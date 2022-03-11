MENU
Celebrity Style
The Hottest Looks From Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa brought it
all
.
YouTube/ Megan Thee Stallion
By
Jamie Feldman
March 11, 2022
YouTube/Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa
debuted the music video
for their bop “Sweetest Pie” on Friday. The video is a vulva-inspired delight for the senses, but the fashion takes the spotlight. From sheer corsets and thong bodysuits, here are the hottest looks.
YouTube/ Megan Thee Stallion
Corsets are abundant in the “Sweetest Pie” world, including in this this powder blue ensemble that looks like it came straight out of a
Bridgerton
fantasy.
Tap
SEARCH
CLOSE
Entertainment
See All
TV & Movies
Books
Celebrity
Music
Streaming
Style
See All
Fashion
Beauty
Celebrity Style
Wellness
See All
Health
Relationships
Self
Life
See All
Astrology
Tech
Food
Travel
Rule Breakers
Originals
Shop
Video
Beautopia
Choose an edition:
US
/
UK
Newsletter
About
Archive
DMCA
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.