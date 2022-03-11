Celebrity Style

The Hottest Looks From Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa brought it all.

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa in sheer bodysuits.
YouTube/ Megan Thee Stallion
By Jamie Feldman
YouTube/Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa debuted the music video for their bop “Sweetest Pie” on Friday. The video is a vulva-inspired delight for the senses, but the fashion takes the spotlight. From sheer corsets and thong bodysuits, here are the hottest looks.
YouTube/ Megan Thee Stallion
Corsets are abundant in the “Sweetest Pie” world, including in this this powder blue ensemble that looks like it came straight out of a Bridgerton fantasy.

Tap