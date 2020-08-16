Flowy dresses and sweats can be great and all, but when I’m in an adventurous mood, I toss my foolproof frocks to the side, and turn to statement-making blouses. These super cute dressy tops on Amazon check all the boxes, too: They’re chic, comfortable, and feature unique accents like cutouts, bows, and sheer sleeves. But most importantly, none of these tops costs more than $35 — because I’m a firm believer that looking and feeling good shouldn’t cost you your savings.

When shopping for dressy blouses, keep the following in mind:

Material: For dressy tops, you should aim for fabrics that are a bit more formal but still comfortable and versatile. Stretchy nylon, flowy chiffon, and satiny materials (which are more affordable than silk and require less upkeep) are all worthy options. But don’t count cotton out just yet. The breathable fabric is an excellent way to stay cool in the summer, and with a clever design, can be just as flashy.

Whether it’s statement sleeves, sparkly embellishments, or a unique silhouette, a quality dressy top offers something a little extra something that makes it stand out from your trusty everyday shirts. Fit: Before hitting "add to cart" take a quick look at customer reviews for feedback on the way the item fits, and whether or not it's true to size. (Getting the right fit is always the trickiest part of online shopping.)

I’ve rounded up a good number cool dressy tops on Amazon for you to peruse. Shop for your next meeting, brunch, happy hour, or Zoom date below.

1. The Party Blouse With Sheer Sleeves

The life of any party, this sheer sleeve blouse is a made from a lightweight, stretchy blend of polyester and spandex that makes it comfortable to wear all night long. A mock neck and keyhole detail at the back round out the beauty, and — bonus — those breezy tulle bishop sleeves will help keep you cool in sweaty situations. This elegant number is available in black, burgundy, and white.

Available colors: black, burgundy, white

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2. The Chiffon Blouse That's Sexy & Polished At The Same Time

Buttoned up enough to wear under a blazer for work yet sexy enough for a night out, this leopard print chiffon blouse will tap into your fierce feline power. Subtle ruffling drops down from the shoulders and the pussy-bow detail makes for a cute cherry on top. It's made from 100% polyester and is available in several other colors, styles and prints, including a daring snakeskin.

Available colors and styles: 7, including yellow, green, snakeskin, and leopard print,

Available styles: 0X Plus - 5X

3. A Striped Blouse With An On-Trend Bow Accent

A perfect option for sunny days and brunches, this one-shoulder blouse features a ruffled cap sleeve and an oversize bow that cinches at the waist. With subtle striping, the pullover top is made from a polyester-spandex blend and has a concealed side-zip closure. It comes in several color options, including a Cape Cod-worthy pale blue and white and the flirty pink and white pictured here.

Available colors and styles: pink, blue, red, white

Available sizes: X-Small - 4X

4. This Draped Blouse That's A Minimalist's Dream

When you're aiming for something subtle and elegant, turn to this loose-fitting chiffon top. The sleeveless blouse is made from a lightweight polyester-spandex blend and is draped in front to make you feel like a Greek goddess. It comes in five muted shades which go with just about everything, so you don't have to think twice before throwing it on for date night or happy hour drinks.

Available colors: five

Available sizes: Small - 2X-Large

5. A Galactic Mesh Shirt For Serious Sparkle

Do your best David Bowie in this sheer mesh top sprinkled with glittery silver stars. Made from nylon and spandex, it's super lightweight and has just the right amount of give. Pair this loose-fitting option with your favorite denim and ankle boots, and you'll be ready to rock and roll.

Available colors: eight

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6. The Top You Can Dress Up Or Wear Casually

Comfortable, relaxed, and polished, this scalloped top offers major versatility. The polyester-spandex top can be taken from a daytime lunch to a night out. It features long sleeves, a scalloped hem, and a sash-tie belt that cinches at the waist. Better yet? You can get it in more than 20 colors, and it's even available in a short-sleeve version.

Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small - 2X-Large

7. A Gorgeous Satin Wraparound Top

Make a statement in this satiny wraparound blouse with oversize florals and a tie waist. Made with polyester and a touch of spandex, the blouse features a V-neck and flowy sleeves that fall to the elbows. It's the next best thing to wearing your favorite expensive robe, and it's available in dozens of colors and patterns.

Available colors: 34

Available sizes: 0X - 4X

8. This Off-The-Shoulder Boho Dream

Dare to bare some shoulder in this chiffon bell-sleeve shirt that's straight out of the Summer of Love. Fully lined and made from a soft polyester and spandex, it's got bell sleeves and an elasticized top to keep it comfortably in place.

Available colors and styles: 12, including black, yellow, rose, and light blue

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

9. An Adorable Button-Down With A Peter Pan Collar

Sweet as pumpkin pie, this button-down blouse is a little bit formal and a lot of fun. The semi-sheer top is made from 100% polyester and features an embellished peter pan collar, ruffled elastic cuffs, and black contrast detailing. Plus, it comes in several colors, so you can find just the one that works for you.

Available colors: 8, including green, khaki, and navy blue

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

10. A Flowy Blouse That Will Go With Everything

This flowy blouse is easy, breezy, and effortless. Made with fully lined chiffon, it falls below the hips, and features a V-neck and balloon sleeves. It's available in a wide array of colors and patterns. Try it with just about any pair of slim pants or a pencil skirt.

Available colors and styles: 22, including red, white, and rose pink

Available sizes: Small - 2X-Large

11. A Floral Top For All Seasons

This pretty mock-neck top is a perfect example of why subtle florals are a perennial favorite. Made from lightweight, non-stretch polyester, the pullover blouse boasts three-quarter lantern sleeves and an autumnal color theme that's ideal for rocking on a brisk day with your favorite chunky knit cardigan. There are also versions in soft green or sky blue.

Available colors: nine

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

12. A Fresh Take On The Asymmetrical Top

I’m all for a modern top, so this one-shoulder blouse immediately found its way into my cart. The pullover top in a crisp cotton blend features an asymmetrical neckline and a single lantern sleeve with three buttons at the cuff. Before buying, note: the fabric does not offer any stretch, so be sure to check your measurements for the best fit.

Available colors: one

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

13. The Dressy Tank Top That'll Have You Sparkling All Night

There's nothing quite like a dressy tank top with sequins when it comes time to up the wow factor. The sleeveless top is made from stretchy polyester and features a breathable mesh lining and slits at the hemline. It's fully embellished with sequins at the front and the back, so you'll be shining bright like a diamond no matter what the festivities. Choose from six colors.

Available colors: six

Available sizes: X-Large - 6X-Large

14. The Blouse That Doubles As A Work Of Art

An optical illusion work of art, this dressy evening top features a scalloped hem and a dazzling, hollowed out fishnet detail. Made from breathable polyester and spandex, it has a keyhole closure in back, and one shopper loved it so much, she went back and bought another: “Received the black top today. In love! Just what I needed. Perfect length, great fit and quality material. I went back and ordered a white one as well.”

Available colors: two

Available sizes: Medium - Large

15. A Backless Top That'll Turn Heads

This backless top is business in the front, and all party in the back. The polka-dot shirt features a high turtleneck design, a slight puff at the shoulders, and a tie closure at the base of the open back. While the polyester fabric is lightweight, keep in mind that it doesn't offer much stretch. Choose from three polka-dotted colors, a leopard print, or a peasant-style version with puffed sleeves.

Available colors and styles: black, green, & burgundy polka dots, leopard print, multicolor floral print

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

But Also: A Tuxedo T-Shirt (Because Who Can Resist?)

When all else fails (or when you're just ready to unwind at the end of a dressed-up night), throw on this classic tuxedo T-shirt. Made from pre-shrunk cotton, the slightly fitted shirt comes in basic black as well as a whole slew of other colors, including bright orange — perfect if you're in the mood to emulate Lloyd Christmas.