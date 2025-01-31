Dua Lipa Exposed Her Undies In A Totally See-Through LBD

Dua Lipa’s fashion month is finishing on a strong note. On Jan. 28, Lipa turned heads at Paris Haute Couture week as she sat front row at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show while donning a massive hair bow that took the coquette trend to new heights. And her love affair with the French luxury house is far from over.

On Jan. 31, Chanel released its latest film campaign starring Lipa as the face of the new Chanel 25 handbag. In the video, the “Illusion” singer sports a mix of classic looks and trendy ensembles, including an LBD that left little to the imagination.

Dua’s Sheer LBD

In the campaign, Lipa struts through the streets of New York City while singing along to “She Drives Me Crazy” by Fine Young Cannibals as she carries a black leather colorway of the handbag in tow. She then experiments with a cream handbag before changing her look completely.

Feeling fresh in her new ‘fit, Lipa catwalks down a hallway in a chic all-black ensemble that, at first glance, resembles a co-ord. Upon further inspection, though, it becomes clear that the two-piece is actually an LBD with a buttoned cardigan and attached midi skirt.

Adorning the sheer black number is an embroidery pattern that creates a see-through diamond motif throughout the dress. But not even the gorgeous silver embellishments on the waist, sleeves, and skirt, or the stunning navy blue suede Chanel 25 colorway can distract from the fact that Lipa’s semi-transparent dress left her black bra and matching undies on full display.

As if the outfit weren’t spicy enough, the skirt also featured a major thigh-high slit that allowed Lipa to show even more skin.

She Wore A Bra As A Top

What’s better than one exposed bra? Two.

Prior to changing into the sheer LBD, Lipa sports a black tweed blazer — a Chanel staple — layered atop a black bra during her jaunt through NYC. Once indoors, she sheds the jacket to let the sleeveless crop top have its moment.

She Revived The Canadian Tuxedo

If you thought her naked looks were the most controversial thing she wore in the campaign, think again. During a montage at the end of the film, Lipa can be seen wearing a divisive Canadian tuxedo complete with feather-printed light wash denim top and matching trousers.

Only Dua Lipa can make a Canadian tuxedo high fashion.