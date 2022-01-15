Dresses Under $35 That Are Sexy & Comfortable

In my humble opinion, dresses are an extremely underrated everyday style choice. I live in the Pacific Northwest, so wearing a dress isn’t always a practical choice for the weather. But when the rain clouds part, I love throwing on a sundress or casual bodycon to run errands, meet up with friends, or for a night out. Not only does it instantly look sexier than any pants and top combo ever could, but styling one piece instead of two or more? Ridiculously easy, not to mention comfortable. You’ll look effortlessly effort-full — is that a thing?

Maybe you’re on the same page as me, or maybe you’re the type to avoid wearing a dress at all costs. Either way, I’m here to help you find the dress you’ll want to live in 24/7. I’ll prove it’s not hard to find something sexy, comfortable, and budget-friendly — in fact, there are 40 such dresses here. Oh, all of these dresses come in at $35 or less, which is a win for your wallet.

No matter if your definition of sexy looks like this skin-baring mini dress or this sleek turtleneck number, there’s a little something for every style, every body, and every occasion. Pair these picks with stilettos or your favorite sneakers, because no matter what, you’ll wind up looking good and feeling better.

1 This V Neck Dress That Fits & Flares In All The Right Ways Kormei V-Neck Flowy Party Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon There are so many ways to wear this flowy V-neck dress, which features a cinched elastic waist, an asymmetrical silhouette, and elegant ruffles at the hem. Its longer length makes it appropriate for an office party or happy hour, or you can dress it up for date night or a vacation. Available styles: 38

2 The Bodycon Dress With 25,000 Five-Star Reviews LAGSHIAN Sexy Bodycon Midi Tank Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a dress you don’t have to overthink, this sexy bodycon tank dress was made for you. Less is more with this simple midi dress, which could be dressed up for the club with heels and hoops or dressed down for everyday wear with a jean jacket and low-rise sneakers. It’s stretchy, breathable, and fits like a glove, according to reviewers, which is why it has over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available styles: 43

3 A Classic Wrap Dress That Is So Breezy And Soft Berydress Women's Classic V Neck Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This V-neck wrap dress is a flexible piece that should be in everyone’s closet. The tie belt and draped waist are classic, chic additions to this dress, and it’s knee-length with 3/4-length sleeves to make it suitable for the office, family gatherings, parties, and more. The stretchy cotton blend fabric is soft and breezy to wear, so you’ll be comfy while looking so sleek. Available options: 24

4 This Throw & Go Maxi With A Dramatic Double Deep V Verdusa Casual Sleeveless Deep V Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon There are few things I love more than a deep V moment — especially if that deep V is even more dramatic in the back than the front. This casual sleeveless maxi dress has a double-cut plunging neckline and a flowy fit throughout, so it’s practically guaranteed you’ll be as comfortable as you are stunning. The hem is meant to graze the floor, adding to the drama of this garment. Available styles: 27

5 This Swinging, Sleeveless A-Line With Cute Cutout Details BELONGSCI Sleeveless Racerback A-Line Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re ready to party, so is this sleeveless racerback dress. This playful variation on a classic skater dress has small cutouts at the waist for a sexy yet casual look. It offers a high neckline and full coverage of the chest, with a shorter skirt that drapes beautifully and moves with you. Available styles: 28

6 A Simple Knee-Length Midi With Thoughtful Details PRETTYGARDEN Casual Long Sleeve Bodycon Party Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This long sleeve bodycon dress proves once and for all that even dressing in a more modest outfit doesn’t mean sacrificing style. You’ll stay fully covered from neck to knee, with an elegant tie waist detail and — best of all — pockets. It fits close to the body but isn’t skintight, so you can make this piece work for a wide variety of occasions. Available styles: 25

7 The Sweet Swing Dress That You’ll Want In Every Color Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Knit Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With sweet tiered ruffles at the sleeves and a flowy cut that moves with you, what’s not to love about this knit swing dress? And I haven’t even mentioned the pockets! Layer an eye-catching necklace over the top, and you’ve got a surefire recipe for looking and feeling stunning. One reviewer reported “I never wear it that I don’t get multiple compliments!” So prepare to feel flattered. Available styles: 13

8 This Lantern-Sleeve Dress That’s So Soft And Stretchy PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers absolutely love this lantern sleeve tie waist dress for work, photos, family gatherings, and other special occasions. One reviewer noted its versatile fit and styling options: “The wrap around the waist really helps with adjusting how you would like the dress to fit...You can pair this dress with so many different types of shoes based on the look you are going for,” they said. Not to mention with 25 color options and the soft, stretchy, breathable material, you’ll want one of these dresses in every hue for year-round use. Available colors: 25

9 This Dress That Has A Leg Slit For Days AM CLOTHES Party Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Get ready for a night you won’t remember in a dress you’ll never forget. This bodycon dress is sensual and sexy defined, thanks to a show-stopping deep V and strategic draping at the waist. Though this has tons of va-va-voom, you’ll stay comfortable in the soft, breathable fabric that pulls right on. Available colors: 10

10 This Babydoll Dress That Is Hippie Chic Defined Happy Sailed Flowy Square Neck Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon You’ll be a hippie chic vision in this whimsical flowy square neck dress, complete with long bubble sleeves and a loose, babydoll fit. Made from lightweight chiffon, this summery frock pairs well with a simple layered necklace and sandals for a beach day or just a beach-inspired day indoors. Available options: 20

11 This Timeless Dress That Is A Wardrobe Must-Have Mokoru Basic Pencil Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s nothing quite like a dress that’s effortlessly sleek and never goes out of style, like this pencil dress. This is the kind of basic that should be in everyone’s wardrobe — you’ll never regret purchasing that’s equally appropriate at a job interview as it is on a first date or a day running errands. It comes in an array of solid shades including basic black and brown as well as vibrant violet and sunny yellow, all of which give you complete creative freedom to dress it up or down. Available colors: 20

12 This Flowy Dress That Will Never Go Out Of Style R.Vivimos Summer Half Sleeve Ruffled Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you took the best of medieval-style dresses and made them fit for the 21st century, this half-sleeve ruffled dress would be the result. The elasticized bodice, empire waist, and long flowing skirt are reminiscent of times long gone, but the overall effect is elegant and devastatingly romantic. Be sure to take in all the details, including puff sleeves cinched with elastic you can wear on or off the shoulder, ruffles lining the neckline, and a subtle Swiss dot print throughout. Available colors: 15

13 A Versatile Midi Dress That You’ll Go To Again And Again Hotouch 3/4 Sleeve Fit and Flare Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon One reviewer called this fit and flare midi dress a “must have,” while another called it “versatile,” and I can’t help but agree. The empire waist begins to flare at your ribcage, swinging out until it reaches just below the knee. It’s a classic midi you’ll go to again and again, whether you’re just lounging around the house, going into the office, or hanging out with friends. Available colors: 26

14 A Calf-Grazing Turtleneck Dress That Is So Sleek Daily Ritual Rib Long Sleeve Turtleneck Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon For a streetwear-inspired look that’s still work-appropriate, this ribbed long sleeve turtleneck midi dress is the way to go. It has a close-to-the-body fit and medium weight fabric that makes it ideal for layering, but you’re still covered from neck to mid-calf. Available colors: 9

15 An Elegant Cocktail Dress With A Unique Shape KIRUNDO Elegant Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This ruched bodycon dress has it all: An off-the-shoulder neckline, tulip hem, and cinching throughout the bottom for a unique shape that’s fun to style. Perfect for your next cocktail party, the top part of the dress can be draped normally or off-the-shoulder, so this easily transitions from day to night. Available colors: 6

16 This Midi-Length Pencil Dress That Has Pockets Moyabo 3/4 Sleeve Round Neck Pencil Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you like the loose-on-top, fitted-on-bottom style but are looking for something a little more classic, try this 3/4-sleeve round neck pencil dress. It’s perfect for a comfortable and sleek back-to-the-office look, and with the right accessories, you could even dress it up for a wedding or party. The top fits loosely but not oversized, while the skirt fits close to the body and has two pockets(!!) to stash your phone or other small items. Available colors: 13

17 This Ruffle Maxi Dress That You’ll Want To Live In Off The Shoulder Ruffle Party Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This maxi dress is giving me all the beach vacation vibes. Between the collarbone baring neckline, perfectly-draped ruffles, and the leg slit, you’ll want to plan a tropical trip just to pack this dress, but honestly, you can wear this anywhere. As if this casual dress wasn’t already cute enough, the deep pockets on the side are the icing on the cake. Available colors: 19

18 A Button Up Shirt Dress That’s More Than Meets The Eye Spoliagon Women Cotton and Linen Shirt Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This shirt dress is ideal for work or play. You’ll love throwing on this billowy, cotton-polyester blend dress as often as you can. This relaxed fit dress has seemingly endless styling options that work for any season. Pair it with a belt for a fit-and-flare effect in the summer, wear it buttoned up with tights in the fall, or throw open the buttons and layer it over a tank and jeans for a dramatic, head-turning winter look. Available styles: 9

19 A Pencil Dress That You Can Wear Any Time, Any Place Floerns Short Sleeve Bodycon Pencil Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon As a kid, I used to mock any magazine that described a look as “goes from day to night,” but now I find myself describing this short sleeve pencil dress exactly that way. How the table turns. Nonetheless, this high neck bodycon is a wardrobe staple; it has a just-snug-enough shape that goes from the office to happy hour in no time. Available options: 10

20 This Ruffled Dress That’s Ready For A Party ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress $32 See On Amazon You’ll be a vision in this off shoulder mini dress. With a classic fit-and-flare silhouette with a refreshing ruffle neckline and sleeve, it’s short, summery, and stunning. One reviewer, who wore it to a bridal shower, wrote that she got tons of compliments and “felt like a million bucks in it!!!” Available colors: 4

21 A Faux Wrap Mini Dress That Gets Tons Of Compliments WEEPINLEE Long Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Party Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about this long sleeve ruffle wrap dress. The high neckline is perfect for layering with jewelry, the tie waist and ruffled hemline add dainty details, and the long sleeves with a subtle puff are the icing on top of the cake. According to reviewers, wherever you choose to wear this dress, be prepared for tons of compliments. Available colors: 14

22 This Summery Maxi Dress That Delivers On Comfort & Style HUSKARY Casual Sleeveless V Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Slide this sleeveless V-neck maxi dress on for a romantic look in an instant. This vacation-ready maxi dress has a bit of spandex in the fabric, giving it a little bit of comfy stretch. This dress is complete with a side slit and pockets, which makes it one of those rare garments that’s comfortable, practical, easy-to-wear, and sexy. Available styles: 40

23 This Mini Dress With An Adjustable Length MiiVoo Ruched Drawstring Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This drawstring mini dress deserves a spot in your closet purely for its versatility. It has long sleeves, a bodycon fit, and a side drawstring to adjust the length of the hem. Slide the drawstring up to adjust the ruching and make a club-appropriate fit, or slide it down for a longer, more casual daytime look. Available options: 16

24 An Elegant A-Line With A Surprise In The Back Lark & Ro Half Sleeve Cut Out Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Much like Billy Ray’s mullet, this half-sleeve cut out dress is business in the front, party in the back. The funnel neck and slightly flared skirt give way to a petite keyhole cutout in the back, showing off your shoulder blades and propensity for polished style. You’re sure to look poised and ready to party, especially when paired with a statement shoe. Available colors: 2

25 A Faux Wrap Dress That’s As Comfortable As It Gets BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon You’ll get the feel of your favorite T-shirt in this super soft ruched bodycon dress. The wrap-like silhouette features an asymmetric hem and a cut that’s comfortable and figure-hugging but won’t ride up throughout the day. Pair it with tall boots to dress it up, or with simple sneakers for a casual around-town look. Available styles: 35

26 This Timeless Silhouette With A Turtleneck Twist KEEDONE Long Sleeve Casual Turtleneck T Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sometimes you just can’t beat the classics, which this swing dress most certainly is. It’s made from soft rayon fabric and has a simple silhouette with some chic touches including a long sleeve and turtleneck. Available in chic black as well as 11 other solid colors, this dress can be paired with jeans or worn as-is, depending on your comfort level. Available colors: 12

27 An Artsy Lightweight Mini Dress That Has Considerable Stretch ONEYIM Floral Long Sleeve Casual Mini Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon A picnic in the park or a stroll through a museum? Anything is possible in this floral long sleeve mini dress. With ruching throughout the bodice and off-the-shoulder statement sleeves, it’s got considerable stretch, which makes it comfier than other dresses with a similar shape. Available styles: 14

28 This Sleeveless Dress That Doubles As A Comfortable Coverup Acelitt Sleeveless Hollow Out Twist Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The knotted cutout just below the bust of this sleeveless twist bodycon dress adds texture and visual interest, but because of the ruched skirt and completely covered back, this dress is still super easy to throw on and go, especially over a two-piece swimsuit in the summer. One reviewer wrote: “It’s super soft, very comfortable, lightweight, breathable material, stretchy and forgiving.” What more could you want? Available options: 27

29 A Midi Swing Dress That Comes In Tons Of Cute Prints Angashion Bohemian Spaghetti Strap Button Down Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Florals? For spring? That’s exactly right. This button down midi swing dress comes in a variety of floral prints (and stripes and solids), perfect for an easy-breezy casual outfit that will make it look like you tried way harder than you actually did. Fitted in the bodice with a slightly flared, calf-grazing skirt and buttons from top to bottom, it’s easy to dress this piece up or down for transitional weather. Bonus: It even has pockets! Available styles: 32

30 This Mermaid Maxi That Fits Like A Glove OLUOLIN Racerback Mermaid Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Channel your inner Ariel in this racerback mermaid dress (tail not included). The back cutout and fitted shape really take the cake of this milky soft, stretchy dress that you can just pull right on and be ready for the day. Best of all, it clocks in just under $30, so you can splurge on accessories. Available styles: 21

31 A Velvet Mini Dress That Will Make You Feel Like Royalty SOLY HUX Cowl Neck Velvet Mini Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Between the early ‘00s-reminiscent neckline and the curve-hugging shape, you’ll be the talk of the town in this velvet mini dress. The spaghetti straps on this slinky number are adjustable, so you can modify the fit to suit your comfort and your body. Available options: 11

32 This Knit Sweater Dress With Understated Elegance MEROKEETY Ribbed High Neck Midi Sweater Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Upgrade your winter wardrobe with this ribbed sweater dress, which has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. The high neck and midi length are professionally appropriate, and you can easily wear it with boots and a scarf on your day off. Stretchy and soft to the touch, the ruffle details at the sleeves and hem add a nice finishing touch. Available options: 14

33 This Knee-Length Dress That Is Adaptable & Easy To Style Missufe Women's Long Sleeve Casual Sundress Amazon $30 See On Amazon With adaptable ruching around the mid-section, this long sleeve dress is a popular choice among Amazon reviewers. Commenters praised this dress for its thick but not-too-thick stretchy fabric that lets you wear shapewear or a lacy bra underneath without revealing your undergarments. The solid colors and simple silhouette make this a great base piece to style an outfit around. Available colors: 12

34 This Soft & Sexy Dress That’s Meant For Date Night Pink Queen Long Sleeve Bodycon Sheath Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keeping things simple but still want to show a little skin? This long sleeve sheath dress has a cheeky crescent-shaped cutout in the front accentuating your waist but keeping you covered from neck to knee otherwise. One reviewer wrote: “Fits nice, not see through, hugs just enough to not show undergarments. I will definitely buy another color!” Available styles: 14

35 A T-Shirt Dress That You Can Lounge Or Work In POPYOUNG Long Sleeve Casual T Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This long sleeve T-shirt dress is so easy to wear, you’ll want to reach for it every single day (and because it comes in 32 different colors and patterns, well, you can). The slightly-flared dress has a bit of spandex in it for super comfy stretch, and it can be cinched at the waist with a belt, or worn loose for movement and comfort. Available styles: 32

36 This Midi Bodycon That’s Anything But Basic XXTAXN Bodycon Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon On its own or as underneath a jacket, this long sleeve bodycon will stop traffic. With a subtle scoop neck and fitted silhouette, this simple-yet-effective dress stretches to hug your body. Let the dress speak for itself with just a pair of stilettos and matching bag on a night out, or add a a sleek overcoat for cooler weather. Available options: 9

37 This Lightweight Dress That’s Built For Travel Romwe Print Beach Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon From poolside to the boardwalk, this printed beach dress will make you look and feel like a globetrotter. It goes with saying that this is a great vacation piece. It’s easy to layer over a swimsuit, throw on for a museum tour, or dress up for dinner out. It has an eye-catching, hippie-inspired print, and a loose fit that’s breezy and elegant always. Available styles: 8

38 A Chiffon Maxi Dress That Is Romantic AF Nuofengkudu Chiffon Deep V-Neck Printed Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Rise to the occasion, whatever it may be, in this elegant chiffon maxi dress. In spite of the romantic floor-length skirt, this dress is breathable and comfortable thanks to the lightweight material. With exquisite draping, a deep V neckline, and a large selection of bold colors and prints at an affordable price tag, this dress is a no-brainer for formal events. Available options: 30

39 A Swingy Sundress With Mesh Overlay Romwe Summer Spaghetti Strap Slip Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon The two dainty straps that crisscross at the back of this slip-like sundress are the kind of thoughtful details you never knew you needed. An A-line hem and a mesh overlay gives this dress movement, so it works well for both formal events and casual outings. Available colors: 40

