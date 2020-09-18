e.l.f.'s Glitter Vault Will Have Your Lids Gleaming

e.l.f. is getting you ready for the holidays early with its latest launch. The e.l.f. Glitter Vault drops Aug. 18 on the brand's website, and it features all of the glittering goodness you'll need for the upcoming holiday season.

The Glitter Vault features seven of the brand's Liquid Glitter eyeshadows in shades: Flirty Birdy, 24K Gold, Disco Queen, Ocean Eyes, Dirty Martini, Copper Pop, and Black Magic. Plus, shoppers will get one new, exclusive shade for the holidays. The entire set of eight shadows retails for $35 a price tag that won't surprise fans of the brand given their notoriety for affordable goods. With the shadows typically retailing for $5 each, customers are essentially getting one free.

e.l.f.'s Liquid Glitter Eyeshadows feature a gel-based formula that dries down quickly without leaving a sticky finish and will stay in place all day — or night. With an opaque coverage, the liquid shadow offers a full shimmering lid with a single stroke, and users won't have to fight loads of fallout to keep the glitter in place.

