Dua Lipa Had Five Outfit Changes During Her Glastonbury Set

Dua Lipa’s powerhouse performance at Glastonbury Festival on Friday was one to remember for many reasons: the crowd of almost 100,000 people, the surprise appearance of Kevin Parker from Tame Impala, and the lineup of hits from the singer’s decade-long career. But she also brought some truly unforgettable sartorial moments with her five different grunge-inspired looks.

Dua Lipa’s Leather Mini Dress

Lipa arrived on stage in a custom black leather mini dress by Chrome Hearts, featuring some of the brand’s classic punk elements like a studded belt, cutouts on the side, and silver safety pins embedded throughout the dress. The singer played up the grunge feel of the look with fishnet tights, a dark brown lip and stacks of silver chains.

It was an emotional night, as the singer told the Glastonbury crowd that she “manifested” this moment on stage. “I’ve written this moment down and wished for it and dreamt it and worked so hard,” Lipa said on Friday. “Little me would just be beside herself right now.”

Dua Lipa’s Lace Slip Dress

Leather turned to lace in Lipa’s first outfit change, when she showed up again in a gray Versace slip dress with black lace detailing. The outfit changes reflected the tone of the show — the second act of Lipa’s four-act set was more stripped down, with just Lipa and the band performing, but the throughline of grunginess was kept with the deconstructed silhouette of the dress.

All of Lipa’s looks were styled by Jahleel Weaver, who has worked with fashion it girls like Rihanna for years. Weaver said that he had about a month to prepare the five custom outfit changes for the festival, basing them around Lipa’s set. It was “such an important moment” in the singer’s life, he said, so custom outfits were imperative to match the weight of the moment.

“There has been no compromise,” he told British Vogue. “I really wanted it to be a portrayal of who she is and where she’s at to set the overall attitude of the show: young, strong, cool, sexy.”

Dua Lipa’s Sequin Shorts

Act three went more casual as the singer came back in a cropped graphic baseball tee, a vintage find that Lipa paired with fingerless leather gloves. On the bottom, she wore red and black chainmail shorts paired with two crystal-accented belts by Michael Schmidt. The shirt paid tribute to Shakespear’s Sister, one of Glastonbury’s first-ever female headliners in 1992.

Dua Lipa’s White Skirt Set

Lipa’s finale look closed out in an outfit that encapsulated the vibe of the set — a white, two piece tank top and skirt set by Acne Studios design. The outfit drew on some of the elements throughout the show, studded with crystals with chain and leather details. The skirt was made to look like a few t-shirts tied together, while the top gave the illusion as though it were partially tucked into a black lace bra layered on top of the shirt.

Of course, Lipa has already established herself as a fashion icon during her time in the spotlight, partnering with brands like Versace, Mugler and Puma. She became a global ambassador for YSL Beauty in February, having been the face of the Libre fragrance since 2019.

Dua Lipa’s Black Halter Top

Just when you thought the fun was over, Dua Lipa had one more Houdini-like trick up her sleeve. The singer reappeared for her encore look in a sparkly black halterneck bodysuit and studded leather shorts designed by Loewe. Fun and sexy, she paired the final outfit with custom Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots in a matching black leather with lace up fronts. Weaver said he wanted it to feel like a throwback to the first look. “When she put it on she was like: ‘This is how I want to end the show. I want this to be the last look that people see,’” he said.