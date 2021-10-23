Sometimes the difference between a good outfit and a great one is little more than a few smart accessories. A little sparkle or a bold pop of color are simple ways to take your looks to the next level. Best of all — these extra touches can be done with minimal effort. Check out these 43 easy ways to make your outfits look way better.

On this list, you’ll find a variety of Amazon’s best accessories — from hats to jewelry. These simple additions can take your outfit from blah to bombshell in a snap. I’ve included classic accessories like a two-tone chain watch, a set of hoop earrings, and statement sunglasses — all of which are must-have accessories for any modern wardrobe. You’ll find stackable rings, a gold anklet, and an all-occasion layered necklace.

I’ve also included some accessories you may not have considered, like double-sided fashion tape (your best friend when a fashion disaster hits), opaque tights to transition your summer favorites to cooler weather, and undergarments that are supportive yet invisible. These basic additions to your wardrobe provide endless new ways to style the clothes you have and love. It’s that easy.

1 This Two Pack Of Belts With A Double-O Buckle SANSTHS Faux Leather Belt with Double O-Ring Buckle (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This neutral faux leather set of belts comes with a brown and black belt, each featuring a classic double O-ring buckle. And, for less than $20, this price is hard to beat. They’re available in black, white, khaki, and leopard, with gold or silver buckles, and will complete the simplest of outfits, even jeans, and T-shirts.

2 These Ray-Ban Alternatives That Instantly Up Your Look WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sunglasses are an instant outfit-maker, and many shoppers dubbed these Ray-Ban alternatives, citing their classic styling and high-end quality. The sleek metal frames are fitted with non-slip silicone padding at the nose and temples so you can be comfortable all day. Meanwhile, their shatter-resistant polarized lenses offer 100% UVA and UVB protection while simultaneously eliminating glare.

3 This Cleaner That Makes Your Shoes Look Brand New Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This shoe cleaner is perfect for keeping those white sneakers sparkling. The formula, which is the #1 bestseller in “shoe cleaners,” comes with a cleaning brush and can be used on any material that can get wet including leather, vinyl, suede, and canvas. You only need a little bit of the cleaner to see a huge difference. Gently scrub off any scuffs or dirt from your shoes to have a brand-new-looking pair.

4 The Mockneck Bodysuit To Layer Under Your Outfit MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mock-turtleneck bodysuit is the perfect way to transition your favorite summer looks to fall and winter. Just add it under your favorite dresses or T-shirts for extra warmth that’s extra trendy. It’s made of stretchy and smooth cotton and spandex and is fitted throughout the sleeves and the body. Wear it with a skirt or pants without worrying about it coming untucked. It snaps between the legs with two buttons and is available in solid colors and funky patterns like tie-dye and animal prints. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 24

5 This Cozy Blanket Scarf That’s Multipurpose American Trends Plaid Blanket Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon This blanket scarf is Amazon’s choice for “scarves for women” because it’s versatile and warm. The soft and smooth cashmere-blend scarf comes in one size and is oversized to be worn in many different ways such as a shawl, a wrap, a blanket, or a mat to picnic on. This plaid print is cozy, however, it’s available in 25 patterns, each complemented by a fringe hem. Best of all? It’s only $14.

6 This Seamless Push-Up Bra That Looks Invisible Fruit of the Loom Seamless Wire Free Push-up Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon The base of any cute outfit is the right undergarments and this seamless push-up bra is both supportive and comfortable. It has built-in bottom bump padding to light and shape your breasts without any annoying wires. The seamless design keeps the bra discrete under clothing and the front adjustable straps are convenient. •Available Sizes: 34B —40D •Available Colors: 9

7 These Opaque Tights To Wear Under Dresses And Skirts No Nonsense Super-opaque Control-top Tights Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add these opaque tights to your favorite summer dresses and you'll be able to wear them all year. This pair is made of nylon and spandex so they’re extra stretchy without being see-through, plus the material regulates your temperature to keep you comfortable all day. They feature a control top that has a wide waistband that stays in place. Wear them with your favorite dress or skirt for extra warmth or to dress up your look. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 10

8 A Fabric Shaver That Makes Your Sweaters Like New Conair Battery Operated Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon This battery-operated shaver will remove those stubborn fuzzies on your sweaters and hats to make you look more put together. The defuzzer has a large, two-inch shaving surface and three settings to control the length of your snip. The rechargeable device is small, compact, and portable, and it even comes in five color options.

9 An Expensive-Looking Solitaire Pendant To Impress Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Round-Cut Swarovski Zirconia Solitaire Pendant Necklace Amazon $24 See On Amazon Is your look missing something? How about a little sparkle that won’t break the bank thanks to this Swarovski cubic zirconia crystal. The solitaire pendant is subtle and sophisticated with an 18-inch gold-plated chain that can be adjusted by two inches. This simple accessory elevates any look, from workwear to a formal gown.

10 The Jeggings That Earned A Cult Following No Nonsense Stretch Denim Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon They look like jeans, but feel more like leggings — and they go with everything. That’s why reviewers can’t stop wearing these jeggings. They have two stitched faux front pockets and fly, plus two functional back pockets. They’re stretchy and made of a soft cotton blend that has a mid-weight thickness. Pair them with an oversized graphic tee, a sweater, or a crop top. This pair has earned more than 26,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 3

11 A Large Tote Bag That Goes With Any Outfit Nodykka PU Faux Leather Tassel Shoulder Purse Amazon $11 See On Amazon Finding the right tote bag that can do it all can be a challenge. You want a bag that can complete your look whether you're running errands with the kids or headed to a big meeting. Not only is this purse big enough to hold a laptop, small makeup bag, and a water bottle, but the faux leather material gives it a modern vibe that looks expensive. At just $18, this bestselling purse has, no surprise, earned more than 16,000 reviews.

12 This Press-On Nail Kit That’s Easy To Use At Home KISS imPRESS Color Press-On Manicure Amazon $7 See On Amazon Press-on nails are the easiest way to give yourself a manicure at home — and this set is Amazon’s #1 Bestseller. The navy press-on gel nail kit comes with a prep pad, mini file, cuticle stick, and 30 fake nails. The super-hold adhesive won’t chip or smudge and they’re waterproof. Choose from 24 different shades to fit your mood.

13 These Playful Hair Scarves That Transform Your Look Aileam Hair Scarf Scrunchies (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t let a “bad hair day” ruin your morning — I have an easy solution: just style your hair using one of these colorful hair scarves. This pack of 12 comes with scrunchie-style hair scarves in a variety of colors and patterns. Choose from florals, polka dots, and stripes in a number of fun, fashionable colors. Add one to your hair and tie it in a bow or let it hang down along your ponytail.

14 A Double-Sided Lint Brush To Remove Pet Hair Evercare Magik Lint Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Eliminate lint from your look before you head out the door with this super easy magic lint brush. The two-sided red velvet brush is reusable and removes debris such as dust, lint, and pet fur with ease. The ergonomic handle is comfortable in your hands and either side can be used to clean clothing, furniture, bedding, or curtains.

15 A Cross-Body Bag That’s Stylish And Functional Isabelle Multi Pocket Crossbody Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon This is your go-to errand-running bag, and get this — it’s actually quite adorable. The crossbody bag has a large pocket and two smaller pockets with enough room to carry your wallet, phone, keys, hand sanitizer, and makeup. The faux leather material and gold-tone hardware look high-end, but this bag is less than $16. There’s even a hidden pocket inside the large, fabric-lined pocket.

16 This Slouchy Beanie For Cozy Accessorizing REDESS Slouchy Beanie Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether it's chilly outside or you’re just between hair-washing days — you can never go wrong with a slouchy beanie. This oversized cable knit beanie is the ultimate cozy accessory that looks just as cute with leggings and a sweatshirt as it does with wide-leg jeans and a blouse. It’s so affordable and comes in 24 colors ranging from bold and bright to neutral shades.

17 This Clothing Steamer To Remove Wrinkles Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Don’t show up with wrinkled clothing, invest in one of these mini clothes steamers that has more than 55,000 reviews. It heats up in seconds and holds enough water to steam for 15 continuous minutes, plus it boasts a nine-foot extension cord, making it easy to steam wherever you roam. The steamer is small enough to fit in a suitcase so you can take it when you travel.

18 The Bra Clips That Hide Unsightly Straps Thsinde Bra Strap Clips (12 Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Hide those annoying bra straps when you’re wearing tops like tanks with these bra clips and holders. The affordable pack of 12 comes with clips and holders in black, beige, and white. The plastic clips put straps together at the center of your back, keeping them hidden so your outfit can be the center of attention. Adjust them up or down to get the perfect fit, even with older and stretched-out bras.

19 These Stirrups That Keep Your Pant Legs From Bunching Loosco Elastic Pant Clips for Boots (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re slipping into rain boots or knee-high fashion boots, you want your pant legs to stay in place. These adjustable stirrups ensure your pant legs never bunch up, which can look sloppy and feel uncomfortable. This pack comes with four elastic straps with anti-slip clips on each end. Attach them to the hem of your jeans and run the elastic under your foot.

20 The Button Extender That Makes Your Jeans Fit Better ZEFFFKA Denim Extender Button Amazon $9 See On Amazon Your favorite jeans just got comfier with one easy fix: a button extender. This denim extender is made of 100% cotton and comes in an assortment of washes to blend with your jeans. This extender adds up to 2-inches to the waist of any kind of jeans with a button closure. One pregnant reviewer noted, “I wish I had found these earlier, but I’m so glad I found them now! I’m guessing I will be able to use these until I’m about 4 or 5 months along and then I plan to switch to traditional pregnancy jeans.”

21 These Versatile Hoop Earrings In Different Sizes Cuicanstar Hoop Earrings (12 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hoop earrings are both classy and sassy, depending on the outfit you pair them with. This versatile pack comes with 12 pairs in three colors and four sizes. They’re made of hypoallergenic stainless steel and are plated in either gold, rose gold, or silver. Wear a smaller hoop in gold to the office and swap those out for the larger rose gold one for dinner.

22 This Classic Two-Tone Watch That’s Elegant Anne Klein Two-Tone Dress Watch Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a classic watch to add the finishing touch to your look, you can’t go wrong with this pick. The Anne Klein watch has a quartz analog face that’s easy to read, as well as a date feature at the 6 o’clock position to keep you on schedule. It’s made of two-tone stainless steel and has a jewelry clasp closure. The delicate details add a sophisticated accent to any outfit in a snap.

23 This Fashionable Yet Practical Backpack Purse ZOCILOR Fashion Backpack Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to class or planning a vacation, you need this low-price backpack purse. The quality faux leather outer is a step up from your worn-out Jansport, but still offers plenty of room. It has adjustable shoulder straps, comes with a shoulder strap, and features two zippered pockets and a simplistic loop for hanging. It also has a reasonable price tag and will add major style points to your usual utilitarian-first looks.

24 A Pack Of 32 Earrings To Mix And Match Jstyle Assorted Earrings (32 Pairs) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This pack of earrings comes with 32 trendy pairs that range from classic pearls to flashy gemstones. They’re made of alloy and have a stainless steel post. This pack features heart-shaped studs, gold hoops, and classic metal studs in various diameters. Mix and match these sets to easily switch up your look.

25 The Round Sunglasses That Are Fit For A Movie Star SOJOS Round Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon Looking for a quick way to elevate your style? Reviewers love these trendy round sunglasses. They’ve earned more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating because of their lightweight plastic frame and UV-protection coating. These glasses are non-polarized and available in 12 colors.

26 An Adjustable Chain Bracelet With Major Sparkle ASHMITA Adjustable Chain Bracelet Amazon $12 See On Amazon Looking for arm candy? This customizable chain bracelet is a showstopper and designed to adjust to fit your wrist. The bracelet features cubic zirconia stones and has a chain with three layers of plated gold to ensure it doesn’t tarnish. One five-star review cited, “I wore this to a wedding and it was beautiful! I have extremely small wrists and this fits perfectly with the adjustable strings.”

27 These Bold Hair Clips That Elevate Your Outfit Magicsky Hair Barrettes (28 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This pack of 28 hair clips has something for everyone looking to add a little bling to their #ootd. It includes a variety of barrettes, clips, and hairpins for every look in your closet. Whether you want to make a bold statement with color or add a touch of elegance with a pearl-covered clip, this pack is for you. Use them to hold your hair back or to just add a little glam to your look.

28 A Classic, Layered Necklace For Any Occasion Turandoss Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon This versatile layered necklace is the elegant touch you’ve been missing. You won’t believe how well it pairs with any look. The 14K gold-plated choker necklace features three layers with three different pendants, including a bar, a circle, and a disk. You can also opt for a number of different designs with two to four layers and charms like moons and pearls. This $15 pick is sure to be your go-to jewelry piece.

29 The Necklace Extenders To Customize Jewelry Lengths D-buy Extender Chain Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get the length exactly right on your favorite necklace with these stainless steel necklace extenders. The set of chains comes with four lengths: six-, four-, three-, and two inches. Just use the clasp to connect the chain to your necklace to make it longer. It comes in a pack of eight with four silver and four gold extenders. They’re also available in rose gold.

30 The Cardigan With A Lace Trim For Layering Tickled Teal Lace Trim Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s always a good idea to bring an extra layer if you’re heading somewhere that might get chilly like the movies. This stylish cardigan is the light layer that actually adds to your outfit, rather than distracts from it. The open-front cardigan has a delicate lace trim, long sleeves, and a tunic length. It’s available in five colors and can be dressed up or down depending on how you layer it. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X •Available Colors: 4

31 The Seamless Underwear That Doesn’t Show Lines Fruit of the Loom Seamless Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon A polished look begins with underwear that offers support while appearing invisible, like these seamless undies. The bikini-style underwear is made with stretchy microfiber that’s soft, lightweight, and moves with you. Each pair in this six-pack is tag-free and designed to stay put without ever showing panty lines. •Available Sizes: 5 — 10 •Available Colors: 4

32 These Low-Cut Socks With Cushioning Hanes Comfort Fit No Show Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Your feet will thank you for these comfortable socks that are designed to be unseen. These low-cut socks offer plenty of support with targeted cushioning in the heel and toe. These socks are made with moisture-wicking material that keeps your feet from overheating, even in tight sneakers. This pack of six has earned more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. •Available Sizes: 5 — 10 •Available Colors: 7

33 An Open-Front Cardigan That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan is lightweight, stylish — and perfect to keep in your bag in case it gets cold. It comes in lots of colors — each is tunic-lengthed and has a buttonless front. It’s made with terry cotton so it feels soft and can be easily machine washed. •Available Sizes: XS — XXL •Available Colors: 20

34 A Pack Of Stackable Rings To Add Some Bling ONESING Rings Sets (69 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add a little flair to any outfit with this pack of stackable rings. The rings come in packs of 69 for just $14, so it’s a great value. Each ring is unique, featuring solitaire stones, solid bands, and vintage-inspired gems. They’re all different sizes, too, so you can wear them on different fingers or even on your knuckles. This set comes with gold- and silver-colored metals that range from dainty and simple to retro and flashy.

35 This Simple Gold Anklet That Looks Chic Barzel Gold Anklet Amazon $13 See On Amazon This simple gold anklet is the beach-inspired accessory you need before jetting off on your next vacation. The flat mariner-style anklet is plated in 18-karat gold and comes in three lengths. It’s earned more than 11,000 reviews, including one that noted, “Super cute and dainty! Looks way more expensive than it actually was.”

36 These Colorful Ballet Flats That Go With Everything Dear Time Ballet Flats Amazon $16 See On Amazon An understated pair of ballet flats is a vital addition to your wardrobe because it goes with everything and is so comfy — and this pair comes in tons of fun colors to make your outfit really pop. The sole is rubber and the upper is made of flexible yet supportive faux suede. They have a pointed toe and lightweight construction that’s available in exciting colors like fluorescent green, Cinderella blue, and bright yellow. If you’re into neutrals, don’t worry: there are plenty of options like camel, brown, navy, white, and black. •Available Sizes: 3.5 — 9.5 •Available Colors: 23

37 The Fashion Tape That Keeps Clothing In Place Uplift Secret Fashion Clothing Tape (100 Strips) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t let bra straps distract from your stylish look and instead keep them securely hidden with this double-sided fashion tape. The multipurpose tape can be used as boob tape, as well as bonding for any clothing from socks and shoes to sleeves, and necklines. Strut your stuff with confidence, knowing this durable adhesive will keep everything where it's supposed to be. It’s easy to use, safe on your skin, and gentle on your fabric. This $9 find has more than 2,800 reviews.

38 An Iron-On Adhesive To Hem Your Clothes Easily HeatnBond Hem Iron-On Adhesive Amazon $2 See On Amazon The best-looking clothes are the ones that fit you well. This iron-on adhesive tape makes it easy to hem your clothes without breaking out the sewing machine. The $2 roll features a double-sided adhesive that activates by running an iron over it. It’s strong enough to hold heavier fabrics like denim, suede, and wool and comes in white and black so you can choose whichever shade will be most discreet on your clothing. This budget solution has earned more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.5-star review.

39 This Matte Lipstick That Stays On For 16 Hours Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $7 See On Amazon Stop reapplying lipstick all day and try this surprisingly affordable liquid lipstick that stays on for 16 hours. The matte formula is highly pigmented and goes on with a unique arrow applicator that’s precise every time. It won’t smudge and won’t transfer onto clothes, tissues, or other lips once it’s dry. It’s available in 40 shades, each for only $7.

40 A Trendy Bucket Hat That’s A Bestseller The Hat Depot Cotton Bucket Hat Amazon $14 See On Amazon A fun accessory is the easiest way to add a little something to your outfit and this bucket hat is an Amazon bestseller, with more than 19,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It’s made of 100% cotton, so it’s breathable, comfortable, and easy to pack without worrying about impacting its shape. It has ventilation eyelets in a brass tone that keep you cool and stylish. This go-to hat is shockingly inexpensive, considering the quality, so you may want to grab it in a few colors or one of its fun patterns.

41 The Fabric Glue That Adheres In Just 3 Minutes Tear Mender Instant Fabric and Leather Adhesive Amazon $7 See On Amazon Looking to hem some clothing or mend your favorite leather purse? This adhesive makes it easy. Apply this non-toxic fabric glue to your project and within three minutes, it’s ready to wear, hang, etc. Within 15 minutes, it’s safe to wash. It adheres one fabric to another without any heat, ironing, or solvents. You can even use it on outdoor fabrics.

42 A Gel-To-Cream Blush That Adds Color To Your Face Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush Makeup Amazon $6 See On Amazon This blush is easy to apply on the go and has become wildly popular because it saves time and money. The lightweight gel-to-cream formula melts into your skin for a dewy glow and comes in six shades. It’s buildable and oil-free so you can customize your look. Keep this convenient tube in your purse for a quick touch-up whenever you need it.