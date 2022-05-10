Dua Lipa is Vogue’s latest cover girl — an appropriate move, given that she’s one of the biggest pop stars and style icons on the planet right now. And true to form, the “Levitating” singer is sporting a bold, nearly-naked look for the appearance.

Lipa donned a sheer Prada dress and bare feet on the cover. Perched delicately on a black chair, she's the picture of artistic elegance, wearing a misty, blue-gray tank top and black panties. On top of that, she then layered a see-through, mesh dress with ethereal netting at the bottom. With her raven-colored tresses slicked back into a bun, Lipa also wore silvery eye makeup to match her futuristic ensemble.

Naturally, the 26-year-old Brit took to Instagram to share the super chic photoshoot, along with a sentimental caption.

"thank you @byjenwang for your words and for capturing me at this very point in my life. Showing every side of me,” Lipa wrote. “I’m so grateful to have this cover to remind me of my most transformative year so far, where I feel I have moved and changed tremendously on a personal level. Feeling stronger in myself, proud of the journey it took to get me here and grateful for all the support I’ve received along the way. Thank you to the wonderful Vogue team for this moment i’ll never forget."