Dressy Shoes Don't Have To Be Painful — & These Comfy Pairs Under $35 On Amazon Are Proof

Listen, I’ve definitely fallen victim to shoes that were more cute than comfortable — and lived to regret it. With the myriad of options the Internet has to offer, however, there’s no reason you can’t have both... Especially for events where you might be standing (or dancing) for hours on end.

For occasions when you can’t commit to grueling dress shoes — which, for me, is most days — I’ve rounded up a list of elegant, easy alternatives for every kind of shoe. You can style any of the pairs below for both your upcoming events and day-to-day dressing. Keep scrolling for the most comfortable dress shoes for women on Amazon — and then thank me later.

1 And A Knitted Ballet Flat That’s Ultra-Breathable Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These ballet flats are a must. They’re designed with a durable mesh knitted upper that allows for plenty of airflow throughout the day, and a PVC outsole that’s lightweight yet super-durable. They’re conveniently foldable so you can pack them in your bag, plus they’re so airy you’ll likely forget you’re even wearing them. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 21

2 These Barely-There Ballet Flats hash bubbie Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Listen, you need these hash bubbie ballet flats for the upcoming season. The uppers are woven from skin-friendly mesh (say goodbye to chafing) that feels lighter than a feather. The breathability makes for dry and cool feet, while the linings are softer than your favorite sweater. They come with extra padding thanks to the thermoplastic rubber soles, and have a sturdy (yet slight) heel. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

3 Glossy Heeled Oxfords With Vintage Appeal Odema Heeled Oxford Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon These faux leather Oxfords are easy to wear, with a menswear-inspired professional chicness. Featuring a heel just over two inches, the low-level height gives you extra sturdiness. Plus, the cushioned pig leather insole guarantees you can wear them all day long while still being comfy. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 11

4 An On-Trend Sandal With Memory Foam Amazon Essentials Thin Two Strap Heeled Slide Sandal Amazon $33 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, every season is sandal season. These strappy heels come with a classic block, breathable lining, and five millimeters of memory foam lining the insole so they literally form to your foot. Plus, they feature a non-abrasive topline so you won’t have to worry about skin irritation. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 3

5 The Buttery Leather Loafers With A Cult Following VenusCelia Loafers Amazon $23 See On Amazon With nearly 20,000 ratings, consider this your sign to purchase: The foolproof loafers you’ve been searching for. These top-rated shoes are crafted with genuine leather uppers and a grippy rubber “pod” outsole. Reviewers raved about how “extremely comfortable” they were, confirming both their padded insoles and cushiony feel. Choose from nearly 50 colors, and you’ll be repurchasing these in no time. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 45

6 A Chic Heel With Memory Foam Padding Mysoft 3-inch Dress Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon Trust me when I say you need this heel in your life. Let’s just start with the fact that it has a memory foam insole so you’ll feel super comfortable wearing them. In addition, they have an elastic belt woven right into the middle strap that makes it easy to slip on and off. The three-inch heel is the perfect height for a dressed-up look with a steady step, and the vegan leather it’s made from will stand the test of time. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 7

7 Some Sturdy Booties That Are Timelessly Chic DREAM PAIRS Black Ankle Wedge Booties Amazon $28 See On Amazon Can we take a moment of silence for how cute these wedge booties are? Made of vegan-friendly materials that mimic supple leather, there’s a hidden inner zipper for an easier time taking them on and off. An adjustable side buckle will hold your ankle in place and the 3.9-inch heel gives you a dressier lift with more stability than stilettos. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

8 A Retro-Inspired Heel With Great Traction Dunes Faux Wood Block Heeled Buckle Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon These faux wood heels are giving 70s realness. They measure 3.5 inches, so they provide plenty of added height, but the stretch gore and foam padded insole ensure comfortable support. The side buckle adds a nice touch of style while also being adjustable for the perfect fit, not to mention the non-slip bottom is extra grippy so you won’t have to worry about slipping. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 6

9 The Lightweight Loafers With Memory Foam Zuwoigo Lightweight Mesh Loafers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Cute meets cushy as soon as you slip on a pair of these loafers. Crafted for maximum breathability, these Zuwoigo shoes were developed with a knit mesh that moves with your feet and highly elastic EVA outsoles. The soft memory foam give you some extra cushion and forms to your foot with each step. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 12

10 These Platform Oxfords That Are Water-Resistant DADAWEN Platform Oxford Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon Need an elevated alternative to sneakers? These platform lace-ups have water-resistant leather uppers, an Oxford design, and wingtip perforations. They feature thick, shock-absorbing soles for maximum stability and a versatile look that pairs well with any outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 11

11 A Comfy Wedge For When You Can’t Commit To Heels Olivia K Low Wedge Heel Pump Shoes Amazon $32 See On Amazon These heels combine a pump and a wedge, meaning style and comfort all in one shoe. (Cheers to that.) It has a classic round toe and a wearable heel that stands at 2.5 inches. If you’re looking for something that isn’t neutral, you can opt for a bright color, metallic, or leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 16

12 Sleek Ankle Booties With Endless Styling Possibilities Stillieve Closed Toe Low Block Heel Ankle Booties Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’ve had a hard time finding comfortable all-weather that work for you, then these ankle booties might be the ones. Featuring an almond toe, non-slip outsole, and side zipper that makes them easy to get into — these are a no-brainer buy. The sturdy block heel measures 1.4 inches, which make them perfect for dressing up, plus the tassel gives a nice subtle design detail. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

13 These Super-Soft Knitted Ballet Flat Shupua Dressy Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $21 See On Amazon Around here, a ballet flat is always a good idea. These flats in particular really redefine comfort. With an ultra-bendy non-slip sole and a knitted mesh upper that lets your feet breath, these flats are an absurdly good deal for just $21. They’re made with soft lining that won’t irritate your skin, and feature a darling little bow that elevates their look. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 21

14 The Catwalk-Inspired Sandal That’s Still Going Strong N.N.G Chunky Braided Sandal Heels Amazon $30 See On Amazon For so many seasons, the runways were loaded with designer braided sandals just like these. If you want the same look, opt for these N.N.G. heels. With a thick two-inch block heel for a stabilizing feel and a vegan-friendly material that resembles leather, these look like they should cost three times the price tag. Pair them with jeans or a dress and you’re all set. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 24

15 Eternally Stylish Lace-Up Ballet Flats YIBLBOX Ankle Tie Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These pointed-toe ballet flats offer an elevated design and an easy lace-up style that securely hugs the ankle. The soles are both wear-resistant and slip-resistant, and the cushioned heel measures a mere 1.5-centimeters for comfy all-day wear. Pair these with your favorite pair of jeans or a flowy skirt and you’re ready to face the day. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 6

16 A Statement Flat With Major Embellishment QXCGDYXT Bow Rhinestone Flats Amazon $32 See On Amazon These definitely aren’t your average flats. The shoes are crafted with all-over embellishments that highlight the statement bow design. They’re elegant yet easy to wear, with a capped toe and the anti-skid rubber sole that’s equally as durable as it is comfy. Opt for these when you want to dress things up more than a little bit. Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

Available colors: 6

17 A Rhinestone Ballet Flat For Cocktail-Hour Sparkle DREAM PAIRS Rhinestone Ballet Flats Shoes Amazon $38 See On Amazon Looking for a ballet flat that turns heads? For occasions that require a little glitz and glam, these eye-catching rhinestone flats are made with an ultra-flexible rubber sole and feature a latex cushioned footbed for extreme comfort. Any outfit is a statement outfit when you wear these. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 4

18 A Faux Leather Slip-On Sneaker Soda Sneaker Amazon $38 See On Amazon Effortless slip-on sneakers for under $30? Count me in. With elastic paneling to make taking them on and off a cinch — plus a thick 1.5-inch sole for all-day wear — you can’t go wrong. They’re fabricated from supple faux leather and suede, which makes them soft to the touch, plus they come in a variety of neutral colors that you can dress up. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 21

19 These Airy Ballet Flats In Dainty Lace Greatonu Round Toe Lace Ballet Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon These lacy flats are the perfect solution to any black tie events you need a shoe for. The soft leather insole makes it easy to avoid sore feet, while the breathable lace design is both functional and fashionable. (They also have a crisp white color available if you’re a bride and refuse to wear heels on your big day.) Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 8

20 A Classic Sandal With An Elevated Look The Drop Monika H-Band Slide Flat Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon This sandal looks like it’s from a designer brand. The faux leather sole is complimented by the metallic colorway and intricate multi-strap structure. The outsole is made of thermoplastic rubber (which means they’ll be easy to keep clean) and the style is versatile enough to pair with anything from dresses to denim. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 20

21 A Comfy Kitten Heel With A Pointed-Toe Stunner Pointed Toe Low Heel Dress Pump Shoes Amazon $31 See On Amazon These kitten heels are the epitome of comfortable chic. The low two-inch heel gives you some dressy height that’s still walkable, while the non-slip sole ensures good traction. The flexible fit and cushioned rubber insoles guarantee ultimate comfort and the classic style makes them perfect for the office or a brunch date. Available sizes: 3 — 9.5

Available colors: 28

22 Sporty-Chic Ankle Boots With Sleek Lines Adokoo PU Leather High Top Ankle Booties Amazon $29 See On Amazon These booties are game-changing. They have zippers on both sides to hold your ankle in place, feature a slight platform that gives a little lift, and are made of a waterproof polyurethane faux leather upper. The grippy soles are anti-slip , and the sleek design levels up any outfit. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

23 An Office-Approved Statement Mule MUSSHOE Pointed Toe Mules Amazon $33 See On Amazon Fair warning: Your workwear line-up will never be the same after these mules. A lightweight rubber sole with extra cushion — in this rich bright red tone, no less — has never looked better. Featuring a knotted design and a scant heel, these are the perfect plus-one to a boardroom-ready blazer or a straight-legged slack for your next day at the office. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 21

24 This Lightweight Flat With Floral Perforations FRACORA Floral Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These dainty flats are so cute I want them in every color available. They’re ultra-breathable thanks to the cutout design and highly flexible on the foot so you can wear them all day without a second thought. They’re the perfect addition to a casual look for your next lunch out or an office-friendly outfit. They stretch easily to your foot (they’re so bendable they fold into a ball) and feature a soft lining to ensure no irritation. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

25 An Easy — Yet Elegant — Chunky Heel TOP Moda Chunky Heel Amazon $23 See On Amazon All the height of a heel without any of the pain, brought to you by the perfect sandal. These chunky heels by TOP Moda are designed with a lightweight structure and a 2.75-inch block heel for stability. The ankle strap keeps your foot securely in place and the timeless silhouette is so easy to style. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 67

26 A Bow Ballet Flat For Dressier Occasions SAILING LU Bow-Knot Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon In case it wasn’t abundantly clear by now, flats don’t have to be boring — and these certainly aren't. They feature soft linings that won’t chafe your skin, anti-skid soles, and ergonomic arch support. The cozy footbed gives you some extra cushion and the bow design makes it perfect for those dressier occasions. Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

Available colors: 45

27 A Manolo-Worthy Mule With Sparkly Rhinestones VYKF Pointed Toe Rhinestone Mules Amazon $31 See On Amazon I saw these mules and immediately added them to my cart. If you can’t stand stilettos but insist on a dressier business-appropriate shoe the next time you’re in the office, look no further. Slip into these rhinestone embellished flats, designed with a pebbled sole for maximum grip. They also offer arch support padding that’s suitable for being on your feet all day. From “9 to 5” and beyond, you won’t want to take these off. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 10

28 Preppy Boat Shoes That Are Featherlight Betrue Lightweight Slip-On Boat Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon A great alternative to sneakers? These boat shoes. They have breathable mesh knit uppers in an array of timeless and seasonal hues, from black to blush pink. They also debut an anti-slip rubber sole for those wet sidewalks and a (technically) laceless closure which makes them easy to get on and off. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

29 A Foldable Pointed Flat That’s Undeniably Convenient Silky Toes Foldable Flat Ballet Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you commute to work, you might want to consider getting these foldable flats. They’re perfect for on the go and even come with a dust bag you can keep in your tote. They’re designed to fold up so they’re great for compact spaces, plus the anti-slip sole and cushioned interior make them equally as cute as they are comfy. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 6

30 A Quilted Flat That’s Peak French-Girl Style AFEETSING Round Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $21 See On Amazon I must admit, I have at least three pairs of AFEETSING ballet flats. They’re comfy, they’re cute, they’re delightfully affordable... I can’t ask for much more than that. Featuring a sponge lining that’s meant to absorb sweat on sweltering days, and a thickened insole for added arch support, I highly recommend adding these to your cart as soon as possible. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 24

31 A Pointed Loafer That Looks Super-Expensive FEVERSOLE Loafer Flat Pointed Fashion Slip On Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you need a little pep in your step but want to sidestep the pain of high heels, opt for these loafers. The pointed toe gives a modern yet timeless structure to the shoe and the rubber sole provides some added cushion. They also have a non-slip sole for any slippery sidewalks. Wear these to work and you’ll be the talk of the office, especially if you opt for an embossed faux leather like this mock croc. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 50

32 A Fun Color-Block Flat You’ll Wear Season After Season BABUDOG Pointed-Toe Memory Foam Flat Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon Ever wear a shoe that feels like it was made for your foot? If your answer is “not lately,” try these flats immediately. They have a knitted upper that comes in both solids and sophisticated prints with a small pull tab at the heel that makes sliding them on easy. The memory foam padding aids in comfort if you’re on your feet a lot and the rubber sole is ultra-durable. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 32

33 A Minimalist Loafer You Can’t Go Wrong With Obtaom Pointy Toe Loafers Amazon $19 See On Amazon Polished, pretty, and practical, these loafers are a dream come true. They have a pointed toe cap that offers a flexible fit and a durable rubber sole that wears well. The subtle metal hardware give you an elevated look, while the sliver of heel pads every step. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

34 These Lug-Sole Chelsea Ankle Boots To Substitute For Sneakers Soda Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you’re running errands or out to lunch with friends, these Chelsea boots are a stylish yet comfortable choice. Designed with elasticated side paneling that stretches to hug your ankle and a chunky sole for maximum stability, you can pair these with jeans or a dress and be ready for the day. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 8