. It’s an easy, and dare I say fun, way to spice up your daily latte or cappuccino. Plus, it gives you a great reason to make coffee at home instead of paying a visit to your local coffee shop.

18 A Set Of LED Lights To Turn Your Bathroom Into A Real Vanity Chende LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon Makeup lovers deserve a dreamy vanity setup, and it’s easier than ever to achieve with the help of these LED vanity mirror lights. Ten dimmable bulbs adhere directly to whatever mirror you choose, then plug into the wall and cast 4000K light that’s perfect for applying makeup. You can adjust the brightness as needed, and they install in just a few minutes.

19 A Portable Water Flosser For Easier, Effective Oral Care H2ofloss Portable Water Flosser Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you have sensitive gums, then traditional string floss can be painful and irritating to use. That doesn’t mean you should skimp on your oral health though: Instead, try this portable water flosser, which effectively cleans between your teeth in a much gentler way. It removes all traces of food, and the battery lasts up to 15 days on a full charge, so you can easily take it with you on a trip. Five adjustable pressure settings mean it’ll make both your mouth and your dentist happy.

20 A Non-Slip Bath Mat That Exfoliates Your Feet While You Shower MontVoo Non-Slip Bathtub Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Most non-slip mats for your shower or bathtub adhere to the tub with suction cups, making them difficult to clean and to move around. This one sticks with plaid backings and stays in place, but it’s easy to adjust as needed. It’s made from a loofah-esque texture that gently massages and exfoliates your feet and offers a bit of support while you shower. Choose from three colors and two sizes of this mildew-resistant mat.

21 This Phone Case Lets You Watch TikTok Safely In The Shower URROY Waterproof Wall Mount Shower Phone Case Amazon $17 See On Amazon As a kid, I dreamed of outfitting my future shower with a waterproof box for my phone so that I could listen to music or watch videos to my heart’s content. Little did I know that this wall-mounted, waterproof phone case would later come into existence — and it has many uses beyond the shower too. Adhere it to your mirror while following along with a makeup tutorial, to the wall while you’re in a relaxing bath, or in the kitchen to keep your phone aloft while following a recipe. It’s compatible with many different types of smartphones, can be rotated 360 degrees, and is 100% waterproof.

22 This Sanitizer Made For Your Toothbrushes Protects You From Germs Mimore Toothbrush Sanitizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Did you know that every time you flush the toilet, it releases countless tiny germs into the air that potentially could land on your unsuspecting toothbrush? That fact alone is all you need to know before investing in this wall-mounted toothbrush sanitizer, which sterilizes up to four toothbrushes at once. It uses a UV light, which is up to 99% effective at sanitizing. It also doubles as storage, so you’re killing two birds with one stone.

23 These LED Backlights For Your TV Will Make Movie Night Pop InShareplus SolarLang LED TV Backlight Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only do these LED TV backlights look cool and set the mood for your next movie night, they can actually help improve the visual quality of whatever you’re watching. With 16 colors and four dynamic effects you can set to match the vibe of your favorite movie, show, and video game, these USB-powered lights also reduce eye strain. Reviewers recommend sizing up a little based on the size of your TV for optimal light placement and to get the most out of the effects.

24 A Security Camera To Keep An Eye On Your Home While You’re Away Blink Mini Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re on the market for a device to help you keep an eye on your pets or kids while you’re away, the Blink mini indoor security camera is a great option that only looks expensive. It pairs with your Alexa devices and sends an alert to your phone whenever motion is detected on camera. You can see, hear, and even speak to the people in your home via your phone or your screen Alexa device, and you can even store events in the cloud as needed.

25 These Motion-Activated Under-Bed Lights Will Save You From Stubbing Your Toe In The Middle Of The Night WILLED Dimmable Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you’re getting up in the middle of the night for the umpteenth time, your partner will thank you for installing these motion-activated under bed lights instead of turning on a bright lamp or overhead light. Perfect for parents, insomniacs, or light sleepers, these lights install directly under your bed with adhesive tape and turn on automatically when motion is detected. You choose how long they stay on — anywhere from 30 seconds to six minutes.

26 A Battery-Operated Desk Fan That’s Less Than A Foot Tall Misby Bladeless Small Desk Fan Amazon $40 See On Amazon At less than a foot tall, this bladeless desk fan is a powerful fan for its size. The battery-operated fan works great on a desk, nightstand, or other tabletop surfaces, and has four wind speeds to keep you comfortable for up to six hours. It charges with a USB cable and even has a gradient LED light to set the mood.

27 A Digital Alarm Clock With An Extra Large Mirror Display Sukeen Digital Alarm Clock with USB Amazon $20 See On Amazon Banishing your cell phone from your room at night can make a huge difference in your quality of sleep and is much easier after installing this digital alarm clock on your bedside table. The handsome mirrored display can be seen clearly up to 30 feet away, and there are three adjustable brightness settings so it doesn’t disturb your rest. And if you’re not quite ready to get up when your alarm goes off, simply press the snooze button for five extra minutes of snoozing.

28 A 2-In-1 Humidifier & Diffuser To Alleviate Dry Skin & More Mooka 2-in-1 Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon As we approach those long, cold winter months, you should stock up on this two-in-one humidifier now to save your dry skin, eyes, and sinuses. It works best in a medium-sized room (about 350 square feet) and can run for up to 21 hours continuously with little running noise. You can also use it to diffuse essential oils, refreshing the stale air inside and offering you all the benefits of aromatherapy.

29 These Oil Sprayers Make It Easier To Control How Much Oil You Cook With Aifusi Oil Sprayer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon By pouring your commonly-used cooking oils into these oil sprayers, they come out in a fine mist that is much easier to control. Use it to dust your salads, your meats, or your roasted vegetables with the perfect amount of oil, vinegar, lemon juice, and more, and refill the sprayer as needed.

30 This Electric Wine Opener Will Make You Look Bougie — But It’s Less Than $15 Cokunst Electric Wine Opener Amazon $11 See On Amazon Pop open your fanciest bottle of wine with ease using this electric wine opener, which looks totally fancy but is actually super affordable. Simply remove the foil wrapping on your wine, place the bottle opener over the cork, and press the extract button to remove the cork in one smooth motion. There’ll be no fumbling around with a corkscrew, and your friends are sure to be impressed by your wine connoisseur status.

31 An Ergonomic Garlic Press That Makes Mincing That Much Easier JASVIC Garlic Press Amazon $10 See On Amazon Garlic is a hero ingredient, so it only makes sense to really let its flavors shine with this garlic press. Designed with an ergonomic curved handle, all you need to do is place your peeled garlic cloves on a cutting board and rock the press over it back and forth. Scrape the remaining garlic off of the scraper, and enjoy your minced garlic in whatever you’ve got simmering on the stove. It’s made from anti-rust stainless steel, so it’s guaranteed to last for years to come.

32 This Over-The-Sink Dish Rack Takes Up No Counter Space & Looks Sleek Ahyuan Roll up Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Amazon $13 See On Amazon People with limited counter space will absolutely love this over-the-sink dish drying rack. The stainless steel rack rolls up neatly when not in use, and it sticks to the countertop on either end of your sink to hold freshly-washed dishes, produce, or hot plates. Your dishes and produce can drain neatly into the sink instead of into a plastic tray, and it looks way more sleek than traditional dish racks.

33 This High-Pressure Shower Head Will Make Your Shower Feel Like A Spa Every Day Taiker High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $34 See On Amazon A high-pressure shower head makes all the difference in your getting ready routine or unwinding after a long day. The rainfall-style stainless steel shower head also has a handheld option with a 60 inch-long hose, and you can choose to use one or the other or both at once. It’s easy to install on your own, and the kit includes everything you need to do so.

34 A Delightful, Cloud-Shaped Key Holder That Mounts To Your Wall TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon I can always get behind home decor that’s both adorable and functional like this magnetic cloud-shaped key holder. It mounts to the wall with adhesive, and has three powerful magnets inside to hang your keys or other small metal items. Use it in your entryway to hold keys, in your office to hold desk supplies, or anywhere else that strikes your fancy.

35 A Super Compact Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Night Light Amazon Basics 100ml Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $18 See On Amazon In addition to making your home smell like your favorite essential oils, this compact diffuser provides some soft, colorful lighting — perfect to use as a nightlight or before bed. It holds up to 100 milliliters of water and offers a continuous mist for up to eight hours or intermittent mist for up to 16 hours. There are seven colors to cycle through, and the diffuser automatically shuts off when empty for safety.

36 This Portable Sound Machine Will Get Your Baby To Sleep Practically Anywhere Frida Baby Sound Machine Amazon $30 See On Amazon Use this portable sound machine to soothe your baby to sleep anywhere and everywhere. Choose between five soothing sounds, from crashing waves to a heartbeat, and strap it onto a stroller, carseat, or crib for an instant nap time. There are three glowing nightlight settings, and it even comes with an auto shut-off option to save the battery.

37 This Full Set Of Satin Sheets Is Exactly The Kind Of Luxury You Deserve Niagara Sleep Solution Bed Sheet Set (4-Piece) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You know the feeling of rolling into bed fresh from a shower? Just imagine how much better that would feel on these silky smooth bed sheets. The four-piece set includes a deep pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillow cases with an envelope closure. The satin sheets look and feel luxurious and can even reduce friction on your hair and skin.

38 A Pair Of Blackout Curtain Panels To Help You Sleep In & Sleep Better NICETOWN Black Blackout Curtain Blinds Amazon $19 See On Amazon Complete your rest setup with these blackout curtain blinds, which block out up to 99% of outside light. Perfect for those of us who like to sleep in and take mid-day naps, the three-layer construction of these panel curtains prevents sunlight, street lamps, and other light from disturbing your precious rest. They’re constructed with a rod pocket and come in 23 colors to match the rest of your decor.

39 An Individually-Sized Coffee Maker You Can Use With Coffee Grounds Or Pods Mixpresso 2-In-1 Single Cup Coffee Maker & 14oz Travel Mug Combo Amazon $22 See On Amazon The Mixpresso personal-size drip coffee maker is perfect for making a quick cup on the go. You can use coffee grounds or a coffee pod to make a single 14-ounce cup of coffee in the included travel mug, and the machine automatically shuts off so you can walk out the door straightaway. The mug, lid, and filter basket are all dishwasher-safe, and the stainless steel mug is sleek and easily portable.

40 This Touchless Soap Dispenser Helps Reduce The Spread Of Germs Secura Touchless Electric Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Reduce the number of contact points in your home by installing this touchless electric soap dispenser next to all the sinks. It can be wall mounted or placed on the counter, and it dispenses the perfect amount of soap when you hover your hand in front of it. It holds up to 17 ounces of soap, so you won’t have to refill often to keep it running.

41 A Sliding Storage Cart With Four Tiers That Can Help You Organize Any Room In Your Home AOJIA Slide Out Storage Cart Amazon $33 See On Amazon Tiered storage carts like this black, four-tier option are your secret weapon when it comes to organization. You can use them practically anywhere in your home, from the laundry room to the bedroom, and slide it around as needed. It’s compact so it works even in small spaces and is made from durable stainless steel for lasting quality.

42 A Two-Pack Of This Powerful Toilet Spray That Actually Prevents Odors From Escaping Poo-Pourri Before You Go Toilet Spray (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Before you’re about to, ahem, do your business, spray a few spritzes of Poo-Pourri into the toilet. The powerful blend of essential oils forms a seal on the water in your toilet bowl, so less-than-pleasant smells won’t be able to escape. Each bottle has up to 1,000 uses, and there are two included in this pack so you can leave one at home and carry one with you for emergencies.

43 A Long-Lasting Electric Kettle With Some Innovative Safety Features Mueller Austria Ultra Kettle with SpeedBoil Tech Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tea lovers, rejoice: This electric kettle will get you sipping on your favorite brews in minutes. It holds up to 1.8 liters of water and is designed with heat-safe materials that are seriously durable. After boiling, it automatically shuts off after 30 seconds, and it also turns off if it detects that there is no water inside for safety. Use it for tea, oatmeal, coffee, pasta, ramen, and more.

44 This Compact Blender For Personal Smoothies La Reveuse Personal Blender Amazon $24 See On Amazon Making smoothies just got a little more convenient in this personal-sized blender, which holds up to 18 ounces of ingredients. It weighs just three pounds and is small enough to easily stow away after using. After blending, you can even remove the cup and drink out of it, saving you from the hassle of one more dirty dish.

45 An Extra-Large Water Filter Perfect For Big Households Brita Extra Large Filtered Water Dispenser Amazon $32 See On Amazon In many places the tap water isn’t safe to drink and bottled water can be extremely wasteful. Luckily, Brita makes an extra-large filtered water dispenser that filters out contaminants like chlorine, mercury, and copper. It holds up to 18 cups of water and dispenses great-tasting water. It fits neatly on your refrigerator shelf and just one standard filter will last up to two months.

46 This Sleek Cutting Board & Knife Set For Your Next Charcuterie Spread Casafield Bamboo Cutting Board & Knife Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Elevate your charcuterie spreads with this elegant bamboo cutting board and knife set, complete with a storage drawer and an outer rim for crackers, olives, fruit, and other snacks. It comes with four stainless steel utensils for slicing and spreading cheese, and both the board and their handles are made from sleek-looking organic bamboo. It makes a great housewarming or wedding gift, but the price is so affordable you might be tempted to get one for yourself too.